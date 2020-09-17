767
Pro Pundits - Lateriser September 17

The best way to bounce back from a poor start to the FPL season in Gameweek 2

“Run the risk. If it works out, happiness. If not, wisdom” – Unknown

So then, one Gameweek into the new season and Fantasy Premier League managers already have big decisions to make.

For me, rolling the dice and going without Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) fell flat on its face. It would be naïve to think I was unlucky and those who owned the Egyptian were lucky ‘because penalties’ – FPL is not as black-and-white as all that. I think it was quite the opposite, to be honest. The quote above tells us one thing. If you don’t learn from your mistakes, you don’t gain ‘wisdom’.

I have a sneaky feeling that the Salah of 2017/18 is back. I haven’t seen him this sharp and fit for a long, long time and that it is why it is dangerous to have ‘pre-conceived’ notions in this extremely dynamic game. 

I have spoken a lot about ‘Upside Chasing’ and ‘Big Hitter Switching’ this season but I’ve also spoken a lot about ‘Adapting’. And when Salah puts in a performance such as he did against Leeds, you pay attention. You adapt. You re-align your thinking. 

We’re not talking about any old FPL asset here. We’re talking about someone who finished in the top two overall Fantasy scorers over the last three years and has a proven ceiling of 300 FPL points (which was achieved largely without penalties). 

Salah was struggling with an injury last season and I have a feeling Jurgen Klopp was playing him through it because there was a historic title on the line. It seems like he is over it now. 

Now, I am not going to buy him this Gameweek BUT I am not going to go without Salah for a long time and am working towards a plan to get him. 

He’s fit. He’s sharp. He looks hungry. Liverpool are due some penalties. He’s got increased assist threat. 

Being stubborn will not make you a good FPL player. You have to respond to what you see on that television screen. I wouldn’t stick to a pre-determined plan of chasing fixtures by selling Salah if you had such a plan. In Gameweek 2, he’s facing Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) for what it’s worth. His troubles between the sticks are well-documented, most recently by David in this match report of Chelsea’s win at Brighton. Shooting on sight might be enough for Salah

For those that got off to a bad start like me (43 points), don’t worry about it too much. I always said Gameweek 1 was somewhat of a shot in the dark with more unknowns than any round of the season. It is how you respond beyond Gameweek 1 that makes you a good FPL manager. 

But, just a word of warning before we draw any drastic conclusions. We only have one week of data so far this season. We don’t know what the norm is yet, meaning we don’t know which match events are the anomalies either. 

If, like me, you went all-in against Salah, don’t forget that you knew the risks and the opposition had a really good hand (not a lucky one but a good one) that came through. You learn from it and move on. The key is that you do learn from it. This is a game of temperament that you need to hold for a season. 

There are a few other things worth mentioning about Gameweek 1 that I’ll take you through. There’s no structure here. Just think of it as me writing in my diary.

We need to talk about Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m). There are so many new ‘toys’ in the market when it comes to exciting, explosive strikers that we might tend to overlook the old, dusty pack of Uno cards which have never really given us a ‘laugh-riot’ game night but it’s never been boring either. 

There is not much to think about here. Jiménez has been reliable for two seasons now. Yes, he slowed down at the back-end of Project Restart but still scored a steady four goals in that run. And it looks like Nuno has decided to go ‘sexier’ with his team this season. They looked more formidable in attack at Sheffield United, Jiménez looked incredibly sharp and it seemed like they created more than they usually do. 

This did have a little bit of an effect on Wolves’ defence though and I thought they looked more open at the back than usual. As it was Sheffield United, they went largely unpunished. The upcoming fixtures pit Nuno’s men against Manchester City (home), West Ham (away), Fulham (home), Leeds (away), Newcastle (home) and Crystal Palace (home). It certainly looks like a night of Uno that’s going to be more fun than usual without the unnecessary disruption of European Football.

How Spurs and Everton's new signings fared in their FPL Gameweek 1 debuts

Remember that year in school when one of the less popular kids came back a changed person one summer before suddenly became a changed person one summer. Over the holidays he went home bought the best gym equipment, went on a shopping spree with a good stylist and became a cool kid virtually overnight. Well, in the Premier League this season, that kid is Everton. 

Everything you knew about them last year is irrelevant. Yes, a certain Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.1m) was a troll during Project Restart and went on a horrible run. But that kid named Everton accompanied by their suave new stylist Carlo Ancelotti went shopping and bought a completely new wardrobe (read midfield) and you now need to view this team completely differently. 

Out of nowhere, the Toffees look creatively competent. Having players who can switch the side of play so easily instead of others that are incapable of making a single forward pass makes a difference I guess. Add to that, they have one of the best ball-winners in Europe protecting that back-line in Allan (£5.5m). The team deserves our attention at both ends of the pitch and you must erase every bad memory you had with this kid last year when he trolled you no end.

Elsewhere, a pair of 4.5m defenders are already standing out to me as the pick of the lot. I’ve got Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m) on my watchlist for this price bracket. 

Lamptey, in particular, has immense potential. Brighton looked very encouraging against Chelsea, with Graham Potter instructing much of his team’s offensive play to travel through the full-backs. Lamptey showed us what he can do last season with an impressive performance against Liverpool and seems proficient in creating chances with great reliability.

Someday, we might even get to purchase a nailed-on defender from Arsenal at £4.5m or below. Now that the Gunners are much more solid at the back, I will be keeping close tabs on William Saliba (£4.4m) and Rob Holding (£4.5m) to see who emerges as the better option long-term. It is worth noting that Arsenal’s fixtures don’t become incredibly appealing until Gameweek 8, so we do have time to judge them, which is helpful.

After a major captaincy-fail last week, I really hope this week is easier on me. I am currently having a major heart versus head debate as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) seems like the obvious captaincy pick, but I also happen to be a Manchester United fan. I know the Arsenal man has an easier fixture, based on the defensive prowess (or lack thereof) displayed by West Ham last season and in Gameweek 1 but I also own Anthony Martial (£9.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m).

My co-host Zophar told me on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire that West Ham made Steve Bruce’s Newcastle look like prime Barcelona on Saturday evening. I trust his opinion and that has me worried about how much damage Aubameyang can do in Gameweek 2. That said, Manchester United were really effective going forward last season once Fernandes joined the team and Paul Pogba (£8.0m) was fit.

So, with all that to consider, I haven’t yet made up my mind about my next captaincy decision. Traditionally I always like captaining a Manchester United player in the first good home game of the season. And we do play this game for fun, right?

*Looks through post-season notes*

 “You love Tony gloves.”

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2

  1. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    I was told kdb will rise .1 last night
    I brought him instead of bruno
    He didn't rise

    Open Controls
    1. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good Maths

      Open Controls
      1. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        2+2 is 4

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Owen'ed

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't think any are rising mate, wc transfers effecting fpl stats, but I think the assests at the teams that play gwk1 are locked.

      Open Controls
      1. stat sifter 888888
        just now

        The biggest reason they might rise is the taking "hits" approach, which is going to push up prices just beyond if it continues.

        Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      just now

      you are using the wrong criteria for your transfers

      Open Controls
  2. Ramsays Raw Steak
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    How did doherty do?
    Worth 6m?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Spurs looking terrible atm, don't think he is worth 6m right now

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Why O why o started with Davies instead of Saiss.

        Feck those who said Marcal is LCB ....

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Second o is i*
          😛

          Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Tbh it was Flair here who said Spurs would get loads of cleansheets xD

          Plus all the documentary, 2nd season Mou, blah blah lol

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            It's been one week, relax mate. Your takes are the shittiest here

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Chill

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                Difficult to when he goes "Flair said this about Jose and Spurs" every other damn time he comments

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Must be kidding he.
                  We can all predict. Can't control future. Relax.

                  Open Controls
    2. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      He almost scored though if he had it would have been a different story. Give another week at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Oooof
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  3. TheSpethelWon
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    So - without laughing at my overloaded midfield (which has never worked as a tactic for me...ever...yet here I am banging my head against the same wall because I am an idiot)

    What do you reckon? 🙂

    Pickford
    Lamptey-Justin-Saiss-James-Mitchell
    Fernandes - Auba - Salah - De Bruyne - Jorginho
    Bamford - Wilson -Brewster

    0.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Woeful

      Open Controls
      1. TheSpethelWon
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        X-D

        Open Controls
    2. stat sifter 888888
      6 mins ago

      Nothing that wrong with approach imo. I think Fernandes and De Bruyne might be a bit too much but they're all pretty good picks for their categories. If it works, you'll be laughing.

      Open Controls
      1. TheSpethelWon
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hell, if it works, I'll be as surprised as everyone else!

        I kinda also figure that it's not too hard to downgrade midfield and strngthen other areas...

        But mostly it relieves the FOMO on those names...

        Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      F*€k me pink

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which is a better combo?

    A) Rodriguez + Martial
    B) Bruno + DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Essan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well I have done B

      So that probably means A !

      Open Controls
  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Any fellow Pulisic owners here ?

    What are you guys doing with him ?

    Don't give me hope that he'll be fit 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Athletic Journalist has already said he's a doubt for next GW - but gotta wait for the presser

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Frank is a lier .... 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Haha yeah I don't trust these Managers

          Pulisic and Vinagre owner

          Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Waiting it out

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Good

        Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Feel like selling him tonight before Lampard gives me a small hope that he starts against Pool.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        14∆ remaining still ... We can wait another day

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't feel like risking it honestly. He could do his hamstring again against Pool. If he does start I feel it will be out of Lampard's desperation rather than him being fully fit.

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Chances of him starting are extremely low, however he should sub on and then start the next few games so I am keeping Puli.

            Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      @Blue_Footy on twitter says he’s back in training and predicts start or bench. Seems reliable with 75k followers

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thanks Rafa.
        I need a © GW 3
        It's either him or Werner.

        Problem is Werner would need a hit 😀

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kev? Raz? Salah? Bruno? Martial? Plenty of picks in GW3 surely?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Check fixtures Rafa. All tricky ...

            WBA is as plum as it gets. If i end up with Pulisic and he's still doubt I'll © Raz/Kevin yeah

            Open Controls
  6. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Tark not in the squad - worrying for Burnley owners?

    Linked heavily with Leicester

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Dyche would leave the club. I don't think he'll go to Leicester at least

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Isn't he injured

      Open Controls
  7. Hiddenpaw
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Great article as always Lateriser. I need some help.
    Alli needs to go but to whom:
    A) Harrison to free up cash
    B) Zaha fixtures look good
    C) Grealish fixtures again
    D) Greenwood already have Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C or D for me

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jota frozen out?

    Open Controls
  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best combo?

    A. Martial+Rodríguez (+1m)
    B. Rashford+Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for me, easily

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. zotter
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      A by far.

      Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which option looks better?

    A) Justin/Ayling rotation, Hamez, Martial [have Bruno and DCL]
    or
    B) Trent, Klich, Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B just. Wait to see if Leeds look like keeping sheets

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't think they will keep many CS

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I believe they will. So excited to see more of Leeds.

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      B is Gold !

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Really? Assumed everyone was gonna say A actually

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Taa & Jimenez is FPL Gold

          Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - Martial's year this season

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think that could be the case. But Jimenez could also be better this season with no EL.

        Open Controls
  11. zotter
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Perhaps sometimes wise to ignore appeal of other players (United) you don’t have... good to save FT as don’t see any weak link or easy way to get a united player (except greenwood)??

    McCarthy
    Lascelles. Bavies. Trent. Bellerin
    Auba salah. Son
    Werner. Dcl. Wilson

    Nyland. Soucek. Romeu. Mitchell

    Open Controls
  12. balint84
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Son to Rodriguez or Rashford or save him?

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would do Rashford if I could afford him.

      Bale may impact Son which sounds weird

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rashford

      Open Controls
  13. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ohhhh another player dropping in price - Pulisic

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Havertz on 70% as well

      Open Controls
      1. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Hopefully not before GW2

        Open Controls
  14. gers23
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Was going to keep Kane another week, but I think I just want rid.. Martial or DCL?

    Open Controls
  15. bootsmanus
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best 5.5 or 5.0 to replace Bowen with?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Podence

      Open Controls
  16. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ok, busy weekend ahead so how does this look? Ings >> Martial tonight as planned before any possible rise? Then Pulisic >> Rodríguez if he isn’t ruled out for a -4?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Egan, Davies, Justin
    Salah, Auba, Pulisic*, ASM
    Werner*, Ings
    (Nyland, Mitchell, Bissouma, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely do the first.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If he is ruled out that should read*

      Open Controls
  17. El Fenomeno R9
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hmm looking at Dallas + Ayling over TAA + 6.0M on WC,could be good value maverick move could be disaster.

    Allows 4.5M more,Martial over Soucek +0.5 for Willian > Pulisic when fit.

    or stick to plan Martial out for Soucek + TAA + Digne

    Open Controls
  18. zotter
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is this folly?

    Gw2. Werner to martial
    Gw3. Auba. Son to kdb. Rashford -4

    Open Controls
  19. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Jota is sold, Podence becomes a great option.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agreed. Extremely good option

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Wow ??

      Any source ?? I can do with a 5.5m Wolves attacker 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Just rumours based on him being left out of the match squad but strange given he also didn't play on the weekend. He was in the squad vs Sheffield United though so shouldn't be an injury issue.

        Open Controls
    3. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      just now

      His wife delivered a baby just yesterday (or today)

      Open Controls
  20. The Littlest Robbo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench two :

    A. Egan (avl)
    B. Davies (sou)
    C. Taylor (lei)
    D. Soucek (ars)

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      C D. Easy if you ask me

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C and D

      Open Controls
    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A and C

      Open Controls
    4. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A d

      Open Controls
  21. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Looking forward to utd’s game - I doubt palace will be the same prospect away from home!

    Open Controls
  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Will Son drop before saturday?

    Open Controls
  23. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Greenwood instead of TAA for next 2 GWs?

    Open Controls
  24. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    just now

    https://www.benchboost.com/premier-league-set-piece-takers/

    Open Controls

