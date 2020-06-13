Community tournament The Pundits Playoff comes to life once more

Project Restart got the green light, and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is back on the horizon, thank the gods. With the introduction of nine brand new gameweeks, we have decided to get the Pundits Playoff community tournament back on the rails.

What is the Pundits Playoff? Honestly, I almost forgot myself, so here is a reminder – 12 teams of 15 FPL players go head to head (H2H) on a weekly basis. Each team is managed by a team manager who benches two of his/her squad and nominates three others for the crucial individual H2H battles to earn bonus points for their team.

The tournament was put on hold back in March, with 19 of the 22 matchweeks of the H2H league stage completed, halfway through Period 4, and with the finals looming large – a reminder that the winners of the finals all get free membership for next season!

H2H Standings

Here are the standings in the Cumulative H2H league stage so far:

1. The Keane Fifteen (W14, D0, L5 with 64.5 bonus) on 190.5 points

2. WhenTheOWENgetsTough (W13, D1, L5 with 58.5 bonus) on 178.5 points

3. Brazil Nuts (W11, D0, L8 with 71 bonus) on 170 points

4. “15” Musketeers (W11, D1, L7 with 65.5 bonus) on 167.5 points

5. Nirvana Scott Talent (W9, D2, L8 with 66.5 bonus) on 153.5 points

6. BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC (W10, D0, L9 with 51 bonus) on 141 points

7. Unbelievable Jeff FC (W8, D1, L10 with 63.5 bonus) on 138.5 points

8. A Whole Lawro B*llocks (W8, D0, L11 with 56.5 bonus) on 128.5 points

9. Holly’s Hamsters (W8, D0, L11 with 48.5 bonus) on 120.5 points

10. Back to Square Owen (W8, D1, L10 with 45.5 bonus) on 120.5 points

11. Blame it On Rio (W8, D0, L11 with 42 bonus) on 114 points

12. Slaven’s Ball-itch (W3, D0, L16 with 51 bonus) on 78 points

Remember the top 8 in this table go through to the Pundits Playoff Champions League Quarter-Finals. The bottom 4 get to take part in the You’re Ropey League of Shame Quarter-Finals.

Of course, there is also the matter of who will win Period 4 – Brazil Nuts and WhenTheOWENgetsTough are both still undefeated with three wins out of three, and the Brazil Nuts are leading by the skin of their teeth with 15 bonus points to their challengers 9. The Manager of the winning team of Period 4 will be invited to have an interview with yours truly, to discuss their winning methods and thoughts of Project Restart.

Schedule of remaining Matchweeks

Matchweek 20 will take place in Gameweek 30+. The deadline for team entries will be 5pm on Wednesday 17th June.

MW21 will take place in GW32+, starting on 27th June.

MW22 will take place in GW33+, starting on 4th July.

The Quarter-Finals will take place in GW35+, starting on 11th July.

The Semi-Finals will take place in GW36+, starting on 18th July.

The Finals will take place in GW38+, starting on 26th July.

Team Managers will need to let the organising committee know asap if they think they have any AWOL players.

The link to the main Google spreadsheet that has all the scores, results and league tables can be found here.

The live scores sheet is here.

And finally, the previous Fantasy Football Scout article with rules for the Finals stages can be found here.

Good luck planning your squads, one last reminder – Bench Boost and Triple Captain chip users will have their scores adjusted down to whatever their normal score would be, so bear this in mind when you are choosing your H2H battlers!

Boris and the organising committee