Team Reveals September 18

How FFS Hall of Fame leader and Virtual FPL champion is lining up for Gameweek 2

Current Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame leader, Fábio Borges has finished inside the top 5k in each of the last five seasons, and even won 2020’s inaugural edition of Virtual FPL.

After an intense Fantasy season in 2019/20, I decided I needed a longer break than usual in order to come back stronger.

Not only was Project Restart a hectic return to something resembling normality, the lockdown period was defined by my involvement in Virtual FPL – which threw four Gameweeks per week at us for nearly two months.

Pretty exhausted from all of that, I only started tinkering my FPL team for 2020/21 a few days before the Gameweek 1 deadline, which I think actually helped me. It made sure I was able to avoid overthinking and countless outdated drafts.

So, the first Gameweek went great for me with 82 points, which means I’m currently 231k in the World. Even more important than that, none of my players got injured or red carded and, other than a few small concerns, my starting 11 still looks in good shape going forward.

Without further ado, here is my team and what I’m thinking ahead of Gameweek 2.

884 Comments
  1. King Kun Ta
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Few questions left on WC before i get my sleep....

    Jimi or Martial?

    James R and this defence or Prodence and a upgraded defence?

    Too many Everton?

    Pickford (Martin)
    Lamptey Justin Gabriel (Saiss Mitchell)
    Salah Bruno Auba (c) JamesR (Bissouma)
    Jimi DCL Bamford

    Ta and GL this week!

    Open Controls
    1. MOZIL
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would rather have Everton defender than goalie

      Open Controls
    2. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Martial.
      James R and that defence.
      Don't think there's a problem with owning those Everton players at all. They look a good side so far with good fixtures.

      Open Controls
  Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Lamptey nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would say so.

      Open Controls
    2. soumyeah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      One of their best attackers despite being a defender. So yes he is nailed.

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers all.

      Open Controls
  3. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would sell Dier or Egan to buy Justin?

    McCarthy Steer
    TAA Tierney Saiss Egan Dier
    Salah Auba ASM Norwood Reed
    Martial Ings DCL

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wouldn't be actively buying Justin tbh. I own him but I've had him from gw1. Maybe Egan to James?

      Open Controls
  4. Stinglikeabee
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    A . Kane and Maddoson
    Or
    B . Werner and Willan

    Open Controls
    1. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. STONEROSES
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Old Bull
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not seeing Sterling in many teams on here

    Open Controls
    Disputatious Dissident
      just now

      Their loss

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Will bring him in if Agüero is out for long

      Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I know it's all part of the game but can't help but think if the players were more specifically priced at the start, e.g not just .0 or .5 players it would help in tackling these early price changes without feeling the need to WC.

    Understand it would be a nightmare to initially price players up at the start granted.

    Understand it would be a nightmare to initially price players up at the start granted.

    Open Controls
    1. UshFPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I agree. Would lead to more variations in teams too I think

      Open Controls
    2. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      That would just be completely arbitrary though. 0 and 0.5 gives some clear ranking that users can understand and build a clear team around.

      Open Controls
    3. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unbelievable from fantasy tbh stopping price rises from Manchester players. Literally waste of a wildcard and gw3 wildcarders can bring who they like in from them now

      Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Liverpool attack this season is looking very juicy for this season.

    Salah Mane Firmino Minamino Jota

    Can only imagine Origi is on his way out. Pity about Brewster but LFC will buy him back in a couple of years lol.

    And the that midfield with the addition of Thiago.

    Title defence on the cards...

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great business. Exactly what most of us have been asking for.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nice thing is that our squad did not need an overhaul and we have not blown buckets of money to strengthen.

        Very good business indeed.

        Very good business indeed.

        Open Controls
    2. Alberto Tomba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would have preferred us to sign Willian or James Rodriguez, but we can't have it all eh 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. UshFPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Give Dele one more week?

    Open Controls
    Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      i would sell. too much is going on for a 8m mid

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Spurs just seem to be in a mess at the moment.

      Open Controls
    3. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      At 8m he has to go

      Open Controls
    4. Alberto Tomba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sell. Big grey clouds over him if you believe the press. Don't envy the fella

      Open Controls
    5. MOZIL
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes i would save

      Open Controls
  Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
    • 11 Years
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    For the first time playing the fan team game so please RMT. I don't have a clue about how are things going.

    Ljoris

    VVD Robbo Boly
    Sterling Bruno Bissouma Barnes James
    Richarlison Werner
    bench: Saiss Brewster Mitchel

    0.5m itb planning to bring jimmy for richarlison next gw.

    thoughts?

    Open Controls
  10. STONEROSES
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Egan or Soucek? Ta

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Egan

      Open Controls
  11. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    WC as I usually do in GW1 [Bit like losing virginity, I relax after its done and then properly enjoy the game]

    Really like Everton fixtures and form, so tripling up. ManU Vs, and Wolves run from GW3-7 looks incredible.
    As an LFC fan I don't like to put my eggs in the red basket, especially as we're unlikely to replicate last season.

    Is this too heavy up top?:

    Pickford (button)
    AWB Digne Dier Justin (saiss)
    Auba Hamez Willian/Son (podence) (bissouma)
    Martial Vardy Jimenez

    Could downgrade Vardy or Jimenez to DCL and up Hamez to Fernandes, but probably want to see Man U play first.

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Losing my virginity reminds me of my first rugby match. By the end of it my knees were bloody and sore, but at least my dad came.

      Open Controls
  12. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ings to Martial (-4)?

    Already did Alli to JamesRod.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably yeah

      Open Controls
    2. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Spurs literally conceded to Plovdiv with their first XI and barely beat them 2-1. If I had Ings I would keep him.

      Open Controls
  13. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Allow Vinagre to rot on my bench or take a hit for Reece James? Need a defender for GWs 3 and 5.

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Take the hit. Once he is 4.4m you lose a whole pool of players you could switch to.

      Open Controls
  14. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Meslier
    Digne, Dier, Ayling, Shaw
    Salah, DeBrunyne, Fernandes, JRod
    DCL, Wilson
    Bench: Steel, Saiss, Bissouma, Davis

    Is this WC team okay ? Thanks for any help in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      .

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        .

        Open Controls
  15. skodaole2
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one of

    A) Dier (sou)
    B) Soucek (ars)
    C) Targett (SHU)
    D) Pereira (eve)

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Is 7 transfers WC worthy? Was meant to be 8 before Laporte got flagged.

    I got 78pts but looking to build long term now.

    Team was

    McCarthy / Nyland

    Doherty TAA Egan Justin / Mitchell

    Salah Auba Son Soucek / Biss

    Wilson Werner / Brewster

    Now is

    Meliser* / Steer*

    Digne* Robbo* Saiss* Justin / Mitchell

    Salah Auba Bruno* Klich* / Biss

    Wilson Werner / Brewster

    Auba to KDB next week then Robbo back to TAA

    Open Controls
  17. Stinglikeabee
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Is Pogba a good pick at 8m? I'm tempted.

    Open Controls

