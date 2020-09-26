483
Scout Notes September 26

Fernandes and Rashford deliver but Man United still far from their FPL best

483 Comments
Share

BRIGHTON 2-3 MAN UNITED

  • Goals: Neal Maupay (£6.5m), Solly March (£5.0m) | Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) own goal, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m)
  • Assists: Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.5m) | Nemanja Matic (£5.0m), Fernandes, Harry Maguire (£5.5m)
  • Bonus points: Fernandes x3, Maupay x2, March x1

Important Fantasy Premier League hauls for Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) papered over the cracks of yet another poor performance for Manchester United in Gameweek 3.

The Red Devils were comfortably second best at Brighton on Saturday lunch-time and somehow managed to leave the Amex Stadium with all three points.

They won the pulsating encounter thanks to one of the most dramatic climaxes to a Premier League match in recent history. Fernandes scored a penalty awarded beyond the referee’s full-time whistle, after Solly March (£5.0m) thought he had rescued a deserved point for Brighton.

It was the hosts, who hit the woodwork five times in Gameweek 3, who arguably emerged from this with more Fantasy appeal for the coming weeks as Neal Maupay (£6.5m) added his fourth attacking return of the campaign, March had a wealth of chances prior to his late goal and Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) hit the bar after delivering in each of his two previous outings.

It is, admittedly, a trip to in-form Everton up next, although Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only kept one clean sheet so far and conceded three goals across their first three matches – so there is every reason to believe the Seagulls can cause trouble at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Fernandes – who concerned his owners with another poor game – thundered home the penalty and suddenly found himself with a goal, assist and involvement in two more. Despite the relative mediocre display, he ended proceedings with 12 points.

“I’m very happy for Marcus to get that goal. He was just a couple of inches offside on a counter-attack we had, with a great cross from Mason [Greenwood]. We did see some moments that we didn’t see last week. We’re getting a little bit better but I think we need to admit sometimes you get away with one, and today we probably didn’t deserve more than one point.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The 90 minutes were swamped with goals, disallowed strikes, shaken goalposts, overturned penalties and a ‘Panenka’ spot kick. Booked in the first half, the Portuguese playmaker then fouled Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) and it was Maupay who cheekily dinked the penalty down the middle to put Brighton 1-0 up.

Soon after, in the 43rd minute, Fernandes hammered a free kick to the far post, which led to a goal initially awarded to Harry Maguire (£5.5m), assisted by Nemanja Matic (£5.0m) but later given as a Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) own goal.

VAR also overruled a Brighton penalty early into the second half, given against Paul Pogba (£8.0m) for catching Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) as he chased a March pass. A hectic resumption saw a second Man United goal ruled out, before Rashford scored a wonderful strike after being fed down the left channel by Fernandes. The 22-year-old cut inside and sent poor Ben White (£4.5m) flying with two dummies, before eventually finishing with his left foot.

After Fernandes advised FPL managers to “choose Anthony Martial (£9.0m) because I will give a lot of passes to him”, the Frenchman’s owners will be disappointed to see Rashford get this through ball as Martial toiled in another game without attacking returns. It will be difficult for managers to stick with him when there are so many attractive options up front, such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.3m), Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m).

“We tried to press but they’ve got really good ball players at the back. When we were low, you can see we don’t have the legs or sharpness still. But we’ll get there.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rashford’s goal stated his case for being selected as the Manchester United option, as did netting one of the disallowed strikes. Re-classified as a midfielder this time, Rashford may be just short of penalty-taking responsibilities but he would have claimed an extra 26 goal and clean sheet points if he was in midfield last season.

He may even get the occasional spot-kick, although Fernandes’ recent quote saying: “If someone comes to me to ask to take a penalty, I will not fight every time. I can easily say ‘You take it’”, already looks outdated after this match. That is now five consecutive away league wins, although they face Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal amongst their difficult next four outings.

Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) returned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up after being benched for last Saturday’s shock 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. He was in great form during Project Restart and ended last season with ten goals, although vastly outnumbering his xG (expected goals) total of 2.91 could be interpreted in different ways. Is he a fantastic finisher, or was it a fluke?

However, if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho or anyone else in his position, Greenwood could end up being the best way to squeeze in some Manchester United coverage. He scored the other disallowed goal and looked bright, until being replaced late on.

“I thought we had scored with the last kick of the game. I don’t know where the extra time in added time came from, but we’re bitterly disappointed to concede in the way that we have because it’s a cruel blow after what was a good performance from us.” – Graham Potter

Brighton were the better, more progressive team of the first half and would have been comfortably ahead had it not been for the frame of David de Gea’s (£5.5m) goal. Trossard was twice denied by the post after being given the ball by Steven Alzate (£4.5m), becoming the first Premier League player to hit the woodwork twice in one game since Ings in January. He made it a hat-trick late on, thumping a left-footed shot off the crossbar.

It wasn’t just him. Adam Webster’s (£4.5m) looping header landed onto the bar, with March agonisingly hitting the post after the break. No team struck the woodwork more than three times in a match last year – the desperately unlucky Brighton did it five times here. Perhaps Graham Potter will want to check that the goal’s height was correct, as Spurs did on Thursday night.

Trossard was fantastic again. The Belgian scored against Chelsea on the opening day and assisted during Brighton’s convincing 3-0 win at Newcastle. He delivered five goals and five assists last season but head coach Graham Potter often rotated him, removing him from Fantasy radars. Yet he has played the full 90 minutes of all three matches so far – once their fixtures improve, he could be a very interesting option.

Up next for the Seagulls is trips to Everton and Crystal Palace, before hosting West Brom and travelling to Spurs. Regardless of opponent, the exciting Lamptey will be a good player to own. The pacy right wing-back turns 19 on Wednesday and bagged his third assist from three games, two of which have come from winning penalties. This follows his man of the match display at Newcastle, although that 57th minute withdrawal means he is still without a clean sheet. Mathew Ryan (£4.5m) remains a solid option in goal based on a balance of save and clean sheet potential.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION XI (3-4-3): Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; Lamptey, Lallana (Gross 75’), Alzate, March; Connolly (Jahanbakhsh 75’), Trossard, Maupay

MANCHESTER UNITED XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba (Fred 65’); Greenwood (Bailly 83’), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (van de Beek 90’).

PREMIUM MEMBERS ANALYSIS

PREMIUM MEMBERS HOME PAGE

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

483 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rashford should’ve had a big score, no reason for him to be offside on the disallowed goals

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      He was awful

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    19 from 4.. garbage score..another useless pl round..

    Anyone worse?

    Open Controls
    1. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      12 (-4) from 3 including captain ?

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah 100 from 5. Seething

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wow, top 10k incoming mate, keep it up!

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      9(-4) from 4

      Open Controls
    4. Keep Calm and Play On
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      10 from 3 with 5 Pts on the bench Lol

      Open Controls
    5. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      21 from 5

      Open Controls
    6. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      yup such a garbage score, when the average is 14 from 4.

      Open Controls
    7. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      You will be above average.

      Green arrow here with 17 from 4 at 200k

      Open Controls
    8. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      25 from 6

      Open Controls
    9. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      12 from 4 including C Werner

      Open Controls
    10. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      25 from 4

      Open Controls
    11. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      same you reckon it's rubbish

      Open Controls
      1. Emp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        18 from 4 and quite happy with that

        Open Controls
    12. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      11 from 5 with captain played

      Open Controls
    13. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      14 (-4) from 5....

      Open Controls
  3. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ings or martial out ?

    Or both for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ings our??

      Open Controls
    2. TB303
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      t

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Why sell Ings ?

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Why would u want to sell Ings

      Open Controls
    5. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry I meant Werner or martial lol

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sell both. Get Ings and Jimenez

        Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    DCL over Rodriguez on WC right?

    Open Controls
    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Both. Everton look dangerous

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can't fit both.

        Open Controls
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes. And Rich over both

      Open Controls
    3. nibby
      • 8 Years
      just now

      def

      Open Controls
  5. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Maybe time for a punt on the forgotten 5.5mil man Armstrong.

    Going under the radar now with his week 1 injury. Not much choice in that bracket , maybe Klich worth the extra 0.1 however due to pens.

    Open Controls
    1. Emp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      podence?

      Open Controls
  6. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    bottomed

    ings or son on WC?

    A. Ings and samedo
    B. Son and coady

    Open Controls
    1. nibby
      • 8 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  7. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Appreciate any help with this one! Would you go for any of these moves tonight?

    Current team
    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Davies Justin Taylor Mitchell
    Salah KDB Son Podence Bissouma
    Werner Martial Davis

    1FT 0.3ITB

    A: Martial > Jimi/DCL
    B: Werner > Jimi/DCL
    C: Davies > Saiss
    D: Any combination of the above for hits?
    E: Wildcard and make more changes

    Open Controls
    1. tommo1989
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martial to Jimenez. Martial will fall and Jimenez will rise. I’ve just made the same transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Do you think wait another week on getting Everton assets and ditching Werner/Davies rather than take any hits or WC?

        Open Controls
  8. Live Lad
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane + Adams + Davies to Ings + Jimmy + Lamptey (-8) ?

    Davies is losing his place I think. Only have Mitchell facing Chelsea away. But Kane has good fixtures after Manure.

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Live Lad
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Or just Kane to Jimmy and play Mitchell?

      Open Controls
  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Who is giving Werner more time after todays performance?

    Open Controls
    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope. In comes Jimi

      Open Controls
    2. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah, sold him earlier this week for Ings

      Open Controls
    3. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Me

      Open Controls
    4. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Just wondering out of interest who is going to keep patient with him. I really didn't like the positions he was taking up.

      Open Controls
    5. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      He is a good player and a good striker, but the timing looks wrong to own him

      Open Controls
  10. Townsends Tactics Truck
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help me out mateys, which one do we think;

    A) KDB, Son & Maupay

    B) KDB, Trossard & Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why KDB is there ?

        Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      The one without Kev

      Open Controls
  11. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hopefully Podence plays tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. nibby
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      i would be surprised if he doesn't start tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Some rumors on Twitter that he missed training apparently

        Open Controls
        1. nibby
          • 8 Years
          just now

          i hope he either starts or totally miss out the game

          Open Controls
  12. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    For a - 4

    Martial+jwp➡️Maupay+Son?

    Have Werner/DCL but no Wolves attack..

    Open Controls
    1. nibby
      • 8 Years
      just now

      no

      Open Controls
  13. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Werner is no more, brought in Ings for free.. how’s it looking?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Trent - Saiss - Taylor (Lamptey & Dallas)
    Salah - KDB - Foden - Podence (Burke)
    DCL - Ings - Jimmy

    1.1m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. nibby
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      like ur front 3

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great attack

      Open Controls
  14. nibby
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one for next 2 weeks?
    A) Vardy vs (WHM, AVL)
    B) Jiminez vs (FUL, leeds)
    C) Ings vs (WBA, che)

    Leaning towards B atm. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      An easy B

      Open Controls
  15. KICKandRUSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have a question about Jimenez:

    I'm usually not really convinced of his playing style and haven't seen the last two Wolves games. How well is he integrated in their attacking play? Were the performances promising?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      200 pts player

      Open Controls
    2. YEAH PITCH!
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Jimenez is Jimenez. Never really explosive but the points always trickle in.

      Open Controls
    3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Played WC on 19pts from 4 is that average?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Did your captain play?

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Lane
        • 5 Years
        just now

        nope GK two defenders DCL

        Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      13 from 4 here after WC. I Think 14 from 4 is average

      Open Controls
    3. Heaton Mess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Played WC and on 9 points from 2.

      Maybe just wait and see once the GW is over?

      Open Controls
  17. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else watch Coleman and Digne today, thoughts?

    Disappointed to see James on corners and concerned about Digne's place in the pecking order for FKs. On the whole though I thought they looked very good and likely to be a source of a trickle of assists and the odd goal.

    Concern is that Digne is currently taking up the TAA berth, so eyes on him on Monday

    Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Werner and Saiss
    or
    B. Jimenez and Mitchell

    Open Controls
  19. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    I've just crunched some numbers and realized that out of the 82 goals scored so far this season, 14 were from penalties which is equivalent to 17%

    Does anyone have stata from previous seasons for comparison?

    I think I'll simply load up my team with penalty takers and just set and forget

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S. - is DCL essentia…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If we extrapolate that is 200 penalties

      Open Controls
  20. deanchatt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    With his performance today and Chilwell and Azpil both fit now does this spell end of the road for R James ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He was one of only a few players that merited not being flattened with a steam roller

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Anything else would be a suprise

      Open Controls
  21. tarantino2005
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    how was Abraham today? is he worth getting for Werner or would you go for Ings? Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden and Podence on bench tomorrow to top it all.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hopefully Podence not involved at all, so my bench headaches is gone

      Open Controls
  23. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Probably just did a stupid thing and activated my wc with a decentish team. Mostly to catch a train running away from me...

    Martinez
    TAA Robbo Lamptey Dunne Mitchell
    KDB Mo Foden Podence Reed
    DCL Ings Jimmy

    Opinions?

    Open Controls
  24. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you get Jim or Ings?

    Or try and fit Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Son instead ofc

      Open Controls
  25. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's this WC draft?

    Martinez
    TAA, Semedo, Chilwell
    Salah, KDB, Foden, Podence
    Jimenez, Ings, DCL

    Steer; Lamptey, Mitchell, Anguissa.

    Open Controls
  26. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    2FT. Werner and Mitro to Jiminez and DCL?

    McCarthy
    Trent • Taylor • Vinagre • Justin
    Salah • KDB • Mane
    Werner • Mitro • Adams
    (4.0 / Mitchell / 4.5 / 4.5)

    Open Controls
  27. tc93
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just done Martial to Jimi. Who should I prioritise for my -4:
    1) Havertz --> JRod
    2) Werner --> DCL

    Rest of team:
    McCarthy
    TAA / Davis / Taylor
    Salah / KDB / Havertz / Podence
    Werner / Mitrovic / Martial

    Open Controls
    1. tc93
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jimi instead of Martial*

      Open Controls
  28. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Why isn't Traoré in the predicted lineup for Wolves on here?

    Open Controls
  29. tarantino2005
    • 9 Years
    just now

    foden or Mahrez for next few weeks?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.