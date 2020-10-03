Richarlison shakes off ankle injury to start for Everton

Richarlison (£8.0m) has overcome the ankle injury sustained midweek to start for Everton in Gameweek 4.

The Brazilian was one of many players discussed by Carlo Ancelotti in his Friday press conference, and it would appear that he has passed the fitness test.

That means Richarlison is free to make a fourth successive start in Everton’s front three, joined there by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), now owned by 41.6% of Fantasy Premier League managers, and James Rodríguez (£7.7m).

The Colombian, now sat in 30.3% of teams, has blanked in two of his first three league matches for the Toffees, but his last Goodison Park outing produced a 12-point haul.

However, Everton’s midfield trio is somewhat patched up today with Allan (£5.5m) and André Gomes (£5.5m) both missing out to a groin injury and a knock respectively.

They are replaced by Tom Davies (£5.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) while Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.5m) makes his fourth successive Premier League start of the campaign.

Brighton arrive on Merseyside on the back of some positive displays, so Graham Potter has tempered his tinkering once again, making just one change to the side that lost to Manchester United.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) is back in midfield, while Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Neal Maupay (£6.5m) start in support of Aaron Connolly (£5.5m).

Meanwhile, popular full-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m), owned by 10%, retains his berth on the right-hand side of a midfield four.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Sigurdsson, T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; March, Alzate, Bissouma, Lamptey; Maupay, Trossard; Connolly.

