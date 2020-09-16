1489
Scout Reports September 16

Can Watkins transform Aston Villa attack and offer FPL points potential?

1,489 Comments
Share

Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) landed at Villa Park last week for a club record fee of £28m, and could be the answer to many of their problems. Could he help Fantasy Premier League managers out as well?

The 24-year-old, who scored 26 goals in the Championship last term, has penned a five-year contract, and is in line to make his Premier League debut in Gameweek 2, when Aston Villa entertain Sheffield United.

Villans boss Dean Smith had been desperate to sign a new striker, and rightly so. Villa’s forwards contributed a meagre six league goals between them last season, and just two, via Wesley (£6.0m) and Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m), in 2020. 

Upon signing, Smith said of his new recruit:

“Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt. He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level.” – Dean Smith

Priced up at £6.0m by FPL, Watkins will be hoping to build on that stunning 26-goal campaign in the top tier, but for Fantasy managers, is he a viable option for our forward lines, and if so, when might be the optimum time to invest?

In this new Scout Report, we’ll attempt to answer those questions, and assess his credentials ahead of his debut.

History and Statistics

Newton Abbot-born Watkins started his career at Exeter City, where he progressed through the academy ranks. 

Having impressed for the under-18 side, a first-team debut followed in 2014, but it was a successful loan spell at Weston-super-Mare when he started turning heads, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Conference South side.

“He has a lot of talent, he could run with the ball superbly with both feet and could do the bread and butter stuff very well. His talent eventually shone through and it’s proven to be the case at Exeter. He’s got speed and as well as playing up front, is very competent on the wing. You can also play him through the middle due to his great first touch. We played a 3-4-3 formation and he played in that top three. He was very flexible and offered us so many options.” – Former Weston-super-Mare manager, Ryan Northmore

Once back at Exeter, Watkins kicked on and racked up 21 league goals across the following two seasons, which was enough for Brentford to make their move. Signed for a fee thought to be just under £2m, Watkins was initially used as a wide forward, where he scored 10 goals in each of his first two seasons. 

However, it will undoubtedly be the 2019/20 campaign he’ll be remembered for most. 

After the sale of Neal Maupay (£6.5m) to Brighton and Hove Albion, Watkins made the switch to a central striking role. The change worked wonders, as Watkins finished joint-top scorer in the Championship with 26 goals, with Brentford only narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League. 

Amazingly, every single one of those 26 goals came from open play and when you exclude penalties, Watkins scored more league goals than any other player in English football last season. 

“I normally call him the beast. He’s a remarkable player and person. He’s so dedicated. Of course, he wants to be top scorer, but that’s not his main aim. He’s so dedicated to improve every single day, so he’s a coach’s dream because of course we want to focus on little details. We’ve been working very hard on his positions and how to run in the box and the link up play. Overall, he’s just improved massively as a player and also as part of the leading group. He’s driving the team. Look out there how hard he works – it’s a joy to have a striker like that. He’s one of the hardest, if not the hardest working offensive player in the league, and he’s also the top scorer. That’s not a bad combination.” – Brentford manager, Thomas Frank

Now at Villa, Watkins will be reunited with Smith, who signed him from Exeter City when he was Brentford manager, with the player adding:

“I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my Head Coach. I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League. I want to do something special here and score some goals.” – Ollie Watkins

SeasonClubCompetitionAppsGoals
2013-14Exeter CityLeague Two10
2014-15Exeter City | Weston-Super-Mare (Loan)League Two | Conference South2 | 240 | 10
2015-16Exeter CityLeague Two208
2016-17Exeter CityLeague Two4513
2017-18BrentfordChampionship4510
2018-19BrentfordChampionship4110
2019-20BrentfordChampionship4626

Profile

Watkins is 5ft 11, and is used to leading the line having been deployed as a lone striker in a 4-3-3 at Brentford. 

He is quick, strong and extremely hard-working, and is best summed up as a complete forward, who is equally comfortable running the channels, or dropping deep to link play.

When looking at Watkins shot map from 2019/20, what shines through is that the vast majority of his shots came inside the area, while the breakdown of last season’s goals also backs up his all-rounder tag: 16 were scored from inside the penalty area, eight from inside the six-yard box, with two coming from long-range. 

He is also capable with both feet – he netted 10 with his right-foot, seven with his left-foot and eight with his head. 

That heading stat is worth noting, considering Villa finished sixth in the Premier League for crosses last season, with 798, behind only Manchester City, Liverpool, Sheffield United, Chelsea and Everton.

It didn’t take long for Watkins to convert from a cross either, as he scored the winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 friendly victory over Manchester United, with a diving header from Trézéguet’s (£5.5m) delivery. He also opened the scoring against Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

His fitness in recent seasons is also a huge positive. Brentford played 46 league matches last term, plus three more in the play-offs, with Watkins playing every single match and missing just 10 minutes throughout. The season before he missed just five league games, and a single fixture the campaign before that. 

Prospects

The prospect of seeing Watkins line up alongside Jack Grealish (£7.0m) is exciting.

Last season, barring Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), no player created more chances than Grealish, while as a team, Villa ranked sixth for chances created, with 369, and tenth for shots (456). The issue was that they only managed 41 goals.

If Watkins can start converting some of those Grealish chances, then you’d expect Villa to push on and avoid another relegation battle this season.

Adjusting to Villa’s system shouldn’t take long, with both Brentford and Villa favouring a 4-3-3, while his position in the starting XI is also secure, as he will immediately move ahead of Samatta, Keinan Davis (£4.5m) and Wesley in the pecking order. Essentially, it will be his place to lose.

So, when might be the ideal time to invest?

I’ve seen some suggest Gameweek 9, but I think we should be looking at Gameweek 6 when Villa have six home ties in 10 matches, against Leeds United, Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Burnley and Crystal Palace. 

Add in a couple of decent looking away trips to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, and I think this run of fixtures looks pretty appealing.

Villa’s fixtures from Gameweeks 6 to 15

Villa have been crying out for a clinical finisher who is able to score with his head and feet ever since Tammy Abraham (£7.5) returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2019, and in Watkins, I think they may well have found their man.

That being said, the Premier League is a completely different level to the Championship, so some caution is required. 

Nevertheless, FPL managers have reason to be excited with Watkins coming in at just £6.0m. 

Right now, I’d suggest scouting him over the next few weeks, and if progressing as I expect him too, make a move ahead of Gameweek 6.

His statistics from the last campaign certainly suggest he should be able to make an immediate impression, and if he were to hit around 12 league goals this season, I think that would be deemed a success, and would no doubt go a long way towards helping Villa avoid another season languishing near the bottom of the table.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1

  1. tom66
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wildcarding...what do you think? Thanks

    Ryan
    Ayling - Shaw - Justin
    Rashford - Salah - Auba - Barnes
    Wilson - Vardy - Watkins
    (McCarthy - Lewis - Jorginho - KWP)

    Open Controls
    1. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wildcarding and bringing in no city players?
      Far too much money on the bench
      Wouldn’t trust Leeds defenders till their fixture run improves
      Is shaw assured of starts?

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I am too, Auba to KDB/Sterling easy move for gw2.

        Open Controls
      2. tom66
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks! Sure about too much money on the bench? Currently 4.5, 4.5, 5.0 and 4.5 - cannot be cheaper

        Open Controls
    2. Aubamewho
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks good. Maybe watkins > upgrade DF

      Open Controls
    3. amol
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Justin will be out of the team soon enough, Barnes isnt good imo and you will regret going without City and one of the liverpool fullbacks considering they always do well

      Open Controls
    4. Yome
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don't like it, you lack of a Pool full back (Robbo/TAA) or Digne.
      Watkins is wait and see for me. You should consider a prenium forward like Jimi, Martial and Werner for your attack.

      Open Controls
    5. Baron Saturday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I quite like it! Auba can go to a City player, flexibility in there, balanced and a little bit different.

      Open Controls
  2. Aubamewho
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is it safe to go without ManU asset this GW? Or do this son > Rash.

    0.5itb, 1ft

    Mccarthy
    TAA | Davies | Mitchell | Justin
    Auba | Salah | ASM | Son | Havertz
    Werner

    (Button, Vinagre, Davis, Vassilev)

    Open Controls
    1. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you think rash will outscore son over the next few gameweek make the transfer

      Open Controls
      1. Aubamewho
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't think he'll outscore him. Still afraid of not having ManU player.

        Open Controls
    2. amol
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Save imo

      Open Controls
    3. Aubamewho
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls
  3. twisterteo
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would you do:
    a. Werner to Martial for a -4?
    b. Auba to KDB for a -4?
    c. none of the above

    Open Controls
    1. amol
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      C wait it out

      Open Controls
    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      B is a move for next week.

      Not personally a fan of selling Werner for Martial. If you can get Martial for Ings that would be better

      Open Controls
      1. twisterteo
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Got Werner - Adams - Mitro upfront unfortunately

        I got Bruno in midfield though, hopefully enough as Man UTD cover?

        Open Controls
    3. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’d would hold for a week, Werner played well and arsenal play West Ham next who were awful against Newcastle

      Open Controls
    4. Aubamewho
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd keep Auba for this GW.

      Open Controls
  4. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Not much love for greenwood, how comes?

    Open Controls
    1. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sancho and a lot of stuff outside of football with him

      Open Controls
    2. amol
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Will see how the next gameweek turns out, currently sticking with Alli

      Open Controls
  5. Baron Saturday
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Considering Son > Salah and Vardy > Richarlison...thoughts?

    Ryan
    TAA | Egan | Justin
    Auba | JWP | Rodriguez | Son
    Werner | Vardy | Wilson

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. amol
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Love those moves but wait it out instead of a hit imo

      Open Controls
      1. Baron Saturday
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. amol
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Brewster to Sheffield for 25 million is close to being done, Sarr could potentially join LFC as his replacement imo.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. amol
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Doing the rounds on twitter, been going around for a while but ITKs are starting to confirm it.

        Open Controls
        1. Klaren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          They must be really “ITK” if that’s the order of the developments. I guess you can follow sky sports and be ITK these days.

          Open Controls
          1. amol
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Lol these people I've mentioned tend to have a good track record and deny rumours more than anything.

            Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Anyone else getting aroused?

      Open Controls
      1. amol
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wait and see how much he plays tbh, they only scored around 39 goals as a collective last season.

        Open Controls
    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      25M is a lot, has to be starting with that outlay.

      Open Controls
      1. amol
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        True but remains to see how Sheffield fare going forward this season

        Open Controls
        1. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          it really doesn't matter, for 4.5

          Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Who cares how good they are going forwards!

          A 4.5m striker getting 2pts every week would be very useful for opening up strategic options.

          The next cheapest nailed on starting forward is 6.0m really, so in a VORP sense, a 4.5m striker would be enormous.

          Open Controls
  7. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    I know it's been asked before, but who would you pick as an Alli replacement?

    A) Rodriquez (already own Rich)
    B) Greenwood (is he still a sure starter?)
    C) Barnes/Grealish/Maddison
    D) Downgrade Soucek -> Bissouma and get in Pulisic (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. amol
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not going to wait it out especially vs a shaky Southampton side?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would, if I was sure he'd play. I know Mou said it was tactical and to get in another CM to control the play, but I still don't like the fact that it was Alli who got sacrificed.
        Plus the rumours about him going to Madrid may be factoring in to my thinking...

        Open Controls
        1. amol
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I dont think he's apart of the Bale deal, Madrid pages have been saying that's nonsense and they have no desire for him.

          Open Controls
          1. Goonerly
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah, thought it was a weird rumour...
            Oh well, I might just wait and see how Spurs line up/play tomorrow night, then take it from there. A switch to Rodriquez always possible

            Open Controls
    2. Baron Saturday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Depends if you'd have to play Bissouma. Move sounds good, but maybe hold another week.

      BTW you must have been furious with Rich not grabbing 2 or 3

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nah, Bissouma would be on bench, same as Soucek is for me now. May hold another week and avoid a hit.

        I was pretty angry with him, but also pretty excited with the chances he got! Think he will come good for me, no way he's on his way out of my team ATM.

        Open Controls
        1. Baron Saturday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm also considering the Rodriguez & Rich double up.

          I didn't realise Alli might drop so that's extra motivation to go for it.

          Open Controls
          1. Goonerly
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah, not like you'd be priced out of doing the move, but 0.4 ITB hurts the eyes to look at!

            Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      A. That's a might sharp Everton sword against WBA. Tasty.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It is! Think it could easily pay off instantly, but if Spurs get going, then their run + Alli's forward positioning will be a good combo (you'd think)

        Open Controls
  8. htfcbrad
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    What to do with Alli and Vinagre? Will be monitoring potential price drops to avoid them. Smart move seems like Alli --> Hames/Barnes/Zaha? and then Vinagre --> Saiss

    Not sure the latter is worth taking a hit for with Wolves playing City this weekend so if his price holds I can do that next GW

    Doubt I'll get the chance to monitor Alli's minutes on Thursday night before he drops or Bale maybe gets confirmed

    Open Controls
    1. UnluckyXI
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Alli looks like his price drop could happen tonight based on some of the price monitoring sites. James, Barnes & Zaha look very unlikely to change.

      You can probably hold out for the Wolves game tomorrow for Vinagre.

      Open Controls
    2. Kuzser
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There’re various reports that Alli had an argument with Mourinho and is close to join Real. He may not even play this weekend. Too much of uncertainty around a player.
      Depends how your defence looks with Vinagre, but I’d definitely transfer Alli our for Hames

      Open Controls
  9. davies
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    I know it’s not ideal after 1 week, but any objections to this -8?

    Ings > Martial
    Alli > James
    Vinagre > Saiss

    Steer
    TAA Dier *****
    Salah Auba ***** ASM
    Werner ***** Adams

    McCarthy Bissouma Mitchell Ferguson*

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No need to do Vinagre to Saiss with them playing City

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Let him to do his kneejerk job

        I would recommend Werner to Bamford and Auba to Willian

        Open Controls
      2. davies
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who to play this week though?

        Open Controls
    2. amol
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wolves could easily get demolished by City, I dont think you're going to want Saiss for the next gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Wolves will win as usual vs Fraudiola side

        Open Controls
      2. davies
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mitchell otherwise

        Open Controls
    3. Kuzser
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Play Mitchell, do the first 2 moves

      Open Controls
  10. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bale price? 9.0 ?

    Open Controls
    1. amol
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Knowing FPL, he'll probably be higher

      Open Controls
    2. shaunyjames
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      And the rest......11m / 11.5m probably

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      8

      Open Controls
  11. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Brewster will leave on a permanent deal worth 25m with a buy back clause in place. Turned down loan offers as wary how Harry Wilson turned out last season, offers of 20m summer 2019, but poor season means his value has decreased.

    Open Controls
    1. FPLYuval
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      isn’t 25 greater than 20?

      Open Controls
  12. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Alli -> Greenwood worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. amol
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not really

      Open Controls
    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Much rather hames than greenwood

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  13. Yome
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    On WC, I am thinking to play Robbo, Digne and a 4.5 every week and leave two 4.0 on the bench.
    What would be the best 4.5 def. for the upcoming fixtures? I am considering Taylor, Holding, Justin, Lewis and KWP.

    Open Controls
    1. Goonerly
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Out of those options, I'd only consider Taylor, Lewis and KWP. Rest aren't nailed. Lewis may be the best option considering fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate, you are right there are too many options at Arsenal and Justin is back up for Perreira.
        Lamptey could be a good shout as he is attacking but Brighton not so good at defending.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Give Brighton a few games, White may improve them at the back. If so, Lamptey is a sumptuous pick!

          Open Controls
  14. BNMC
      17 mins ago

      I'm still undecided if I want to sell Havertz for a hit or should I keep him? I have a way to bring a Chelsea player in later.

      Open Controls
    • Long ago I drew a walrus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm sure this was discussed yesterday but was there any reason Nyland started the cup game ahead of Steer? Would this make Nyland, once again, the better option for a Villa 4.0?

      Open Controls
      1. NorwEagles
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        He might just be designated as a cup keeper.

        Either way, they signed Martinez today and I'm pretty sure he'll be their starting keeper.

        Open Controls
        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's right, I'm looking to do the 4.5/4.0 backup thing with Martinez and either Nyland or Steer, on WC from GW3, so hoping to find the right choice

          Open Controls
          1. NorwEagles
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ah, well that's trickier. I guess see who plays GW2 and pick whomever is playing/benched for Martinez if he's ready.

            Open Controls
          2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Heaton will be above both when back from injury

            Open Controls
    • MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      I want to keep Son for one more week at least but does a potential price drop force you to ship him out earlier?

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Only casuals cares about prices

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Surely casuals don't even know about prices?

          Open Controls
      2. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Depends who you're eyeing up as his replacement. If you've got, say, 0.5 ITB to switch him to Rash, then yeah, he'll have to go before he drops.
        But I'd hang onto Son personally. Their fixtures are still good.

        Open Controls
      3. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Gone for me was only a placeholder...Spurs performance and Euro action Thursday with a Sunday noon KO settled it.

        Open Controls
    • Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Whos taking Evertons pens?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Was discussed a few pages back, with Digne, Rodriquez and DCL/Rich mentioned.
        I guess Siggy is designated, but doesn't play. After him, my money's on Rich, but no one knows for sure.

        Open Controls
      2. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Baines

        Open Controls
    • stxrty
        11 mins ago

        McCarthy
        Davies — Justin — Digne — TAA
        ASM — Salah — Auba — Havertz
        Werner — Adams

        Standard really, thoughts going forward? Thinking of just rolling a FT and evaluate United after the Palace game. Auba like most on here will turn into KDB/Sterling that GW too.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonerly
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Sounds like a solid plan.
          GTG

          Open Controls
          1. stxrty
              just now

              Cheers. Plenty of options which is nice. £2.5m in bank too.

              Open Controls
              1. stxrty
                  just now

                  £2m*

                  Open Controls
          2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Guys utd City players price locked??

            Open Controls
            1. FPLShaqiri
              • 2 Years
              just now

              No idea but would explain why no one went up yesterday

              Open Controls
          3. Babelcopter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            play one:

            A) ASM
            B) Ben Davies

            Open Controls
            1. amol
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Goonerly
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              ASM

              Open Controls
            3. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
            4. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 6 Years
              just now

              If not playing A this week no point having him

              Open Controls
          4. FPLYuval
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            is bellerin being overlooked?

            on a WC and I think he’s the best option at 5m along with Saiss. only concerns are fixtures and potential transfer to PSG/Barca but seems unlikely.

            Open Controls
            1. amol
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Hes a very good option imo just haven't been able to justify going in with him though considering how good some of the 4.5 options were.

              Open Controls
            2. Goonerly
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Could be a very shrewd pick! Don't think he will be switching to another club, and Cedric won't threaten his minutes in PL.
              Only concern is if Arsenal can keep on looking as sharp defensively as they have lately - not every game is against Fulham, sadly..

              Open Controls
          5. Oooof
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Good afternoon one and all.

            Anyone else riding the Salah and Aubameyang train in GW2 with no Brollywood assets from rainchester?

            I really want to save a FT and am willing to miss out a little pointswise until a GW3 mini wildcard of -4 (transfers including 2 x FT).

            Open Controls
            1. IRBOX ⚽
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              The smart managers. United fan boys the only ones jumping ship prematurely

              Open Controls
            2. amol
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm also saving myself, no reason to get rid of Auba when he has West Ham at home next and allows you to monitor the other assets.

              Open Controls
          6. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Would you do:

            1. Alli > Greenwood
            2. Werner > Martial

            Open Controls
          7. Jam0sh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Havertz to James or save?

            Open Controls
            1. amol
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I personally would, think itll take Havertz time to settle in considering how he looked vs Brighton.

              Open Controls
            2. Goonerly
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Save imo

              Open Controls
            3. IRBOX ⚽
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I’m doing it. Chase the upside and Havertz’s performance against Brighton, although out of position was very concerning. He may take time to settle whilst James looked beast

              Open Controls
          8. OptimusBlack
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            is Steer going to play first match for Aston Villa or Martinez ?

            Open Controls
            1. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Steer

              Open Controls
          9. Strchld
            • 4 Years
            just now

            First I planned to play WC after GW2 and picked Leno, James and Saiss in my team, then I decided to save it later and didn't pick them.
            Now after one week I think I'll anyway play WC after GW2 to get triple Wolves, some City and ManU players in.
            Why I didn't trust my first plan, would have a lots more points now..

            Open Controls

