Community July 20

The Final Hurrah – GW38 Plans

Picture this: It’s the last gameweek of the season, there’s everything to play for in your mini-league and you’re hanging on to dear life for the top position. Your Bench Boost failed, your Triple Captain was a disgraceful decision, but you’ve saved the best chip till last, the chip you know will bring you all the joy in the world to end the season on an inevitable high…but what do you do with it?

Well, I just so happen to be that guy who saved his Free Hit chip for the last gameweek of the season, so let me walk you through what I, and quite possibly a fair few of you, could do with the Free Hit chip in GW38+.

David Silva’s Swansong

This looks to be written in the stars, especially when you consider his recent form. After 10 successful years, over 300 appearances for the club and 11 major trophies (I won’t count the Community Shield), David Silva (£7.4m) has decided not to renew his contract at Man City, therefore making the game against Norwich his last for the Sky Blues. Taking into account Pep Roulette which we all know and love, he has still managed 3 goals and 3 assists from 5 starts, the 2nd most in-form Man City player behind the slightly (a lot) more expensive Raheem Sterling (£11.9m). With all these factors considered, I’d like to think Pep will allow David Silva to have the send-off he deserves and therefore he won’t be a victim to rotation, making him my No.1 captaincy choice for GW38+.

Teams fighting for something at both ends of the table

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the end of season run-ins, its never about who the better team is, it’s about who is fighting for something. Everton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have been perfect examples of teams that know they are safe and are fully aware that Europe is an unachievable dream this season. Thankfully, there are plenty of teams still looking for something! Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford scrapping to stay in the Premier League, Chelsea, Leicester and Man Utd challenging for the final 2 Champions League spots, and the likes of Wolves and Sheffield United dreaming of European football. These are the teams who will be pushing for a big result on the final day of the season and that more often than not means there will be goals! With this in mind, here are a few players I think will be looking to make a difference and carry their team into Europe or away from the dreaded drop:

  • Vardy, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, Barnes (LEI v MNU)
  • Pulisic, Giroud, Wilian, Jimenez, Traore, Doherty (CHE v WOL)
  • Aubameyang, Lacazette, Deeney, Sarr (ARS v WAT)
  • Kane, Son, Stanislas, Antonio, Trezeguet, McBurnie, Trossard (The rest)

Too many choices, plenty of time to deliberate and make some bad decisions.

Avoid Norwich and Crystal Palace

This is fairly straightforward and pretty self-explanatory. Norwich have given up following their impending relegation and Crystal Palace look like they were told to get to 40 points and then go back to the beach. Between them, they have won 1 and lost the other 13 since the restart, needless to say, it’s not something you go shouting about. The plan – avoid any Norwich or Palace players and strongly consider investing in Spurs and Man City players.

Must-have cheap youngsters

The last games of the season often give us an insight into the youth coming through the ranks, possibly a hint at what players we might be seeing feature in the first team more often in the following season. For FPL managers, it means saving that extra bit of cash to be used elsewhere in the team, whilst having a few players that look to be fairly nailed on in the starting XI. We’ve already seen Mason Greenwood (£4.8m) for Man Utd and Eric Garcia (£4.5m) for Man City providing us with great options and value for money in teams competing in the top 4 and have recently seen other youngsters becoming viable first-team options. Luke Thomas (£4m) for Leicester is capitalising on injuries to Chilwell and Fuchs, Emiliano Martinez (£4.4m) for Arsenal is also showing promise between the sticks following an injury to Leno and Tariq Lamptey (£4.1m) for Brighton is showing off his pace and making to right-back position his own after some solid performances. If I am going to get the players in my team that I want, these 5 guys will be crucial to making sure that I stay within budget.

Who really wants to win the Golden Boot?

Let’s get selfish for a minute, let’s talk about the guys who will be chasing the beautiful trophy they call The Golden Boot. At the time of writing, Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) looks odds-on to secure the award (23 goals), with the likes of Danny Ings (£7.6m) (21) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) (20) still thinking they are in with a chance. Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) (19) is explosive and cannot be discounted, especially against a frail Newcastle United who’s defence is currently being blighted by injury, could he score 4 goals? I wouldn’t be brave enough to say no. Like most goals, you ultimately need to be looking at who is going to be setting them up, so making sure you know who is most likely to be helping out the players chasing the Golden Boot are just as important. Players who immediately come to mind are Barnes (LEI), Alexander-Arnold and Robertson (LIV), Pepe and Lacazette (ARS) and Ward-Prowse (SOU). Plenty to consider, the form of the players is absolutely pivotal and all of the leading candidates are thankfully firing on all cylinders!

Final Thoughts

After I finished writing all of this, I don’t think I even realised how much I had to think about! To think this is all for one gameweek is incredible, but that’s what happens when you are desperate to finish as high as possible in your mini-league. Here are the key points that I’ve highlighted above for picking my free hit team in GW38+

  • Captain David Silva for his final game for Man City
  • Pick players for teams that are fighting for something
  • Find those cheap enablers to allow the budget to be spent elsewhere
  • Keep Golden Boot contenders and their assisters in mind
  • Don’t pick Norwich or Palace assets

I hope this helps, good luck to everyone and if all fails…don’t worry, next season is just around the corner!

  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Thank you for submitting Franco!

    It's interesting you bring up Silva - surely he starts in that game, especially given it's at home, but how good is it?

    Not having a crowd there might lessen his desire to put in a masterclass perhaps, but equally may mean he's less likely to be subbed early as there would be no crowd to clap him off like a standard final game. However I think the bigger issue is the kind of a player he is - if it was, say, Aguero leaving City, you know he'd be taking every penalty and looking to leave with a hattrick.

    I'm not so sure Silva is the same - he's very much a team player. Will he be interested in one final goal? Probably, but I think he'd probably be happier looking for assists and maybe taking over all direct free kicks.

    I certainly want him, but I'm not sure I'd go as far as to captain. Will be interesting to hear what others think!

    Open Controls
    1. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      I feel too many are discarding KDB for 38+. Isn’t he after Ozil’s assist record? NOR would be a perfect opportunity for that

      Open Controls
      1. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think he's already beaten Ozil's record, but he's still chasing Henry's record of 22.

        Open Controls
    2. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I posted my views on triple City a couple of days ago and so far they still stand.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/19/woods-aerial-threat-bodes-well-for-brighton-match-as-burnley-get-behind-pope/?hc_page=6&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22158128

      As good a pick as David Silva is I think that IF City go big, the main points will still be in the front 3. Silva has been such a great player over the years because of his passing, his vision, his set piece play, not his legendary feats of goalscoring, so IF we get treated to a David Silva masterclass it won't be him tucking the goals away, it will be Sterling/Jesus. It's a bit like in GW6 when KDB produced a masterclass performance and got 3BP (17pts) but Bernardo Silva scored a hattrick (19pts), or vs Liverpool more recently when KDB produced another 3BP performance (14pts) and still got outscored by Sterling (16pts). People make a big deal about Silva being nailed but in the likely scenario that we get a team leak, EVERYONE is nailed so for the captaincy might as well chase the big points.

      My 2 cents.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Very good point. If we get a team leak a lot of the value of him being an almost certain starter gets undermined. However, he probably will play almost all the game, maybe the full 90, and he is quite cheap simply because he isn't a sure starter, so for this game he is great VFM (i.e. if FPL towers were pricing him for this game alone it would be 8.5m plus). Agree it's best to pick another captain if we do get leaks, but if we don't (or even if we do) he's a top pick and could still get a massive score.

        Open Controls
  2. POLSKA GOLA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Impossible to guess which of City’s players does best but all who start should get returns. Let’s hope for early team news to make that decision easier for is 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      And how they lineup against Watford as pep said everybody will play during the 2 last matches

      Open Controls
      1. POLSKA GOLA
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yeah, that should provide some clues but nothing can beat the early team news 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. BNMC
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dilva to get subbed off on 21 mins?

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Not everyone is as vain as JT

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Could have been a small possibility if crowds were there in the stadium
        Know someone that brought in JT for that final GW as a punt!

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          But it would be absolutely hilarious to see the meltdown on here though
          Bonus points if he gets booked for taking off his shirt as he walks off!

          Open Controls
      3. ManUnitedComeBack
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        No way.

        Open Controls
        1. ManUnitedComeBack
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          Honestly, people forget that JT was basically out of the Chelsea side that season. Between GW5 and GW36 (by which time the title was secured), he made 0 starts and played a total of 16 minutes, despite being available for 16 matchday squads.

          Open Controls
      4. Lucy2019
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          With no crowd, I doubt it.

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Never know with Pep says everybody will play during the last 2 matches, but not very likely

          Open Controls
          1. OleGGMU
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            FA CUP lineup vs Arse the most likely line-up vs Norwich period
            Game against Wat will give insight as to how far that is true,
            Personally can see D.Silva being taken off at 70+ to sort of pass the torch on to the player most likely to take his spot i.e Phil Foden

            Open Controls
      5. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Which option?

        A) Bruno to D Silva
        B) Jimmy to Ings
        C) Doherty to Laporte
        D) Doherty/Jimmy to Pieters/Jesus for -4

        Open Controls
      6. El Fenomeno R9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Better option here:

        A) Mahrez + Mane

        B) KDB + Auba

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          B

          Open Controls
      7. BNMC
          1 hour ago

          Am I the only one here whose captain is playing tonight?

          Open Controls
          1. Long ago I drew a walrus
            • 9 Years
            35 mins ago

            Probably. Jim or Doh?

            Open Controls
            1. BNMC
                22 mins ago

                Doherty. It seemed like a perfect move on paper, but logic never works in FPL...

                Open Controls
                1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                  • 9 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Risky for sure but I hope you do well. Nothing to do with my double Wolves def ofc 😀

                  In all seriousness a 12 point haul straight after restart has masked the fact that he's been poor since. I was very close to benching him for Boly last week, only paid off because of some freakishness. But it was interesting to see him back on the attack in the short period he was on for, and getting that assist after so many attacking blanks should be good for him. Genuinely hope he finds his mojo again, FPL legend on his day

                  Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              KdB tomorrow night for me.

              Open Controls
          2. aidmata
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            56 mins ago

            Initial thoughts on Mane to Sterling (TC)? Already own Mahrez and KDB so might depend on whether or not we get a team leak.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why not?

              Open Controls
            2. Pedersen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              You gotta have dates lva

              Open Controls
              1. Pedersen
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Autocorrect... Dsilva

                Open Controls
          3. Will J 256
              30 mins ago

              Trent and KDB or Van Dijk and Sterling. On a free hit.

              Open Controls
            • Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              27 mins ago

              VvD and Raz

              Simply because I have the other two and I'm doing crap, so don't follow my team.

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Reply fail to Will J 256.

                Open Controls
                1. Will J 256
                    just now

                    Don’t worry! Thanks for your response

                    Open Controls
              2. Trophé Mourinho
                  23 mins ago

                  For 38, which one of these?
                  Tierney
                  Pieters
                  Mendy

                  Open Controls
                  1. Applecore
                      3 mins ago

                      Pieters

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.