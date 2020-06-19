313
Our selection for FanTeam’s seven-man Pursuit Mode

313 Comments
The Premier League returned with a bang in midweek, with goals in one match and controversy in the other.

Saturday’s fixtures may have to work hard in order to match that hype. But Europe’s largest daily Fantasy Football provider, FanTeam, are holding a huge contest to keep the interest high.

Their feature main event of the weekend will be the €100,000 GPP contest, which has a massive first-place prize of €20,000.

The seven-a-side contest will cover the four Premier League games being played tomorrow, starting with Watford vs. Leicester City at 12:30 BST and running through to the late fixture between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The two matches in between feature Brighton hosting Arsenal and West Ham taking on Wolves.

For Fantasy managers used to playing only FPL, it’s not just the seven-man teams that mark the contest out as something different.

The event will be played in Pursuit Mode, which adds a whole new layer of Fantasy strategy.

Pursuit Mode means you will have absolutely no problem stuffing your team with big-name, big-money players because the overall budget is so high.

But being frugal with that budget conveys a major advantage, because the more you come in under-budget, the bigger the head start you’ll get. Why? Because you earn 0.05 points for each 0.1m saved.

That might not sound like much, but in the draft of the team I’ve been tinkering with today, the savings I’ve made equate to a head start of nearly six points.

It’s also one of the reasons I’m considering Brighton’s bargain basement midfielder Solly March, but more of that is tomorrow’s article.

Another key rule to remember is the Stacking Penalty, which means that if you decide to double (or even triple) up on defenders from the same team, you’ll receive fewer points for every extra player you select.

And the other major budgetary issue that needs mentioning is that your captain, as per, scores you double points. But as a result, he’ll cost you twice as much as his stated price, while vice-captains cost 1.5x more and bring in 1.5x the points.

All of that should make for a fascinating Fantasy challenge.

And as a special welcome offer, those who join FanTeam today and deposit €20 will get a free €20 entry to the €100,000 Premier League Main Event.

That’s nice work when you could win €20,000.

  1. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Sane confirmed leaving, front three will be sterling aguero bernardo/mahrez then

    Open Controls
    1. 66 6G ANTICHRIST
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sane farwell match

      Open Controls
    3. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Probably, but Pep will be Pep; KDB's played on the wing more than 60 times in his career and Zinchenko can play as an attacking midfielder.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        I think mahrez has played there too and he was subbed early. Could be mahrez kun bernardo

        Open Controls
        1. ManUnitedComeBack
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Bernardo has not started on the wing in the PL this season. Mahrez has played on the left and KdB on the right, but not B.Silva. Could easily be the same starting XI, with Bernardo coming on after 60mins for Sterling and a swap of the wingers.

          And then KdB on the wing against Chelsea with Bernardo in midfield and Mahrez rested is a possibility.

          Open Controls
          1. JJeyy
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yes Bernardo has started on the wing in the pl, including against watford when he scored a hat trick

            Open Controls
            1. JJeyy
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Also against crystal palace

              Open Controls
            2. ManUnitedComeBack
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              You are right. My mistake, sorry.

              Open Controls
    4. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Why would he not play him still as long as he is going to put the effort in

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        may be subbed on, but dont see him starting

        Open Controls
      2. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        With the league almost gone and Leicester 7 points behind, he might start preparing for next season early.

        Open Controls
        1. Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Suppose Foden could play there as well

          Open Controls
    5. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I expect Mahrez to start and come off after 60 mins for Sterling with Bernardo playing 90 mins. May see Sane subbed on and Bernardo dropped into midfield to replace KDB when KDB is subbed off after 60/70 mins.

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. Wizard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best keeper for remaining fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Pope they say

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      One starting with P

      Open Controls
      1. Lev Yashin
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Patricio

        Open Controls
      2. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Good pick, Pepe Reina's old but could be gold.

        Open Controls
        1. Tempestic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          except he doesnt start

          Open Controls
          1. Forza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xECUrlnXCqk

            Open Controls
    3. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      TM is right - I'd recommend Peacock-Farrell.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Could have just said Pickford.

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. Wizard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Haha, love it

        Open Controls
  3. Mackans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC draft? (0.0ib)

    Pope
    Trent Doherty AWB
    Mané KDB Son Fernandes Sarr
    Jiménez Jota
    Bench: Button, Lascelles, Taylor, Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Looks pretty template.
      My old team has 7 starters.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not sure about Jota, but golden if he hits the ground running. Rest looks decent, I went for Maguire over AWB for minutes, but much of a muchness.

      Open Controls
    3. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Fairly heavy on Wolves, but v decent.
      Prefer Doherty to Saiss and Jota to Rashford, personally.

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        ? Do you mean the other way round?

        Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Excessive Wolves IMO. They have great next 3 fixtures but from GW34 onwards...

        Open Controls
    5. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Watching Klopp's press conference where there's 19 people who we can visually see:

      17 are men and all 17 are white
      2 are women, 1 of which is British Asian and the other is white

      So it's all well and good promoting PR messages and getting retweets for cliche statements, but it'd be nice to walk the walk and implement equal opportunities. Same old then!

      Open Controls
      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Brace yourself for the 'political correctness gone mad' brigade!

        Open Controls
      2. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        These journalists are from: Sky Sports, BBC, Liverpool Echo, Goal, Telegraph, Mirror from the ones I recognise.

        All of which have put out cliche statements over the last few weeks.

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yep, same old. Interesting to come back in say a year and see if anything has actually changed.

        Open Controls
      4. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        It will take 25/30 years to change. Because until these people retire, they won't be replaced.

        Also, need to remember that of the population of England and Wales (don't have data for N.Ireland and Scotland) about 83% is white and just over 50% is female.

        So a proportional split would have 17% non-white and 50% female. Of the 19 people then you would expect:

        3 to be non-white
        9 to be female

        Open Controls
        1. sunnyh
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yeah agree - its not industry that has to change, its the global culture. Not saying that it doesnt need changing to remove subconscious biases, but it will take a lifetime, more than a lifetime.

          Open Controls
          1. Conik
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            So, "global culture" (the way everybody in the world thinks and acts) has to change until Berbinho is happy with the skin colour and genitalia of everybody in the room? I didn't realise he was officially head of the politburo!

            Open Controls
        2. Conik
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          I'd be interested to know if he's going to demand that primary schools start sacking women because they are overrepresented, or walking into casinos, throwing out people of asian origin for the same reason. If not, why not?

          Open Controls
      5. Conik
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        How do you know there were three men and two women? Did you ask they identify?

        Berbinho's forehead has been promoting himself with cliche messages about equal opportunities but it'd be nice to see him walk the walk and desist with his hate filled anti-trans posts.

        Open Controls
      6. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        First of all, it is a very small sample size, reaching conclusions based on 17 people are pointless. About 80% of the people in Britain are white anyway, so you are talking about a variance of about 2 people here.

        The point about gender isn't really relevant either in this context as sports (football) journalism is an area which men are more interested in and more likely to pursue careers on. Therefore 17 out 19 being men doesn't sound abnormal to me.

        Open Controls
      7. The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        I know British Asians and their families encouraged them to go into specific professions like medicine but not football or journalism. How many ethnic minorities are Dr's or nurses in the UK. I'd like to see the statistics. Females the same overwhelm certain occupations. It will take another generation of 75 years to address equality.

        Open Controls
        1. Conik
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          what do you mean address equality? Banning the British Asians you mention from encouraging their kids into medicine? Not a snarky comment. Genuinely curious.

          Open Controls
      8. El Presidente
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          It really took a toll on me this last few weeks, just realising how racist and biased people still are. On top of that, we live in a time where it has become normal to express racism, xenophobia and prejudice out in plublic... all this people were always here, but now they are socially unbound to any form of civility and cordial behaviour. Its really scary.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            men and women both have equal opportunity to go into sports journalism

            Open Controls
      9. UnitedFan
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        DCL or Pukki on WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Teemu Pukki baby!

          Open Controls
          1. UnitedFan
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Rationale?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Decent fixtures, talisman and pen-taker.

              Open Controls
              1. UnitedFan
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Good points. Cheers.

                Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          I'd wait and see how good/bad Ev and Nor are, but DCL in the abstract.

          Open Controls
          1. UnitedFan
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            He did have some impressive stats before the season stopped tbf.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              I think you might know which by 8 pm today.

              Open Controls
        3. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          I'd go with Pukki. Actually, I am going with Pukki. I think DLC won't have anything to play for now. His momentum was possibly partly built on the fact that Kane and Rashford were injured and Ings and Callum WIlson both had a drop in form, so he was a genuine contender for starting the Euros. Now he is playing at a club that realistically won't get relegated nor challenge in Europe and will have one eye on recovery for next season.

          Open Controls
          1. OleGGMU
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            what BS , Yeah Eve dont have much to play for and Yes Rash+Kane have returned.
            But neither have played in a long time.
            For his age , DCL has shown consistency, matched or outperformed Mo Salah as far as shots and movements in the box, and certainly will want to maintain his previous form to keep improving, repay the faith shown in him by Ancelotti and the club, will still be a contender for a euros spot as a 3rd striker ahead of ings and wilson based on his form, movement off the ball, high involvement in the box and his age. He deserves a chance internatiionally to gain some experience aswell to reward his efforts this season.
            DCL has plenty to play for
            he will only drop the gas if he wants to fade away as a one hit wonder period

            Open Controls
          2. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Re the "nothing to play for" argument, pretty sure DCL gets paid a bonus when he scores goals. Also, he has the second best xG on target (non-penalty), right behind Salah.

            Open Controls
      10. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thoughts? (on WC)

        Pope
        TAA Saiss Fernandez
        KDB Mané(c) Son Fernandes
        Jimenez Rashford DCL

        (McCarthy Stevens Hayden Kelly)

        0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Defence?
          Not sure Stevens worth extra over Robinson or egan at least if just rotation option? Have you BB'ed? If yes then don't need a playing keeper?

          Open Controls
          1. merin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            I BB'ed this week. Good point with Robinson and the keeper. What keeper would you get instead of McCarthy? Just the cheapest there is? If I get in Robinson and Button for Stevens and McCarthy, I've got 1.8 ITB. Anyone you would upgrade with the spare cash?

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Is that enough to turn Saiss into Doherty?

              Open Controls
              1. merin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours ago

                Yes, just barely. If I do Saiss -> Doherty I have 0.1 ITB left. Do you consider Doherty a better pick than Saiss?

                Open Controls
            2. OleGGMU
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              with that cash Saiss to Doherty wiv 0.1 spare is possible

              Open Controls
            3. Jullepuu
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Saiss to Doherty with the extra cash. I would pick Krul from the cheap keepers

                Open Controls
                1. merin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Krul is too expensive, I have max 4.0 ITB to spend on a keeper if I'm doing Saiss -> Doherty

                  Open Controls
          2. MikeRyko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Kelly injured according to the BBC

            Open Controls
            1. merin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Thanks. Any other good replacement for max 4.2? It will probably be benchfodder anyway

              Open Controls
              1. baps sniffer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Robinson?

                Open Controls
                1. merin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Already have him, as I did Stevens -> Robinson. Now my team looks like this:

                  Pope
                  TAA Doherty Fernandez
                  KDB Mané(c) Son Fernandes
                  Jimenez Rashford DCL

                  (Button Robinson Hayden Kelly)

                  0.1 ITB

                  Open Controls
        2. kamdaraji
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          chances of Lundy and Ozil both starting next match?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Ozil comments didn't sound positive.
            Lundy, if say 50/50. Expect him to get minutes as a sub if not starting.

            Open Controls
          2. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Both less than 50% IMO. Expect Lundstram to get 20-25 mins off the bench.

            Open Controls
          3. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            You have been unlucky with Ozil, his days appear to be numbered.

            Open Controls
          4. lilmessipran
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Expect Lundy to start not sure about ozil

            Open Controls
          5. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            I think Lund is very likely to start, him playing the 90 minutes is a good sign. Before the break, he played 120 min in the FA Cup fixture midweek and went on to play against Norwich. He doesn't usually substitute out midfielders if he is happy with their performance.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Hopefully this is the case. Berge's performances have not inspired confidence in reviews I've read.

              Open Controls
          6. TONY123
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Ozil was dropped due to "tactical reasons", I think he has a chance to play. If not, his Arsenal days are surely over.

            Open Controls
        3. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Been looking at who has been getting double digit hauls this season. 4 or more hauls at each outfield position:

          DF: TAA (5), Lundstram (5), Doherty (4),
          MF: KDB (8), Salah (7), Mane (7), Sterling (5), Mahrez (5), Son (5), Willian (4), Richarlison (4), Perez (4), Traore (4), Cantwell (4), Silva (4)
          FW: Vardy (7), Abraham (5), Aguero (4), Auba (4), Rashford (4)

          Notable mentions due to limited minutes:
          - Alonso (3)
          - Bruno Fernandes (2)
          - Barnes (3)
          - Jesus (3)

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Useful to know. 1 or 2 surprises in there.

            Open Controls
            1. diesel001
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Looking at a team like this:

              Pope (3)
              TAA (5) - Lundstram (5) - Doherty (4)
              KDB (8) - Son (5) - Fernandes (2)* - Traore (4)
              Vardy (7) - Abraham (5) - Rashford (4)

              Button - Cantwell - Lascelles - Robinson

              Question over whether I go Traore and Vardy or Barnes and Jimenez. But otherwise think it is an explosive team that has potential to go big.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Looks frightening. I'd go with Barnes and Jimi 'cuz Traore.

                Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Hoping alonso starts on sunday. Beast

            Open Controls
            1. diesel001
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              He is. Shame Lampard doesn't think so. Could be great for Chelsea if his was allowed to bomb forward and Kante covered him.

              Open Controls
              1. Nabs Kebabs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                He is brilliant going forward but cannot defend to save his life.

                Open Controls
                1. AuFeld
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Not sure if there is a correlation to his defensive abilities, but he has 10 matches of playing at least 60 mins. Of those 10 matches with mins greater then 60, he has 5 clean sheets.

                  Open Controls
              2. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                He is great for fpl but not as much in real life, especially when playing in a back 4 rather than as a wingback.

                Open Controls
          3. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Great info. Take into consideration playing time and appearances.

            Open Controls
          4. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Hmmm

            Makes me even more cross I ditched Barnes at the last minute.

            Interesting to see Tammy ahead of the ubiquitous Rash.

            Open Controls
          5. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Useful data cheers.

            Issue is some of these need context of timing in the season. Vardy, for example, had his form drop off a cliff so I’d be more wary of seeing him as a red hot points machine. Bruno looks to be a beast.

            Lunds will have also got much of his hauls earlier in the season but has been (slightly) less reliable of a haul more recently.

            Open Controls
        4. Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          FH Team, no chips left - advice greatly appreciated.

          Pope
          TAA, Aurier, Doherty
          Salah, Son, Fernandes, Mane
          Vardy, Jota, DCL

          (Button, Lascelles, Guendouzi, Simpson)

          Also considering Mane & DCL -> VVD & Kane (leaves a little spare to upgrade bench too).

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            What is your rationale for FH this week? I'd stick with Mane and DCL.

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Cheers.

              My current Team is in poor shape for GW31 but good for GW32 and onwards with a couple of transfers. Expecting I will benefit more from a FH this week than any other week - but who knows 🙂

              Open Controls
        5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          With janmaat out for the season is kiko nalled?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Don't know but can't dawson and Mariappa play there too?

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Had Kiko before the break - he came back in as soon as he was fully fit. Think Pearson has played him whenever possible.

            Open Controls
          3. Reg83
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              i put kiko. reckon he is nailed; the other 2 are center backs not RB

              Open Controls
          4. MarkyMarkovic
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            What are the rules of the FH again?

            Open Controls
            1. MarkyMarkovic
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Sorry, as in if I don't make any transfers in gw31 but use my FH
              do I have two transfers available in GW32?

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Sadly not. Just 1 FT.

                Open Controls
              2. Pipermaru
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                No, just 1.

                Open Controls
                1. MarkyMarkovic
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Gargh
                  so make guess / make my 1 FT in 31.
                  click FH.
                  then have 1 ft in 32

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bossworld
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Your FT will revert.

                    Open Controls
          5. Slitherene
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Which player probably scores more?

            A) Son (WHU, shu)
            B) KdB (che, LIV) + 4 pts

            Won't captain Son.
            No value invested in KdB.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              4 in hand swings it for me.

              Open Controls
            2. STHH
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              I do think Son will get a lot of joy against both teams. Aston Villa had 17 shots against Sheffield United and failed to score. Fleck and O'Connell missing is huge for them. I'm moving away from them now. That said, KDB is doing well against everyone. He even got a goal and an assist away at Real Madrid.

              Open Controls
          6. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Ddg and Taylor give you 0.6m spare cash over pope and Maguire. Just putting it out there.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Pope + 1 best of all.

              Open Controls
            2. DandyDon
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Until Maguire scores a goal

              Open Controls
            3. Netley Lucas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              DDG covers Maguire/AWB nicely but Taylor doesn't cover Pope, Pope murders him to death. 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                This is what I was trying to say

                Open Controls
            4. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              You pay for what you get. Pope & AWB/Maguire far more likely to get Bonus and the latter two chipping in with the odd assist or goal.

              DDG is typically out-BAP'd by other United players & Taylor doesn't offer as much.

              Open Controls
              1. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                So much for that idea.

                Open Controls
          7. Dušan Citizen SPC Ch…
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            2 questions

            1. What is your view on Salah and Mane until the end of the season?

            I'm not sure if they are worth owning since they are expensive, but maybe they will play to break records.

            2. Is any big hitter striker worth owning now? I am even putting Vardy and Rashford in that category.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              1. If you have one, keep.

              2. Vardy and Rash both worth having, more expensive than that... maybe not.

              Open Controls
            2. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              1. Either in your side until they get benched or taken off pre 70 mins. Then it is maybe time to put the money to better use. TAA might be better kept as he may lock in a cleanie if taken off any time past 60.

              2, The likes of Vardy, Auba and Kane have pens in their locker. If I go big I like to have that on board at least for an 8m plus striker.

              Open Controls
            3. AuFeld
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              1. I'm pessimistic of the two. With the season locked, Klopp will probably limit the risk of any injuries. I'm expecting TAA + Robo will be rotated as well.

              2. IF Rashford is still on pens, his mins/xGI is only bettered by the likes of Aguero and Jesus. Worth it imo. I'm not too keen on LEI's remaining fixtures. Jimenez is another that has a great mins/xGI. DCL is a gem, second best xG on target (non-penalty), right behind Salah.

              Open Controls
            4. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Think one of them - either will do - is worth it. I’ve just sold both of course having had Mo at 12.3 and Mane at 11.5 🙂

              Vardy is a yes for me. If you look deeper at fixture difficulty Leicester are right up there. Rash is a wait and see

              Holding Kun for now. I can see City belting teams but expect to switch him to Liverpool around 33.

              Open Controls
            5. Reg83
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                1. have to put 1- i put mane
                2. no- i put rashford but he is medium prized not big hitter

                Open Controls
              • El Presidente
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  1. I definitely think TAA/Robbo and Mané/Salah will continue their persuit for individual honors. They also are very competitve with each other and with the tittle in the bag it will be even more so. It all will boil down to Klopp´s rotation policy - I think he will have one in place and will apply it.

                  2. Rashford seems a no brainer but Im still worried about his condition, it has been a long time since he last featured. Im a contrarian by nature, and I really dont get how can people rule out players like Kane or Aguero. Kane will have all to play for and main man at Spurs and Aguero... yes he will be rotated but City´s last 5 fixtures are awsome and they are the team with the most xG of all, by some margin.

                  Open Controls
              • Bobby Digital
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                I'd like 20pts between Pukki and Cantwell.. Too much to ask?

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                  No harm in asking.

                  Open Controls
                2. Netley Lucas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Half would be good value, anything more a bonus.

                  Open Controls
                3. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Hopefully it will be Du Da's day

                  Open Controls
              • GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Who do people think is the best sub 6.2m forward for a WC. Currently have Deeney as a place holder

                Open Controls
                1. in sane in de bruyne
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Nketiah? Like Deeney also

                  Open Controls
                2. ZimZalabim
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  im looking at going 3-5-2 rather than pick one of these fwds but if deeney looks fit and motivated he could be a great option,not much choice though in that price range.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 6 mins ago

                    I agree. Changed to 3/5/2 now myself with Eddie N

                    Open Controls
                3. AuFeld
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Chris Wood worth a shout. Should be on pens as well. WAT has a great run of fixtures. Deeney is a decent pick, however a third of his goals came from pk's which are unreliable. Nketiah could be a gem.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    He's injured. No timeline on his return.

                    Open Controls
                4. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  ayew was pretty consistent first half of the season

                  Open Controls
              • ZimZalabim
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                I see everyone or most people atleast are going for Pope, and I also have had him in most drafts but burnley have 39 points and dont really have much to play for how much do you guys think that will impact performances ?
                They play a lot of teams either trying to avoid the drop or going for Europe, will they be as motivated as them ?

                What do you guys think ?

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  The higher they finish the more money the club gets. Surely still means a lot for the players
                  Different if it’s 2-3 games left but 8 games there’s always something to play for

                  Open Controls
                2. Reg83
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    for Pope the GK shouldnt matter.. u think he will stretch less for a save bcoz they have nothing to play for?

                    Open Controls
                3. kamdaraji
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this WC team draft I have created so far?

                  Foster Button
                  Aurier Wan-Bissaka TAA Taylor Saiss
                  Son KDB Fernandes Salah Duda
                  Jimenez Jota Rashford

                  0.0 ITB

                  I'm not totally sold on Aurier or Jota yet but could be great value going forward if they hit form. Could replace Foster with Pope and get a cheap watford defender (or another 4.3 defender) instead of Taylor but don't want a Watford centre back ideally and also don't want Lascelles.

                  Open Controls
                  1. kamdaraji
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Do I really need 3 playing subs going forward? no doubt Duda, Taylor and one of the other defenders will be benched most weeks

                    Open Controls
                4. RedWolf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this WC team?

                  Pope, Adrian
                  TAA, Saiss, Doherty, Fernandez, Taylor
                  Son, Mane, Fernandes, KDB, Cantwell
                  Rashford, Abraham, Jiminez

                  Ok? Or would you consider 442, dropping Abraham?

                  Open Controls
                  1. UnitedRthebest
                      3 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Looks good. Dont drop Abraham Chelsea have good fixtures upcoming

                      Open Controls
                    • Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 22 mins ago

                      jeez, whats your TV? Im 3.7m short of that

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedWolf
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 9 mins ago

                        106.9, but more by being reactive and taking hits than being any good at this!

                        Open Controls
                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Pepe better start tomorrow!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tempestic
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      If ozil even gets on the pitch i'll be happy

                      Open Controls
                      1. kamdaraji
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 35 mins ago

                        few sources tipping Ozil to start

                        Open Controls
                  3. TONY123
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Which combination would you rather have on WC?
                    A) Pope, Saiss, Abraham
                    B) McCarthy, Doherty, DCL

                    Open Controls
                    1. kopite65
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      A imo, close, maybe pope over mcCarthy swayed it

                      Open Controls
                      1. TONY123
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 37 mins ago

                        Cheers, just realised I can also have Krul ahead of McCarthy in B. Really close one.

                        Open Controls
                  4. kopite65
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    first w/c draft
                    de gea(set/forget) button
                    saiss lascelles taylor holgate cathcart (no pool !)
                    mane kdb son bruno cantwell
                    jimi rash dcl
                    def has some decent fixtures between them, chasing ml, feel i need the money in attack, thoughts advice appreciated, things can soon change, cheers

                    Open Controls
                    1. TONY123
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      A bit weak in defence, maybe downgrade cantwell to 4.2 to upgrade it a bit.
                      Front 7 is very template but very good.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Colby
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Sheepishly having to ask this question. I thought I read earlier this week that if we made multiple transfers for free for GW30 that when it had finished your squad would revert back to the one we had pre-gw30+. Did I pick that up wrongly and the squads we have in this gameweek will be the ones we’ll be playing with for the rest of the season?

                    Open Controls
                    1. kopite65
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      yes

                      Open Controls
                      1. Colby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 39 mins ago

                        Cheers mate - haven’t a clue how I picked that up the wrong way.

                        Open Controls
                        1. kopite65
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 38 mins ago

                          free hit that reverses back to original team

                          Open Controls
                          1. Colby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 37 mins ago

                            Ah - good man. Thanks.

                            Open Controls
                            1. kopite65
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 35 mins ago

                              w/c left to resolve it ?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Colby
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                                Yes - wildcarding this week and saving the FH for another week.

                                Open Controls
                  6. Cricket_Badger
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Is it actually 7 months and 7 days since Pukki scored a PL goal from open play?

                    Saw that stat on Twitter but not sure of its authenticity?

                    Open Controls
                    1. kamdaraji
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      no better time to start scoring again!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Cricket_Badger
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        He's in my WC draft so I'm hoping he breaks his duck tonight too!

                        Open Controls
                        1. kamdaraji
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          i think he will

                          Open Controls
                  7. marzo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Thoughts on these options for next GW.
                    Pope (WAT).
                    TAA (CRY), Maguire (SHU), Saiss (BOU).
                    KDB (che), Fernandes (SHU), Salah (CRY) (c), Barnes (BHA).
                    Auba (sou) (vc), Jota (BOU), DCL (nor).
                    Stek, Holgate (nor), Dendoncker (BOU), Stephens (ARS).
                    1 ft, 3.2m ITB. WC, BB left.

                    1. Save the FT. BB later possibly the week after or else after the WC.

                    2. Stek-> Allison + just Bench Boost next GW.
                    Allison, Holgate, Stephens, Dendoncker for BB.
                    WC then in 32 or 33 and just focus on 12/13 starters instead of BB.

                    Open Controls
                  8. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Oooh

                    O'Connell apparently nearly fit - there goes Robinson as a 4.0. Does Fleck back change Lund's status?

                    Open Controls
                    1. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Think Lundstram starts over Berge if Fleck is back.

                      Open Controls
                    2. El Presidente
                        3 hours ago

                        MAybe not for the next game but Im sure he will be rotated going forward

                        Open Controls
                    3. trinzoo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Sane news might be good for Sterling owners, right? ;D

                      Open Controls
                      1. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Kind of sounds like Pep might not play him doesn't it? Maybe Mahrez and Sterling both start again with Bernardo in midfield.

                        Open Controls
                      2. TONY123
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Yeah. I think City will start with a front three of Sterling Aguero & Mahrez vs Burnley.

                        Open Controls
                        1. trinzoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          3 hours, 5 mins ago

                          Good, good, captain Sterling here!

                          Open Controls
                        2. El Presidente
                            2 hours, 59 mins ago

                            Bilva Aguero Mahrez

                            Open Controls
                        3. Klaren
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 59 mins ago

                          There is still some risk as Pep might play Bernardo/Mahrez and rest Sterling for Chelsea and FA Cup game. Sane news is definitely promising news though. With Sane out of favour, Sterling should at least get minutes in the 2nd half if he doesn't start which might not be too bad.

                          Open Controls
                      3. BremerHB
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 7 mins ago

                        WC Team chasing first place in my ML:

                        Pope (Button)
                        TAA Doherty Maguire (Lascelles, Egan)
                        Son Fernandes Martial KDB (Barnes)
                        Auba Jimenez Tammy

                        Thoughts? Improvements? Interested to see how Martial plays this evening.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Klaren
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 19 mins ago

                          I guess it depends on your ML rival's team as well but I wouldn't go Auba instead of one of Salah/Mane.

                          Open Controls
                        2. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Really nice

                          Prefer Vardy over Auba - simply plays for a better team and has better fixtures imo. Not sure where I'd spend the cash. VVD over Maguire could happen. After 32 I quite fancy double Liverpool defence.

                          Open Controls
                      4. Colby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Henderson to go?
                        I’ve had Dean Henderson in my squad for much of the season and he’s been a revelation. But looking at Sheffield’s remaining games I’m thinking it’s time to ditch him. With only Wolves and Liverpool looking the toughest opponents for Burnley for the remainder of the season is Pope the best mid-price ‘keeper to go for?

                        Open Controls
                        1. El Presidente
                            2 hours, 56 mins ago

                            Im keeping, best GK in the league this season he´s going nowhere

                            Open Controls
                            1. kamdaraji
                              • 10 Years
                              2 hours, 56 mins ago

                              Foster over Pope imo

                              Open Controls
                              1. El Presidente
                                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                                  Foster is more appealing than Pope probably, Watford is top of fixture ticker between GW34-36

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Colby
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                                Aren’t you a bit concerned about their fixture difficulty though? Even Villa had a lot of chances against the Sheffield defence?

                                Open Controls
                                1. El Presidente
                                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                                    I dont think their fixtures are that bad regarding clean sheet potential tbh... and their defense is their strongest fixture. I just dont see the clear upside of that swap

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. El Presidente
                                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                                        *feature

                                        Open Controls
                                  • El Presidente
                                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                                      Also I got him at 4.7 so efectively it does not make sense to sell him for 5.0 and swap for a 4.9 keeper now

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Colby
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                                        Thanks for your thoughts. I’m in-between selling and keeping him. His form has been outstanding this year.

                                        Open Controls
                                2. Miguel Sanchez
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                                  Will see out the full round of fixtures this GW before making any changes but who is the riskiest starter in my GW31+ bench boost team?

                                  McCarthy Krul
                                  TAA Doherty Alonso Maguire Fernandez
                                  Salah KDB Bruno Richarlison Barnes
                                  Jimenez Ings DCL

                                  1FT 0.1ITB

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Cricket_Badger
                                    • 7 Years
                                    2 hours, 52 mins ago

                                    Looks great, señor.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. ManUnitedComeBack
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                                    Alonso Ings

                                    Open Controls

