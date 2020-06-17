Fleck and O’Connell miss out for Sheffield United as Premier League returns

The first Premier League team sheets for three months are finally here and there are already some interesting developments for Fantasy managers.

It was Sheffield United who pulled the rug from underneath the feet of some with both John Fleck (£5.0m) and Jack O’Connell (£4.7m) missing from their Double Gameweek 30+ matchday squad.

Both players were absent due to injury problems of varying degrees.

“One went down during the game last week, that was (John Fleck). Hopefully he’ll be fit for Sunday.” – Chris Wilder

“O’Connell tried to stop a goal in training and collided with Dean Henderson. That’s his attitude. If his attitude changed in training, it’d change on a match day.” – Chris Wilder

Budget defender Jack Robinson (£4.0m) comes in at centre-back while Fleck’s injury means a central-midfield trio of John Lundstram (£4.9m), Sander Berge (£4.8m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.9m).

Meanwhile, Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) and Billy Sharp (£5.6m) have been chosen to lead the line for Sheffield United.

John McGinn (£5.4m) makes a much-needed return for Aston Villa, lining up in a central-midfield trio alongside Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) and Douglas Luiz (£4.4m).

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) fulfil their roles either side of the centre-forward but Mbwana Samatta (£5.8m) finds himself on the Villa bench.

Dean Smith has opted to hand a start to Keinan Davis (£4.3m) instead, an exciting prospect for Fantasy managers. Not only is he a very cheap asset, Davis is also classified as a midfielder on FPL.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Targett, Mings, Hause, Konsa; Hourihane, Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, K Davis, El Ghazi.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; J Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Sharp, McBurnie.

