2020/21 FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues

I hope those that were involved in the Head-to-Head Leagues last year would agree with me in saying that the inaugural 2019/20 season was a success, and with that in mind, I’m delighted to announce it is returning for the upcoming season.

Like last year we are using an entry league on FPL to collate all the entries and you must be in this league by the Gameweek 1 deadline to take part.

THE LEAGUE CODE IS h3em1d.

Those that entered and remained in last season’s entry league throughout 2019/20 should be automatically entered. Please do check though, the league is called “FFS H2H League – Entry”. Anyone new to this competition or those that left the entry league (it was only used to collect all the entries in one place) mid-season must enter the code above to sign up.

After the deadline has passed, we’ll be working hard to calculate all the promotion and relegations and creating the Divisions and fixtures accordingly. The aim is to have it all live on site for Gameweek 2, but I should point out that everyone will still have a Gameweek 1 fixture – you just won’t know who you have played until after the event.

Last season we had just under 6,000 entries, and we are anticipating similar numbers, whilst hoping for more, this year. For those that weren’t aware of these leagues, or are new to FFScout, a pyramid structure is used as shown below:

League 1 – 1 Division

League 2 – 2 Divisions

League 3 – 4 Divisions

League 4 – 8 Divisions

League 5 – 16 Divisions

League 6 – 32 Divisions

League 7 – 64 Divisions

League 8 – 128 Divisions (173 used in 2020/21 season)

League 9 – If required

There are 20 teams in each division and teams play each other twice over the course of the season. All the leagues and fixtures are published on the FFScout site and a link will be created in due course. The league tables are updated 24-48 hours after the final match of the gameweek. At the end of the year, five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

For the first season teams were sorted according to their HoF rank: the best-ranked managers going in League 1 and so on. The Divisions are all weighted equally, so if you’re in League 4 Division 1 you are at the same level as all the other Divisions within League 4.

The same structure will be used for the 2020/21 season, however the exact details will depend on the final number of entries. Should we have more people playing than last year, League 8 will drop down to 128 Divisions and League 9 will be created. This would mean that some teams will be relegated from League 8 but that can only be determined once we have the final entry numbers.

Of course, for the 2020/21 season, teams are now placed depending on last season’s performances in their respective divisions: five teams would have been promoted, five teams will remain in the same League, and the remaining ten will be relegated down a League. Any new entries joining for the first time, will be put into the lower Leagues and their HoF rank will be used to determine where exactly they will be placed.

A further article will be published when we have the exact entry numbers and then again when the fixtures and tables are generated. As many of you know, a lot of effort and hard work has gone into this tournament and I again thank Geoff, Mat, and TopMarx for their hard work behind the scenes.

Please do post any questions below and I’ll attempt to answer.

Cheers

MIR

@sparkymir