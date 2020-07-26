4523
Scout Picks July 26

Gameweek 38+ Scout Picks features Man City triple-up

The Gameweek 38+ Scout Picks features a triple-up on Manchester City.

Although this is unlikely to be a massive surprise, the configuration of our trio is perhaps a little different to most Free Hit squads.

For the first time since Gameweek 30+ we were able to make this selection using our traditional methods, starting with a Scout Squad piece earlier in the week, whittled down a final XI.

For the final time this season, we line-up in 4-4-2 formation, coming in at £84.8m, £0.2m under budget.

Goalkeeper

The entire Burnley squad looks committed to making sure Nick Pope (£5.2m) gets at least a share of the Golden Glove award. That would require a clean sheet against Brighton, certainly an achievable aim, considering the Clarets have kept eight shut-outs at home this season, the second-best total in the Premier League.

Defenders

Just five points shy of breaking Andrew Robertson’s all-time FPL points record for a defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) could register returns at both ends of the pitch against Newcastle. Not only are the Magpies third-worst for goals scored at home this season, but they are also vulnerable to crosses into the box from their left-flank. Music to the ears of Alexander-Arnold owners.

In the last four matches, no team has conceded more headed attempts than Norwich. That bodes well for Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) who found the net against Watford and looks set to keep another clean sheet against the toothless Canaries’ attack on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace have still scored fewer goals at home than any other side this season (14) and have drawn a blank in five of their last six matches. Serge Aurier (£5.1m) looks poised to capitalise on this, throwing in some attacking potential and no Patrick van Aanholt to watch out for on the counter-attack.

With Charlie Taylor out injured, Erik Pieters (£4.3m) offers the best value route into the Burnley defence for our double-up at that end of the pitch. The left-back also provided an assist during the Gameweek 37+ win at Norwich and, thanks to recent outings in midfield, has a penchant for more crosses into the box these days.

Midfielders

We are backing Mohamed Salah to end the season with a bang at Newcastle. He has been exceptionally unlucky not to score in any of his last three matches, and over the last four, he ranks best in the league for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target. That is rather ominous ahead of a meeting with Newcastle, who have been hit with a nasty injury crisis in defence recently.

Raheem Sterling (£12.0m) is an exciting midfield choice for Gameweek 38+. He is in exceptional form with four double-figure hauls in the last six matches and a say in the penalty conversation as he chases a 20-goal season. During that period, Norwich have conceded 14 times.

David Silva (£7.5m) completes our Manchester City triple-up ahead of his final home league game for the club. In his last four Etihad Stadium appearances, the Spaniard has racked up six attacking returns, averaging 10.5 points per match there since the restart.

Aston Villa’s defence has done a decent job of containing their opponents in recent weeks, but we think the form of Michail Antonio (£7.1m) will be enough to break it down at least once on Sunday afternoon. It turns out his underlying numbers from the Norwich game were no fluke, the West Ham midfielder inside the top three for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target over the last four matches.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£10.9m) is our marquee striker for Gameweek 38+ as he prepares to face a porous Crystal Palace defence. In the last four matches, the Eagles have given up 13 big chances, only Brighton conceding over that period. Meanwhile, Kane has double-figure hauls in each of his last two, scoring four goals since Gameweek 36+.

Thanks to his budget price, Chris Wood (£6.2m) has been rewarded with a second-straight appearance in the Scout Picks. The Burnley man has now scored in back-to-back Gameweeks and is at home to a Brighton side who have conceded plenty of attempts from set-pieces over the last few weeks.

Substitutes

Emiliano Martínez (£4.4m) has been bringing in tidy scores in recent weeks and offering decent value. Since taking over from the injured Bernd Leno, the Arsenal goalkeeper has made 30 saves in eight appearances, averaging four points per match.

Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) offers a budget price, a likely start in the Everton defence in a fixture with high clean sheet potential. Bournemouth have averaged less than a goal a game away from home this season.

Mark Noble (£4.9m) is flourishing in his new advanced number 10 role for West Ham. He has created more chances than any other Premier League player over the last three Gameweeks although has not registered a shot on goal in that time.

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) has been enjoying a run of games in the Chelsea team and has registered 13 shots in the box over his last four matches, good enough for the top five in the division.

The Captain

The Scout Picks has a captain for the 2019/20 campaign.

This skipper is chosen using the conclusions of the latest Captain Sensible article and a four-way vote between David, Neale, Paul and Geoff.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the captain we choose each Gameweek is usually known only to those who have signed up to Membership for the 2019/20 season and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted:

The Community Champion

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our last champion, PoldervogelsUit, lost 77-88 to the Scout Picks all the way back in Gameweek 30+.

gwitbrock‘s winning margin of 23 points in Gameweek 25 is the target to beat.

The Community Champion’s team for Gameweek 38+ will be announced in due course.

4,523 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mini Mahouse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pope
    Pieters Robertson TAA
    Mahrez Silva Sterling(C) Salah
    Ings Kane Greenwood

    3.9 - Branthwaite Williams Guendouzi

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        12 mins ago

        Yep

        Best triple LFC combo 😉

        Open Controls
      • Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Pretty similar to mine

        I went :
        Salah Mahrez Ings -> Son KDB Martial

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nah, he'll start and come off early to raucous applause from ... er, the DJ!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        * reply fail re. Dilva starting.

        Open Controls
    3. Hestefan
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      A) Saiss --> Laporte (if Saiss does not play I can only field 10 players)

      Or take the risk and:

      B) Vardy --> Kane

      C) Jiménez --> Jesus

      I'm leaning towards A. Thanks in advance.

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don’t see why Saiss won’t play, B for me

        Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Final check guys, anything worth a hit?

      McCarthy
      Saiss | Pieters | Kiko
      Salah | KdB | Sterling | Martial | Antonio
      Kane | Ings | Greenwood

      Button* | Lascelles* | El Mohamady

      BB Active hence layout.

      0FT, 0ITB

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Anyone? 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Sasquatch Slayer
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        If bb active I’d take a hit to add some starters . Lascelles out to long or braithwaite an option. Button to Martínez even

        Open Controls
    5. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      G2G?

      Pope
      TAA Robertson Pieters
      Sterling KDB Dilva Martial Son
      Kane Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. shady4revr
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        antonio is on penalties

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, love the Son pick.
        Captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Sterling

          Open Controls
    6. shady4revr
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Patricio/Button
      Taa stevens baldock Williams(United) Kelly
      Kdb Stering Antonio Martial Norwood
      DCL Kane Greenwood

      i have bench boost available and i'm 23 points ahead of my rival plus 1.4m in the bank.
      1 free transfer.
      -4 hit or -8 hit or no hit?
      and whom to bring in

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kelly to Digne

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Or Aurier if can’t afford

          Open Controls
        2. shady4revr
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          can afford keane

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Would go for attacking potential in Aurier personally

            Open Controls
    7. FOO FIGHTER
        13 mins ago

        My weapon of mass destruction -4 would be to do Doherty to Robbo and play him over Greenwood. Means 451

        Patricio
        Trent Dunk Robbo Aurier
        Salah Sterling Dilva Martial Son
        Jesus

        Will ponder this over the next 2 hours...

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Don’t think defenders are worth a -4

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              3 mins ago

              Attacking fullback. Newcastle defence most likely will be in nomansland and Robbo on fire.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Stretch to TAA?

                Open Controls
                1. Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  He already has Trent

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    D’Oh!

                    Open Controls
          2. COLLIN QUANER
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            I'd save the transfer personally. I'm not one for taking hits though. Team looks nice 352 with Greenwood playing

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Save for GW1?

              Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
                just now

                Yeah, I am also chasing someone with a 10 point lead so maybe should stick and let him take hits.

                Open Controls
            3. DandyDon
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I'd upgrade your other striker if possible, to many good looking options this week to take a hit for a defender.

              Open Controls
          3. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            A) Kane + Mahrez
            B) Jesus + Son/Bruno/Martial

            Open Controls
            1. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thanks Pep

                Open Controls
          4. How I met your Mata
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Holding to start?

            Open Controls
          5. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Is this worth a -8?

            DDG, Pulisic & Bruno to Pope, Mahrez & Son

            Gives me this team

            Pope
            TAA Egan Bardsley
            Salah Sterling(C) Son Mahrez Antonio
            Jesus Greenwood

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              I wouldnt

              Open Controls
            2. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Just Bruno to Mahrez?

              Open Controls
          6. vs175
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Pls help 1 point difference in league:

            Pope
            Dunk, Taylor, Cresswell, Saiss
            William, Sterling, KDB, Antonio, Bruno,
            Greenwood Jesus

            Subs: Martin, Robinson, Rashford

            Thinking:
            Rashford, Saiss, Creswell > TAA, DCL, Peiters? -4

            Also worried about missing out on DSilva & Salah.
            Would you have Dsilva or Jesus

            What to do?? Any advice will be appreciated

            Open Controls
          7. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Salah but then again DSilva last game he might be on pens?

            Open Controls
            1. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Reply fail to above* VS175

              Open Controls
              1. vs175
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Thanks but who to drop to get Salah in?

                Open Controls
          8. binkx18
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Rashford - Ings for a hit???

            39 and 58 points ahead in ML - both chasers have Ings

            Open Controls
            1. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              You have a comfortable lead.
              Rashford Vs Ings wouldn't be a 15-20 point difference for sure.

              I feel Ings sealing is more like 13 with a brace.

              Not worth the hit imo

              Open Controls
              1. Sanchit
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Ceiling*

                Open Controls
            2. COLLIN QUANER
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              I wouldn't. Unless they pull off a miracle, you should win both leagues comfortably

              Open Controls
              1. binkx18
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                sound

                Open Controls
          9. KP - FPL
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            My rival owns Kane and Sterling and is 15 points ahead, should I ....

            a) Get Salah and Wood and captain Salah

            b) Get Auba and Son and captain Sterling

            Open Controls
            1. jamiejoe
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          10. DandyDon
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            FH Team Which is Best!?

            A.
            Martinez*
            Bardsley TAA* Aurier - Williams Branthwaite
            Sterling DSilva Salah Antonio - Soucek*
            Firmino* Ings Jesus*
            0.3 in the bank

            B
            Ederson*
            Bardsley Robbo* Aurier - Williams Branthwaite
            Sterling DSIlva Salah Antonio Martial*
            Ings Kane* - Connolly*
            0.0 in the bank

            Punty Striker line up with 3 city attackers (could also throw Lacazette in for Firmino) OR Ederson with Kane and Martial?

            Open Controls
          11. Vazza
              3 mins ago

              Chances of Foden starting

              A. 25%
              B. 50%
              C. 75%

              Chances of TAA starting

              1. 25%
              2. 50%
              3. 75%

              Open Controls
              1. jamiejoe
                • 4 Years
                just now

                B
                3

                Open Controls
            • Vazza
                1 min ago

                Who will score more points

                A. Antonio
                B. Greenwood

                Open Controls
              • The Legend Squad
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Sterling been in St Tropez, there is no way he starts right?!

                Open Controls

