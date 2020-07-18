Wood starts for Burnley as Long owners subjected to team sheet ordeal

Following a week of interest from the Fantasy Premier League community, Chris Wood (£6.1m) keeps his place in the starting line-up as Burnley travel to Norwich.

The New Zealand international is paired up-front with Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), who has four attacking returns in his last five appearances since the Premier League restart.

The Clarets may be short in defence, with Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) still missing, but a return for Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) in midfield means Erik Pieters (£4.2m) can slot in at left-back after several outings on the right wing.

Kevin Long (£4.3m) is the man who continues to deputise for Mee, but his owners were given an arduous few minutes when the team-sheets were announced this afternoon.

Burnley’s official Twitter account posted a line-up which featured an injured Mee at centre-back and Long nowhere to be seen.

However, this was deleted within a few minutes and owners of the budget centre-back were given a reprieve upon discovering that he had, in actual fact, made the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, as interest in Norwich’s squad continues to diminish, Teemu Pukki (£6.4m) is on the bench once again, with Josip Drmic (£5.3m) leading the line supported in attack by Onel Hernández (£5.3m), Todd Cantwell (£4.5m) and Emi Buendía (£6.0m).

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; O Hernández, Buendía, Cantwell; Drmic.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, K Long, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Rodriguez.

