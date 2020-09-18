The best Leeds players to keep on your FPL radar in Gameweek 2

Fantasy Premier League managers got a first look at Leeds United players in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool in Gameweek 1 – but are their assets ready for mass FPL ownership?

Marcelo Bielsa’s men certainly entertained the neutrals at Anfield with their bold and free-flowing approach, finding the net three times at the home of the defending champions. Not a bad start to life back in the top flight.

To help refine our watchlist of Leeds options, we have taken a look at that match in more detail to get a better understanding of the Whites this season.

As this article uses Opta data only those with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership can access it in full.

What were the average positions of Leeds players?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT