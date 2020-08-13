60
Interview August 13

Sky Fantasy Football tips, advice and strategy from 2019/20 winner Liam Dorrian

60 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout site user Liam Dorrian was crowned the winner of the Sky Fantasy Football game in 2019/20, finishing ten points clear of the chasing pack.

With the relaunch of the game imminent, we spoke to last season’s champion for his insight and advice as well as some reflection on his title-winning campaign.

How does it feel to be Sky Fantasy Football champion now that the dust has settled?

It feels great, it’s two weeks since I won and it still hasn’t fully sunk it. For the first couple of days, I was in a state of shock. I have been playing the Sky game for the past six or seven seasons so you could say I am a bit of a veteran.

I play FPL but I always focus on the Sky game as the passing, tackle and shot bonus makes the game more interesting. I would have been happy with another top 100 finish this season, never mind winning the game.

It was also great to be the first player from Ireland to win it. I am already looking forward to next season so I can try and defend my crown.

How did you take in the final day of the season, were you watching it alone or with friends/family?

The final day was like a rollercoaster filled with every emotion possible. I was still annoyed going into that day that I let my 21-point gap vanish on the last game day and found myself in second place, one point off first.

The leaderboard was so tight that anybody in the top seven could have won it. Once the line-ups came out at 3pm, I went into a mini-lockdown in the sitting room until the matches were over. I wanted to be on my own so I could focus on the games. With the winner getting £50,000 a lot was at stake, it meant every goal or assist was crucial.

My family and friends were all very supportive and were cheering me on from the other room. I think my mum and dad were more nervous than me!

I had a great final day having Kevin De Bruyne as my captain and Virgil van Dijk, Danny Ings and Bruno Fernandes all scoring goals so I ended up with 99 points. I then had to endure the most gruelling three-hour wait for the table to update. All the players in the top 10 had their teams private so I couldn’t see who they had.

I was over the moon when I found out I had won and also relief that the season was over so I could relax as the past month was very intense with a game almost every day.

How Ings and Calvert-Lewin looked in Everton's one-all draw with Southampton

Do you keep a decent chunk of your allotted 40 transfers for the end of the season, given the fixture-related bedlam that usually takes place?

I always like having a decent amount of transfers at the end of the season. I try and stick to my transfer plan as much as possible: my rule of thumb is to use no transfers by the first overhaul, have around 17 on Christmas Day and around 12 by the second overhaul.

Saving my transfers until the end of the season was a key factor in how I won.

A prime example of how important having transfers at the business end of the season was on July 14, when Chelsea v Norwich was the only game that day. I used a transfer to bring in Cesar Azpilicueta and he picked up a clean sheet and a few bonus points to score me 24 points as captain. Four out of the top 10 players had no players that day so I gained 24 points on them. That was also the day I reached the top spot for the first time that season and was the day I started to think I could win this.

I think this season punished players who didn’t have many transfers left come the restart due to the number of games being spread over a lot of days. 

With there being no ‘auto-subs’ in Sky, how much importance do you place on regular starters amid the rotation roulette at teams like Manchester City? Or do the matchday deadlines being just before kick-off negate that worry somewhat?

Having players who start every game is the most important rule for the Sky game. Taking out players who aren’t starting is another transfer wasted so I always go for nailed on players so I can maximize my usage of the transfers.

Pep roulette is a Fantasy Football manager nightmare which is why I tended to avoid Manchester City players apart from De Bruyne, who plays most of the City games. I also had Phil Foden towards the end of the season but that was more of an enabler due to him being so cheap. I didn’t have Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus or Riyad Mahrez all season as I couldn’t be sure they would start.

Being able to change your team/captain right up to kick-off on the first game of the day is a really helpful feature of the Sky game. It is great as we can see the line-ups and make adjustments to our team depending on the team news.

But if your selected captain is playing in the second game of the day you just have to hope he starts – which makes the Sky game intriguing.

1

There’s a big debate in FPL at present over whether the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and co should be reclassified as forwards – something that is already the case in Sky. Do you feel like the midfield pool suffers as a consequence in Sky?

I thought this season there was a huge imbalance between the midfielders and forwards. In my team and other teams, there was a shift to the 3-4-3 formation which normally I wouldn’t use.

But this season, due to the lack of real midfield options and the vast array of forwards, you just had to have three forwards. The 3-4-3 formation worked well for me after the second overhaul as I had a settled defence and midfield so I could use my transfers to change my big-hitting forwards. I can see this being the way forward next season if the player’s positions don’t change.

But I hope they do change the imbalance and move some forwards back to midfielders as it will stop everyone having a similar midfield and spice things up a bit.

How far ahead do you plan your moves with regards to the daily captaincy and transfers – how much does the TV schedule have a say on your squad selection?

I tend to look three to four weeks ahead in the fixture list so I can plan when is the best time to bring a player in or out. Planning is a key part of the Sky game. Not planning correctly can cost your transfers and points.

The TV schedule has a huge impact on my transfer plans as I like to have a captain playing every game day. Some times the TV schedule throws up a game like Norwich v Brighton on a Monday night which can be very awkward but planning ahead allows me to fit this game in. My teams usually consist of roughly seven to eight players from a different team so they can cover most of the fixtures and save me wasting transfers to cover games. 

From that core of assets, I always have a player from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United as they are shown on TV most and are most likely to be selected for a single match day. If your team is made up of three to four players from the same team, you could end up using a lot of transfers. 

With many Sky managers making their team private and there perhaps not being so much ‘noise’ on social media, do you think this helps you to stay focused on your own decisions and strategy?

Most of the season, it was good that nearly all teams are private as it allowed me to go with my own decisions and not get swayed by what the other teams are doing. Sometimes it’s good to go against the grain.

For me personally, I don’t give any information about my team to anybody, I like the secretive nature of it. This is probably why most Sky players aren’t as active on social media platforms compared to FPL players.

In the last few weeks before the season was over, I tried to guess who the other top players had in their teams so I could use my transfers to cover them off. Especially on the last day, if every team was public I would have known I had won pretty quickly rather than waiting around for three hours. Those three hours aged me about 10 years!

  1. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Wish they would make Sky available to people outside of the UK 🙁

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Same here. It's a pity they don't.

    2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      In terms of winning the prizes or just to play in general?

      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Just to play.

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          41 mins ago

          Yeah the Sky game is just one big advert aimed at getting people to place bets so they're not bothered.

  2. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Premier League fixtures expected to be announced back end of next week. Major logistical issues there with both Manchester clubs still in Europe - in theory could be playing each other in European Super Cup in Budapest on 24 Sept.

    https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1293871661809307649?s=19

    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      As long as we've lots of dgws, all is good.

  3. pingissimus
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Someone else won this one? Phew.

    Great win if you’re reading this - saw your post towards the end of the season. And thank you for tips - I’ll be giving this one a go this time

  4. pingissimus
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Interested about the tackle bonus - how does that work?

    An intriguing stat from Leeds is that they didn’t just have the most possession last year in the championship they also had the third highest tackle count iirc. That tackle count anyway should be consistent this time

    1. dorrian123
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      You get 2 extra points for 3 successful tackles.

      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yep just seen thanks - was busy looking up AWB. Slightly shocked to find he actually put in slightly more tackles at United than Palace. I assume he's the type of player who becomes much more attractive in Sky

  5. Bielsa's Bucket
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Do you think Chelsea will sign another goalie? Kepa is dogsheet and Cab is 39 in 2 months.

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Good keepers are hard to come by and cost a bomb these days. As a spurs fan hopefully you keep Kepa, but as a neutral you should break the bank and get Pope.
      Defence is so important to winning titles.

      1. Bielsa's Bucket
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Only one I can think of top of my head on the cheap is Joe Hart (been released by Burnley)

        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Lol he is awful now. Think he may drop to championship unless one of promoted teams take a punt... don't know how good their keepers are.

    2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think they will try and replace kepa, not sure who would be on the market though. There were vague rumours of oblak but I really don't see that move happening.

    3. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      If they paid 70 million (or whatever it was) for Kepa how much would they actually pay for a decent goalkeeper? 😀

  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Matchweek dates Announced:

    Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September
    Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September
    Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September
    Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October
    Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October
    Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October
    Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October
    Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November
    Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November
    Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November
    Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December
    Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December
    Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December
    Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December
    Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December
    Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December
    Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January
    Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January
    Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January
    Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January
    Matchweek 20: Saturday 23 January
    Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January
    Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February
    Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February
    Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February
    Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February
    Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February
    Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March
    Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March
    Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March
    Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April
    Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April
    Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April
    Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April
    Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May
    Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May
    Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May
    Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May
    Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May

    1. Jafooli
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Looks like I’ll have to WC early....my draft team not looking strong for GW3 onwards

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Any idea what's 18A & 18B?

      1. Jafooli
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Is that that farce called a Winter Break split over 2 x GWs?

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yes looks like that.

          GW18 will start first but GW19 would have ended before GW18 ends.

          1. Jafooli
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            How the hell is that going to work?

            Oh, these are Matchweeks, not FPL GWs.....imagine a GW split in two by another GW 😆

      2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Ah maybe that's the feb/Jan break where they split across 2 weekends then?

    3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      That's a start at least! Looks similar to usual but a bit more crammed in. Are they ditching the February 'break'?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Looks 18A & 18B is the winter break

    4. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      No winter break by the looks of it.

      Without checking it feels as if there are more matches in May than usual. Could make CL conflicts an issue.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        18A & B seems like the winter break.

      2. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        GW29 last time was 7 March this time around 6 March will be GW27 if I'm counting correctly. With 2 more fixtures squeezed in there that may make later DGWs tricky to place

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          It's a weird schedule

          THe FA Cup rounds clash with 4 Premier league matchweeks.

    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Looks like a one week winter break.

      Saturday 9th (FA Cup 3rd round day) to 16th or Saturday 16th to 23rd.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        no space left for FA Cup 4th round games, presumably they will be midweek.

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes 4th round is midweek. FA Cup dates have also been announced.

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            The FA's website is stating 4th round Saturday 23 January 2021 , so that will be a postponed fixture for most teams

            https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/aug/03/emirates-fa-cup-2020-21-season-details-entries-round-dates-prize-fund-030820

            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Sorry I mixed up. 5th round is midweek.

              4th round would cause many blanks.

              QF, SF & Final will also cause blanks. Going to be carnage!

  7. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Surely they can't afford the luxury of a winter break given late start to the season

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm not sure how FPL will schedule this...

      10 teams will play their 'MW 18' fixture in the first midweek (Jan 13-14)

      All teams will play their 'MW 19' fixture on the following weekend (Jan 16-18)

      And then 10 teams will play their 'MW 18' fixture in the 2nd midweek (Jan 20-21)

      There is mini winter break

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1293882563338080258?s=19

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Either they will make 3 GWs with 2 of them being blank GWs. Or they will make those potential 3 GWs into 2 with one being a blank with 10 teams playing, and one with 10 teams having a DGW

      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Can't make sense of it! 39 GWs with 18 being split into two BGWs? One BGW one big DGW? Could be a fair few FHs played then

        1. Jafooli
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          These are Matchweeks...GWs will be different?

          1. Jafooli
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            I made the same error in thinking these were the FPL GWs....GW18 might be MW18 and half of MW19 or something messy like that?

            1. Jafooli
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              So yeah possible BGWs & DGWs I guess...

            2. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              That's kinda what I'm suggesting.

              Either GW 18 is MW18a
              GW 19 is MW19
              GW 20 is MW18b and we have a total of 39 GWs, with 18/20 being big blanks

              Or

              GW 18 is MW18a + MW 19
              GW 19 is MW18b (or the other way round)

              Forming one big blank and one big double

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                or make GW18a, 19 and 18b into a DGW.

                1. Jafooli
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Geez...for every team, that will be carnageo 😆

                  1. bitm2007
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    the following weeks looks like a multiple blank due to the FA Cup 4th round being scheduled to be played on January 23rd.

                    https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/aug/03/emirates-fa-cup-2020-21-season-details-entries-round-dates-prize-fund-030820

                    1. Jafooli
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      This season is going to be another mess 😛

                      What with talk of teams also missing early GWs....

          2. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yes, so I think the two I suggested above would be the most likely ways for the Gameweeks to be organised.

            Can't see MW 18 and MW 19 forming GW18 GW19 at all, no way that would work.

            1. Jafooli
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yeah agreed, it’s gonna be a mess.....FPL Towers are probably like....’Ah, cheers PL, as if we haven’t got enough on our plate right now’

        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'm very curious to know about this.

          FA Cup Third also seems to be clashing with PL on 23rd Jan GW20.
          Wouldn't that cause several blanks?

          1. BNMC
              3 mins ago

              Back-to-back blanks...

              I smell Triple Gameweek!

        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          It looks a real headache for FPL, DGW that includes GW18a, 19 and 18b maybe.

          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 5 Years
            just now

            yeah this, sorry hadn't seen you saying this

    2. BNMC
        16 mins ago

        Now that we know that FPL has the ability to add Gameweeks, I wouldn't be surprised if we get an "18+" in the place of 18B.

      • SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        18 and 19 will just be a big old double gameweek surely

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          followed by a multiple blank with the FA's website which has been updated today stating that the FA Cup 4th round will be played Saturday 23rd January (GW20)

      • Jafooli
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Last seen - smoke coming out of Ben Crellin’s spreadsheets.....

      • Jafooli
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Will there be those torturous International breaks this season coming? Can that be worked out from the Matchweek dates?

        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October
          Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October

          Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November
          Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November

          1. Jafooli
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Ah damn....they’re not League or FA Cup weekends?

        2. GertJan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Four weekends are reserved for international football.

          Before Gameweek 1
          After Gameweek 4
          After Gameweek 8
          After Gameweek 29

