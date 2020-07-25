Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38+?

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a wealth of viable choices for the captaincy on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

With so much riding on the Gameweek 38+ fixtures, knowing that any number of armband candidates stand a chance of exploding may take the pressure off the decision and allow more focus on the ownership of each asset.

To help you pick the best captain for your team, the Captain Sensible article is back for one last hurrah, analysing the statistical form of players over their last four matches and comparing them with the defences they are about to face.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Raheem Sterling (£12.0m) is the clear winner of the captain poll for Gameweek 38+ pulling in the support of 35.6% in the final vote of the season.

There is very little surprise about the Manchester City midfielder topping the charts here, considering he has five double-figure hauls since the Premier League returned and recently claimed penalty-taking duties from Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), who is backed by just 6.6% of our readers.

David Silva (£7.5m) is also set to play a part in the captaincy conversation after 13% of our voters deemed him the best option for the final Gameweek of the season. It also happens to be the Spaniard’s last Premier League game for Manchester City, suggesting he could go out with a bang. That seems likely when we consider he has averaged 10.5 points per appearance at home during Project Restart.

The backing for both Sterling and Silva is, of course, underpinned by Norwich’s obliging defence. The Canaries have let in 18 goals since Gameweek 30+, an average of 2.3 per game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) may have blanked in each of his last three outings, but there is still an outside chance he can wrestle the Golden Boot trophy away from Jamie Vardy (£9.7m). Watford come to the Emirates Stadium having conceded three goals in three of their last five away matches, while Aubameyang has scored six times in as many home Premier League appearances.

With the same amount of the support in the poll (11%), Harry Kane (£10.9m) comes into Gameweek 38+ with a brace in each of his last two games. That has convinced a portion of the Fantasy community that the Spurs forward will have an enjoyable trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace have found themselves in the middle of a rotten defensive crisis as the 2019/20 campaign comes to a close. They have at least two goals in each of their last five Premier League matches, and will face Spurs short of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m), Gary Cahill (£4.3m), James Tomkins (£4.9m) and, most likely, Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m).

Another team in disarray at the back are Newcastle, who have flags against seven different defenders ahead of hosting Liverpool on Sunday. That could be good news for Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), who clearly has a been under his bonnet having not scored in each of his last three despite a whole host of opportunities. The Egyptian has arguably been the most exciting Liverpool player recently and a beleaguered Newcastle defence could be exactly what he needs to get that explosive haul he has been promising.

Christian Pulisic (£7.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m) are the only other options with more than 1% support in the poll.

Player statistics – Last four matches

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT