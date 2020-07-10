1150
1,150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. zm82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    My team at the moment, with 1.9 in the bank:
    Foster,
    TAA, Saiss, Doherty;
    Mahrez, KDB, Martial, Bruno, Pulišić;
    Jimenez, Rashford.

    Bench: Martin, Ritchie, Nketiah, Ngakia.

    I am considering the following:
    A) Jimenez to Vardy;
    B) Mahrez and Rashford to Salah and Greenwood (-4);
    C) A+B (-8).

    Any advice is more than welcome.

    Open Controls
  2. Cheeto__Bandito
      4 mins ago

      Antonio or Willian on free hit?

      Norwich been better defensively, but same with sheffield

      Open Controls
    • Keep Calm and Play On
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      DDG-Button
      TAA-Doherty-Aurier-Lacelles-Simpson
      Salah-KDB-Mahrez-Bruno-Martial
      Jimenez-Ings-Nketiah

      Would you FH this? Want Vardy in but can’t do it for less than -4...with the possible benching of some players and no playing bench I’m worried I may waste a good opportunity for FH if not for this week

      Open Controls
      1. Keep Calm and Play On
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        The transfer to get vardy would be Doherty, Jimenez to Saiss, Vardy for -4 which seems sideways but I think Vardy is essential this week

        Open Controls
      2. Cheeto__Bandito
          just now

          I am, as got alot of possible bench players.

          Open Controls
      3. BEEZUS
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Salah or Foden out for Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Keep Calm and Play On
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Foden, Salah wants that golden boot bad

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Salah this GW maybe

          Open Controls
      4. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Bruno Fernandes is the Premier League Player of the Month for June. He becomes the first Man United player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006 to win the award back-to-back and only the 7th Premier League player in history to do so. Our Portuguese magnifico.

        Open Controls
      5. COLLIN QUANER
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think I will captain Salah this week

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.