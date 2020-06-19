Our selection for FanTeam’s seven-man Pursuit Mode

The Premier League returned with a bang in midweek, with goals in one match and controversy in the other.

Saturday’s fixtures may have to work hard in order to match that hype. But Europe’s largest daily Fantasy Football provider, FanTeam, are holding a huge contest to keep the interest high.

Their feature main event of the weekend will be the €100,000 GPP contest, which has a massive first-place prize of €20,000.

The seven-a-side contest will cover the four Premier League games being played tomorrow, starting with Watford vs. Leicester City at 12:30 BST and running through to the late fixture between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The two matches in between feature Brighton hosting Arsenal and West Ham taking on Wolves.

For Fantasy managers used to playing only FPL, it’s not just the seven-man teams that mark the contest out as something different.

The event will be played in Pursuit Mode, which adds a whole new layer of Fantasy strategy.

Pursuit Mode means you will have absolutely no problem stuffing your team with big-name, big-money players because the overall budget is so high.

But being frugal with that budget conveys a major advantage, because the more you come in under-budget, the bigger the head start you’ll get. Why? Because you earn 0.05 points for each 0.1m saved.

That might not sound like much, but in the draft of the team I’ve been tinkering with today, the savings I’ve made equate to a head start of nearly six points.

It’s also one of the reasons I’m considering Brighton’s bargain basement midfielder Solly March, but more of that is tomorrow’s article.

Another key rule to remember is the Stacking Penalty, which means that if you decide to double (or even triple) up on defenders from the same team, you’ll receive fewer points for every extra player you select.

And the other major budgetary issue that needs mentioning is that your captain, as per, scores you double points. But as a result, he’ll cost you twice as much as his stated price, while vice-captains cost 1.5x more and bring in 1.5x the points.

All of that should make for a fascinating Fantasy challenge.

And as a special welcome offer, those who join FanTeam today and deposit €20 will get a free €20 entry to the €100,000 Premier League Main Event.

That’s nice work when you could win €20,000.

