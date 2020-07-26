Fantasy Allsvenskan GW11 Pre-match Preamble

Oh, the joys of hitting a century in fantasy football… That moment when everything seems to come together, the stars align, and your players take to the pitch and do just what you’d like them to do every week – score a bunch of points. It’s truly something magical about it, and it’s a high that, for me at least, makes the bad Gameweeks a lot more tolerable and brings out that special feeling that we somehow actually know what we’re doing, and are being rewarded for it.

Yes, I played the powerful “Park the Bus” chip in Gameweek 10 and it’s safe to say I’m still buzzing after a 108-pointer which saw me reach a Gameweek rank of 25 as well as shoot me up the rankings, roughly 6000 places. I’m still far away from where I’d like to be, but this season, I’m not one to look a gift horse in the mouth.

With a new Gameweek just around the corner today at 12.30 CET, there is little time to enjoy the heroics of the past though. Rather, now is the time to take stock of my squad, identify the weak spots and gradually start shifting them out for the next big thing. I got rid of Muamer Tankovic last week as a Hammarby attacking treble was reaping no rewards. Alexander Kacaniklic is on the chopping blocks but a nice run of fixtures with Örebro (H), Helsingborg (a) and Falkenberg (H) might make me wait a little bit longer, perhaps foolishly so.

This Gameweek contains quite a bit of interesting games from a purely footballing point of view, with two big derbies taking place in the form of AIK-Djurgården and Häcken-Göteborg. Fantasy-wise, they are a bit harder to call. Surprise package Sirius entertains a Malmö side who are starting to look really good again now that Ola Toivonen is up and running, while Norrköping travels to a Falkenberg side who are starting to develop a habit of scoring goals late on.

I’ll put my faith firmly in Sead Haksabanovic for the captaincy once more and while I have no hope of breaching the 100-point barrier, I think we’re in for a fun Gameweek with a lot of attacking returns regardless!

Scout picks for Gameweek 11 can be found here.

As always, if you want to chat about fantasy football either comment here below – or hit me up @FF_Meltens on Twitter!