How FFS Hall of Fame leader and Virtual FPL champion is lining up for Gameweek 2

Current Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame leader, Fábio Borges has finished inside the top 5k in each of the last five seasons, and even won 2020’s inaugural edition of Virtual FPL.

After an intense Fantasy season in 2019/20, I decided I needed a longer break than usual in order to come back stronger.

Not only was Project Restart a hectic return to something resembling normality, the lockdown period was defined by my involvement in Virtual FPL – which threw four Gameweeks per week at us for nearly two months.

Pretty exhausted from all of that, I only started tinkering my FPL team for 2020/21 a few days before the Gameweek 1 deadline, which I think actually helped me. It made sure I was able to avoid overthinking and countless outdated drafts.

So, the first Gameweek went great for me with 82 points, which means I’m currently 231k in the World. Even more important than that, none of my players got injured or red carded and, other than a few small concerns, my starting 11 still looks in good shape going forward.

Without further ado, here is my team and what I’m thinking ahead of Gameweek 2.

