Community Submissions June 16

FFS Head-to-Head leagues 2019/2020 Project Restart

Firstly I hope you are all safe and well and are raring for FPL to resume.

I’m happy to announce that, unlike the official FPL head to head leagues, the FFS version will continue where things left off. You may recall that shortly after the postponement of the Premier League we took the decision to simply hold the gameweeks and freeze the game.

This last week Mat at FFS has amended the fixtures and data so that the head to head league fixtures coordinate with FPL’s newly created gameweeks. So GW30 on FFS will relate to GW30+ on FPL and so on. Apart from this small change there shouldn’t be any issues and everything will run as if the game never stopped.

By way of a small update Craig Johnson currently leads League 1, Division 1 by 7 points and therefore is in a strong position to become the first League 1 champion, especially when you consider he still has 3 chips to use. League 2, Division 1 is very tight with 6 managers fighting it out for the 5 promotion spots, only 2 points separate the top 6 with our very own Geoff in 6th. In League 2, Division 2 it looks like 2 managers are battling it out to be named the league winner with both Mike Udberg and Milan Mihajlovic level on 57 points.

As a reminder, at the end of the season the top five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And the bottom ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

I should point out that should the worse happen and the pandemic situation deteriorates, resulting the remaining Premier League matches being postponed indefinitely, we will declare the remaining FFS head to head league games draws and announce the league winners, promotions and relegations accordingly.

Right, I’m off to concentrate on my League 3, Division 1 relegation scrap I find myself in. I have been in the relegation zone all season!

Enjoy the rest of the season and good luck.
Mark (MIR)

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Cheers Mir - back to my relegation dogfight I guess!

  2. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    How do we enter this H2H league?

    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      New entries will be open for next season - that entry form is something we'll discuss today and think about when to put it live!

  3. Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thrilled we've got this back 🙂

  4. Invincibles
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    How’s my BB team looking?

    Leno, Guaita
    TAA, O’Connell, Egan, lascelles, ota
    Kdb, mane, Grealish, fleck, saka
    Aguero, Auba, gwood

    £0itb

    1. Sid07
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Guaita ota gwood are concern

  5. Sid07
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on BB team, wc next week

    Hend Leno
    Taa connell Laporte target sias
    Kdb Bruno fleck grealish Luiz
    Jimmy aguro auba

  6. pattayahammer
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Can somebody HELP me please. I've set up a H2H league for the last 9 games of the season. I set a limit of only 10 players. But somehow 16 players have entered ! Once the gw30+ starts will only the first 10 players be allowed ? I tried to suspend the other 6 players, but I can't do that that either ! Any suggestions ?

      1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        You could run a Swiss pairing system, which is used in chess tournaments. After Round 1 the principle is winners play winners, and losers play losers (more complex in later rounds), and no one plays the same team twice. Unfortunately you have to wait for one game week to end before you can do pairings for the next.

      2. BC1 - Brazil Nuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        FYI: When suspending players, type the person's name in exactly as it is in your league (it's case sensitive, so must be exact) then you'll see their name and team name drop down under the 'suspend player' tab.

        1. pattayahammer
            1 min ago

            cheers. i wasn't typing the whole name. i was being lazy and thinking it would search for them by just their first name. Everything sorted now. Thank You

      3. kinglourenco
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Regarding the H2H leagues, ffs has finished these leagues. However if we continue to make transfers will the overall points continue to increase. Thinking of ways to settle these leagues and if transfers are still allowed then this could be an option.

        Does anyone know

        1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Presumably you mean that FPL has finished its H2H Leagues.
          All matches in GWs 30 to 38 will have been recorded as draws, except where players took hits (as an unfortunate few did in GW30 before it was called off).
          H2H points will not change after GW38 in these leagues.
          These leagues will have no matches in GW30+ onwards, so any transfers made after GW38 will make no difference to their scores.

          You could perhaps start a new H2H league with the same players for GWs 30+ to 38+, but you probably wouldn't be able to guarantee that the pairings for GW30+ to 38+ in this new league would be the same as they were for GW30 to 38 in the old one, unless you simulate this manually.

      4. wayne50
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Great news and really pleased that FFS head to head leagues are continuing. Keep up the good work.

