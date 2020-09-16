Manchester clubs return in Sky Sports Fantasy Football as City face Monday fixture

Another Gameweek in Sky Sports Fantasy Football is upon us and all eyes are on the two Manchester clubs, who play their first Premier League games of the campaign.

But it is worth recruiting the services of any of their players?

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) is the most expensive midfield asset in the game and rather fittingly accrued more points than any other player in Sky last season.

Bruno Fernandes comes in at £10.9m and was in the points himself after signing for Manchester United, tallying 129 from his debut onwards (more than any other player from that point up until the end of the term).

Their percentage selections emphasise the above points, currently standing at 45.5% and 30.6% respectively. De Bruyne’s ownership is most probably higher due to the fact that Manchester City play their first game on Monday night against Wolves, with the only other fixture of choice that day being Aston Villa against Sheffield United.

This creates the perfect captaincy choice for this game day, and fear not if you do not currently have the Belgian in your side.

One of the quirks of Sky Sports Fantasy Football is the fact that you can allow players to play on a particular day and rack up their points, before transferring them out for another player to perform the following day, allowing managers to maximise their points potential.

De Bruyne does provide the better option of the two, but even the likes of Marcus Rashford (£10.5m) or Antony Martial (£10.0m) could be tempting considering United’s first three fixtures before you are allowed to make unlimited changes in the Overhaul: Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Brighton.

Bringing one of these stars in does come at a cost. You must budget accordingly and it does mean that you may eat into your first of 40 transfers, which will remain at that number until the end of the campaign.

The Overhaul comes into play after Gameweek 4, so there is no need to panic or rush with your transfers just yet. In a short time, you can utilise as many as you like.

On the Lookout?

As you well know, it would be pretty impossible to fill your Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI with players from both Manchester City and Manchester United, but at least there are options emerging on the radar elsewhere.

Marcal – £6.3m

Marcal got off to a perfect start in a Wolves shirt, contributing to his side’s clean sheet in their 2-0 away victory at Sheffield United. As mentioned previously, you do not have to make any changes before the Overhaul, but the left-back does provide a decent captaincy option for the game on Monday night.

After the clash against Manchester City, Wolves face four winnable fixtures in West Ham, Fulham, Leeds and Newcastle, either side of the Overhaul period, proving a potential cheap pick at just £6.3m for both short and long-term planning. His price is by far the cheapest from any of the Wolves’ backline.

Jack Grealish – £8.5m

It has been quite the week for Jack Grealish. From earning his first England cap to signing a new five-year contract and scoring against Burton in the same day, Grealish was a surprise announcement to most Villa fans.

What this does give the capacity for him to do is really kick on, perfect for Fantasy Football managers. He will begin his Premier League season against Sheffield United, also on Monday evening, which could mean another captaincy choice may be needed to make.

Grealish scored on eight occasions and created six more goals for Aston Villa last season, which was invaluable to his side maintaining their Premier League status. Their fixtures are generous, particularly post-Overhaul, facing off against Leeds, Southampton, Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle.

Points could begin to flow in abundance for the Villa skipper.

