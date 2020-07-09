1106
Scout Notes July 9

What to do with Jiménez after third successive FPL blank at Sheff Utd

1,106 Comments
Sheff Utd 1-0 Wolves

  • Goals: John Egan (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Oliver Norwood (£4.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Egan x3, Chris Basham x2 (£4.6m), Dean Henderson (£5.2m)

So soon after Wolves were declared a side to triple-up on, they have now lost two matches in a row and scored in neither of them.

It is no secret that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have been playing progressively less incisive football with each passing week and it is having an adverse effect on Fantasy favourite Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m).

Even as he was nodding his 15th league goal of the season past Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) in the Gameweek 31+ win over Bournemouth, the Mexican was in the middle of a laboured performance which yielded just one effort on goal.

Since then, Jiménez has now blanked for three matches in a row, hardly encouraging ahead of a Gameweek 35+ meeting with an Everton side that has two clean sheets in their last four.

With each passing Gameweek, the mid-priced forward has looked ever more peripheral and hit a new low at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

Against Aston Villa and Arsenal he was guilty of drifting too far wide but at Sheffield United, his positioning was far too deep. As a result, across the 90 minutes, he did not register a single attempt on goal.

There was only one moment in the first half when Jiménez looked like having a shot, as he collecting an Adama Traoré (£5.7m) cross with his chest, only for Chris Basham (£4.6m) to clear.

Sheffield United were certainly in better defensive shape in this one, with Jack O’Connell (£4.5m) finally back in the starting line-up but, as already mentioned, this lack of clinical edge for the Wolves attack has been going on for several games now.

On Wednesday evening, Jiménez dropping deeper did allow for Traoré and Diogo Jota (£6.1m), selected either side of him at the front of a 3-4-3 formation, to make some exciting runs, although it was rare for them to find anyone else in the box when they got there.

“We’ve created chances but it’s very difficult to play against Sheffield. It requires different things from us, a little bit more deep. We had a lot of situations where we unbalanced Sheffield, we had good movements and good chances that we should be more clinical from, but our counter-attacks must be better.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

One man who might feel frustrated not to have been involved more often against Sheffield United was Matt Doherty (£6.4m).

With Jota and Traoré full of running at the very least, there were several occasions when the wing-back was free in a dangerous position either in or around the box, arms outstretched but was ignored.

Knowing that he is still getting into the right areas might be of some encouragement to Doherty’s 12.7% ownership as Nuno goes about trying to find some solutions to Wolves’ recent issues.

It is certainly worth holding onto the wing-back, or any of his defensive colleagues, for Gameweek 35+, especially as it is Everton who come to Molineux.

Not only have the Toffees been largely toothless in attack away from home since the return of the Premier League, Wolves did not look particularly likely to concede at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

They had managed to hold out for 92-and-a-half minutes before John Egan (£4.5m) nodded home a gut-wrenching winner as virtually the last kick of the game.

Up until that point, Rui Patrício (£5.2m) had been largely untroubled. Before limping off, Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) nodded his first-half header straight at the visiting goalkeeper before Billy Sharp (£5.4m) was clearly offside as he netted in the 53rd minute.

George Baldock (£5.0m) headed a Richairo Zivkovic (£4.7m) cross around the post with 15 minutes to go before Lys Mousset (£4.4m) went on a run blasted an effort high and wide.

The first time that owners of Wolves defensive assets really had hearts in their mouths was in stoppage time when a game of pinball took place in the penalty area, leading to Ben Osborn‘s (£4.7m) deflected shot. 

With just seconds left, the resulting corner seemed a routine one for Wolves to clear and claim an eighth clean sheet from a possible 10, but Egan rose high enough to secure his second goal in as many Premier League outings.

Galling for backers of the Wolves defence, especially the double-uppers, but at least encouraging enough to warrant going with a similar set-up for the visit of Everton next time out.

It’s Chelsea up next for Sheffield United, who have scored at least twice in each of their Project Restart fixtures. That may be enough to put off investment in the Blades’ defence, but their display on Wednesday might prove a sufficient dampener on interest in Christian Pulisic (£7.2m) and Willian (£7.3m).

As already mentioned, the return of O’Connell brought an instant calm of the Sheffield United backline as if he had never been away, the overlapping centre-back at the heart of much of their approach play too.

Sander Berge (£4.7m) and Osborn are also forming a decent partnership in central midfield, offering decent protection for the three-man defence even with John Lundstram (£4.6m) and John Fleck (£4.7m) out of the team, although the former was fit enough for the bench tonight.

As a result, Henderson was largely untroubled in net, other than Ruben Neves‘ (£5.2m) free-kick striking the bar.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie (Mousset 49′), Sharp (Zivkovic 71′).

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré (Dendoncker 79′).

1,106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Bit lost here, any thoughts what to do? Currently thinking Jimi->Vardy.

    2ft, 1.8itb

    Pope
    TAA Aurier Maguire Doherty
    Salah KdB Bruno(c) Martial Foden
    Jimenez

    Button DCL Kiko Nketiah

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat as you with not knowing what to do this GW. Jimi to Vardy seems like the popular move. The rest of your team looks ok

    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Im afraid Foden will be benched (thinking to bench or sell as an owner) but Jim to Vardy looks good

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Foden can/should still score more points than DCL if he does start from the bench

    3. Baganuva Hatty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes rest looks solid. Vardy more likely to explode

    4. Prisoner B5160-8
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Jimenez is due though, surely?

      I've seen Vardy fluff too many lovely fixtures over the years (indeed, this season) to make a one game punt.

      It's not like people are dumping Jimi in droves either.

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Jim is the most transferred out attacker in the game this week, already dropped .1

        1. Prisoner B5160-8
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yeah, players chasing.

          80% ownership in the top 10k. If that drops below 60% by Saturday I'll eat my hat.

  2. Kevin de Blanke
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Has Klopp said anything about Salah and golden boot lately?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      He’s seems hungry to go for it, easy hold if you have still

  3. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Pope - Button
    TAA - Doherty - Holgate - Lascelles - Kiko
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Bruno - Foden
    Jim - Rashford - DCL

    a) Rash, DCL > Vardy, Greenwood (bench Foden)
    b) Foden, Rash > Mahrez, Greenwood (bench DCL)
    c) other idea with 2FT and 0.4 itb

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

  4. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    For anyone worried about Trent getting benched check his record this season. Started every game. Still a chance of course but think I'll be keeping

  5. Jässi
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    2 FTs

    A) DDG, Nketiah, Jimenez -> Martinez, Greenwood, Vardy (-4)
    B) DDG, Nketiah -> Ederson, Greenwood
    C) Jimenez, Nketiah -> Vardy, Greenwood

    1. FPLShaqiri
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Why so desparate to take out De Gea? C looks like a no brainer

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        waste of a man u spot

    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      C

    3. Babelcopter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A!

  6. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Do we expect Mahrez rest? Mahrez -> Sterling good idea or waste of 1ft?

  7. JenkoJunko
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Morning all! Thoughts on the below? GL

    Squad: 1FT 1.0ITB
    Patricio Button
    TAA Doherty Kiko Lascelles Holgate
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial Mahrez
    Nketiah Greenwood Jimmy

    Is Mahrez & Jimmy to Foden & Vardy -4 worth it?

  8. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Doh Saiss
    Salah KDB Puli Bruno
    Kane Jesus Greenwood

    Foden Kiko Lacelles

    GTG for this GW, ok right order?

    Cheers

  9. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Repost. Downgrade one to fund jimmy > Vardy.

    A. Taa
    B. Mahrez
    C. Doherty
    D. Ddg

    1. yosim
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        D

    2. robbo1337
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I bit the bullet last night and sold Jimi for Vardy. Currently:
      Martinez
      TAA - Wan-Biss - Doherty
      Marital - Pulisic - KDB - Fernandes - Foden
      Auba - Vardy
      ------------------------------------------------
      Pope - Calvert Lewin - Aurier - Lascelles

    3. Squib
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Free hit owners, when you playing the chip? What are people's thoughts?

      1. yosim
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          36 but depends on what team you have

          1. Squib
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Hendo Nyland
            TAA Saiss Lascelles AWB Cathcart
            Salah KDB Bruno Saka Pulisic
            Greenwood Kane Jiminez

        • drughi
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          38

        • Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          38, but 36 looks enticing too.

      2. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Can I get away with saving Ft?

        Hendo
        TAA Doherty Gomez AWB
        Salah KDB Bruno(c) Mahrez Foden
        Greenwood

        Pope DCL Jimenez Taylor

        1Ft 1.6 itb

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          That bench is pretty cool

      3. drughi
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Mane or vardy for captain ?

        1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Mane

          1. Lucy2019
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              People actually own these players? Mane

              1. drughi
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                yeah third highest scoring mid and highest scoring forward, people are losing it

        2. The Overthinker - I blame R…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          3.8 ItB , i am thinking about replacing Jimenez with Vardy or maybe geundouzi with Antonio for free
          What would you do for below team
          A) Jimmy to Vardy
          B) geundouzi to Antonio (benching jimmy)

          Martinez
          Awb Doherty aurier
          Salah KDB Son pulisic
          Rashford Greenwood Jimenez*

          3.9 lascelles guendouzi Ngaki

          Open Controls
          1. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Upgrade your bench if you still have BB.

        3. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Mahrez & Jimi > Willian & Vardy?

          Playing the pep roulette

          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            Hit or free? OK if free, as long as you are happy with Vardy from 35->

            1. FOMFF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              For free.
              Other option is Giroud and Sterling

        4. Malkmus
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          A'noon all. 2FT, 0.5 ITB. Any thoughts?

          Pope (Martin)
          TTA - Doherty - Kiko (Lascelles - Robinson)
          Salah - KDB - Bruno - Martial (Guendouzi)
          Rash - Jimi - Ings

          A - Jimi to Vardy & Rash to Greenwood
          B - Jimi to Vardy & Doherty to Egan
          C - Other

          If I do A I can do Doherty to Egan/4.5 def week after and then upgrade Guendhouzi to Mahrez/Dilva week after in 352.

          Ta!

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            B

        5. drughi
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Best option ?

          A. DCL and Rashford > Greenwood and Vardy(3-4-3) vardy C
          B. Rashford, Guendouzi and Saiss > Greenwood, Pulisic and Digne -4 (play 3-5-2) Mane or fernandes C

          Pope
          TAA VVD Saiss
          Mane KDB Martial Fernandes
          Jimenez DCL Rashford

          Open Controls
          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            A looks better. B gives you benching problems and costs 4 points.

            1. drughi
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Agree but B sets me up better for gw 36

          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Considering only Rashford to Vardy this week and then dcl to Greenwood next week, see below

            1. drughi
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              well thats not possible

        6. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Being 0.1 short for Jimmy->Vardy is Auba->Vardy a good call?

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yes

        7. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          A lazy member here.
          Can someone translate Jimmi basic stats for me. I did not see the game and I would like to know his involvement. Also when is the missus having a baby?

        8. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Is Lundstram ok now?

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yes, But Berge is playing well

        9. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Rashford to Vardy (C)?

          Also have Bruno and Martial.
          Planning to do Dcl or Jimmy to Greenwood next week,

          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Sounds good

        10. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          Which City players is everyone targeting for the run in, other than KDB?
          I have Mahrez but anticipating a bench. Considering Pope > Ederson

