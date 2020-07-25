207
Captain Sensible July 25

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 38+?

207 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a wealth of viable choices for the captaincy on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

With so much riding on the Gameweek 38+ fixtures, knowing that any number of armband candidates stand a chance of exploding may take the pressure off the decision and allow more focus on the ownership of each asset.

To help you pick the best captain for your team, the Captain Sensible article is back for one last hurrah, analysing the statistical form of players over their last four matches and comparing them with the defences they are about to face.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Raheem Sterling (£12.0m) is the clear winner of the captain poll for Gameweek 38+ pulling in the support of 35.6% in the final vote of the season.

There is very little surprise about the Manchester City midfielder topping the charts here, considering he has five double-figure hauls since the Premier League returned and recently claimed penalty-taking duties from Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), who is backed by just 6.6% of our readers.

David Silva (£7.5m) is also set to play a part in the captaincy conversation after 13% of our voters deemed him the best option for the final Gameweek of the season. It also happens to be the Spaniard’s last Premier League game for Manchester City, suggesting he could go out with a bang. That seems likely when we consider he has averaged 10.5 points per appearance at home during Project Restart.

De Bruyne and Foden unlucky as Silva and Sterling score big for Man City

The backing for both Sterling and Silva is, of course, underpinned by Norwich’s obliging defence. The Canaries have let in 18 goals since Gameweek 30+, an average of 2.3 per game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) may have blanked in each of his last three outings, but there is still an outside chance he can wrestle the Golden Boot trophy away from Jamie Vardy (£9.7m). Watford come to the Emirates Stadium having conceded three goals in three of their last five away matches, while Aubameyang has scored six times in as many home Premier League appearances.

With the same amount of the support in the poll (11%), Harry Kane (£10.9m) comes into Gameweek 38+ with a brace in each of his last two games. That has convinced a portion of the Fantasy community that the Spurs forward will have an enjoyable trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon. 

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 8

Crystal Palace have found themselves in the middle of a rotten defensive crisis as the 2019/20 campaign comes to a close. They have at least two goals in each of their last five Premier League matches, and will face Spurs short of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m), Gary Cahill (£4.3m), James Tomkins (£4.9m) and, most likely, Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m).

Another team in disarray at the back are Newcastle, who have flags against seven different defenders ahead of hosting Liverpool on Sunday. That could be good news for Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), who clearly has a been under his bonnet having not scored in each of his last three despite a whole host of opportunities. The Egyptian has arguably been the most exciting Liverpool player recently and a beleaguered Newcastle defence could be exactly what he needs to get that explosive haul he has been promising.

Christian Pulisic (£7.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m) are the only other options with more than 1% support in the poll.

Player statistics – Last four matches

  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Bruno to Dilva for free

    B) Foden/Jimenez to Dilva/Nketiah for -4

    C) Kdb and Bruno to Sterling and Dilva for -4

    1. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like B or C.

      B if you have to start Foden.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be Foden or Jimmy to start

        1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I that case I like C better.

          And start one of Jimmy/Foden.

    3. TNB
      just now

      c - if you captain sterling

  2. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just spotted out some really different differentials, those who are not in a competitive ML may give a try for fun!

    Trezeguet - playing against WHU, fighting for survival, great form

    Stanislas - on free kicks, fighting for survivals

    Sarr - playing against Arsenal defense, fighting for survival, great dribbler

    Keita - budget option into LIV attack

    Pepe - well-rested, playing against Watford

    Cresswell (if fit) - on free kicks, cs potential

  3. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Willian
    B) Foden
    C) Greenwood

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B if we get news he is not starting

    2. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    3. ZTF
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      You should be able to decide depending on team news - if Foden does start I’d probably *just* bench Willian

    4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden if he's benched otherwise Greenwood.

    5. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thanks all, much obliged for the advice. Good luck!

  4. ZTF
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who do we reckon goes down on Sunday now then? Any upset or Villa to ride it out?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Watford and the obvious are down

      So it all depends if bou pull out a good win and villa lose

    2. Bring back Rafa
      3 mins ago

      There's always drama in the Premier League final day, I reckon Bournemouth will win but a late goal will snatch a draw for Villa

      1. ZTF
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I agree that Bournemouth will win, but it would be that classic type of drama if Watford won at the Emirates with one of their backroom staff in charge

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Something inside me telling Bournemouth will defeat Everton to nil.

      Depends upon Villa result.

      Watford surely going down. 100% IMO.

      Can see them getting battered at Arsenal too

  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Any striker around 7m mark worth it this GW ??
    Apart from Ings obviously

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Giroud.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks mate

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Antonio

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Can't get a midfielder man 🙁

      2. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Joking aside - greenwood

        I know you told me to bench him but he only needs the opportunities to score and Leicester will provide

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thanks buddy 🙂

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Giroud or Wood

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Giroud yeah ...
        Wood never again i guess 😀

        Thanks mate

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Low ceiling of about one goal though

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Exactly !
            Please see my reply to Karan below.

    4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe Wood/J.Rod but they aren't explosive picks. There are literally no options tbh.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Morning Karan
        This is my problem.
        That's why I'm thinking about going 4 atb but everyone saying no as there are no CS on last day.
        What would you chose ??

        A) Robbo Salah
        B) Martial Auba (have son so no kane)
        C) Salah 7m ish striker

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think you stick with your guns. Robbo (NEW) should outscore all sub 7m FWDs

    5. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wilson or Wood at best, which is not great.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Exactly

    6. Sailboats
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Greenwood or giroud

      Open Controls
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks !

    7. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wood

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks mate.
        This man couldn't score vs 9man Norwich 🙁

    8. Leander De Doncker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      King?

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I'm looking at Wilson & King yes.
        Thanks mate 🙂

        1. Leander De Doncker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Your welcome mate & GL.

  6. Jokesy87
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pope (Martinez)
    TAA Aurier Takowski (holgate, Robinson)
    KDB Bruno Martial Dilva (c) (Dendonker)
    Ings Rashford Jimenez

    A) G2G
    B) captain KDB
    C)captain someone else (suggest please!)

    9 point lead going into final week - help me win my league!

    Open Controls
    1. TNB
      just now

      A

  7. krumcake
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    1 point ahead in my cash league. 1 FT. No chips left. 4.2 in the bank. What would you do?

    Martin Martinez
    Tarkowski Aurier VVD Saiss Holgate
    Martial Fernandes Mahrez KDB Foden
    Vardy Jiménez Greenwood

    1. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      fernandes to salah

    2. Fuddled FC
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Either go

      Foden > Silva
      Jime > Kane
      Vardy > Kane

  8. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Scarface said he’ll leak 5 mins before if he has any news

    Anychance FPL site breaks down with massive traffic if you wait that late to make transfers??

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      It is a risk, yes

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Maybe have the transfers you would anticipate making open on a numbers of tabs and try to confirm then based on the news rather than trying to click through and set up the transfers if the site experiences heavy traffic.

        1. HurriKane
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Good point.cheers mate

          Wondering if it had occured in any of the previous seasons in last gw

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I do seem to recall it slowing down to near unusable before the deadline on occasion. What are the moves you are considering and what are they contingent on?

    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Always a chance.

    3. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Where did he say this? I can’t find the tweet

      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Saw it on reddit. How many mins before deadline does he usually leaks teams?

        I mainly follow fpl rockstar. So dont know about Scarface

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      The servers couldn’t cope last gameweek

      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You mean gw37+ or last season last gw?

  9. Tsssst
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Foden (NOR)
    B. Doherty (che)
    C. Nketiah (WAT)

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A if you know he starts otherwise b

    2. jaybradlights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Would go Foden - could outscore both of the others even if he's only on the pitch for 20 minutes

      1. Leander De Doncker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        IF he doesn't miss chances like he used to

    3. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  10. jaybradlights
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Feel like I've been very fortunate in the past few weeks not to have been punished by no Salah - which of the below do we think scores more:

    a) KDB Bruno Vardy +8
    b) Dilva Salah Ings

    Thanks

    1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Both combos will probably end up on similar points.

    2. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    3. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  11. Eastman
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Jesus
    B) Auba

    1. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  12. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    If we get word that Foden doesn’t start, would you take a hit to replace him, or start Saka? If replacing who would you go for up to 7.1? I’d have exact money for Antonio?

    1. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      30 minutes of foden vs Norwich + 4
      Vs
      90 minutes of Antonio vs Villa

      I take first option

      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah when you put it like that it makes sense. Cheers guys.

  13. The_FF_King
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    De Bruyne and Bruno
    to
    Sterling and Dilva
    for -4 ???

    1. Davidwrigley
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

  14. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Which squad?

    -- A, taking a hit --
    Pope
    Trent, Aurier, Doherty
    Salah, DeBruyne, Dilva, Sterling(TC)
    Wood, Greenwood, Jimenez

    -- B, just 2FTs --
    Pope
    Trent, Aurier, Doherty
    Salah, DeBruyne, Dilva, PULISIC
    KANE(TC), Greenwood, Jimenez

