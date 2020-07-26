21
Allsvenskan Fantasy July 26

Fantasy Allsvenskan GW11 Pre-match Preamble

Oh, the joys of hitting a century in fantasy football… That moment when everything seems to come together, the stars align, and your players take to the pitch and do just what you’d like them to do every week – score a bunch of points. It’s truly something magical about it, and it’s a high that, for me at least, makes the bad Gameweeks a lot more tolerable and brings out that special feeling that we somehow actually know what we’re doing, and are being rewarded for it.

Yes, I played the powerful “Park the Bus” chip in Gameweek 10 and it’s safe to say I’m still buzzing after a 108-pointer which saw me reach a Gameweek rank of 25 as well as shoot me up the rankings, roughly 6000 places. I’m still far away from where I’d like to be, but this season, I’m not one to look a gift horse in the mouth.

With a new Gameweek just around the corner today at 12.30 CET, there is little time to enjoy the heroics of the past though. Rather, now is the time to take stock of my squad, identify the weak spots and gradually start shifting them out for the next big thing. I got rid of Muamer Tankovic last week as a Hammarby attacking treble was reaping no rewards. Alexander Kacaniklic is on the chopping blocks but a nice run of fixtures with Örebro (H), Helsingborg (a) and Falkenberg (H) might make me wait a little bit longer, perhaps foolishly so.

This Gameweek contains quite a bit of interesting games from a purely footballing point of view, with two big derbies taking place in the form of AIK-Djurgården and Häcken-Göteborg. Fantasy-wise, they are a bit harder to call. Surprise package Sirius entertains a Malmö side who are starting to look really good again now that Ola Toivonen is up and running, while Norrköping travels to a Falkenberg side who are starting to develop a habit of scoring goals late on.

I’ll put my faith firmly in Sead Haksabanovic for the captaincy once more and while I have no hope of breaching the 100-point barrier, I think we’re in for a fun Gameweek with a lot of attacking returns regardless!

Scout picks for Gameweek 11 can be found here.

As always, if you want to chat about fantasy football either comment here below – or hit me up @FF_Meltens on Twitter!

 

  Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Cheers Meltens - good luck this week everyone!

  Alllsvenskan: GW11 Captaincy and Transfers
    Geoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Deadline fast approaching

    Who are you captaining in Allsvenskan?

    I'm strongly considering Lauritsen, though Haksa seems the sensible choice..

    What are your final transfer calls?

    General Nuisance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haksabanovic for me - stats, fixture and pedigree!

    Meltens
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Had it on Lauritsen since midweek but starting to hesitate and gravitate towards the perceived safety of Hakšabanović... Will go down to the wire!

      Saving FT, want to have more freedom ahead of next week.

    Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      My final decision is who to play from Bergstrom, Augustinsson, and Walemark

      Bob Sacamano
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Got any other Djurgården defence than Augustinsson? If not, I'd go with Augustinsson. Bergström got great fixtures but his gametime is limited.

        Geoff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yeah I have Witry too

          Bob Sacamano
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Tough one, really a 50/50 call there I think.

            Geoff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I just wish I knew Walemark was playing, and I'd play him

              Geoff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                And he starts!

    TAT
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hakšabanović (C) for me. Considered Nyman, but ended up picking Hakšabanović instead.

      J V Persson > Väisänen my only transfer. Banking the other for next GW.

      Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good luck!

        TAT
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good luck to you as well!

    MTPockets
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haksa (c). Rolling ft

  Bob Sacamano
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Not much news from my team. Captaincy on Haksabanovic as usual, got my 2FT and will use 1 on a short term punt (Johan Larsson).

    Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yeah same captain. No reason to go rogue

  Meltens
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gerson not in squad, anyone that knows why?

    Cpt Crunch Scott talent
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Baby coming

      Meltens
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ah I see, cradle celebration in a few GWs time then 😉

