Mahrez starts for Man City as Leeds deploy FPL defender out of position

Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) makes a second consecutive Premier League start for Manchester City as they travel to Leeds in Gameweek 4.

The Algerian international was a rare shining light in the Gameweek 3 defeat to Leicester, registering a goal and an assist.

The 5.2% invested in Mahrez will be pleased to see him lining up on the flanks of Manchester City’s front-three today, especially considering the fact that Leeds have conceded seven goals across the first three matches of the season.

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) is trusted with the centre-forward role once again, while new signing Ferran Torres (£6.9m) makes his first league start on the flanks.

That does not mean Phil Foden (£6.6m) misses out though, the Englishman dropped into a deeper role today, operating in the central midfield trio with Rodrigo (£5.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m).

The Belgian is owned by 44.8% and captained by over one million Fantasy Premier League managers – Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) the only asset to receive more backing for the armband in Gameweek 4.

Meanwhile, Leeds have deployed FPL defender Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) out of position at Elland Road.

The Macedonian international is filling in for Jack Harrison (£5.5m), who is unable to face his parent club Manchester City.

As expected, the rest of Marcelo Bielsa’s team is unchanged, which means further starts for Patrick Bamford (£5.8m), Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) and Hélder Costa (£5.7m).

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Alioski, Roberts, Klich, Costa; Bamford.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Foden, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Torres.

