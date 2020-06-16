FFS Head-to-Head leagues 2019/2020 Project Restart

Firstly I hope you are all safe and well and are raring for FPL to resume.

I’m happy to announce that, unlike the official FPL head to head leagues, the FFS version will continue where things left off. You may recall that shortly after the postponement of the Premier League we took the decision to simply hold the gameweeks and freeze the game.

This last week Mat at FFS has amended the fixtures and data so that the head to head league fixtures coordinate with FPL’s newly created gameweeks. So GW30 on FFS will relate to GW30+ on FPL and so on. Apart from this small change there shouldn’t be any issues and everything will run as if the game never stopped.

By way of a small update Craig Johnson currently leads League 1, Division 1 by 7 points and therefore is in a strong position to become the first League 1 champion, especially when you consider he still has 3 chips to use. League 2, Division 1 is very tight with 6 managers fighting it out for the 5 promotion spots, only 2 points separate the top 6 with our very own Geoff in 6th. In League 2, Division 2 it looks like 2 managers are battling it out to be named the league winner with both Mike Udberg and Milan Mihajlovic level on 57 points.

As a reminder, at the end of the season the top five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And the bottom ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

I should point out that should the worse happen and the pandemic situation deteriorates, resulting the remaining Premier League matches being postponed indefinitely, we will declare the remaining FFS head to head league games draws and announce the league winners, promotions and relegations accordingly.

Right, I’m off to concentrate on my League 3, Division 1 relegation scrap I find myself in. I have been in the relegation zone all season!

Enjoy the rest of the season and good luck.

Mark (MIR)