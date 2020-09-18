1342
Captain Sensible September 18

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 2?

1,342 Comments
Jan Sienkiewicz was the king of the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in 2019/20, scoring a whopping 657 points from the armband, the second-highest in the whole world. We asked him to help out with the captaincy debate ahead of the Gameweek 2 deadline.

The Fantasy Premier League community has been relatively unanimous in picking their captain for Gameweek 2 – but have they chosen wisely?

That’s what the Captain Sensible article is here to find out, with an in-depth analysis of the key form options, as well as the defences of their upcoming opponents.

Captain Poll

For the second week running, Arsenal’s premium midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) leads the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll. The former Borussia Dortmund man has once again received more than a half of total votes and looks to be trusted by the vast majority of his owners for his Gameweek 2 match against West Ham (home).

Only Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) has scored more goals than Aubameyang since the start of the 2019/2020 season and the Gunners’ captain will be looking to celebrate signing a new contract at the club by improving his impressive tally against the leaky Hammers’ defence.

Despite not featuring in Gameweek 1, Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) is attracting some attention for the armband. The “Portuguese Magnifico” sits second in our captain poll with 11.7% of votes. Manchester United’s talisman has been in scintillating form since moving to the Premier League in January, providing eight goals and eight assists in that time. In fact, since Fernandes’ arrival, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men have gained more points (32) than any other team in the division, which highlights the midfielder’s positive impact.

The remaining players have all gained less than 5% of votes, with the likes of in-form Mohammed Salah (£12.5m) and new Everton star James Rodriguez (£7.5m) all failing to attract many Fantasy managers for the armband. In this article, we will look at how good of a captaincy option Aubamyang actually is, as well as try to spot some overlooked assets.

KEY MATCHES

Arsenal v West Ham

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 9

Gameweek 2 pits two clubs together who could not be further apart in terms of outlook right now. In a week where Arsenal won 3-0 at Fulham and tied club captain Aubameyang to a new contract, they host a West Ham that got off to the worst possible start to 2020/21.

The Hammers were substandard to say the least in their 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle, a particularly ominous development before travelling to the Emirates Stadium. If David Moyes’ men were dominated by the Magpies, how much more damage could Arsenal do?

  1. ceerus
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    A)Podence
    B)Mitrovic

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B comfortably

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    3. Brosef Stalin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    4. jiGGidyJ1
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    5. ceerus
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      cheers

  2. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Repost

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Martinez
    Robbo / Digne / AWB / Saiss / Ayling
    Auba / KDB / Greenwood / JRod //Bissouma//
    Jimenez / DCL //Brewster//

    - Auba to Salah in GW3
    - AWB to Chilwell later on

  3. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Can we make it through the night without a KDB or Martial price rise??

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes - they are price locked it seems

      1. Evasivo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Phrroooooaaar, I hope you're right!!

    2. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think only Digne will rise from the good ones

  4. gooner_112233445566
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    a) save ft
    b) mount out for j rodrgiuez with ft

    already got werner if that makes any difference

  5. Weasel51
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Vinagre >>> Justin/Lewis

    B) Vinagre + Son >>> Digne + JamesRod (-4)

    Thanks

    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just A, Justin good for maybe 4 gameweeks at least. Lewis or Ayling better long term

  6. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    do Wildcard transfers not count towards price moves?
    Has Vinagre got any chance of surviving?!

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC don't count to transfers out

      But still think Vinagre will drop tonight

      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        aright.

        Keep Havertz and sort out Vinagre or do
        Havertz to Rashy?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Havertz to Rashford

  7. gers23
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Selling people like Kane ,always feels wrong to me due to the fear of being punished. Anybody thinking the same? Martial in was my move ,but having played this game for so long , i know how much it can bite you on the bum lol.

  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Despite covid, this has been one of the best transfer windows

    Messi would have made this no.1 😀

    1. TONY123
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's been a nightmare window for United fans though.

      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Every window has been the same, so kinda got used to it

        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Excited for Josh King on the final day.

          1. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Can be play on the right if so get IN

      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Maybeee VDB can come really good

        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Hopefully he can play CB, DM and right wing at the same time.

          1. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Fred has had a very good run at the DM and then he was taken out for no reason

  9. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Final WC adjustments.. Taylor or Lamptey?

    1. ceerus
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Taylor

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      T

  10. Igzie08
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do I need to transfer out Vinagre for a -4 tonight?

    1. Igzie08
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thinking of Lewis, Ayling or Taylor as replacements. Would prefer an upgrade to Saiss but can't afford that atm

  11. SerieD
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Son going to drop?

  12. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Managed my all time worst start of 30, with only one return from Auba. Against my own advice, I'm going to WC now as three Spurs, two Sheffield united and no city or united, looks grim going forward

    McCarthy
    Robertson, Digne, AwB, Coleman, Justin
    KwB, Fernandez, Sterling
    Vardy, Wilson

    or

    McCarthy
    TAA, Digne, AwB, Coleman, Justin
    KwB, Fernandez, Salah
    Martial, Wilson

  13. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thiagoooooooooo

    Official - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1306970278493380613?s=19

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Welp not yet but will be today by the looks of it

    2. I'M 2 OLD FOR THIS HIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wuhuuu!!!! We need him for this long season

  14. cjscouser
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    I have Alli - obviously dropped to 7.9

    Swap to Rodriguez or hold for one extra FT next week?

  15. cjscouser
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Also - what are people plan's for ASM?

    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep for now, eyeing up Podence.

      1. sambyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

  16. Cheeto__Bandito
    5 mins ago

    Jota to Liverpool.

    Podence a great option now at only 5.5

  17. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Soucke (ars)
    or
    B) C.Taylor (lei)
    ..?

    1. Sir EFO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  18. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Here it is official now - Thiago to Pool

    https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1306970781465948160

    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      😎

  19. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Justin, Trent, Egan
    Son, Auba, Barnes, ASM
    Ings, Kane, Werner

    Wildcarding in GW3 so might as well use my FT. Which transfer do you think has the most points gain potential? I'm thinking Ings > Richarlison. Anything better? I kinda wanna give Son & Kane another chance for some reason.

  20. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Zouma nailed long term?

    He's 4.5 on FanTeam and you get points for your team winning on there...

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He isn't nailed but think he is the first choice partner for Silva once fit

  21. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Son looks like dropping tonight then. Irritating.

  22. Wivanee
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    A - Lamptey (or any 4.5 def) + Barnes/Grealish(or any 7mid)
    Or
    B - Saiss + ASM

    1. ceerus
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Saiss + Podence?

      1. Wivanee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Already got Podence

  23. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Are you waiting till Monday to make a move for KDB/Sterling?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  24. damiang2233
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Anyone know if Pulisic & Werner are fit this weekend?

    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Werner yes, Pulisic no

