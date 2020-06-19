687
Scout Betting June 19

The Fantasy Flutter: Maupay to prosper against under-strength Arsenal defence?

We combine Fantasy football with a flutter in our weekly betting feature, which, like the Premier League itself, returns following a three-month break.

Wednesday’s FPL deadline has been and gone so there’s nothing we can do to influence our teams in Double Gameweek 30+, but we can put our Fantasy nous to some use with a punt on the weekend’s action.

As anyone who invested in David Luiz, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sergio Aguero and/or Pepe Reina will confirm, there is plenty that can happen both on and off the pitch beyond our control.

However, we live in eternal hope that the data in our Members Area can narrow the odds in our favour – both in Fantasy Premier League and beyond.

So we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available to Fantasy Football Scout subscribers to again inspire a bet or two ahead of the upcoming matches.

FPL 2019/20 In Review Part One - Goalkeepers and Defenders

As anyone who saw Wednesday’s night match at Villa Park will attest, goals might be hard to come by at St James’ Park this weekend.

Sheffield United didn’t manage one ‘big chance’ in that Gameweek 30+ opener but, as they so often do, kept it tight at the other end.

Only Liverpool have shipped fewer goals on the road than Chris Wilder’s side, and in only two of the Blades’ 14 away games have more than two goals flown in.

No club has conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United on home soil in 2019/20, meanwhile, with the Magpies having kept clean sheets in six of their 14 fixtures on Tyneside.

And no team has scored fewer goals on their own turf than Steve Bruce’s troops, either.

A 0-0 draw is 13/2 with SkyBet, should the match go the way of the season-long form book.

If there is to be a goal, might it come from a set play?

Newcastle have conceded more headed opportunities than any other team this season and the second-highest number of attempts from set plays.

Centre-half John Egan, who has had more attempts from free-kicks and corners than any of this teammates, is a 33/1 punt with Ladbrokes and elsewhere to bag the first goal and break his Premier League duck.

Many of us will have flogged our Liverpool assets to fund a splurge on Double Gameweek players, so we all know what will happen next.

No team conceded more goals than Everton in their last six matches before lockdown and the Toffees are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22.

Add this to the plethora of injuries that Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently have and their Merseyside rivals will fancy their chances of adding to the five goals they scored in the reverse fixture in December.

Andrew Robertson is 7/2 with Grosvenor to provide an assist: only three clubs have allowed more chances from their right flank than Everton since Ancelotti took charge and the Toffees looked very suspect down that wing in their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in March.

Sadio Mane, whose joint-highest FPL score of the season came against Everton in December, is 7/1 to score two or more goals with BetFred.

Arsenal could well be down at least three or four centre-halves when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and look set to be missing defensive midfielder Granit Xhaka too.

Less than 72 hours separate the Gunners’ two Double Gameweek 30+ fixtures, with Mikel Arteta’s troops having had to play much of the second half at the Etihad with ten men.

This could be an ideal time for Graham Potter’s struggling Brighton and Hove Albion to meet the beleaguered north London side, then, with questions being asked of Arsenal on and off the pitch.

Neal Maupay has had more efforts on goal this season than all bar two FPL forwards and, although he can be somewhat wasteful with those chances, his joint-highest score of the season came in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

One of PaddyPower’s price boost bets this week sees Maupay priced up at 6/1 to be the first goalscorer against the Gunners.

  1. Danstoke82
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Currently on WC;

    WC team:
    Pope (Martin)
    TAA Doherty, Justin, (Lascelles), (C Taylor)
    Salah, KDB, Son, Fernandes, (McCarthy)
    Jimenez Rashford DCL

    Which trio going forward?
    a) DCL, Son, Justin
    b) Kane, Traore, Cahill

    Thanks in advance!

    1. Gilbert Prilasnig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      1. Danstoke82
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

  2. jim0wheel
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Seen a lot go Pope + Maguire/AWB - why not DDG + Taylor and save 0.6m?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      How about not picking a MUN defender? I think they're quite overrated compared to other options. Huge value in the 4.3-4.4m slot - Taylor, Lascelles, Saiss, Holgate...

      1. jim0wheel
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Fixtures are unreal

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Problem is that you're not considering them as individual assets.

          As an option, Pope and Taylor are better value than either of the MUN defenders. I'd rather get Saiss, Lascelles even Robinson over an overpriced MUN defender.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
          32 mins ago

          Do not forget a brand new 4.0 starter, Jack Robinson 🙂

          1. Awobabobbob123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Casuals losing their minds....

      3. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        I would have thought that Pope is likely to score the same or more than DDG, since GKs get save points and bonus for that, while Amguire/AWB are also likely to outscore Taylor.

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          It's tempting to save the money but Pope will get more saves/bonus pts than DDG and Maguire will get more attacking returns than Taylor (now that Pogba and Bruno are there to take set pieces)

          1. jim0wheel
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Just makes for a better bench I think.

            With DDG + Taylor, I can have a bench of Cantwell and Robinson, whereas with Pope + Maguire, it's Simpson + Guendouzi. Just thinking it's wise to have a strong bench with all the rotation we're going to see.

            Still in two minds, like.

        2. FOO FIGHTER
            2 mins ago

            McCarthy has the same points per game than DDG. Ederson has less than these two. That is why going expensive on GK's is an absolute waste.

            Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          I'm happy to play Pope every GW, but not Taylor. Pope is much more likely to pick up points other than for CS's.

          1. In a Rush
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah agree with this

        4. LIARS POKER
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Oooh hadn't considered this good idea, have been trying to find ways to shave 0.6m off my team too in order to get Bruno rather than Martial

      4. zon
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC? Fill the blanks

        Pope Martin
        TAA Doherty Lund Lascelles _____
        Mane KDB Son Bruno _____
        Jimenez DCL Nketiah

        A) Soy + Mount
        B) Alonso + Cantwell?

      5. RED_ARMY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        a) Son + Abraham
        b) Kane/Auba + Mount

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Fancy Son just not sure with Abraham, need to watch them first

          Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Would you BB this lot or save for later? JRod could be Nketiah ...

        McCarthy (ARS) JRod (WAT) Cathcart (bur) Fernandez (AVL)

        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          55% yes. It would be good to get it out the way so it doesn't affect your future FTs or chip(s). Nketiah only if he has an excellent game tomorrow.

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            No more chips ... yes want to maximise funds for starting 11 as soon as possible. Thanks!

      7. Andrew
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        A. DCL and Jimenez
        B. Tammy and Jota + £0.7 to strengthen elsewhere

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          A

        2. Pegboy
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          a

      8. mirkomen77
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        DDG Martin
        Taylor TAA Doherty Robinson Lascelles
        Salah Son KDB Saka Bruno
        Jimenez Nkeitah Rashford

        .3 ITB, on WC. GTG?

        Not 100% sold on Man UTD triple, might downgrade Rash to DCL/Pukki/Tammy and improve elsewhere. Let's see tonight how they perform

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          If those Arsenal young lads hold thier place looks great.

        2. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          It looks good to me. I wouldn't downgrade unless United are trash tonight.

          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            Except maybe DDG

        3. scubasmithy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          similar team to yours, I think Nkeitah is worth a punt as bench cover,

          My current draft, not quite finished...

          Pope Martin
          Taylor TAA Maguire Lascelles Boly
          Mane Son KDB Fernandes Gendouzi
          Aubamayang (or Kane) DCL Ings

          But thinking

          DCL, Ings
          OR
          Jiminez, Nkeitah

          1. scubasmithy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Week after Mane goes and I have loads to invest in Mid and Attack.

            1. mirkomen77
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Nice one. Don't like double Burnely defense personally, I went Taylor only.

      9. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Hopefully the next games are going to be better than those first two,
        They were hardly entertaining from a non-fpl point of view.

        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          You should have watched the AFTV watch-along

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Was that basically passionate commentary? ESports always have enthusiastic commentators who carry for the lack of live audience. Skysports need the same, boring commentators are not good right now

            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Lots of screaming. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cankWMKZ1gE

              Could do with some comedy commentating to cheer us all up.

        2. FOO FIGHTER
            25 mins ago

            The fake crowd noise is the worst thing...

            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              I don't mind it, but I would prefer to hear what's really going on on and around the pitch for a new perspective. It's a lost opportunity for an interesting new experience for me.

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  15 mins ago

                  I would scrap the fake crowd noise ASAP. It really is laughable. The stadiums are empty so televise the match as is.

                  1. Collie01
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I think Sky Sports Main Event has the crowd noise but Sky Sports PL doesn't.

            2. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              I watched with fans sound from playstation (they didnt say which game Fifa\Pes) and it was ok.

          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            I have a defensive dilemma this week...

            TAA Soyuncu Taylor Holgate Williams.

            There's a case for every single one to play. Only TAA is locked in.

            Who else do I start? 2 spots left.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
                19 mins ago

                I would go with Soy and Taylor.

              • UTD - HATED, ADORED, BUT NE…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                19 mins ago

                Williams unlikely to start for us imo

              • POLSKA GOLA
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                Soy and Taylor for me

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Leaning this way too. I have Pope in goal too so Burnley double.

                  1. POLSKA GOLA
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Taylor to Lascelles if you want to spread the risk

                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      I'm not gonna waste my free transfer this week in defense when I have such strong choices.

              • Silecro
                • 2 Years
                16 mins ago

                in the order you have named them

            2. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Most people have TAA Doh United D as a set and forget defence, but I really want to play my Newcastle boys v Villa next week. Thoughts?

              Also:

              Pope (WAT) or Duvravka (AVL) next week?

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                16 mins ago

                Grealish is your enemy 😉

              2. POLSKA GOLA
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                Play Pope and Lascelles

              3. Over Midwicket
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                Yeah good ideas lads, thanks

              4. FPL Pillars
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                If that’s what your budget allows, Villa looked okay going forward vs shef

            3. unitednations
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              Hi all, cant decide whether to WC or FH this gw...Current gw32(!) team WITHOUT any transfers (can do mahrez > bruno in gw32)

              Leno
              TAA Doherty Lundy -- Egan Targett
              KDB Grealish Mount Mahrez -- El ghazi
              Auba Aguero Nketiah

              A) FH31, Use above team in GW32 and WC33
              - means not so great team in gw32 but then gw32 doesnt have great fix
              - I will have Auba who will be the main cpt choice but is there a chance he gets rested?
              - Some of the template players (son, rash, bruno) i want might hav increased in cost by WC33 as opposed to WC31.

              B) WC31 And FH38
              - Not sure who i will captain in gw32
              - i will 100% have taa/salah/kdb on the WC but they play each other in gw32 which isnt ideal
              - FH38 is tricky given the uncertainty around team sheets

              C) WC31, FH32 (as Auba the main cpt choice), revert back to WC team from gw33 onwards
              - I like this plan but feels like wasting a FH in gw32 which is a bit of a lottery as there are no great fixtures. Plus ideally you play a FH to have a high value strong 11 but since city vs. pool in gw32, becomes tricky whether to pick them up.

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                20 mins ago

                WC 31, FH 38.

                1. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/03/13/think-of-the-chip-fun-the-case-for-gw38-free-hit/

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Deulo
                    I remember this article 😀
                    Might follow it this time. I haven't played a chip this GW. Will most likely play FH last GW now

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I think I've played it in GW38 twice now. Not sure. But this season when it makes more sense, I played it this current week that we already had free unlimited transfers. Maybe I'm just stupid 😆

            4. Pistol
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              What do you think of this WC team please:

              Pope (Martin)
              VVD, Maguire, Saiss, (Lascelles), (Robinson)
              Bruno, Salah, Son, KDB (Hayden)
              Rash, Jimi, DCL

              Thanks

            5. Amey
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              I kept Grealish in the team instead of getting Martial straight away & kept £ itb.

              After watching Villa game, i am unhappy with that decision. Should have gone for Tony straight away ... Grealish playing so deep to cause anything

              1. Deulofail
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                They seemed to be in Sheffield's box relatively often in the first half. I wasn't paying full attention, mind.

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  14 mins ago

                  They did.
                  Mcginn from CM must have had more attacking 3rd touches than Grealish.

                  Frustrating thing is whenever he's about to anything better, he gets fouled 😀

              2. FOO FIGHTER
                  15 mins ago

                  I got Grealish in for the double. SHU are a strong defensive unit, CHE not so much. Hoping Grealish will do something...

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    12 mins ago

                    Chelsea with such quality in CM ...
                    I hope he does well

                • Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  Just wait for a penalty and you will be happier ... is he taking?

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    6 mins ago

                    Nope.
                    El Gazi 😀

                • pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  9 mins ago

                  Yep

                  My regret now is that I very nearly held Barnes ahead of him. Still may keep him as 8th attacker. Not sure the first game back is indicative of much mind. Apart from the point you made about McGinn perhaps. Early season it was all about McGinn - are we returning to that scenario?

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    I am pretty sure that must be the case. He's attracting lot of traffic towards him which allows others to thrive i guess.

                    Who cares though 😀

                    I want points. He's a troll for me i guess. Whenever insell him, he scores big.

                    You have © for this GW then as i am thinking about selling for Martial

                • el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Could be worse I've captained him over KDB 😉

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    😮
                    I really hope he does better for you now mate.

              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                Is Lundstram a keep going forward? Or do fixtures, rotation fear, possibly SHU losing O'Connell for a while make him less of an option compared to other players at that price or below with better fixtures- Fernandez or Lascelles at Newcastle for example or Saiss, Boly at Wolves

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  I am keeping as it's not worth FT.

                2. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Gotta wait for the next SHU match to make any conclusions on Lord, going forward.

                3. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  I'd hold I think

                  Obvs goal threat still. Fixtures mixed but most of the iffy ones are at home and teams such as Spurs are erratic at best.

                  Another point is if he's candidate for early subs that's a good thing - more banked cleanies!!!!

                4. FOO FIGHTER
                    12 mins ago

                    At his price yes but when Fleck is back Lundstram may lose his place.

                  • mirkomen77
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Sold for Robinson, SHU fixtures not great and with O'Connel out less solid at the back.

                5. Shaw Manc Redemption
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Any views on best 4.2 defender on WC? Have J Rob, so maybe Kiko Femenia or Lowton. Views welcome - would be much easier if I had 4.3 but ain't that the way.

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    Kiko is more attacking than Lowton.
                    Also, Bardsley if fit can rotate with Lowton .

                    I'd get Kiko

                  2. Collie01
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Keep an eye on Robinson if JOC is out long term.

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        4 mins ago

                        This

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 4 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Not this! He has Robinson already 😉

                          1. mirkomen77
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Agreed

                          2. Amey
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Then that

                  3. kamdaraji
                    • 10 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    thoughts on WC team please?

                    Foster Button
                    Aurier Wan-Bissaka TAA Taylor Saiss
                    Son KDB Fernandes Salah Duda
                    Jimenez Jota Rashford

                    0.0 ITB

                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 10 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Taylor is Burnley defender

                    2. Collie01
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Very solid.

                  4. what's my name
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    would you BB this bench:

                    McCarthy, Cantwell, Williams, Lascelles
                    Y or N

                    1. FPL Pillars
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Depends if Williams starts, any FT or money ITB?

                  5. olidooley
                    • 7 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    WC team....seems template enough on here at least....

                    Gtg for now?

                    Pope Button
                    TAA Maguire Saîss Lascelles Robinson
                    Salah KDB Son Fernandes Cantwell
                    Rashford Jiménez DCL

                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      Very template and hence very sound.

                    2. FPL Pillars
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Similar to mine, so I likely a lot!

                  6. ryacoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    A) Doh, Sarr, Tammy
                    B) Saiss, Son, DCL/Jota

                    1. olidooley
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Good question.....Tommy’s minutes shared with Giroud?

                  7. ReindeerHotdog
                      7 mins ago

                      What's with all the hyperlinks to betting websites?

                    • kamdaraji
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      78 points so far on BB. Nice rank boost from 404k to 204K. 16 players to go (one of them is Ozil who hopefully plays v Brighton)

                      1. Collie01
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        16 to go?

                        1. kamdaraji
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          yes

                          1. kamdaraji
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I have 12 DGW players

                            1. kamdaraji
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              counting the captain as 2

                          2. Collie01
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Counting your captain is it?

                      2. FPL Pillars
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Nice job sir, push on

                    • Mackans
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Thoughts on my WC team?? (0.0ib)

                      Pope
                      Trent Doherty AWB
                      Mané KDB Son Fernandes Sarr
                      Jiménez Jota
                      Bench: Button, Lascelles, Taylor, Nketiah

                    • LIARS POKER
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Thoughts on my latest draft? Have DDG after a poster above suggested it as the combo DDG + Taylor is cheaper and allows me to afford Bruno

                      DDG
                      TAA Saiss Taylor/Lascelles
                      Mane KDB Son Bruno
                      Rashford Jimenez DCL

                      Subs: Button, Robinson, Taylor/Lascelles, Guendozi

                      1. ryacoo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        I'd look at a Watford defender instead of Lasc, to rotate better with Taylor

                    • wulfranian
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      What would you do here?

                      Pope
                      Taylor/VVD/Boly
                      Mount/Mane/Barnes/Pepe
                      Auba/Jimenez/Jota

                      McCarthy/Hayden/Alonso/Smith
                      1ft 0.4itb

                      a)save ft
                      b)Auba->Kane/Rashford
                      c)Pepe->Fernandes
                      d)b+c(-4)
                      e)Auba+Pepe->Rashford+Son(-4)
                      f)Auba+Pepe->Abraham/DCL+Salah(-4)

                      1. Collie01
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Probably C

                      2. Hot Toddy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        C

                      3. FPL Pillars
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        I agree. Pépé needs to leap out that team.

                    • jim0wheel
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Had DCL in my first drafts but thinking Everton might be on the beach already? With Leicester still fighting for top 4, it might be better to do a 3-5-2...

                      Pope - (Martin)
                      TAA - Maguire - Doherty - (Lascelles) - (Robinson)
                      Fernandes - Son - Mane - KDB - Barnes
                      Jimenez - Rashford - (Nketiah)

                    • Mackans
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Thoughts on my WC team? (0.0ib)

                      Pope
                      Trent Doherty Maguire
                      Mané KDB Son Fernandes Sarr
                      Jiménez Jota
                      Bench: Button, Lascelles, Taylor, Nketiah

                    • pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Any fans of a United double up in defence on FH? Currently on Robbo TAA but as much for attacking returns as anything else. Both Palace and SU are rubbish in attack but do tend to sneak goals - just one a game 🙂

