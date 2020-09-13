860
Scout Notes September 13

‘Out of position’ Zaha scores as £4.0m defender Mitchell helps Palace to clean sheet

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

  • Goal: Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m)
  • Assist: Andros Townsend (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) x3, Townsend x2, Scott Dann (£4.5m) x1

Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) bagged the winning goal, but none of the bonus points, as Crystal Palace returned to their roots to grind out a win over Southampton.

The Eagles managed just one win in nine as they lost their way post-lockdown; a fact that must have irked boss Roy Hodgson. After years spent perfecting his kindly owl image, he was clearly busy this summer rebooting his touchline persona.

And for much of the match, his new scowling sunburnt tourist look suited the quality, or lack thereof, on the pitch as play was broken, passes went astray and chances were scarce.

An early burst of Southampton attacking intent culminated in a Jack Stephens (£5.0m) header forcing a routine save from Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) – the first of five stops from the Palace keeper that earned him the maximum bonus award for his 1.8% Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership.

At 24.4%, his opposite number, Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), came into the match as FPL’s most popular stopper, but hopes of a clean sheet were dashed after just 13 minutes when Zaha volleyed sweetly home from Andros Townsend‘s (£6.0m) pin-point cross.

The problem for managers who have a keeper playing against Palace is that if they don’t get the shut-out, then save points are unlikely to soften the blow. Hodgson’s side managed just 118 shots on target last year – only Sheffield United (110) had fewer – and they seemed content to live on attacking scraps once they were ahead yesterday.

By the time the game was up and the three points tucked away in Hodgson’s back pocket, his team had worked McCarthy just twice.

The story was markedly different at the other end.

A dour first half clearly led to some pointed dressing room comments from Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl because his players came out swinging after the restart.

Che Adams (£6.0m) set up Nathan Redmond (£6.5m), whose weak shot from inside the area went straight at Guaita. The 13%-owned Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) then put in a low ball that eluded everyone as Southampton’s high tempo start to the second half threatened to pay immediate dividends.

That tempo, ultimately, proved to be unsustainable – perhaps a sign of early-season fatigue – but not before Adams forced a truly brilliant save from Guaita, who reacted instinctively to beat out the striker’s well-hit volley.

It was the closest Adams got to a goal from a generally underwhelming performance. Some 4.8% of FPL managers had hoped he would offer the same sort of attacking threat as his Southampton strike partner Danny Ings (£8.5m) for considerably less money.

Neither, as it turned out, could find a way past Guaita, with the (then) 25.7%-owned Ings denied three times, most notably in stoppage time when his header, from a Walker-Peters cross, was well saved by the Palace keeper.

That capped an eventful day for the Southampton right-back, who had earlier been dismissed by referee John Moss for a high tackle, only for VAR to suggest the official might want to review his decision on the pitch-side monitor. That he did, red became yellow – rightly – and Walker-Peters’ ownership had to be grateful for one point from a match that could have seen him walk off with a negative score.

Hasenhuttl’s side still have a solid early-season schedule to come – one of the reasons Ings is so popular – but the knee-jerkers are already busy and the striker is currently the second-most sold player heading into Gameweek 2.

The opposite is not entirely true for Zaha, however.

The midfielder, who played the match out of position as a second striker, should have walked away with more than an eight-point haul from the match.

Twice he was sent clean through on the counter as Southampton chased the game. He scored from one of the breaks, only to be denied by a marginal, if correct, offside call, and could only find the side netting from the other.

That profligacy hurt his bonus point standing and a tough immediate schedule – Manchester United and Chelsea away over the next three Gameweeks – is not helping his popularity in the transfer market either.

That could all change from Gameweek 5 onwards, when Palace’s fixtures improve markedly. But only if he’s at the club at all.

Hodgson remained unconvinced post-match.

Let’s see what transpires. For me, hopefully nothing. The fact is that every transfer window I’ve been involved in, Wilf has made noises that he would like to play for a club that plays in the Champions League.

But for anything to happen, a club has got to come along and pay the market price. We’re expecting him to accept the situation for what it is and keep playing his best football.

A lot of Palace’s best football was reserved for their defence who, despite numerous injury concerns, kept Southampton at arms length for much of the encounter.

Bargain basement left-back Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m and 13.7%) looked solid, although he offered little in an attacking sense, while veteran defender Scott Dann (£4.5m) helped makeshift centre-half Cheikou Kouyate (£5.0m) look the part while the likes of Mamadou Sakho (£4.5m) edge closer to a return.

Patience will no doubt inform Hodgson’s game. That is a luxury Hasenhuttl knows he can ill afford.

We had a difficult pre-season with players not with us and we couldn’t work for two weeks on what we wanted to do. You can see it will be a tough season and we must step up immediately.

Based on yesterday’s evidence, that step up will have to be a fairly big one – the Saints entertain Tottenham next.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Dann, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp (Eze 81′), McCarthy (Milivojevic 74′), McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek (Vestergaard 45′), J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Smallbone (Djenepo 77′), Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams (Long 85′), Ings.

  Berbs
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Always find this the most frustrating part of the season. Good players dropping in price because of knee jerk managers rage transferring them out to accommodate one week wonders.

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Taa to drop?

      Open Controls
    Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's irritating as hell.

      Essentially losing 0.5m with a drop at this stage, and all because of someone else's actions...

      Open Controls
      Londongeezaa
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm confused. How are you going to lose 0.5m?

        Open Controls
        Zim0
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          U can't buy anyone for 0.4 so its basically wasted

          Open Controls
          Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            What if one you want has also dropped ?
😎
            😎

            Open Controls
    Syd.
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      It doesn't bother me if the player in question is a season keeper.

You cannot control the idiots

      You cannot control the idiots

      Open Controls
  Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    What would you do with this team?
    Ryan
    Trent, Davies, Taylor
    Salah, Auba, Pulisic, ASM, Alli
    Werner, Mitrovic

    Walton, KWP, Davis, Mitchell

    Open Controls
  dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Easy save? Haven’t managed to catch any games, is anything urgent?

    Johnstone
    Dallas KWP TAA
    Pereira Auba Mo Saka
    Werner Martial DCL

    Button Soucek Saiss Mitchell

    Obv saka didn’t play, are we expecting a start next game?

    Open Controls
    The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would expect the same starting XI after a 3-0 win.

      Open Controls
    Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Certainly. Maybe Saka out for Klich/ASM just.

      Open Controls
      dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Klich, interesting

        Open Controls
  Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/151569/history

    Talk to me about this. Really demotivated and heavily considering WC.

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Shif Alli and roll with it.

      Open Controls
      Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        To who tho? Can only get Greenwood and that will still leave plenty of holes to fill.

        Open Controls
    yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well at least you didn't captain Mane. GW not over still 3 to olay

      Open Controls
      yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        *play

        Open Controls
      Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, hoping for some consolation from the Sheffield boys.

        Open Controls
    Babit1967
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Auba captain, Ings to Martial if you have the funds?

      Open Controls
      Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No funds. That's why I'm considering WC. Will also be switching to 343 which I've always gone for obter the years. Can get this team.

        Ryan
        Digne Vinagre Ayling
        Sterling Havertz Willian Bruno
        Werner Martial DCL

        Open Controls
    Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      On the bright side you captained your highest scoring player!

      Open Controls
  GoonerSteve
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thinking of bringing in De Bruyne for Son and downgrading VVD to Mitchell... thoughts?

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      So a hit?

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Alli dropping rapidly...

    Open Controls
  Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Havertz and Ings ➡️ DCL and Bruno easiest transfer of the week rugby?

    Open Controls
    Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Surely lol*

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Havertz has not even played so how can you say this?

      Open Controls
  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    WC is activaded. Was the plan from the beginning, so no need for comments about that...

    What do you think about this?

    4.5* 4.0*
    TAA Digne Ayling Taylor 4.5*
    KDB Bruno Havertz Foden 4.5*
    Werner Martial 4.5*

    * = Don't know yet, suggestions welcomed

    I had Salah(C) for GW1 but think I'm gonna go without him for a while.

    Is Foden too risky? Great when he plays but Pep roulette... could be worth it at 6.5 imo.

    Open Controls
    Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Can you cancel the WC? too early to play.

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      What was your team before WC?

      Open Controls
    liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Too early for wildcard, I would get Auba for West ham and keep Salah.

      Open Controls
  yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Next Sunday Southampton vs Spurs, will see two teams of players fighting to see who can disappoint us the most.

    Open Controls
    Syd.
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would take a 0-0 right now

      Open Controls
      Berbs
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Can I add a McCarthy pen save to this?

        Open Controls
        Syd.
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          From Harry Kane, certainly as I have just transferred him out for Martial.

          Open Controls
          Berbs
            • 10 Years
            just now

            We have a deal 🙂

            Open Controls
  Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Horrible game week 29 points

    Pros Leno, Mitchell, (hopefully Werner and Havertz come good)

    Negative Not owning Salah, changes Zaha to James last minute (overall think it will be better), captained Kane ( when will I learn)

    Son to Fernandes this week though and I reckon it’s game on, what was everyone else’s pros/cons, anyone make a daft late change?

    Open Controls
    Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      If it helps, you're doing better than me.

      Your transfer makes complete sense tho.

      Open Controls
    Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Vardy to Werner

      Open Controls
    Syd.
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      The only difference between you and the ones who scored well is Mo Salah take his points away and we would all be on that score

      Open Controls
      Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        People who had 2/3 Arsenal scored well without Salah

        Open Controls
  fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Report for comments 🙂

    What to do here??

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Ayling
    Aubameyang Havertz Alli ASM
    Werner Vardy Adams

    Nyland Vinagre Mitchell Bissouma

    Alli >> Greenwood ??

    Or something else ?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alli for Greenwood or James Rodriguez sounds reasonable mate

      Open Controls
      fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks matey

        Open Controls
        Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Greenwood

          Open Controls
  Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    What would you do with this team for GW2?
    Ryan
    Trent, Davies, Taylor
    Salah, Auba, Pulisic, ASM, Alli
    Werner, Mitrovic

    Walton, KWP, Davis, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Alli to Greenwood

      Open Controls
      Will J 256
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks mate!

        Open Controls
  Ludde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Should I stay calm and wait for a mini wildcard before GW? Pretty happy with my team, even tho I only have 47 points til now
    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Egan
    Salah Auba Son ASM
    Werner Mitrovic Adams
    Button Justin Mitchell Reed

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same 7 attackers as me, Son to Bruno likely for me.
      Doherty to Digne perhaps or a downgrade to shift Son?

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    If you activate your WC now, no going back lol.

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You are gonna do it when Jimmy scores, right?

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nope, no need to get Jimenez at this point.

        Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Michael Owen ladies and gentlemen

      Open Controls
  Dreed300391
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Solid GW 67 points so far, currently got this
    Ryan/button
    Doherty/Justin/kwp/vinagre/James
    Saka/alli/auba/Salah/havertz
    Werner/DCL/Brewster

    Was very impressed with Everton today, defensively and offensively, Allan and doucoure really seemed to have made a positive impact defensively, and offensively.

    Currently think alli to rodriguez,
    James to digne

    Saka to Phillips or klich at some point in near future as well.

    Hoping for Brewster to get a move to another club where he will be a starter and hopefully see his value increase

    Open Controls
  Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Would you prefer to do Alli to Greenwood or James Rod?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.