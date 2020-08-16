Is Timo Werner a must?

With Timo Werner‘s (£9.5m) FPL price being 2.5 cheaper than the likes of Mane and Salah should we all consider him in our FPL teams and how do we know that he’ll perform well in the Premier League? I will be comparing Werner to another striker who made the move to a top 6 club from the Bundesliga in Aubameyang. I will be looking at both players’ last full Bundesliga season by numbers. Aubameyang got off to his Premier League career to a flyer! Werner should do the same!

I’ll start off by looking at how their teams fared in their respective seasons and looking at the style of football they played.

Borussia Dortmund- 2016/17

Table position: 3rd

Goals scored: 72

Big chances created: 88

Goals per match: 2.1

Open play xG: 59.78 (underperformed by 3.78)

RB Leipzig- 2019/20

Table position: 3rd

Goals scored: 81

Big chances created: 90

Goals per match: 2.4

Open play xG: 58.65 (overperformed by 2.35)

In the 2016/17 Bundesliga season, there were 877 goals. Borussia Dortmund scored 8% of these goals.

In the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, there were 982 goals scored and Leipzig scored 8% of these goals.

Both teams scored the same percentage of goals in their seasons.

In the 2016/17 season, Dortmund played with a 4-2-3-1 or the 4-1-4-1 formation with Aubameyang leading the line. Arsenal also played the 4-2-3-1 formation when Aubameyang made the transfer which helped him fit in because he was used to the style of football!

RB Leipzig’s system this season was different from Dortmund’s one, they played a 4-2-2-2 formation. Werner played upfront with Poulsen or Schick who were both tall strikers similar to Giroud and Abraham. They used 2 attacking midfielders on the left and right which would drift in and out. Both could either play as wingers or come more inside. They also had 2 holding midfielders. As of yet we don’t know how Chelsea could line up but they could line up in a similar formation with Werner and Abraham upfront, Pulisic and Ziyech as the creative midfielders/wingers and Kovacic and Kante in that holding role. If Havertz comes in that could all change but as of now, he’s not!

Let’s look at some numbers comparing both Werner and Aubameyang.

Aubameyang 2016/17 Bundesliga season

Goals: 31

Assists: 2

Goals created: 33

Minutes per goal: 90

Chances created: 27

Key passes: 25

Big chances missed: 25

Shots on target: 65

xG: 31.14 (underperformed by 0.14)

xA: 4.5 (underperformed by 2.5)

Timo Werner 2019/20 Bundesliga season

Goals: 28

Assists: 8

Goals + Assists: 36

Minutes per goal: 100

Chances created: 61

Key passes: 53

Big chances missed: 21

Shots on target: 64

xG: 23.45 (over performed by 4.55)

xA: 9.68 (underperformed by 1.68)

Aubameyang contributed to 3.8% of all Bundesliga goals in the 2016/17 season and Werner contributed 3.7% of all goals in his season. Both contributed similarly percentage-wise to the overall goal tally.

We can see by the data that Werner is a much more creative striker than Aubameyang and is less selfish. He looks for the final pass to square it more often than Aubameyang did. We can also see that Werner overperformed his xG last season but I reckon with a creative Chelsea squad around him he could return a decent amount of goals.

Will you be considering Werner in your GW1 FPL team at a tasty price of £9.5m next season?