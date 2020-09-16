1345
Manchester clubs return in Sky Sports Fantasy Football as City face Monday fixture

Another Gameweek in Sky Sports Fantasy Football is upon us and all eyes are on the two Manchester clubs, who play their first Premier League games of the campaign.

But it is worth recruiting the services of any of their players?

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) is the most expensive midfield asset in the game and rather fittingly accrued more points than any other player in Sky last season.

Bruno Fernandes comes in at £10.9m and was in the points himself after signing for Manchester United, tallying 129 from his debut onwards (more than any other player from that point up until the end of the term).

Their percentage selections emphasise the above points, currently standing at 45.5% and 30.6% respectively. De Bruyne’s ownership is most probably higher due to the fact that Manchester City play their first game on Monday night against Wolves, with the only other fixture of choice that day being Aston Villa against Sheffield United.

This creates the perfect captaincy choice for this game day, and fear not if you do not currently have the Belgian in your side.

1

One of the quirks of Sky Sports Fantasy Football is the fact that you can allow players to play on a particular day and rack up their points, before transferring them out for another player to perform the following day, allowing managers to maximise their points potential.

De Bruyne does provide the better option of the two, but even the likes of Marcus Rashford (£10.5m) or Antony Martial (£10.0m) could be tempting considering United’s first three fixtures before you are allowed to make unlimited changes in the Overhaul: Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Brighton.

Bringing one of these stars in does come at a cost. You must budget accordingly and it does mean that you may eat into your first of 40 transfers, which will remain at that number until the end of the campaign.

The Overhaul comes into play after Gameweek 4, so there is no need to panic or rush with your transfers just yet. In a short time, you can utilise as many as you like.

On the Lookout?

As you well know, it would be pretty impossible to fill your Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI with players from both Manchester City and Manchester United, but at least there are options emerging on the radar elsewhere.

Marcal – £6.3m

Marcal got off to a perfect start in a Wolves shirt, contributing to his side’s clean sheet in their 2-0 away victory at Sheffield United. As mentioned previously, you do not have to make any changes before the Overhaul, but the left-back does provide a decent captaincy option for the game on Monday night.

After the clash against Manchester City, Wolves face four winnable fixtures in West Ham, Fulham, Leeds and Newcastle, either side of the Overhaul period, proving a potential cheap pick at just £6.3m for both short and long-term planning. His price is by far the cheapest from any of the Wolves’ backline.

Jack Grealish – £8.5m

It has been quite the week for Jack Grealish. From earning his first England cap to signing a new five-year contract and scoring against Burton in the same day, Grealish was a surprise announcement to most Villa fans.

What this does give the capacity for him to do is really kick on, perfect for Fantasy Football managers. He will begin his Premier League season against Sheffield United, also on Monday evening, which could mean another captaincy choice may be needed to make.

Grealish scored on eight occasions and created six more goals for Aston Villa last season, which was invaluable to his side maintaining their Premier League status. Their fixtures are generous, particularly post-Overhaul, facing off against Leeds, Southampton, Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle.

Points could begin to flow in abundance for the Villa skipper.

  1. Vikram Solanki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    who is more likely to keep a clean sheet in the Villa - Sheffield United game at Villa Park?

    choosing between Steer and Ramsdale in GK

    1. Vikram Solanki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      skybet has both at 100/30 for what its worth

    2. Neo-Viper
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Steer in goal for this week

    3. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends if Villa turn on the goal line technology or not.

      I think it's tight in reality. Could be a 0-0.

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hard to call that one, but I don't expect Steer to start, so the decision might be made for you.

      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thoughts on Matt Targett this season?

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Good option from GW6, Konsa too.

    5. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sheffield United looks out of fumes but im not afraid of current Villa. Only Watkins should score but that will keep him close. I think it's SHU for the cs

  2. Neo-Viper
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Alli out for who?

    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone at all

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        more specific?

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rashford

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        . 5 m short of this transfer.
        and Mitro to Brewster shall do the trick but for a hit.

        any suggestions?

    3. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      James

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        have DCL. reckon double up?

    4. Vikram Solanki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      just pulled trigger on Alli to James/J "Hamez" Rodriguez

      no regrets

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        see above.

    5. Prison Mike
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think he could punish sellers this week against a Southampton team who just lost 2-0 to Brentford, but James or a United mid if you definitely selling

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        https://mol.im/a/8740091

        any truth of this?

    6. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Even for a hit?

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If for them popular Manchester Assets, the defo for a hit. Crazy?

  3. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

  4. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    On - 8. Do I wildcard this tonight to get price rises? Feels a bit rushed and team below reasonable...don't want to screw this up more in haste....any thoughts? Thanks

    Mccarthy steer
    Taa Shaw ayling vinagre ferguson
    Salah auba jrod asm biss
    Werner martial adams

    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t waste your wildcard, there will be a week where you have 6 or 7 you want out

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nothing wrong with this team

      Auba to Kdb next gw

      Vinagre/Adams upgrade The week after

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You can always do another -8 next week

  5. Balls of Steel
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Damn Alli price dropping tonight extremely high now... Gonna have to move before price changes or lose 0.1m!!!

    1. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d get rid now, who are you looking at getting?

      1. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        just now

        James

  6. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I know sits only one weeks worth of data, but I’m considering Rodriguez in for Ali for -4.

    With Ali left at home on the naughty step, and the contrasting performances, plus Everton playing Albion, I think it could pay off both in value and points. Or is this mad thinking?

    1. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Go for it your reasoning sounds very solid

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It is the template move

    3. Prison Mike
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don’t think it’s a naughty step, 8 others were left at home too including Toby... I think he starts against Southampton.

      It’s risky taking a -4 as he could get something against a poor looking Southampton side who gave up a lot of chances against palace and just lost 2-0 to Brentford.

  7. Infected by ebolasie
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Davies vs Sou(A)
    B) Ayling vs Ful(H)
    C) Justin vs Bur(H)
    D) Adams vs Tot(H)
    E) Mitro vs Lee(A)

  8. Coaly
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Time to shift Dele, or will he be straight back into the team?

  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will Son drop before saturday?

    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good possibility, depends on how many removed him on wildcard

  10. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will Bale play instead of Moura? Or do u reckon mourinho will play him more centrally

  11. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bale must be delusional!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Extreme wealth does that I hear

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That and a couple of bad tackles from Charlie Adams

  12. Lav
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I was locked in this week with no hit, but Southampton played full strength and lost. -4 it is.

  13. bradplum
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Son or martial either 352 or 343?
    On a wc (not the bog)
    Martinez steer
    Digne Gabriel Saïss Justin Dallas
    Auba (will become Salah after GW2) KDB James Harrison son
    Werner DCL Brewster

    Cheers me dears!!

  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    For a one week punt is Havertz > Rodriguez worth it?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm holding him, saving the trade and going shopping next week

  15. Berbs
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Lol @ James Rodriguez name in captain poll

    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ja Rules

    2. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      List is soooo long

