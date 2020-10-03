578
Dugout Discussion October 3

Mahrez starts for Man City as Leeds deploy FPL defender out of position

578 Comments
Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) makes a second consecutive Premier League start for Manchester City as they travel to Leeds in Gameweek 4.

The Algerian international was a rare shining light in the Gameweek 3 defeat to Leicester, registering a goal and an assist.

The 5.2% invested in Mahrez will be pleased to see him lining up on the flanks of Manchester City’s front-three today, especially considering the fact that Leeds have conceded seven goals across the first three matches of the season.

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) is trusted with the centre-forward role once again, while new signing Ferran Torres (£6.9m) makes his first league start on the flanks.

That does not mean Phil Foden (£6.6m) misses out though, the Englishman dropped into a deeper role today, operating in the central midfield trio with Rodrigo (£5.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m).

The Belgian is owned by 44.8% and captained by over one million Fantasy Premier League managers – Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) the only asset to receive more backing for the armband in Gameweek 4.

Meanwhile, Leeds have deployed FPL defender Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) out of position at Elland Road.

The Macedonian international is filling in for Jack Harrison (£5.5m), who is unable to face his parent club Manchester City.

As expected, the rest of Marcelo Bielsa’s team is unchanged, which means further starts for Patrick Bamford (£5.8m), Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) and Hélder Costa (£5.7m).

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Alioski, Roberts, Klich, Costa; Bamford.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; B Mendy, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Foden, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Torres.

578 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden to Pulisic?

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If you has the cash

      
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nope - don’t make any moves til end of IB

      
  2. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Referee is just bored

    
  3. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mendy yellow

    
  4. Dannyb
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Has Foden been that bad? Not watching.

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Pretty awful

      
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Shockingly bad, given the ball away time and time again and looks useless in front of goal

      
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep

      
  5. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Enough is enough.

    A) Werner-> Vardy
    B) Werner-> DCL
    C) Werner-> Ings

    Which one then?

    
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B is as essential as they come right now

      
    2. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      DCL

      
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wait until the GW is over before deciding

      
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What team do you have?

      
  6. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Leeds is so overhyped

    
    1. Slouch87
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Haven't seen many hyping them up. Where did you get this from ?

      
  7. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    is Ferran da real deal ?

    
  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Looking like the CS might be our best chance of kdb cap points

    
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      just now

      almost concedes

      
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      We're just a PK away from a return and Leeds have given away the most of any team so far. Patience.

      
  9. The Dance
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    What a boring game

    
  10. ivantys
    1 min ago

    Walker almost gave away penalty

    
  11. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    What a miss Dallas

    
  12. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ederson saves City

    
  13. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Dallas should pass to Bamford

    
  14. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    KLICH ALMOST

    
  15. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Sterling waste KDB assist

    
  16. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Walker is woeful and should be nowhere near this City side

    
  17. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I was fearing KDB playing a bit too defensive for my liking based on last week's performance

    Pls KDB pls haul. I would have captained Salah instead

    
  18. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    just now

    F u sterling. Wasting kdbs assist

    
  19. Leo10
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Good guy Sterling... making sure KDB doesn't get any points.

    
  20. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    KDB playing far out...hopefully not another captain fail coming.

    
  21. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Walker with excellent shithousery

    
  22. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Can't believe sterling didn't dive there

    
  23. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Feck sake sterling

    
  24. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    just now

    KDB is only going to score or assist from a set piece

    We are 3.5 gameweeks in and I’m already exhausted with this FPL season

    
  25. JBG
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Oh f off Sterling.

    
  26. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Sterling and KDB on the same wavelength ; rest of City 40 yards back. Just not as cohesive as Liverpool at all.

    

