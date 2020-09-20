Fraser and Ritchie among the subs as unchanged Newcastle take on Brighton

The second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Brighton and Hove Albion make the long trip north to face Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:00 BST.

From a Fantasy perspective, it’s probably fair to say that, in general, there is less riding on this game than in the other three fixtures today.

There is nevertheless still plenty of interest in the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Mathew Ryan (£4.5m), all three of whom have double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League.

That trio of players starts this afternoon, with there being only one change to the starting XIs from Gameweek 1 across the two teams combined.

Steve Bruce has unsurprisingly made no alterations to his line-up following the opening-day win over West Ham United.

That means that Ryan Fraser (£6.0m), Miguel Almiron (£6.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) have to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Graham Potter’s only change sees Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) come in for Adam Lallana (£6.4m), with the latter having limped out of the defeat to Chelsea last Monday.

Lallana is fit enough for a place on the bench, however.

Ben White (£4.5m) has also recovered from injury and keeps his place in the back three.

There were no goals in either meeting between the two clubs last season.

Indeed, not one of the last six fixtures between Newcastle and Brighton has seen more than two goals scored.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Carroll, Wilson.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly.

