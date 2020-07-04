931
Dugout Discussion July 4

Cantwell and Pukki benched as both Norwich and Brighton make four changes

931 Comments
Share

Todd Cantwell (£4.6m) and Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) have again been benched by Norwich head coach Daniel Farke for Saturday lunchtime’s key relegation clash with Brighton.

The Canaries haven’t scored in the three matches since Premier League football returned and, as with their recent home defeat to Everton, Farke has rotated the duo with time running out on him finding a winning line-up.

In fact, Pukki has just two goals from 13 starts and Cantwell hasn’t scored or assisted in the league since New Year’s Day. In their place comes Josip Drmic (£5.3m) and Onel Hernandez (£5.3m), alongside Ondrej Duda (£4.5m) and Timm Klose (£4.3m).

Captain Alex Tettey (£4.5m) was forced to step in at centre back for the suspended Klose during Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Grant Hanley (£4.1m) and Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m) injured for the season. Tettey is now back in his usual midfield spot to partner Kenny McLean (£4.8m).

Brighton are on 33 points and know that a win today will probably see them safe for another season. Graham Potter has also made four changes, with Neal Maupay (£5.7m) rested against Man United but brought back in beside Aaron Connolly (£4.2m).

Adam Webster (£4.4m) missed out on Tuesday because of a hamstring problem but is deemed fit enough to replace Shane Duffy (£4.8m), as Aaron Mooy (£4.7m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) also return to the starting 11.

The Belgian is rotated too much to be a stable Fantasy option but he tends to deliver when playing, opening the scoring when these sides met in November.

Potter continues to put faith in a couple of bargain assets, handing Connolly his third consecutive start. The 20-year-old is the game’s cheapest striker and has scored twice this season.

January deadline day signing Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) played all 90 minutes of Brighton’s clean sheet at Leicester and half of the defeat to Man Utd, offering a great differential option for those wanting to Wildcard.

Norwich XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Duda, Hernandez, Drmic

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    So what United players have you.I've
    Wan B
    Bruno
    Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Srv210
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Bruno, Martial, Greenwood.

      Open Controls
    3. KGFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Martial for Rash

      Open Controls
    4. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      DDG (sigh) Martial and Bruno (C)

      Open Controls
    5. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Same here. Worrying about Martial...

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
      2. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Why the worry?

        Open Controls
    6. Sailboats
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      same

      Open Controls
    7. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Bruno, Martial, Rashford

      Open Controls
    8. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      DDG martial bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        We are so similar x

        Open Controls
        1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I’m going sh1t or bust until end of season to try win my mini league!

          -12 this week, help me! 😆

          Open Controls
          1. The Sociologist
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Wow, what did that -12 look like?!

            Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Wow big move

            Open Controls
    9. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      AWB, Marti and Razza

      Open Controls
    10. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Bruno n Rash

      Open Controls
    11. InSaneMan-e
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Same. Martial probably better pick than Rash but lack of good forward options in the game compared to mids

      Open Controls
    12. BNMC
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Bruno Rash Mason

        Open Controls
      • Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Rashford Bruno and Greenwood

        Open Controls
      • Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Bruno
        Tony
        Dave

        Open Controls
      • Reg83
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Ddg
          Bruno captain
          GW

          Open Controls
        • HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Martial, Rashford and Greenwood

          Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Bruno, Martial, Greenwood.

          I haven’t been this excited since when I had KdB, Sterling and Aguero at one point all start

          Open Controls
        • Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          DDG Bruno Greenwood

          Open Controls
        • waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Awb Bruno martial

          Open Controls
        • Kung Fu Football
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Bruno (c)
          Rashford
          Greenwood (1st bench)

          Open Controls
        • Al Moon Yeah
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Guess I'm the only one with Bruno, huh? Defiant to the bitter end!

          Open Controls
        • NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Bruno
          Greenwood
          Rashford

          Open Controls
        • melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
        • Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          None, on principle. Hurting my rank.

          Open Controls
      • Wizard of Ozil
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Brighton you made Norwich look good You’ll be relegated next year if u play like that

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Guess you only watched the last 5 minutes of the match.

          Open Controls
          1. Wizard of Ozil
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I watched most of the game actually.

            Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hope someone gets sacked at The Mirror for that farce yesterday

        Disgraceful organisation & be glad to see them fold

        Open Controls
        1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Did you sell Bruno because of it?

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I could have easily. Even worked out the cash to get him back!

            Open Controls
          2. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Thanks to Maximus I did not sell Bruno. Cheers bud.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Fair play FP - hope he smashes it

              Open Controls
          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            God no

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/03/which-premier-league-teams-have-the-best-and-worst-remaining-fixtures-2/?hc_page=14&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22004530

            Open Controls
        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Surely all papers fold

          Open Controls
          1. Uncle Gamst
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Boom, boom 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Haha take my upvote you rapscallion 🙂

            Open Controls
        3. Uncle Gamst
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Bit harsh, being glad to see them fold 😉

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            They have a responsibility. No place for fake news, especially in these times. They always hide behind Journalistic Bull. earn you money by reporting truth not gossip MIRROR BOZOS

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            They literally led over 10 media outlets to run a blatantly false story last night & this morning

            Have a read of the (3 day old) parody article that they took in hook, line & sinker (yesterday) & tell me they don’t have serious Internal controls issues

            The quotes from Solskjaer alone were ridiculous

            Open Controls
            1. Devo-McDuff
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              They knew what they were doing, take the clicks and run.

              Open Controls
        4. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Fully Fully agree!!!!!!!!!

          Open Controls
        5. InSaneMan-e
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yeah what a farce. Glad i didn't fall for it

          Open Controls
      • J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Norwich are shocking.

        Absolutely toothless today by their attackers.

        They deserve to go down to be honest.....

        Open Controls
        1. The Sociologist
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Looks like they’ll really struggle in the championship after some of their prized assets are cherry picked.

          Open Controls
        2. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          They’re a possession team that can’t keep possession. That is a slight flaw on their part.

          Open Controls
          1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Questions have to be asked of the manager there as wel though.

            He should of rung the changes a lot earlier because they were much better once they brought the troops on....

            Open Controls
        3. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Maybe so. To be fair, the money is not there.

          Open Controls
          1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Fair!

            Open Controls
        4. KGFC
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Should have a Fulham vs Norwich to decide who was worse and more disgraceful towards their fans

          Open Controls
        5. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Brighton wasn't much better tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Think we can be pretty certain they deserve to go down

            Open Controls
      • FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Brighton points tally now same as last season with 5 games to spare.

        Open Controls
      • Sailboats
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        6 points from 1 played. Any good?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          105 from 2 here. Better luck next time.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Ugh

          Open Controls
        3. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          You have a 99% chance of being #1 this week.(smile)

          Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          What you don’t have Trossard?!

          Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Maupay punt dodged, time to consider Mr Cojones now...

        Open Controls
      • james 101
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Just logged on

        Presume all the Man U stuff was rubbish?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Look at the team sheet, you have your answer.

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. InSaneMan-e
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I’ve just realised something that may have been overlooked. Much of the rotation and feared rotation has been down to the Summer heat and return to action.

        Now we are experiencing much cooler weather across the country and it’s been back underway for a couple weeks players are returning back to full match fitness. Therefore we might naturally not see anywhere near as much rotation.

        I could be completely wrong of course.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          The matches are still tightly packed together.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Isn’t it usually like that anyway with European games?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Not every week, and not for the bottom clubs.

              Open Controls
        2. InSaneMan-e
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Buts games come quickly. Also it's a short break before the presumed start of next season. Injuries could be devastating.

          Open Controls
          1. baps sniffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Players will have their summer holiday?

            Open Controls
        3. 7shadesofsmoke
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          you should change your name to CapKane

          Open Controls
        4. BNMC
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            The drinks breaks must be helping keep players relatively fresh.

            Open Controls
          • Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Teams with lots to play for won’t be ‘resting’ anyone - only 6 games to go

            Open Controls
          • diesel001
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            The rotation will set in now. Look at the schedule from here on in. Taking account of the FA cup, it is a game every 3 days pretty much.

            It is not the same as the CL games. In the CL you play every two weeks and put the reserves in for the EFL Cup in the weeks where there is no CL game. You also enter the EFL Cup later if you are in Europe.

            The schedule is basically the same as Christmas, but it extends for a longer period of time.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              So what to do with bench boost?

              Open Controls
        5. Vazza
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Which combo is better -

            A. Saiss, Greenwood (3-4-3)

            B. Maguire, (Taylor/Lascelles rotation) (4-4-2)

            Open Controls
          • Bruce Lee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            As a Cantwell and Maupay owner that could not have gona any smoother

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              This has to be the dumbest thing I have seen a manager do

              Open Controls
              1. Bruce Lee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                You don't eat meat... you need to focus on other things other than FPL

                Open Controls
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Feel better now you big strong boy x

                  Open Controls
          • Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Usually love the sun, mirror, daily mail, metro ect but they've let me down big time. Utter scum!!! >:(

            Open Controls
            1. Bruce Lee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              ?

              Open Controls
              1. InSaneMan-e
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                they reported that bruno may be injured. Poor source from them.

                Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              You've still got Bruno and your transfers this week have nothing to do with Bruno/Pogba.

              Open Controls
              1. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                You aren't funny mate

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  If you were casual and a little more. chill, this sort of stuff might fly better than it does.

                  However, truth be told, you've got a very good rank this year and yet you're still moaning and acting like a pillock every week.

                  It's tiresome.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    This

                    Open Controls
            3. Reg83
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Who did u sell? I c bruno

                Open Controls
                1. InSaneMan-e
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Yea me too. Maybe would have captained?

                  Open Controls
            4. Vazza
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Which combo is better -

                A. Saiss, Greenwood in a 3-4-3 set up

                B. Maguire, Taylor/Lascelles (rotation) in a 4-4-2 set up

                Open Controls
              • Samwise the Brave
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Any chance of a sneaky Ryan bap?

                Open Controls
                1. Uncle Gamst
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Anybody calculated where the baps are going once deductions etc. have been made?

                  Open Controls
                2. Skloppy Kops
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  1

                  Open Controls
                3. ClassiX
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Trossard (3), Dunk (2), Ryan (1)

                  Open Controls
              • baps sniffer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Someone still has Cantwell?!?

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Pillars
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Out of 7.5mil, a few would

                  Open Controls
                2. BNMC
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    2nd sub here

                    Open Controls
                  • InSaneMan-e
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    yes but benched nicely

                    Open Controls
                3. DA Minnion
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  So pogba to steal all the points today. Going by above no one has him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Shaw Pog and Lindelöf goals

                    Open Controls
                  2. InSaneMan-e
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Bullied Bou last year at home.

                    Open Controls
                4. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Trossard 3
                  Dunk 2
                  Ryan 1

                  Open Controls
                  1. Uncle Gamst
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Any chance these might change after deductions etc?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Samwise the Brave
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Yes Yes oh oh yes. One whole point extra in the bank 🙂

                    Open Controls
                5. Glad He Ate Her
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    I took a -8 and took out Bruno X Pogba

                    End me

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sailboats
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      imagine believing rumours

                      Open Controls
                      1. Glad He Ate Her
                          1 hour, 37 mins ago

                          Help

                          Open Controls
                      2. FPL Pillars
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 40 mins ago

                        Consider yourself ended.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Glad He Ate Her
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            RIP

                            Open Controls
                          • baps sniffer
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            At least you weren't eaten by her.

                            Open Controls
                        2. baps sniffer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          You did it yourself?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Glad He Ate Her
                              1 hour, 36 mins ago

                              Why?

                              Open Controls
                          2. Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 39 mins ago

                            Can’t be glad about that

                            Open Controls
                            1. Glad He Ate Her
                                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                Gladn't

                                Open Controls
                            2. Slitherene
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 39 mins ago

                              Your picture sums it up

                              Open Controls
                              1. Glad He Ate Her
                                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                  I'm this pale from how ended I am

                                  Open Controls
                              2. 7shadesofsmoke
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GTq9Zsif2A

                                Open Controls
                                1. Glad He Ate Her
                                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                    At least I can die listening to memes

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                  On a separate note

                                  Is your name a reference to Pilkington’s Rockbuster of the same name?

                                  If so - it’s a goodun 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Glad He Ate Her
                                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                      There is no separate note, this is the end note.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                        A fell down in Texas in a puddle and hurt me leg?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                          Wet Knee Houston

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 10 Years
                                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                            Whitney Houston

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. 7shadesofsmoke
                                              • 7 Years
                                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                              I like the 'Jamaican who has everything'

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. 7shadesofsmoke
                                                • 7 Years
                                                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                                Nill Demand

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. 7shadesofsmoke
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                                  Neil Diamond

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                                    The Scottish fellas can't get into their emails

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                      They Cannae login

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                      Kenny Loggins!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    3. 7shadesofsmoke
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                      😀 😀

                                                      Open Controls
                                3. g40steve
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                  FFS Forest

                                  Open Controls
                                4. Skloppy Kops
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                  Olé addressing the media rumour with all his teeth out.
                                  He's delighted with the fake news.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Glad He Ate Her
                                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                      I'm ruined

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Skloppy Kops
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                        Runours was addressed soon after though
                                        https://strettynews.com/2020/07/03/mirrors-story-on-pogba-fernandes-injury-dismissed-by-sources/

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Glad He Ate Her
                                            1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                            What's the fastest way to delete your team?

                                            Open Controls
                                    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                                      Ole laughing at the Pogba Bruno “news” lol

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Skloppy Kops
                                      • 4 Years
                                      2 hours ago

                                      All being said and all the hype.. i can see a Bruno blank incoming.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. 7shadesofsmoke
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                        Bmth to win 1-0

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. Holmes
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                        Would be nice

                                        Open Controls
                                    • KAPTAIN KANE
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                      So excited, surely 100 points minimum?

                                      McCarthy
                                      TAA | Saiss | Lascelles
                                      Salah (C) | KdB | Son | Bruno | Martial
                                      Kane (VC) | Greenwood

                                      Open Controls

