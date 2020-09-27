710
Scout Notes September 27

Why Werner blanked at West Brom and whether to hold or sell him for FPL Gameweek 4

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

  • Goals: Callum Robinson x2 (£5.5m), Kyle Bartley (£4.5m) | Mason Mount (£6.9m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.8m), Tammy Abraham (£7.3m)
  • Assists: Matheus Pereira (£6.0m), Darnell Furlong (£4.5m) | Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m), Kai Havertz (£8.4m), Mount
  • Bonus points: C Robinson x3, Mount x2, Reece James x1 (£5.1m)

Timo Werner (£9.4m) remains goalless in the Premier League after Chelsea’s trip to West Bromwich Albion did not go according to plan.

The German international had been understandably turned to by 800,000+ Fantasy Premier League managers for the Gameweek 3 captaincy only to be rewarded with nothing more than a two-point score.

As some start to lose patience in Werner, it serves to analyse what went wrong for him on Saturday evening as there were, admittedly, some mitigating circumstances behind his first blank of the campaign.

Tammy Abraham’s (£7.3m) impressive EFL Cup performance midweek was enough to convince Frank Lampard to hand the centre-forward role to him at the Hawthorns, which shifted Werner onto the left-hand side of a 4-2-3-1.

That left him with less time in the penalty box than his 35% ownership would have liked, but Chelsea’s abysmal start to the game in defence did not help him either.

The Blues gifted three goals to West Bromwich Albion inside the first 27 minutes which eased any pressure on the hosts considerably. Each time Chelsea conceded, the Baggies sat deeper and deeper inside their five-man defence and bank of four midfielders, making life much harder for any visiting attacker to find some space.

That said, there was one moment in the first half that Werner and his owners will view with regret. In the 14th minute, Mason Mount (£6.9m) finally managed to find some space around the back of left-back Conor Townsend (£4.5m), squaring to Werner, who crashed his short-range shot against Sam Johnstone‘s (£4.5m) crossbar.

Chelsea’s issues in other areas of the team then counted against Werner in the second half as Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m) replaced Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.8m) came on for Mateo Kovačić (£5.5m).

With Hudson-Odoi on the pitch, who prefers to operate on the left-flank of attacking midfield as an inside forward, Lampard catered that with his formation tweak, shifting Werner onto the right-hand side.

“Callum (Hudson-Odoi) gave me everything I asked and wanted from him in terms of his ability to go one-on-one, trying to take people on. He got his goal. That’s what Callum needs to do. That’s the sort of impact he can have for us and it has to be consistent. He gave himself a great platform now to continue in that vain. He’ll be very important for us if he does.” – Frank Lampard

And when Olivier Giroud (£6.9m) took to the field in the place of Thiago Silva (£5.5m), enabling Lampard to pair the Frenchman with Abraham up-front in a 3-5-2, Werner was even further away from the danger areas.

During the final 15 minutes of the game, the only opportunity Chelsea’s number 11 had was when he emerged unmarked at the back post following a corner, only to see his powerful shot blocked by Kyle Bartley (£4.5m).

Would Chelsea have had to make these slew of changes to their side had they not gone 3-0 down in the opening half-an-hour? Almost certainly not. Would Werner have been better suited to this game had West Bromwich Albion not retreated into a deep block after a perfect start to the game? Almost certainly.

Perhaps that is the question his owners should consider ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 4. And even if Werner is deployed on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s attack again for that match, the Eagles’ have struggled to defend that area of the pitch in recent months. As Jan Sienkiewicz reminded us in a recent Captain Sensible article, the following left-sided players registered at least one attacking return facing them during Project Restart:

  • Sadio Mané (£11.9m) – goal
  • Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) – two assists
  • Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) – goal
  • Daniel Podence (£5.6m) – goal
  • Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) – goal and assist

Furthermore, the fitness of Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) remain in the equation for Werner’s Fantasy appeal. The penetrative runs offered by the American, and Ziyech’s exceptionally creative abilities would have been the perfect tools to break down West Bromwich Albion’s deep block on Saturday, and could be important when facing Palace in Gameweek 4 – something to keep an eye on in Lampard’s upcoming press conferences.

Meanwhile, owners of Kai Havertz (£8.4m) are likely at a crossroads following his contribution to this game. Like Werner, the disastrous start to the game for Chelsea did take its toll, but a chance to operate as a number 10 produced the German’s best performance in a Premier League game so far.

Admittedly, he was making that improvement from a low base, but there were still encouraging signs. The question is: has it come soon enough for his 8.8% ownership to retain their faith for one more week.

In the 10th minute, Havertz picked the ball up on the right-hand edge of the penalty box and unleashed a powerful curling effort. Johnstone could not hold onto it, forced to punch it clear.

Then in the closing stages, the former Bayer Leverkusen man found some space in a central area of the penalty box, but his deflected shot went out for a corner.

And it was his link-up with Hudson-Odoi that got Chelsea closer to their hard-earned point in the 70th minute. That assist was his first attacking return of the season, making four a five-point score. Considering the interest in Blues assets this week, that is certainly less than was probably expected by his owners.

Chelsea’s ongoing defensive issues did not help Reece James‘ (£5.1m) Fantasy appeal, who has now blanked in two of his three Premier League outings this season.

Just as was the case against Brighton in Gameweek 1, the Blues were weakest in the full-back areas, and West Bromwich Albion were ruthless in capitalising on that at the Hawthorns.

In the fourth minute, a poor defensive header from Alonso landed at the feet of Matheus Pereira (£6.0m), who slid his pass across to Callum Robinson (£5.5m), who had escaped from James’ notice. He fired an effort across Willy Caballero (£4.9m) into the bottom corner, securing a third attacking return in as many matches for Pereira.

“I didn’t blame the players, I stated the facts on the clear mistakes that led to the goals. It is always going to be difficult in a game like this. It is not a tactical moment, it is a turnover in possession which we spoke about before.” – Frank Lampard

It may also be a little while until Silva adds much-needed stability to Chelsea’s backline as he slipped and gifted possession to Robinson for the third goal. It was Alonso who lost Bartley for the third goal, although it was poor awareness from James that played the West Bromwich Albion defender onside.

“Thiago Silva is going to be fantastic for us. He has been incredible in his career and absolutely, I will not look at him. I can talk about the mistakes, they are clear and I am open and honest about that. We are a team but we have to react around that and, to be fair, the team did in the second half. But, there is nothing on Thiago, I am sure he will stand up and say it was a mistake. But other than that, I thought he was pretty faultless in the game.” – Frank Lampard

Chelsea were much more secure with Azpilicueta coming on at left-back and they should have Edouard Mendy (£5.0m) in goal by the time they face Crystal Palace. Chelsea traditionally more porous in away games, having conceded 42 goals in 21 road trips since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League side since the start of last season. Although the Eagles might not be the best side to face at home right now, as Roy Hodgson’s men have recently developed a propensity for frustrating top-six sides on their own turf.

Meanwhile, the quality of James’ attacking contributions were not quite up to his usual standard at the Hawthorns.

His best pass arrived at the foot of Abraham in the 11th minute, which the striker skied horribly, but aside from that, James’ delivery was all about quantity and not quality. While he fired in a slew of crosses into the box all night, against a three-man defence, he struggled to find his team-mates too often.

Furthermore, James’ delivery from corners was also rather substandard, Chelsea offering much more in that department once Mount took over responsibility for them. As has been mentioned before, James is likely to lose corners and indirect free-kicks from his locker as soon as Ziyech returns to fitness anyway.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Diangana (M Phillips 74′), Sawyers, Livermore, M Pereira (Field 90+1′); C Robinson (Robson-Kanu 66′).

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Caballero; Alonso (Azpilicueta 46′), T Silva (Giroud 73′), Christensen, R James; Kovačić (Hudson-Odoi 46′), Kanté; Werner, Havertz, Mount; Abraham.

  1. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Martinez
    TAA Robbo Castagne
    Salah KDB Barnes Pereira
    Ings DCL Maupay
    Button Anguissa Mitchell Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ings DCL Jimi best forward line on a wc at the minute for me

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        On it atm but Maupay is tempting with 2m saved on Jimi.
        Also Brighton are playing far better football than Wolves and seem likely to score more goals.

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice team.

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldn’t play your wc. We don’t know enough about the teams yet, look at what’s happened this gw

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Already pulled the trigger..

        Open Controls
    4. UnitedRthebest
      2 mins ago

      Burke, Ferguson over Anguissa and Mitchell. Like the XI.

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        How long will Burke be nailed, as I heard SHU are in for Brewster?

        Open Controls
  2. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Soucek falling tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Offside Trapattoni
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    So Son's price can drop even with the red flag, correct? Or does it remain 9.1 until it's been lifted?

    Open Controls
    1. Arctic monkeys
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could still drop

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's in freefall at the minute

      almost -50% in a few hours

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      More sales needed due to red flag.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can he still drop 0.3m before GW4 TM?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes but unlikely.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers. Took a hit last night. Will start Bissouma and sell him next week.

            Open Controls
  4. Leo10
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Ryan
    TAA, James, Castagne
    Salah, Sterling, Hamez, Greenwood, Trossard
    DCL, Jimenez

    4.0 GK, KWP, Mitchell, 4.5 FWD.

    Thoughts on potential WC team?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like the Trossard pick.

      Open Controls
    2. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Very interesting. Trossard too inconsistent for me but looks good this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Leo10
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know what you mean. He just looks quite exciting to own. Always shooting 😀

        Maupay tempts me too and I feel he's the better Brighton pick but hard to overlook Jimenez with those fixtures.

        Open Controls
    3. UnitedRthebest
      just now

      I'm also thinking of bringing Trossard in. Good team.

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Davies falling tonight?
    Fantasy football Fix: not even close on falling
    FPL statistics: 98.1 %

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Football fix not so accurate on changes

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
  6. stefanbkanev
    15 mins ago

    Guys I need your help and I have 2 questions, any reply is appreciated.

    1. Wolves defender with highest chance of attacking returns?

    2. The best midfielder under 6.0-6.5? Currently on Soucek, but his fixtures are disaster and he is going to drop price today....

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      1. Semedo if he recreates Doherty's role. Otherwise Saiss.

      2. Klitch for me

      Open Controls
    2. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      1. Semedo, could argue that Saiss and Boly have threat on corners though
      2. Klich, Soucek, probably missing someone really obvious

      Open Controls
  7. Neves say Neves
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is taking Son out worth a hit?

    have 1.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who is 1st sub and who are you buying?

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        I rotate Justin and Vinagre so one of them.

        Not sure who I'd buy. I've got a shortlist of Foden, Mahrez, Greenwood and Barnes at the minute

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Unless you want him for GW5 if available, you sell although a nice sub

          Open Controls
        2. Rhodes your boat
          • 4 Years
          just now

          My current shortlist too, who are you leaning towards

          Open Controls
  8. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    What to do with Sonny ? Already did Werner to Jimenez FT. Need DCL too

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson KWP Justin Taylor
    KDB Salah Son Foden
    Jimenez Mitrovic (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Leo10
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      How much ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        1 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Leo10
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Does Son > Mahrez give you enough for Mitro > DCL?

          Open Controls
    2. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Why do you need DCL?

      Open Controls
  9. Green Arrows Only
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Well this GW has been an absolute disaster, is 9 points so far good? Also where is the delete team button?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Majority having a crap GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Green Arrows Only
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        9 points bad?

        Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    No chance anyone should ignore Vardy now.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why he Flagged ?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Won't play Man City every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I do not hold much hope for WH.

        Open Controls
      3. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Won't win a penalty every week either.

        No, wait, strike that

        Open Controls
    3. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ignored last season,will ignore this season too.

      Mighty DLC + Bamford doing fine 🙂

      Open Controls
  11. Gudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Son to Mahrez or

    Son and Wilson > Foden and Dcl for -4

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    2. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    3. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Second one

      Open Controls
    4. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Not sure on Foden, think I'd want a player to be nailed if I was taking a -4 for them.

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      First

      Open Controls
    6. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Wilson vs Burnley. Can’t understand why people are suggesting to take out for 4 point hit

      Open Controls
  12. ArseneAllTheWay
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mccarthy (4.0)
    Taa, Coady, Justin (Taylor, Mitchell)
    Salah, Kdb, Rodriguez, Soucek (4.5)
    Werner, Martial, Mitro

    1itb, need a 1-week punt before WC

    Werner —> Vardy? 0.1 off Vardy -> Kane

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes Get Vardy but why he is flagged ?

      Open Controls
      1. ArseneAllTheWay
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Looked like a groin injury, hopefully nothing major

        Open Controls
    2. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Call me mad but I'm not convinced by Vardy. His underlying stats aren't great and has only scored 1 goal from open play. Surely Leicester can't keep this penalty record up?

      Open Controls
      1. ArseneAllTheWay
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You make v good points

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        You don’t need to be convinced at the rate of penalties being awarded. If this keeps up in the short term he’s FPL gold

        Open Controls
  13. Whiskerz
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Getting absolutely destroyed in my work mini league. 90% of them have Vardy and 2 of them actually captained him this week! Ugh.

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If they finish in top 500k they are lucky

      Open Controls
    2. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wow yep destroyed

      Open Controls
  14. El Fenomeno R9
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    You know those Martial/ Werner > Ings/Jimmy will end in tears right?

    top4 team strikers and will get a lot of chances and points soon

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Werner needs to improve or his gametime could be under threat. Didn't look too sharp in front of West Brom goal.

      Open Controls
      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I know but tables will turn very soon and waste of transfers

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I can see Werner hauling in one of the next two for sure

      Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Castagne or Doherty to keep till at least gw 12-13

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Castagne

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Castagne

      Open Controls
  16. Green Arrows Only
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Just curious, anyone worse than 9 points this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice username mate, lets hope its true from now on!

      Open Controls
      1. Green Arrows Only
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I should probably change that lol

        Open Controls
    2. El Fenomeno R9
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah(C)?

      Open Controls
      1. Green Arrows Only
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Nope Werner

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      28 have worse in LMS, mainly due to hits.

      Open Controls
    4. Lamplighters
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I got 9 today from 6 players including my captain, on top of my 9 from 3 yesterday......Oh and this is my wildcard team!

      Open Controls
      1. Green Arrows Only
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ouch, so the pain is out there. Hopefully tmr is a goal fest and not in the villa game lol

        Open Controls
  17. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    If it's 0.1 to get Vardy instead of Werner would u do it now before any price changes or wait ?

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do it

      I did it just coz I didn’t have cash to wait

      Vardy has a dream run coming up

      Open Controls
  18. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Martinez
    Coady - KWP - Taylor
    Salah - KDB - Mahrez - Podence
    Vardy - Jimenez - Ings

    Button - Lamptey - Bissouma - Mitchell

    Nothing in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Defence looks a bit light. Might be okay for this week, then I would downgrade either Mahrez or one of your strikers for Pool defence.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Will defo get TAA by gw 7 at the latest by just doing that

        Open Controls
  19. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this early WC team much appreciated.

    Martinez Steer
    TAA VVD Justin Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KDB Klich Trossard Burke
    Ings DCL Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Hindsight
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Like it, not sure Justin will keep his position

      Open Controls
  20. Zrinkec
    4 mins ago

    Can we expect Bissouma in starting lineup next week? So i can keep Son in and if he dont play, i have Bissouma on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He's fairly nailed on I think. Played in GW1 and 2, though don't expect many points from him.

      Open Controls
  21. kenzo.
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Taa Robbo Justin KWP (Vinagre)
    Sterling salah Son* Klich (Reed)
    Kane Mitrovic (Davis)

    A. Save FT and play Vinagre
    B. Son to Mahrez/Barnes
    C. Son and Kane to Bruno and Ings for -4

    Open Controls
  22. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    After that City game and Podence’s benching I stopped looking - what happened to Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Toothless in attack, defence was meh.

      Open Controls
  23. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Spend so much time on this stupid game - and actually going to be rock bottom of my main mini league tonight. Rank 4.5m.

    Horrific

    Open Controls
  24. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is maddison coming back from injury or do we think he won't get minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Will start next gw imo

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah, getting eased back in after injury.

      Open Controls
  25. jay01
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Son to Bruno Fernandes for free

    Or

    B) Son to Mahrez, Brewster to Wilson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  26. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Son cooked then?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Roasted ham

      Open Controls
  27. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Wc team,0.4itb. Thoughts?

    --Ryan
    --Robertson-KWP--Justin
    --KDB--Salah--Zaha--Jrod
    --Kane--Bamford--Dcl

    --Martinez--Lamptey--Mitchell--Anguissa.
    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
  28. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Overall score of 160 with just salah(c) and martinez left now..

    Done with this season already.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.