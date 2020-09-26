Southampton make one change for trip to injury-stricken Burnley

Ralph Hasenhüttl has made just one change to his Southampton side as they travel to Burnley in Gameweek 3.
The Saints were opened up time and time again in a 5-2 home defeat to Spurs last Sunday but, despite that poor result, Jack Stephens (£5.0m) is the only player to lose his place.
Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m) comes into the back-four as Stephens drops to the bench, while key Fantasy assets Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) retain their starting berths in defence.
It is also an unchanged attacking setup for Southampton as Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) provide the width for Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£5.9m).
Meanwhile, Burnley are painfully short of key players once again, especially in defence. Sean Dyche is forced into pairing Jimmy Dunne (£4.0m) with Kevin Long (£4.5m) at centre-back.
Dale Stephens (£4.5m) makes his debut in central midfield, while a shortage of wider options pushes Josh Brownhill (£5.0m) onto the right.
Chris Wood (£6.5m) leads the line, as per usual, but injuries to his team-mates means a first Premier League start of the season for Matej Vydra (£5.0m).
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Dunne, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, D Stephens, Brownhill; Vydra, Wood.
Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong; Adams, Ings.
