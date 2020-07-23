477
Pro Pundits - Holly July 23

The player and team stats that could shape your Free Hit squad for Gameweek 38+

477 Comments
Holly from Fantasy Football Community looks at some of the key numbers from our Members Area over the last four Gameweeks.

The final Gameweek of the season is here and I’m taking a look at the underlying statistics from the last four Gameweeks, in a bid to sort out those transfer and Free Hit dilemmas going into Gameweek 38.

Note that some players will have seen more minutes than others over this period.

Holly, the founder of FPL Community, has two top 10k finishes in five FPL seasons, is a regular guest on the FPL Show and recent addition to the Scoutcast line-up.

477 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Istanbul 05
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Martinez, Basham(or other 4.6), Auba
    B. Llroris, TAA, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Patricio
    AWB TAA Doherty Taylor Simpson
    Sterling Salah Foden Bruno Pulisic
    Wood Vardy Greenwood

    A Doherty & Foden to D Silva & Burnley defender(-4) (rival has double Burnley)
    B Vardy & Bruno to Kane & D Silva (-4)

    Open Controls
  3. cheekumz
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Tough Call... i think probably my last decision. But ive said that several times today >.<

    A. Greenwood + DIgne (or Tark and a playing bench)

    vs

    B. Wood + Long

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. cheekumz
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Long Wood at least has some comedy value... maybe that'll cheer me up if it ends up the wrong choice.

      Open Controls
  4. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Cheeky fiver on Newcastle, Norwich, Palace and Watford to win for some final-day shithousery?

    Open Controls
  5. BATISTUTA ®
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    FH team draft, thoughts?

    Pope (3,9)
    Pieters-Tarkowski-Branthwaite-(3.8-3,9)
    Son-Sterling-Dilva-Fernandes-(4,1)
    Kane-Auba-Jesus

    Captain?

    Open Controls

