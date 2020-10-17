600
Metrics October 17

Son Heung-min the most-owned FPL asset in ‘template’ Wildcard squads

600 Comments
Share

Son Heung-min‘s (£9.2m) second haul of 2020/21 inevitably led to a huge surge in demand, with just under two million more Fantasy Premier League managers recruiting the Korean midfielder ahead of Gameweek 5.

Son is indeed the most-owned player in both the top 10k and overall template Wildcard squads, featuring in over 80% of these teams in both instances.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK HERE

The squads above are closely matched as one would expect, with only two differences: Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and James Justin (£4.7m) feature in the top 10k Wildcard template team, with Patrick Bamford (£5.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) taking their places in the overall set-up.

The top 10k Wildcarders have eschewed premium defenders above £6.0m, with both sets of managers also going with cheap options between the posts.

Over one in three FPL managers have now used their first Wildcards, with that figure down at around 25% for those inside the top 10k at the point of the Gameweek 5 deadline.

Around 60% of managers have yet to use a single chip in 2020/21, both within the top 10k and outside of it.

Over 10% of FPL bosses have used two or more of their chips, with the Triple Captain the next most-popular option after the Wildcard.

Back to Gameweek 5 and there’s a real split in terms of captaincy choices, particularly when we look at the overall picture.

Not one asset was backed with the armband by more than 18% of FPL managers, with Son narrowly the most-popular pick.

Within the top 10,000, the situation is markedly different.

Harry Kane (£10.6m) was handed the captaincy by almost one in two of these high-flying managers ahead of Spurs’ match against West Ham United.

Indeed, only Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) features in more of the top 10,000 teams than Kane – the in-form striker’s ownership is at 70.43% within the leading pack but down at 28.85% overall.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) is an interesting inclusion in the midfield of around one in five squads in the top 10k.

One in four managers overall will be forced into a transfer if Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) is, as rumoured, ruled out for a long period of time.

A similar number still own Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) despite the Belgian being red-flagged. Even at this early stage of the campaign, “ghost teams” will be starting to skew those overall figures.

Statistics taken from LiveFPL.net

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

600 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lads, a quick help here:

    Ryan / Walton
    TAA / Lamptey / KWP / Dallas / Mitchell
    Salah / KDB / Son / James Rodríguez / Harrison
    Jiménez / DCL / Brewster

    A. Hold
    B. KDB to Bruno
    C. KDB to Sterling
    D. WC

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Monitor KdB situation in the week

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        If out then IMO B

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks, mate, cheers!

          Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Appreciate it!

        Open Controls
  2. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    I will wait till deadline ofc but would you do Barnes to James for free?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why wait though? Everton dont have a midweek game and he is becoming important to own now with those fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Because of COVID and other european games. What if Salah, Kane or someone else from my team get injured? I think i will survive price rise.

        Open Controls
    2. clodhopper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  3. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Team with least points dropped and highest goal difference is AVL

    Are we underestimating them just because they were relegation fodder last year?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      3 games is not enough data

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think they will do fairly well with the additions and tactical tweaks they have made since project restart, but don't expect constant returns from their assets long term.

      Open Controls
    3. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      3 games played and havent played their most recent fixture, id say relax

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think a lot of people have Martinez and Grealish so not really

      Open Controls
  4. Mr Wizard
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is KDB dropping in value tonight you think?

    Open Controls
    1. elchilangles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      looks like it

      Open Controls
  5. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you do Bruno to Salah or hold Bruno?

    Salah looks like the best captain next week.

    Was all set on TAA (c) but with VvD and Allison out...

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hold. United poised to get another pen against Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I flicked Cpt on Trent briefly earlier, looks fun!!

      Open Controls
  6. elchilangles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    should I get rid of KDB if I haven't already? How long is he out for?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If he isnt going to drop in price hold steady till next week

      Open Controls
  7. Sloane426
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Do you think Grealish will rise tonight? Exact money for ASM>Grealish.

    Open Controls
  8. LarryDuff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Very happy to be dropping into the one mil mark with my wildcard intact, patience will win out

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.