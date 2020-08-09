38
Allsvenskan Fantasy August 9

Fantasy Allsvenskan GW14 Pre-match Preamble

Three Gameweeks away from a more normal schedule (well, potentially not for the clubs qualifying for Europe), I find myself getting more and more invested in the game, as a stark contrast to the feelings of tiredness and borderline boredom that accompanied the first nine Gameweeks of the season. After a nice boost from a Park The Bus chip deployed in Gameweek 10, I’ve taken a number of punts with varied success, for every Jo Inge Berget, there’s been a Nabil Bahoui. What I think I’ve accidentally stumbled upon lately though is the xFun factor, where playing to your own strengths and not being too caught up in the metagame around it all leads to a much more enjoyable experience, regardless of the actual outcome.

For some like myself, that includes taking frequent hits and chasing upside players, something generally frowned upon in the community. For others, it’s sticking with a carefully laid out strategic plan, avoiding hits and seeing that patience eventually pay off. There are managers who get their kicks from going in heavy on the club they support, avoiding rival clubs’ players despite their fantasy prospects. There are those who avoid players that they’ve been burned by in the past, and those who keep returning to underperforming players based on nostalgia and a vague hope of them rediscovering their form of yesteryear… And that’s just scratching the surface of different kinds of fantasy managers, but I think it’s important to remember why we’re in it in the end – to have fun. Fantasy football is a distraction from a life and a world that’s increasingly complex and tough, and we sometimes need to take a step back and try to enjoy both the roughs and the smooths, the incredible Gameweeks where everything goes your way, and the bad ones, where rotation hits and you struggle to field 11 players.

Fantasy football is, for all of us here in this small community, a big part of life and for some, it’s a way of living and a very time-consuming devotion. For others, it’s just a cherry on the cake, the additional spice in an already superbly tasting cocktail, and the inevitable backhand to the face when it proverbially hits the fan. It’s a game about a game and we’re all rolling the dice each week, taking our best stab at being on the right side of luck and probability – which is part of the attraction. Beating the odds, proving to ourselves and others that we “know what we’re doing”, and there’s nothing wrong with that at all. I think the problem stems from not realising that we can make the best calls possible with the information at hand, and still be on the wrong side of it though.

That’s why it’s so nice to have a group of likeminded people to discuss with and both gather and contribute information to about players and teams, about transfer thoughts, captains and chip-plans. As long as you play your own game and try to remember what brought you to fantasy football in the first place, what makes you happy and content with a Gameweek or a season – plenty of points is a perfectly acceptable answer to that, though it’s not really in your hands even if you can make it more or less likely.

Taking all of this into account, I intend to let the xFun factor dictate a lot more this season and see how it pans out. Maybe it leads to a good rank, maybe it doesn’t. Regardless, I expect I’ll be a lot more relaxed, happy, and able to enjoy the game for what it is – rather than what I want it to be.

As always, if you want to chat about fantasy football either comment here below – or hit me up @FF_Meltens on Twitter!

    11 hours, 33 mins ago

    Cheers Meltens, it's a really good point you make and not one that is just limited to Fantasy Allsvenskan. We plan and we plan and we plan only for probability to decide the outcome, and yet we forget the point was to have fun.

    Additionally, the latest set of Allsvenskan Scout picks are up on the main website, always worth a read!

    https://www.allsvenskan.se/fantasy/fantasy-football-scout-gw14-scout-picks

      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      Thanks yeah it’s something that has started to dawn upon me really since the restart of football in June, we have so little control of the outcome and most of us put in quite a bit of time into this, it doesn’t make sense to not find ways to make sure it’s enjoyable for the most part - regardless of the pay off in points!

    11 hours, 18 mins ago

    Not playing this game but great article.

    I'm definitely concentrating on fun and doing my own thing and treating OR as a happy or unhappy byproduct of what comes to pass. Helps perhaps to be a born contrarian in love with the counterintuitive and someone who is never happier than when chasing a lead!

      9 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thanks mate, much appreciated! 🙂

      Maybe give Allsvenskan a try next season? 🙂
      We have plenty here who are new to it and don’t watch the games, it’s a great (albeit small) community and we help each other out when possible.

        9 hours ago

        Did Eliteserien last season and had great fun - would have done this time but got depressed around lockdown and didn't care much either way.

        Always next season as you say. Thinks positive 🙂

    10 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thanks, Meltens! This is a great article and one that should be seen by more people, it actually deserves a great place among other articles about the psychological side of the game.

    That being said, I'm afraid I was a bit misunderstood by you about taking hits and want to say that I was not criticizing you 🙂 I took a few of them in FPL last season too.

    Just copying this comment from the previous article:
    ---
    I'm also wondering about Vecchia. Hopefully, we get Häcken lineups so I can act accordingly with Wålemark.

    I was wondering who would be the best option to replace Kacaniklic. I was thinking Levi but Sofascore says he was replaced because he was injured? He has amazing stats per 90 minutes but minutes are the issue. The obvious choice is Sugita with short-term fixtures. Already maxed on Djurgården so Ulvestad is not an option. Bahoui - not sure.

    Not really interested in Irandust but maybe I should be, with those next three fixtures.

      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Thanks as always for the kind words Göktuğ! 🙂
      Haha no worries, I didn’t take it as criticism at all this is more of a general thought experiment about playing to our own strengths, enjoying this game for what it is and not being too caught up in playing it perfectly 🙂

      As for Kacaniklic I’m backing Bahoui big time but that might be a bit too soon, not sure. Think he could play striker alongside Goitom with Abraham out, even if he doesn’t I still rate him.

      Sugita also a great option which leaves a bit more in the bank to possibly replace Abraham if he’s a long term issue. Good luck!

    9 hours, 56 mins ago

    Dilemma for the gameweek: will Vecchia play this GW? Could transfer him out for Sugita if not. Also thinking about replacing Widgren; is Björnström a good replacement?

    Also, I have the WC yet to be played. Should I use it this GW, or the next? With two FTs I might get away with waiting one more GW, but it's always tempting to sort out a few issues in the team.

    Bråtveit
    Witry – Ahmedhodic – Lauritsen – Widgren
    Vecchia – Christiansen – Haksabanovic
    Karlsson – Abraham – Nyman
    (Nilsson – Väisänen – Jansson – Löfquist)

      9 hours, 32 mins ago

      Save the wildcard til next round, when you have more time to tinker with it. Widgren to Björnström looks like an excellent move both short term and long term. With Abraham out, I'd start Väisänen, and also start Vecchia and hope for minutes there. Move Löfquist to first sub so that he'll come in if Vecchia's out.

        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yes, saving the WC would be preferable, as I haven't really given it much though (I actually forgot I hadn't played it!). I'm tempted to transfer out Abraham with my second FT (instead of doing Vecchia > Sugita), but I don't really see any replacement around that price I'd want to spend a transfer on.

          8 hours, 27 mins ago

          I know, there are few players at the same price bracket as Abraham, so don't use the transfer unless you can get something good out of it. Transfers shouldn't be made unless it's necessary IMO, since a transfer could cost you in the OR.

            8 hours, 22 mins ago

            Indeed. Looking through the list of strikers, the only ones I'm tempted by are a few price bracket above Abraham anyway. I got 2.4 in the bank though, so I could do Abraham to Ludwigson or Frick, for example.

      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      No idea on Vecchia but I'm using it next week. If you have 2FT would def wait a week

        9 hours, 22 mins ago

        If I only had one FT I would likely have played it this GW, but as I have two FTs I prefer to save it for next GW. There are a few issues of course, but maybe not enough to do a team overhaul for.

        Open Controls
          9 hours, 19 mins ago

          Widgren to Björnström looks like a great move!

            8 hours, 26 mins ago

            …and it's done!

            8 hours, 19 mins ago

            Yeah, very easy move that

              8 hours, 17 mins ago

              Yep!

          9 hours, 3 mins ago

          I think your team looks ok tbh. Rotation risks this week put me off wc

            9 hours ago

            Difficult to know of course, but is there likely to be much rotation next gameweek too?

              8 hours, 56 mins ago

              Quite possibly but then it's back to weekend games only (exc european stuff), so get a chance to build a squad to better cover it. I don't mind too much if popular picks are rested as that affects everyone.

              Open Controls
                8 hours, 54 mins ago

                Actually that's wrong - GW19 is midweek too

                8 hours, 46 mins ago

                Thanks! Weekend games (mostly), makes it easier to settle on a WC team for sure. Think I'll avoid tripling up on Malmö assets though, as we'll have to expect some rotation there.

    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    Here is my -8
    Out: Johansson, Sugita, Seb Larsson and Ludwigson.
    In: Noring, Vecchia, Berget and Söderlund(C)

      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      I wanted Berget but was (unnecessarily) worried about rotation. Oh well, did Kaca to Sugita

        7 hours, 46 mins ago

        I was lucky with the Seb Larsson injury and Berget starting,
        Transfers was a bit daft and desperate

    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    Nice piece Meltens. I don't have any particular tactic for Allsvenskan.
    Honestly I only play it because I like this little community and enjoy the challenge.

      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      Cheers mate! 🙂 Yeah it’s a nice small tight knit community that has developed in the last two seasons, love it!

    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    An very important article, Meltens. Thank you very much for writing it! Having gone through a stressful campaign this latest fpl season, which led to me rage-quitting mid sesason, I am very aware what impact this type of games can have on mental health (as a side-note, I am glad I did not play any money-leagues - the stress-levels would have been leveraged).

    I fully agree this is a game to be played for fun and banter; one that hopefully adds some spice to following the matches. It is helpful to realize that, after all research, and all team selections, line ups, starting players are done and dusted, the outcome is beyond our hands. It also helps to realize that variance can affect a result; ultimately, this is a game of probabilities. In the long run, a players potential in statistical terms will (likely) be realized. In the short run, we are left to chance (to a considerable degree).

    However, there is one key element that I would like to draw this community's attention if the producers and leagues want to help maintain mental health and keep the game fun. They should move the deadline to make transfers to the moment the first match of the game week is scheduled to kick-off. Second-guessing line-ups, looking for leaks (which in itself is ripe with fake-news and misdirection) before deadline increases stress-levels significantly, and may cast a gloomy shadow over the appreciation of the game week.

    As an example, this very game-week I was eagerly following information on whether or not Irandust would start; he was rumoured to be benched and the team-sheet to be revealed ten or so minutes before kick off (which has happened before). Had I known beforehand if he would have started, I would have made the decision to transfer him, having kept a transfer in the event of a non-start.

    Fantasy Bundesliga seem to have taken this into consideration, by allowing its players to do what I have described above, namely to allow transfers after team-sheets have been published and allowing transfer right until kick off. This has been a very positive experience, in my opinion, having tried out Fantasy Bundesliga for the first time.

    This move would, crucially, also lead to managers to make more informed decisions. In the end, it is much more easier to accept an outcome, and to enhance the enjoyment of the game, if one has been able to have made on choice within the realms of what is reasonable to have a say on.

    Sorry if this turned out to be rant. I truly hope this provides some food for thought!

      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Thanks a bunch! 🙂
      Felt good writing it and hopefully it can help some others take a step back as well and rediscover the fun aspect of the game, not just when it pans out for them.

      I’ve seen the whole leaked lineups debate recently and I don’t feel super strongly either way, what I can say from personal experience is that I share your concerns over the stress regarding leaked lineups. It leads to me being completely asocial in the ten minutes prior to deadline which isn’t great, just refreshing Twitter and considering late moves. In that sense, I’d also prefer if they do it like the Bundesliga and let the deadline be just ahead of the first games starting, to allow informed decisions and reduce the stress of it all. If the servers can’t handle it, maybe 5-15
      minutes to allow updates.

      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I completely agree that the last minutes before deadline is very stressful. Allowing people to change the line-up until the game starts could help that, but would also like clubs to be forced to publish theire line-ups let's say 65 minutes before the game starts. As it is now, you have to constantly update the clubs twitter since some clubs sometimes publish the line-up early, and sometimes not (and some clubs don't publish it at all). I would also like for clubs to have a press conference before the game, or at least a Q&A on the website where they can share relevent information. And for match squads to be published 24 hours before kick off.

        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        I agree, Bob. Team should become more transparent and specific in regards to injuries and press conferences, in addition to line-ups. Allsvenskan has much to learn from American sports, and the Premier League.

          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          And I disagree completely.
          Can’t see one single reason for teams to inform opposition about anything and that’s essentially what they are doing.
          I just think it’s plain stupid of the teams that do so.
          But then again, my approach to fantasy games are laidback.

            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            I often think this. Ok it doesn't help for fantasy but if I was a manager I'd say nothing about injuries

            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            The information released by clubs on press conferences for example is not directed towards the opposition, or fantasy players eighter for that matter. It's to release relevant information to the media, which they can forward to the fans who are eagerly waiting to hear how things are with theire favourite club. If Manchester United play Chelsea and Solskjaer says the day before the game that "Pogba is injuried", that information is not mainly directed to Chelsea or the 6 million people playing FPL, but the 100+ million people in the world supporting the club. If clubs don't share information with media/fans, the support will decrease, and in the end vanish.

            It's done in Premier League, Champions League and the World cup, so there are obviously many good reasons to do it, and it's not less relevent in Allsvenskan. As it is now, the clubs in Allsvenskan are not shy to share the information, there's just no structure in it. I think few teams would refuse to give out info if they were asked to, the problem is that no one is asking them to do so today.

      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Nice post. I do think FPL should move the deadlines one way or another. I’d personally prefer it to be moved closer to KO, but can see arguments both ways.

      To pick up on long run vs short run - the ‘long run’ in FPL is a hell of a lot longer than people think IMO. When I hear things like ‘luck evens out over the course of a season’ it always makes me chuckle.

    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thanks for the article Meltens!

    I wish I could take this game less seriously, and have more fun, but it's difficult. I was able to do so for the first version of the game in 2015. Since then, things have been going very well for me, which have made it possible for me to actually compete for top places, and that have changed my attitude to become much more serious (and taking some of the fun out of it).

    In the beginning, there were rather few people playing, and not that many who really put an effort into it. Information has always been rather difficult to reach, so working hard with that has often payed off for me. Nowadays, there are almost 30 000 players and the competition is much tougher, with more players doing more research and getting more information.This to me is very different from FPL where all the information is available for everyone all the time, and it's more about making the right decisions. This was my first season in 12 years not playing FPL, and that has defenitly made fantasy less stressful for me, and has allowed me to focus more on Allsvenskan.

    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Found myself in a sitation with two non-playing goalkeepers, so after reading Bob's reply about Sirius' Jonsson being dropped, I transferred him to Rasheed five minutes before the deadline as he looked like the most sensible pick for a clean sheet this gameweek, lol.

    How on earth does the best defence in home matches lose 2-0 to bottom-dwellers Kalmar?! Not getting too frustrated about it. The outcome may not be what I had hoped for, but the decision was the right one. Impressive to still see him bag 5 points courtesy of 7 saves and 2 defensive bonus.

    Really glad with my call to bring in Berget in midweek. It's something I normally wouldn't have done with him being a 'rotation risk'. Since then, I handed him the captaincy for his 11-pointer - making it 22 for a player owned by 3% at the time - and now another 9 points in midfield. I did put the armband on Haksa given his rest and good fixture, so fingers crossed for a double figure haul. 🙂

