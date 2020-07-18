Fantasy Allsvenskan GW9 – Pre-match Preamble

A midweek round of fixtures that finally delivered some high scores for a large part of the community, especially those who elected to play the “Park the bus”-chip. Much like in Gameweek 6 (which would have been a disaster by the way), I considered pulling the trigger on that particular chip as well but eventually held off, as Djurgården’s Twitter confirmed just barely ahead of the deadline that Jonathan Augustinsson was indeed benched for Elliot Käck. Like our very own Bob Sacamano, that made me pull back from the idea and now I’m considering putting it to use in Gameweek 10 instead, assuming Djurgården releases the lineup ahead of the deadline yet again. Kudos to Cpt Crunch Scott Talent who got a huge score this week with a Par – 127!

We saw Sead Hakšabanović continue to deliver on a level far beyond this league, a true marquee signing by Norrköping, who looks to be a huge factor in their title challenge. Hammarby initially struggled (again) away to Kalmar but Paulinho and co upped their game quite a bit, showing encouraging signs ahead of a pretty interesting schedule. Häcken demolished an Elfsborg side who early on lost goalkeeper Tim Rönning to a strong migraine, odds are a 6-0 loss did little to ease his headache.

Malmö with the ever-present Anders Christiansen got another victory and they are now one of six clubs at 13 points, trailing league leaders Norrköping by 7 points. Much like in the fantasy game, it’s a tight playing field and a few good results can really put you in a great position going forward.

We are now in entering the third gameweek in the space of a week, and it’s not going to slow down anytime soon. Active management will most likely be rewarded, as we are looking at 8 Gameweeks in the space of just 29 days. Unfortunately, that also means that rotation is likely to continue being a factor, and the bench players need to be ready to jump into action if we’re faced with surprise injuries or rests. To deal with this, I have finally taken the time to throw out the failed wildcard inclusion Tim Prica, who has featured for a measly 67 minutes in 5 Gameweeks – luckily he’s never been called upon during this time in my side. Instead, I welcome Mamudo Moro, and I’m hoping he can bring a lot of Moro-points to my squad… I’m not even sorry for that one!

This coming gameweek we have an interesting captaincy debate as red hot Hakšabanović travel to Sirius while Christiansen entertains a horribly out of form Kalmar at home (assuming he starts). We also have the Hammarby midfielders Tankovic and Kačaniklić who both looked better in Gameweek 8, though their accuracy still needs to improve if they are to deliver anything like last season. My heart says captain Tankovic but my head says Hakšabanović, we’ll see which part wins out in the end.

