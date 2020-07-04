Cantwell and Pukki benched as both Norwich and Brighton make four changes

Todd Cantwell (£4.6m) and Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) have again been benched by Norwich head coach Daniel Farke for Saturday lunchtime’s key relegation clash with Brighton.

The Canaries haven’t scored in the three matches since Premier League football returned and, as with their recent home defeat to Everton, Farke has rotated the duo with time running out on him finding a winning line-up.

In fact, Pukki has just two goals from 13 starts and Cantwell hasn’t scored or assisted in the league since New Year’s Day. In their place comes Josip Drmic (£5.3m) and Onel Hernandez (£5.3m), alongside Ondrej Duda (£4.5m) and Timm Klose (£4.3m).

Captain Alex Tettey (£4.5m) was forced to step in at centre back for the suspended Klose during Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Grant Hanley (£4.1m) and Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m) injured for the season. Tettey is now back in his usual midfield spot to partner Kenny McLean (£4.8m).

Brighton are on 33 points and know that a win today will probably see them safe for another season. Graham Potter has also made four changes, with Neal Maupay (£5.7m) rested against Man United but brought back in beside Aaron Connolly (£4.2m).

Adam Webster (£4.4m) missed out on Tuesday because of a hamstring problem but is deemed fit enough to replace Shane Duffy (£4.8m), as Aaron Mooy (£4.7m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) also return to the starting 11.

The Belgian is rotated too much to be a stable Fantasy option but he tends to deliver when playing, opening the scoring when these sides met in November.

Potter continues to put faith in a couple of bargain assets, handing Connolly his third consecutive start. The 20-year-old is the game’s cheapest striker and has scored twice this season.

January deadline day signing Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) played all 90 minutes of Brighton’s clean sheet at Leicester and half of the defeat to Man Utd, offering a great differential option for those wanting to Wildcard.

Norwich XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Duda, Hernandez, Drmic

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly

