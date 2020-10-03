513
Dugout Discussion October 3

Richarlison shakes off ankle injury to start for Everton

513 Comments
Richarlison (£8.0m) has overcome the ankle injury sustained midweek to start for Everton in Gameweek 4.

The Brazilian was one of many players discussed by Carlo Ancelotti in his Friday press conference, and it would appear that he has passed the fitness test.

That means Richarlison is free to make a fourth successive start in Everton’s front three, joined there by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), now owned by 41.6% of Fantasy Premier League managers, and James Rodríguez (£7.7m).

The Colombian, now sat in 30.3% of teams, has blanked in two of his first three league matches for the Toffees, but his last Goodison Park outing produced a 12-point haul.

However, Everton’s midfield trio is somewhat patched up today with Allan (£5.5m) and André Gomes (£5.5m) both missing out to a groin injury and a knock respectively.

They are replaced by Tom Davies (£5.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) while Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.5m) makes his fourth successive Premier League start of the campaign.

Brighton arrive on Merseyside on the back of some positive displays, so Graham Potter has tempered his tinkering once again, making just one change to the side that lost to Manchester United.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) is back in midfield, while Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Neal Maupay (£6.5m) start in support of Aaron Connolly (£5.5m).

Meanwhile, popular full-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m), owned by 10%, retains his berth on the right-hand side of a midfield four.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman; Sigurdsson, T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; March, Alzate, Bissouma, Lamptey; Maupay, Trossard; Connolly.

  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bullet header, let’s have some more 🙂

  2. Pavsboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    DCL is like the complete opposite of Werner.

    1. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hahaha too right

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Surely no serious FPL manager is going without DCL ?

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Was contemplating a hit to get him in for Wilson all week and didn't go for it..

    2. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Surely no serious manager still has Werner 😀

    3. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      In my case, going for Robbo instead was a pretty serious move.

  4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Am I the only one who somehow still doesn't have DCL?

    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Me too

    2. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nope, me too

    3. Towsor44
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Me neither, but that may change soon!

  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    He’s actually scoring 76 goals this season.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He's on fire.
      Glad i got IN this GW

  6. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Christ, I ignored Ings last season, now DCL

  7. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    If Everton get a penalty who takes it, Richa or Siggy?

    1. dark91
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Siggy

    2. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Siggy

    3. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Soggy I reckon

      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Due to the rain

      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Makes sense. It's raining

  8. Neevesy
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Dominic Calvert Ferguson..... proper forwards goal that

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Classic Dom 😉

  9. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    DCL instead of Werner before GW1 easiest decision ever made

    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Did werner to dcl in gw2. Never a better decision

    1. doher.ty
        just now

        Y tho

    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Everton are going to be in champions league next year aren't they

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Worried I'd screwed up by taking a hit to go Rich>DCL. So far so good

    4. NULL-X-VOID
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah, I'm an idiot for having DCL, no excuses now, the amount of service this lad is getting is just beautiful

      1. NULL-X-VOID
        • 6 Years
        just now

        not*

    5. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t think anyone will be calling him short lived now. Class finish. COYBS!

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Well, dcl hasn’t pens, but scored 6 from open play, compared to Rich’s 1 on pen. Maby not just luck after all?

    7. Adetro
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this just a short-lived purple patch for him? Or is this the player he now is?

    8. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C*****

    9. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      the DCL unstoppable juggernaut of power rolls on

    10. evilfish
      • 4 Years
      just now

      DCL punishing me for not hitting out Werner for him.

    11. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Time to welcome DCL

    12. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ben White is awful defender. Another player overrated by english media

    13. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      DCL Yah Beauty

