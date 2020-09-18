Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 2?

Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. We asked him to help out with the captaincy debate ahead of the Gameweek 2 deadline.

The Fantasy Premier League community has been relatively unanimous in picking their captain for Gameweek 2 – but have they chosen wisely?

That’s what the Captain Sensible article is here to find out, with an in-depth analysis of the key form options, as well as the defences of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses Opta data so extensively, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

For the second week running, Arsenal’s premium midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) leads the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll. The former Borussia Dortmund man has once again received more than a half of total votes and looks to be trusted by the vast majority of his owners for his Gameweek 2 match against West Ham (home).

Only Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) has scored more goals than Aubameyang since the start of the 2019/2020 season and the Gunners’ captain will be looking to celebrate signing a new contract at the club by improving his impressive tally against the leaky Hammers’ defence.

Despite not featuring in Gameweek 1, Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) is attracting some attention for the armband. The “Portuguese Magnifico” sits second in our captain poll with 11.7% of votes. Manchester United’s talisman has been in scintillating form since moving to the Premier League in January, providing eight goals and eight assists in that time. In fact, since Fernandes’ arrival, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men have gained more points (32) than any other team in the division, which highlights the midfielder’s positive impact.

The remaining players have all gained less than 5% of votes, with the likes of in-form Mohammed Salah (£12.5m) and new Everton star James Rodriguez (£7.5m) all failing to attract many Fantasy managers for the armband. In this article, we will look at how good of a captaincy option Aubamyang actually is, as well as try to spot some overlooked assets.

KEY MATCHES

Arsenal v West Ham

Gameweek 2 pits two clubs together who could not be further apart in terms of outlook right now. In a week where Arsenal won 3-0 at Fulham and tied club captain Aubameyang to a new contract, they host a West Ham that got off to the worst possible start to 2020/21.

The Hammers were substandard to say the least in their 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle, a particularly ominous development before travelling to the Emirates Stadium. If David Moyes’ men were dominated by the Magpies, how much more damage could Arsenal do?

