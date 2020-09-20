272
Dugout Discussion September 20

Fraser and Ritchie among the subs as unchanged Newcastle take on Brighton

272 Comments
The second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Brighton and Hove Albion make the long trip north to face Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:00 BST.

From a Fantasy perspective, it’s probably fair to say that, in general, there is less riding on this game than in the other three fixtures today.

There is nevertheless still plenty of interest in the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Mathew Ryan (£4.5m), all three of whom have double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League.

That trio of players starts this afternoon, with there being only one change to the starting XIs from Gameweek 1 across the two teams combined.

Steve Bruce has unsurprisingly made no alterations to his line-up following the opening-day win over West Ham United.

That means that Ryan Fraser (£6.0m), Miguel Almiron (£6.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) have to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Graham Potter’s only change sees Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) come in for Adam Lallana (£6.4m), with the latter having limped out of the defeat to Chelsea last Monday.

Lallana is fit enough for a place on the bench, however.

Ben White (£4.5m) has also recovered from injury and keeps his place in the back three.

There were no goals in either meeting between the two clubs last season.

Indeed, not one of the last six fixtures between Newcastle and Brighton has seen more than two goals scored.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Carroll, Wilson.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly.

272 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    ASM wont make 60min

    
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    ASM isn’t tracking back

    
  3. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    ASM needs to come off.

    
  4. MITHRRANDIRR
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Watched Son's goals. McCarthy is so bad.

    
    1. Right In The Stanchion
        1 min ago

        Embarrassing to own

        
      • Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Playing high kine against Son and Moura is suicidal.

        
    2. Right In The Stanchion
        2 mins ago

        Salah
        De Bruyne
        Sterling
        Vardy

        Expecting hat tricks for all this GW

        
      • Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lamptey almost another assist

        
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lamptey is a great watch.

        
      • HurriKane
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Lamptey is unreal

        
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I can hear the clicking of Wild Cards being activated ...

        
      • Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Son juhuuuuuu. Anyone gave him the armband?

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not even close, almost took him out for Hames.

          
      • Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Brighton tough fix, would get Lamptey otherwise.

        
        1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Not that bad

          
        2. Over Midwicket
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          They get a bit tough after United but otherwise lots of cleans and assists/goals for Lampinho

          
      • Vazza
          1 min ago

          Which radio station are you guys listening to the commentary on?

          
        • Jacky boy
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          This wound will not heal

          
          1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Sold Son and Ings?

            
        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          The positive: Lamptey is in my team
          The negative: Lamptey is first sub

          He looks like an absolute steal at 4.5m I think. Pure class.

          
        • Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Trent is going to lose his England spot at this rate. Lamptey is the GOAT

          
          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            just thinking that, shame Lamptey isnt a leftback. TAA and Lamptey yes please

            
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kane and Son both on 3 BAPS?

          
        • Kane Lane
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I wish you all good season I'm retiring. Took Son and Kane out for Fernandez Calvert Minus 4 = 49pts

          Salah hatrick changed my plans I would kept them

          
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          FPL really can be a cruel joke can't it. Son, Mitrovic and Antonio all in my team last week for on paper much more favourable fixtures. Replaced with wildcard this week with Rashford, Martial and Wilson.

          I was so focused on attacking this first 2 gameweeks this season to try and get a good start which I feel is so important and something I've never been able to do in 15yrs. It's looking like ending up the worst 2 first gameweeks I've ever had.

          
        • Liberate HK - antichinazi
          • 2 Years
          just now

          My ML leader has
          Bamford Kane DCL
          Son (C) Zaha Salah Mane

          as frontline.

          
        • Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Come on ASM scooore

          
        • Slitherene
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Willian + JW-P -> KdB/Sterling + Soucek?

          
        • Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          come on Wilson you lump - do something

          
        • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          just now

          All Sons goals look the same v Saints. Hasenhüttl's video analysis will be fun.

          
        • ZoumasBloomers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Wish there was a retroactive reverse transfers chip!

          
        • davies
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wildcard or stay strong?

          McCarthy Steer
          TAA Dier Saiss Mitchell Ferguson
          Salah Auba Rodriguez ASM Bissouma
          Werner Martial Adams

          
        • Agger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’ve got a choice between 2 goalkeepers for GW3, both are abysmal.

          Mesiler (shu) or McCarthy (bur)

          

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.