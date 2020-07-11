883
883 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    A broken clock is right twice a day.....for hits, I swapped TAA for Robo and KDB for Sterling......and gave S the arm band.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Well done

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Piss off

      Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Duda, Salah to Sterling, Pulisic for a hit?

    Open Controls
  3. STRANGER INGS
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    The only thing that came between me and having the perfect FPL Saturday was... Jay goddam Rodriguez

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      So you got Sterling and Antonio?

      Be grateful if so.

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same here

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (24 teams)

    Current safety score = 15
    Top score = 49
    LMS average = 16.84 (-0.17) = 16.67
    Players played = 5.25/12.0
    Captains played = 8.33%

    5 games + autosubs to go.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Only Sterling from City & No Chelsea.

    A. DSilva & Jesus
    B. Pulisic/Willian & Jesus
    C. DSilva & Giroud

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B with pully

      Open Controls
  6. Slitherene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    24 points away from Top 10k.

    A) Digne + Sarr/DC-L
    B) AWB + Dilva/Pulisic
    C) AWB/VvD + Vardy

    Which option for the late push?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just for the next week?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B has the better attacker on paper.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dilva (BOU) or Pulisic (NOR) then?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          See how Bou do.

          Open Controls
  7. Shankly611
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do you think Lampard could rotate this GW? Are Pulisic and Willian safe? They face United in the FA Cup this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Team Cruel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lineup will most likely be out 15 mins before deadline

      Open Controls
  8. Hryszko
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed...

    Any help here hugely appreciated, for 1FT? 0.0m ITB.

    Rest of the team is:

    DDG
    Trent - Aurier - Saiss
    Salah - KDB - Pulisic - Fernandes
    Ings - Vardy - Rashford

    Henderson, Holgate, Fernandez & Hayden

    Open Controls
    1. Shankly611
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Save the transfer? Or sell KDB for Willian.

      Open Controls
  9. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Those who sold KDB for Sterling this week. What was your reasoning?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looking at it Sterling does a lot better when Aguero is not around.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Didn't sell but looked knackered and got a knock during game perhaps.

      Open Controls
    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I don't have either but the reasoning was surely that Sterling didn't start last game, KDB played 90 and Sterling has looked good since restart?

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Also it could've been people needing a differential on top of that.

        Open Controls
        1. Lamplighters
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Right and right...

          Open Controls
      2. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Worth a transfer though? I know Sterling was more likely to start, but I thought KDB was at least 70% certain of starting since they lost the last game without him and he was capable of starting two in a row. I didn't fear a benching. Sterling has looked good but so has KDB.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I think that at this stage, anything that has the potential for you to make a decent sized gained either on the masses or in your ML is worth a transfers, aso City in particular seem to have different players that you'd want to target week to week since the restart while monitoring their minutes.

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Also I didn't mean it to sound like KDB hasn't looked good since the restart, he's looked great.

            Open Controls
    4. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      they are smart

      Open Controls
    5. STRANGER INGS
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      free hit 😀

      Open Controls
    6. Slitherene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I thought KdB was due a rest & Sterling had the better upside for a TC.

      Open Controls
    7. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Think most have both?
      I chose Sterling, KDB & Ederson for the run in, lost Trent & upgraded Sarr.

      Open Controls
  10. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hello,

    What to do?. Any advice appreciated.

    2FT (I’m not sure if I have written all the combos)

    A) Jimi + DCL > Ings + Giroud/Jesus
    B) mane + Jimi > Pulisic/sterling/Antonio + Ings
    C) Mahrez + Jimi + DCL > Sterling+ Ings + Giroud/Jesus (-4)
    D) mane + Mahrez+Jimi > Pulisic + Sterling+‘ Ings (-4)
    E)Jimi + mane+mahrez > Ings + Pulisic/Antonio + Sterling (-4)
    F) a variation I haven’t written down?

    Thanks
    D) Jimi + mane > Ings + Antonio
    D) mane+dcl+ Jimi > Pulisic/Antonio + Ings + Giroud (-4)
    E) any recommendations?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sorry ignore below thanks. Doh!

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any other options mate?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        joking, i like C

        Open Controls
  11. La Roja
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Having a go with a FH squad:

    Pickford
    Azpi Alonso Digne
    Pulisic Sterling Dilva Antonio Bruno
    Jesus Ings

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will Chelsea keep a CS?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        My crystal ball says yes

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Need to change their Kepa.

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Surely against Norwich, Azpi and Alonso csn get att points to

        Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      without KdB ?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not sure if he starts tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          i think he will

          Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like it , have most of it plus getting Azpi and Digne in , but I'm playing bb. Great fixtures for all this team

      Open Controls
    4. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks decent - reckon KDB bench?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Possibly yeah

        Open Controls
  12. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    As it stands, my GW38+ team will probably look something like this if I don't FH.

    Reckon it's strong enough to use FH in 36+ instead?

    Ederson (NOR)
    Digne (BOU), Taylor (BHA), TAA (new)
    Martial Bruno (lei), KDB Mahrez (NOR), Salah (new)
    Greenwood (lei), Ings (SHU)

    Open Controls
  13. Essential
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best City trio on WC?

    Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone find that sometimes this game can just be so all consuming that it is actually having a negative impact on your mindset.

    Sometimes literally think that outside work and family etc, fpl is the number one thing on my mind - and however hard I try I just can't shake it.

    Ifa not a healthy thing and I resolve not to let it affect my mood etc - but however much I try, it has an impact

    Its an addiction I guess. Its pathetic that I let a game have this affect on me. I'm a grown adult for gods sake.

    I think this has been exacerbated by the perpetual flow of games following lockdown. Waiting for the highs only to suffer invariable lows.

    Open Controls
  15. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Hmm 12 (-4) from 5 isn't much fun. Would you free hit this team? Or just bring in Pulisic, Antonio, Alonso?

    Pope
    TAA Doherty Taylor
    Salah KDB Bruno Martial Foden
    Ings Greenwood

    Martin Jimenez Fernandez Simpson

    Open Controls
  16. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Jesus C next GW anyone ?

    Open Controls
  17. A Dog Has Its Day
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I guess KDB -> Sterling (C) worked out well on a FT then. 😉

    Open Controls
  18. John wick
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Why there is sudden love for Antonio
    Ok i agreee he scored 4 but that was norwich
    West ham plays aston villa next who are far more better than norwich

    Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    just now

    With Salah 2 pts and KDB 3 points what's a good score for Bruno?

    Open Controls
  20. Oooo Matron
    • 3 Years
    just now

    A ridiculously bad week, but unlucky in many ways. Any thoughts for next week?

    Pope
    Doherty TAA Wan-Bissaka
    Mane Mahrez KDB Fernandes Foden
    Greenwood Vardy

    Subs: Jiminez, Aurier, Lascelles

    Open Controls
  21. RED_ARMY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Best 4.5 defender to own till the end

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.