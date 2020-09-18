31
The best Leeds players to keep on your FPL radar in Gameweek 2

Fantasy Premier League managers got a first look at Leeds United players in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool in Gameweek 1 – but are their assets ready for mass FPL ownership?

Marcelo Bielsa’s men certainly entertained the neutrals at Anfield with their bold and free-flowing approach, finding the net three times at the home of the defending champions. Not a bad start to life back in the top flight.

To help refine our watchlist of Leeds options, we have taken a look at that match in more detail to get a better understanding of the Whites this season.

As this article uses Opta data only those with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership can access it in full.

What were the average positions of Leeds players?

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2

31 Comments
  1. Werner Bremen
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play James or Saiss?

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Saiss

    2. Eric Banternaaa
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saiss

    3. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saiss

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Average position is quite meaningless. Who spends more time in attacking positions?

  3. Puntillimon
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    The use of the same picture for this post confused me. I thought all comments were deleted :O

  4. balint84
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it worth to get Rashford now if I don't have the fund of Bruno?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Do you want Rashford?

  5. trafalgarlaw
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Final draft WC

    McCarthy
    VVD Justin Digne Ayling
    KDB Auba Bruno Doucoure
    Martial Jimenez

    Nyland Mitchell Bissouma Davis

    GTG ? 0ITB

    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I see what you’ve done there 😆
      Doucoure to cover JRod...hehe

      Nice team, it has the essentials

      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        just now

        other than the best player in the game 🙂

    2. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      just now

      do you plan to cram Salah in somehow? Would prefer him over KDB and then Auba to KDB GW3 as arsenals fixtures turn sour. Really difficult to get balance with both Martial and Fernandes IMO. Of course, could pay off massively but it just very rarely seems to work out without Mo.

  6. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Leed's fixtures not so appealing. ..

  7. Puntillimon
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    It’ll be interesting to see how many wildcards are activated this week. As a non-wildcarder, does seem like an advantage moving forwards

    1. fplofagooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Depends on your team. There is no right or wrong activating your wc early. You start fpl with a certain strategy.

      If your strategy is right, you feel confident about your team and holds your wc.

      If it's not right, then you steady the ship by using a wc

  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gtg?

    If Vinagre stays at 4.5 until Saturday, will a Auba -> KDB and Vinagre -> Saiss (-4) for GW3 be a good move?

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin KWP
    Salah Auba(C) Bruno(V) ASM
    Werner Wilson Mitro

    Nyland Bissouma Mitchell Vinagre

    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very similar to mine below 11/15 the same.

    2. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably just KDB move.

  9. Eric Banternaaa
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Davies Vinagre WalkerP Mitchell
    Salah Auba Son ASM Greenwood
    Werner Brewster Mitrovic

    Vinagre/ Son > Gabriel Rodriguez?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal have bad fixtures after WHU, avoid Gabriel. Not so keen on Rodriguez.

      How much ITB?

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 6 Years
        just now

        0ITB. Tempted to roll it to GW3.

        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 6 Years
          just now

          But want to avoid the Vinagre price drop.

  10. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Despite not even considering it all week I've pulled the WC trigger! Suggestions for the gaps really appreciated!! 19.5 ITB.

    Martinez
    TAA, Digne, Justin
    Salah, Aubameyang, Fernandes,___
    Wilson, Jimenez, ___

    (McCarthy, ___, ___, Mitchell)

    GW3 Auba -> KDB
    GW4 Use 0.5 to upgrade 4.0 DEF/4.5 MID (below)

    A) Jorginho, Watkins (Bernardo, McCarthy)
    B) Jorginho, Klich (4.5 Def, Brewster)
    C) Klich, James (Bissouma, Brewster)
    D) Foden, Bissouma (Bernardo, Brewster)
    E) Laporte, Bissouma (McCarthy, Brewster)
    F) something else

    (Keen to have some Chelsea coverage for GW3+)

    Cheers!

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A - Soucek instead of Jorginho

  11. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Am I GTG?
    Ramsdale
    TAA,Dier,KWP
    Salah,Auba,Havertz,Barnes
    Mitrovic,Werner,Adams

    Fabri, Taylor,Mitchell,Bissouma

  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Reading WC teams on here is quite cathartic. At least my team isnt as bad as them.

  13. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which is a better combo?

    1. Soucek + Digne
    2. Foden + Rotating 4.5 Def

    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why?

    2. Gol D Roger
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A , you don’t need a 6.5 with a risk of not starting especially a mid in this year

  14. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    If i'm playing a single striker in my formation
    Who should that striker be?

    Vardy/Jimenez/Martial/Werner/Richarlison/Kane

    Currently on Vardy
    Please help

  15. Gol D Roger
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Steer
    Taa Justin Dallas
    Salah Soucek Son Auba
    Ings Werner Mitro

    McCarthy Bissouma kwp Mitchell

    I’m so so tempted to hold the transfer so I can go:

    Rashford & KDB for Son & Salah next week

    Which would leave me with 1 in the bank if they don’t rise by the time I bring them in

    I’m also caught as to weather to make the transfer now, I’m avoiding Bruno because I feel Rashford could catch people off guard on fpl

    I think the price changes are making people jump ship on players they will probably want to bring in less than a couple weeks in simply on fixtures alone

    Am I crazy in this plan?

  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC. Happy with the team I've come up with but Trent is missing. Is that a mistake?

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Short-term no long-term probably.

  17. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    How much do we think Bale will be? 10m?

