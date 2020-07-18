1691
Dugout Discussion July 18

Wood starts for Burnley as Long owners subjected to team sheet ordeal

Following a week of interest from the Fantasy Premier League community, Chris Wood (£6.1m) keeps his place in the starting line-up as Burnley travel to Norwich.

The New Zealand international is paired up-front with Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m), who has four attacking returns in his last five appearances since the Premier League restart.

The Clarets may be short in defence, with Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) still missing, but a return for Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) in midfield means Erik Pieters (£4.2m) can slot in at left-back after several outings on the right wing.

Kevin Long (£4.3m) is the man who continues to deputise for Mee, but his owners were given an arduous few minutes when the team-sheets were announced this afternoon.

Burnley’s official Twitter account posted a line-up which featured an injured Mee at centre-back and Long nowhere to be seen.

However, this was deleted within a few minutes and owners of the budget centre-back were given a reprieve upon discovering that he had, in actual fact, made the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, as interest in Norwich’s squad continues to diminish, Teemu Pukki (£6.4m) is on the bench once again, with Josip Drmic (£5.3m) leading the line supported in attack by Onel Hernández (£5.3m), Todd Cantwell (£4.5m) and Emi Buendía (£6.0m).

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; O Hernández, Buendía, Cantwell; Drmic.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, K Long, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Rodriguez.

1,691 Comments
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pope and Pieters. Excellent start

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Amazing

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Completely unexpected haha

        You’re doing well this season mate!

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Thanks man. Good luck

          Open Controls
  2. Karhumies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Taking a hit for Soyuncu->Pieters for the BB seems to pay off much better than last week's hit for Jimenez->Jesus.

    Open Controls
  3. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    If Norwich hadnt been shown the 2 reds, we would probably had more points for the likes of Wood.

    Who agrees with this reasoning?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      With how Burnley play thats true they have no idea what to do with so much possession. Didnt help that they over hit most crosses as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Possiblé. Hypotheticals though

      Open Controls
  4. Lindelol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Saiss to Bardsley went well unless Saiss scores

    Open Controls
  5. Martial Matas
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Brought in Peters, Bardsley, Long for a -8

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Don’t get brining in defenders for a hit, you just make up the 4pts again if your lucky. In this case very lucky with the OG on top of CS. Long for example won’t get you a gain as he’s not in the bps!

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Silly "rule". Sometimes you need to and it works.

        Open Controls
      2. sunzip14
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        What if he had players like Lascelles and Taylor who weren't going to play?

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Bingo. My exact situation

          Open Controls
        2. Martial Matas
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Oi, get out of my transfer history!

          Open Controls
      3. Martial Matas
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Well yes clearly a gamble, but felt good chance of clean sheets, and hedging my bets for goal involvement at set pieces.

        Open Controls
  6. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Wood gets 1 bap.

    Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Pope’s 2nd save deserves a BAP.

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Definitely

        Open Controls
  8. SB007
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    My Pieters transfer inspirational!
    I captained DSilva

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Better have a decent vice

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      In my case forced with Taylor injury.

      Open Controls
  9. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    Fullbacks looked so much better tark & long
    Might get pieters or bardsley on FH

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      9 men though. 9 Norwich men at that.

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Free hitters are we making transfers tonight? A lot of potential risers and fallers on fplstatistics.

    Open Controls
    1. tucaoneo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Antonio definitely

      Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Thanks, will take a look. We can keep making transfers, can we?

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I'll take those 15 from Wood & Bardsley!

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      18 will do here

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Pieters & Pope?

        Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Good combo. Needed a defender myself this week to make any decent gain. Oh well

      Open Controls
  12. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Foden should be good for 37 at least

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      First on my bench, hope for a full rest for some of my lads

      Open Controls
  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I demand a recount on Number of Pope saves

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Where do I sign?

      Open Controls
  14. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Guys what's the final bps would be?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Pieters - 3
      Bardsley - 2
      Wood - 1

      Open Controls
  15. Wirbelwind
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Made the wrong call with Bradsley vs Pieters, but still happy if Bardsley can keep 2 bps

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No you didnt. Absolutely no chance to predict that.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Enjoy you've made an amazing call. 8pts for a 4.3m defender

        Open Controls
        1. Wirbelwind
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I was just lucky I didn't have enough for Tarkowski left. Now it's FH time!

          Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I made the same call! But it was right, Bardsley was the safest pick among him Long & Pieters!

      Open Controls
      1. Wirbelwind
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        yeah I suppose! Even with 12 for Pieters, I would definitely have signed for 8 with Brad

        Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      same totally happy still

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Went Pieters to save the 0.1 so I can get Auba next week!

      Open Controls
  16. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Burnley's take on a field day: 2-0 vs 9 men, one OG.

    Open Controls
  17. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Who’s your captain?

    Ings captain here

    Open Controls
    1. ChelseaBlues223
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Great. Mine is Martial, and Ings is vice.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Fernandes

      Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      salah

      Open Controls
  18. ChelseaBlues223
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Dilva is only gonna get a cameo against Watford, is he?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks like he is questionable for GW 38 even.. CL and FA cup final.
      .

      Open Controls
  19. dsc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Decided to bring in Pieters 2 mins before deadline. Finally some luck. 🙂

    Open Controls
  20. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Got Dilva one week too early 🙁

    No chance he starts vs watford now is there?

    Hopefully doesnt come on either

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      presumption gets you nowhere with Pep

      Open Controls
    2. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Every chance

      ... He's one of Man City elite and there won't be 11 changes for Tuesday.

      Expect him to be in if he subs on 65 mins

      Open Controls
  21. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Over a season what would you consider a good average points per game from a goalkeeper?

    Open Controls
    1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Whatever Pope is getting. New article posted btw.

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Seems right. I got 5 points more.

        Open Controls
      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I would be interested what Andy got.

        Open Controls
  22. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Foden to start against watford?

    Open Controls
    1. Gunner Boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Seems so

      Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    So triple up on Burnley defs for FHTeam?

    Open Controls
    1. sandman58
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I've got Pope and Pieters
      Gonna get Bardsley too

      Open Controls
  24. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Any news / links / photos on whether Aurier returned from France and trained today?

    Open Controls
  25. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sorry Andy but as much as I respect your skill in this game and I watch all your pods. It is inexcusable to waste so many points in your goalkeeper position.
    I wonder how many points it cost you and your rank if you just kept Pope all year rather than listening to Burnley politics?

    Open Controls
  26. OLEgend
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Gutted as I messed up the transfers,could have done Holgate Pulisic to Pieters Dilva and bench TAA, instead I panicked last min and did TAA Pulisic to Tark Dilva...

    Open Controls
  27. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Next gw free hit team:
    Martinez
    Bardsley Long Pieters
    Salah KDB Mahrez Dilva Bruno
    Auba Kane

    Open Controls
  28. bigdip
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Chasing to close ML gap so need to go hard or go home:
    DDG (Martin)
    Bardsley VVD Saiss (Kiko, Lascelles)
    Mane KDB (TC) WILLIAN Bruno
    Jesus Greenwood KANE

    (ML competitors dont have Mane or Kane)
    (1FT, 0.1TB)
    A) Saiss & Willian -> Pieters & Dilva (-4 hit)
    B) Saiss, Willian & Kane -> Pieters, Dilva & Auba (-8hit)
    C) Saiss, Willian & Kane -> Pieters, Sterling & Wood (-8 hit)

    Open Controls
  29. sandman58
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone else up for Triple Burnley defence GW38 home to Brighton?

    Open Controls
    1. Prisoner B5160-8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      If you think Brighton are as bad as a nine man Norwich.

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I absolutely do mate...one clean sheet guarantees the golden glove

        Open Controls

