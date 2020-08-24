540
Scout Notes August 24

Son takes advantage of Kane absence to brace in Spurs’ pre-season opener

Three Premier League teams got their pre-season campaigns underway over the weekend.

Everton, Liverpool and Spurs were the clubs in action – and we’ve got all the information you need to know as you prepare for the 2020/21 edition of Fantasy Premier League.

As ever, we are tracking the minutes played by every single Fantasy asset during the pre-season friendlies as well as their goals and assists.

This methodical process helped us discover Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m) before they were everybody’s favourite £4.0m defender, so ensure you use our pre-season resources to the full…

SPURS 3-0 IPSWICH

  • Goals: Ryan Sessegnon (£5.0m), Son Heung-min x2 (£9.0m)
  • Assists: Dele Alli x2 (£8.0m), Juan Foyth (£4.5m)

Son Heung-min (£9.0m) has had the Fantasy community discussing his credentials for the new season after scoring a brace in Spurs’ routine 3-0 win over Ipswich Town.

However, we do have to consider that both of his goals netted in his 45-minute outing were came from a centre-forward position.

With Harry Kane (£10.5m) still in quarantine following his trip to the Bahamas, Son was able to lead the Spurs attack, picking up where he left off the last time he was asked to deputise for the Englishman.

Whether he will get to play in that position at the start of the season, when Spurs have a favourable run of games, does seem unlikely, considering Kane is expected to come straight back into the side after his isolation is over.

There was not much surprise to see Toby Alderweireld (£5.5m) as one of three players to register 90 minutes against Ipswich, but it is certainly interesting to see Ryan Sessegnon (£5.0m) as one of the others.

Classified as a £5.0m defender for 2020/21, the former Fulham man spent the whole game on the left flank of the attacking midfield trio, scoring the first goal of the game.

Admittedly, there was no Erik Lamela (£6.0m) or Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) involved for Spurs over the weekend but it will be worth watching how often Sessegnon is used in pre-season.

Also of note was the fact that Gedson Fernandes (£5.0m) staffed the right-back position for the entire game as well.

After a disappointing end to last season, Dele Alli (£8.0m) played 74 minutes against Ipswich providing two assists from the number 10 role, although Giovani Lo Celso (£7.0m) was not in the match squad.

Spurs are next in action against Reading on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris (Hart 46′ (Gazzaniga 74′)); B Davies (Cirkin 46′), Alderweireld, Foyth (Carter-Vickers 46′), G Fernandes; Højbjerg (White 64′), Winks (Devine 71′); Sessegnon, Alli (Bowden 74′), Moura (Scarlett 71′); Son (Clarke 46′).

BLACKPOOL 3-3 EVERTON

  • Goals: Gylfi Sigurdsson x2 (£7.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.0m)
  • Assists: Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott (£6.0m)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m) was the key man as Everton drew 3-3 with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Operating in a central role for 76 minutes of the Toffees’ first pre-season match, the Icelandic international got himself an assist and two goals, the latter coming from an excellent direct free-kick on the edge of the box, won by Theo Walcott (£6.0m).

Tom Davies (£5.5m) was the only Everton player to stay on the pitch for 90 minutes, while Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.0m) each lasted 76.

The centre-forward also had a productive afternoon, adding a goal and an assist.

Mason Holgate (£5.0m), Lucas Digne (£6.0m), Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£6.0m) all started the match too, brought off in the 62nd minute.

Those hoping to see Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) claim a starting berth at Everton this season might be slightly discouraged by his outing on Saturday.

He started this match alongside Holgate but at half-time, Everton had conceded three goals to League One opposition.

Michael Keane (£5.0m) replaced Branthwaite at the interval, with Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) coming on Jonjoe Kenny (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) replaced by Jonas Lössl (£4.5m).

Obviously, there is only so much we can read into this match, and there are two more pre-season friendlies for Everton to play, but it is certainly interesting that Pickford was beaten three times by lower league opposition in the first half at Bloomfield Road while Lössl came on and kept a clean sheet in his 45-minute outing.

Richarlison (£8.0m) and Bernard (£6.0m) missed this match as they have not yet returned to training while Yerry Mina‘s (£5.5m) level of fitness is still not enough to be involved in pre-season matches.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford (Lössl 46′); Digne (Nkounkou 62′), Branthwaite (Keane 46′), Holgate (Gibson 62′), Kenny (Coleman 46′); Iwobi (Bešić 62′), Sigurdsson (John 76′), Davies, Gordon (Bolasie 62′); Calvert-Lewin (Simms 76′), Kean (Walcott 46′).

STUTTGART 0-3 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Roberto Firmino (£9.5m), Naby Keïta (£5.5m), Rhian Brewster (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Curtis Jones (£4.5m), Firmino, James Milner (£5.5m)

Jurgen Klopp named two teams for Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart in Austria, one used in each half.

Of the two, it was the one used in the opening period that was clearly the first-team, featuring Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) in the front three, the latter grabbing himself a goal and assist in 45 minutes.

Naby Keïta (£5.5m) also scored, operating as part of a central-midfield trio with Fabinho (£5.5m) and Curtis Jones (£4.5m), who assisted Firmino’s opener.

The back-four was mostly as expected, although Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) was not involved in light of a recent minor injury.

While the right-back was not fit enough to travel for the Reds’ first two pre-season matches, the Liverpool Echo are reporting that he has been given his own “bespoke fitness regime” as he aims to be ready by the end of the month.

As a result, the chances of the Alexander-Arnold’s involvement in the Community Shield final later this week are not threatened by this minor injury. The same applies to Harry Wilson (£5.5m) who also missed the last-minute trip to Austria.

That made for a 45-spell in the first-team for Neco Williams (£4.0m) at right-back against Stuttgart, with Andrew Robertson  (£7.0m) on the left of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.5m) and taking some indirect free-kicks.

The second-half team was very much made up of second-string players, fronted by Harvey Elliott (£4.5m), Takumi Minamino (£6.5m) and Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), who scored the only goal after the break, assisted by James Milner (£5.5m).

There was a debut for Konstantinos Tsimikas (£5.0m) at left-back and, while he impressed Klopp, it does sound as if his integration into the team will take some time. If Robertson does require minute-management or is injured in the early part of the campaign, it is more likely that Williams will stand in until Tsimikas is up to speed.

“Good, good. (Tsimikas) is a pretty quick player and pretty confident, how you will hear in his [post-match] interview, but he is a good player – a really good player – and he did well. The next challenge for him is now to get used to our defending and things. It will take time, no doubt, but when he has the ball it looks not so bad.” – Jurgen Klopp

It was against Liverpool’s weaker team that Stuttgart offered more threat but Adrián (£4.5m) stood up to chances that fell to Philipp Klement and Tanguy Coulibaly.

First-half team: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Second-half team: Adrian, Hoever, Phillips, Van den Berg (Koumetio 68′), Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster.

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anyone ever think of starting from GW2 instead?

    Could that work better than taking hits (3 or 4) or using WC in GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      How many hits would you likely need to take from a poor GW1 set up?

      Last season I think the FFS average was about 80 points in GW1 so you can have 10 changes to a squad of 15 for a -36 points and still be up 44 points on your start in GW2 strategy.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        That works only if you get 80 points?

        Your team selection could fail, you don't have the right 10+ players and this would mean you end up with 30 points

        Open Controls
        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          What about starting in gw1, if it goes terribly, delete your team and restart? Can you do that?

          Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Surely if you get 50/60 points in GW1 you can just take multiple hits to get to the same team you’d pick in GW2 and still be up on points

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        If you get that many points you wouldn't change most of your team, would you?

        The case here is picking the wrong 7-8 players

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Even if you pick the wrong players, you'll still get 20-30 points minimum. That equates to a good 5 or 6 hits to break-even rather than starting in GW2 (and you're more likely to score more than 20-30).

          Starting in GW2 immediately puts you o the back foot so it's a completely ridiculous choice unless you knew your GW2 squad would massively outscore the GW1 chice over a course of GWs (which you do not).

          Worst way to play the percentages.

          Open Controls
        2. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          I’ve a good team but considering taking a hit for 2 Utd players

          Ziyech + salah > greenwood + Bruno

          Cap Bruno

          Open Controls
    3. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Better start and use up to 10 hits if you must?

      Surely more points than starting GW2

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      If you're doing that, don't start in GW2 - start in GW1 with the team you want in GW2. Better than starting off on 0.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        I have much more info after GW1 than before? That's more valuable than starting a team without that info

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Even if a GW1 team gets an average score, who's to say it won't knock it out of the park in GW2?

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fair enough

            Open Controls
    5. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      you can always just make a GW2 team in GW1, surely you'll have at least some GW1 players in there?

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        See reply above - I could still pick the wrong players for GW2

        With much more info after GW1 - I can make much better decisions?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          see what you're saying, but nah - bet nearly half of the teams won't even be playing their normal lineup in GW1

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          You could still pick the wrong players for GW2 if you start in GW2, and you'll be even further behind the pack.

          Open Controls
    6. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Don't see any benefit there. Why not just pick your 6 Mancs and Pope and put out 7 starters including Auba as captain, TAA and you other Liverpool picks? You'll still score a few, more than zero.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        The information you get after GW1 surely?

        Open Controls
    7. Rainer
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Can’t be serious 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Brb, moving to Fantasy Football Hub.

        Open Controls
        1. Og
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You do you hun

          Open Controls
    8. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Has anyone thought of starting from GW38? You could go almost the whole season without picking any of the wrong players that way!

      Open Controls
    9. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Terrible idea. Next.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Kaka
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    When is Pereira expected back for Leicester?

    Just wondering how long Justin will keep his place roughly

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      back in October

      Open Controls
    2. Sorty22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Whos takeing chilwells place then?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thomas, Taglafico (if they nab him), or even Justin, with someone like Alrighton on the right side.

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Are people going to move Vinagre to another 4.5m defender or find the money to get another Wolves defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      another 4.5 def

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I've got the Big 3 Pool defenders, Doherty and Vinny. I'll just get Fergie instead - 4 at the back will do.

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        😮 nice. Doherty funds are needed.

        Open Controls
    3. Sorty22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Wait did wolves sign someone?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1297896640477528069?s=21

        Open Controls
      2. kalshot
          18 mins ago

          Not yet and nobody who will replace Vinagre you FF people are nuts

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            You think he's coming in to replace Doherty? He's played on the left before

            Open Controls
          2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            You're probably one of those FF people if you created an account, logged in, and are now posting comments.

            Open Controls
      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Personally don't think Maitland-Niles is being brought in to play LWB so Vinagre stays for now.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's the position he played for Arsenal in all the big games. I think that's exactly where he'll be deployed...

          Open Controls
      4. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Getting davies I think

        Open Controls
    4. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      DEALS DONE: Arsenal have signed Pablo Marí and Cédric Soares on permanent moves. No further details were provided. (Source: @Arsenal)

      Open Controls
    5. Flair
        30 mins ago

        Didn't Maitland-Niles prefer to play midfield over wingback? Doesn't mean he won't take Vinagre's spot, but Vinagre is less likely to lose it.

        Stop making me do these mental gymnastics Nuno you fraud

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          don't disrespect Nuno like that

          Open Controls
          1. Nunoooooooooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            This!! ^^

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          Doubt AMN wanted to move from a London bench to a Wolverhampton one.

          He’s not starting ahead of Neves or Moutinho. Maybe occasionally when they play a 3.

          Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Ideal wingback in Nuno's tactics.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            20 mins ago

            AMM will play wingback, Doherty moves up front - quite simple

            Open Controls
            1. ClassiX
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Does AMN automatically displace Vinagre? Surely he's 2nd-line cover for that position with Jonny being out?

              Open Controls
          2. Flair
              19 mins ago

              Yeah, Vinagre out if the move goes through

              Would be a good signing for both parties but a tragedy for FPL

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                Vinagre being nailed at 4.5m would have been the tragedy.

                Open Controls
          3. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Am i missing something? Vinagre is a good player and better wing back than AMN. It's his spot to lose.

            Open Controls
            1. ClassiX
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              My thoughts exactly - feels like AMN would be 2nd in line - takes part in league cup and FA cup fixtures

              Open Controls
        4. FPL Kaka
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Is Lascelles going to be fit for start of the PL?

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Searching for a new 4.5?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              He rotates well with Palace. Could start Fergie and have Lassie on the bench for GW1 even if there's a question mark.

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Aye, after the AMN news I was taking a look myself

                Personally I’m backing the two 4mil palace players (short term) and hoping at least one plays but need a good 4.5 to join doh and Taa

                Open Controls
        5. Flair
            27 mins ago

            Apparently Barcelona are going to terminate Suarez's contract in the next few hours according to a very reliable source... Not FPL I know but that's just shocking to me. Wow

            Open Controls
            1. Mayor of Flair
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Koeman swinging the axe, needs to happen

              Open Controls
            2. Inazuma X1
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Old news

              Open Controls
            3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Who's the source?

              Open Controls
          • Nunoooooooooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            27 mins ago

            Thoughts on this team from GW2 onwards? Any areas to improve?? Going big in the middle and weaker up top...

            McCarthy - (4.0)
            TAA - Doherty - Justin/Taylor - (Ferguson)
            Salah - KDB - Rashford - Son - Foden
            Mitro - Adams - (Davies)

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              18 mins ago

              A bit risky if Adams is rotated and mitro shoots blanks but could well pay off

              Open Controls
              1. Nunoooooooooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                Thanks Steve. Yeah my exit strategy will be to downgrade Son to a 5.5m and bring in a premium striker if Werner etc start firing!

                Open Controls
          • Eriksen Maestro
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Any Chelsea fan know which jersey number Ziyech getting?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              10 or 22 I imagine - depends on if Pulisic wants the 10.

              11 going to Werner

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                Shirts being advertised on the official club shop with Pulisic 22 so I imagine Ziyech may get 10

                Open Controls
                1. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Kai (29) or Ziyech (22) to get 10?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Tomori has the 29 shirt but he may go out on loan somewhere

                    Open Controls
            2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              14

              Open Controls
          • Warbling Wendy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Not seeing any love for McGinn at 5.5 - am I missing something, he was the first name that jumped out at me when I saw the player list?

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Good shout, forgotten man

              Open Controls
            2. Inazuma X1
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Not many looking at Villa/Burnley due to the blank

              Open Controls
            3. Mayor of Flair
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Started really well last year before injury. Thought he was possibly over performing though.

              Tough start for Villa anyway

              Open Controls
          • Flair
              19 mins ago

              Maitland-Niles currently a 5.0 defender... he would actually be really tempting if he joined.

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Saiss the man at 5m.

                Open Controls
            • I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Maitland-Niles didn't make a single appearance on the left last season. Why do people think he's going to play there?

              Open Controls
              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                Clutching at straws. Vinagre is proven in that position and trusted by his manager.

                Open Controls
              2. Dr. Rog
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                AMN is a right footed utility player - think Phil Neville.
                Would be surprised if they signed him to play LB, although it is plausible he could play there.

                Open Controls
                1. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Jonny is right-footed, arguably what Nuno wants

                  Open Controls
              3. Rainer
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Weird switch of benches if not.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Could easily start with Moutinho and Neves in a 3-5-2.

                  Open Controls
              4. JJeyy
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yes he did in the FA cup semi-fnal and Final. And played very well.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Right you are. I had only checked league games.

                  Open Controls
              5. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Fa cup?

                Open Controls
            • Zilla
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Havertz price predictions?

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                8.5

                Open Controls
                1. Joyce1998
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  7.5

                  Open Controls
              2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                8.5

                Open Controls
              3. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                8.5, hoping for 8.0

                Open Controls
                1. Joyce1998
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  i must be on crack

                  Open Controls
            • Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              Quite happy that Vinagre is no longer seen as nailed and thus essential. Underpriced enablers are the bane of FPL

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                You still gonna keep him?

                Open Controls
              2. Rainer
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Hopefully plenty still start with him.

                Open Controls
              3. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Quite happy as well. Less people will own him so he'll be even more of a bargain for us owners.

                Open Controls
            • Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 mins ago

              Shocked only 0.8% own Bowen considering the first game. Will ditch him after for Greenwood but expecting a nice haul.

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                He was in my last draft for exactly the same move but I stretched to ziyech

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Meh. Horrible fixtures. Decent player though. Soucek at 5.0m is just better value imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Champ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I agree. If we're happy to have to bench someone at 4.5 then 5m for a player who may actually get a decent return is great even aside from the fixtures

                  Open Controls
              3. Zilla
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                It's the fixtures

                Open Controls
            • DannyDrinkVodka
                11 mins ago

                Keita is starting to look like a great option

                Open Controls
              • Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Football Insider reports Burnley are looking to sign Bournemouth defender Smith.

                The Clarets have already made contact over a possible deal for the right-back, who is out of contract in less than a years' time.

                Open Controls
              • SADIO SANÉ
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                defence update 😀
                McCarthy
                AMN Doherty Boly Saiss (Ferguson)

                Open Controls
                1. Zilla
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  No Liverpool?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Mane and Keita probably, Wolves are getting 6 CSs in the first 7 games 😀

                    Open Controls
                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  McBurnieeeeeeeee!!

                  Open Controls
                3. DannyDrinkVodka
                    3 mins ago

                    What happens when you “grandfather” in a 4th team player?

                    Open Controls
                    1. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      you have to take them out when you make a transfer, but that's easily solved by never making transfers, easy

                      Open Controls
                      1. Joyce1998
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        you need Taa

                        Open Controls
                4. Joyce1998
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  predicted Chelsea line up go.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    You can do it.

                    Open Controls
                5. Inazuma X1
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Werner or Vardy?

                  (Ziyech owner)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Champ
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Vardy imo

                    Open Controls
                    1. Joyce1998
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      go vardy if youve ziyech then can always change to werner with the vardy change

                      Open Controls

