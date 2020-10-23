GAFFR Fantasy Championship – New Arrivals

We’re 6 gameweeks into the Championship season and the transfer window has finally slammed shut.

It was the same old story as Premier League clubs hovered, swooped and snatched premium Championship assets from our grasp – Ollie Watkins, Saïd Benrahma, Eberechi Eze – while unsettling others – Emi Buendía (9.4m), Ismaïla Sarr (9.4m), Todd Cantwell (7.9m) – who’ve barely played but are slowly working their way back.

As the gameweeks come thick and fast, we pause to look at some of the players joining the Championship this season. Who will you be bringing in for Gameweek 7?

Harry Wilson (8.0m) Liverpool to Cardiff (loan)

Securing the services of Wilson so late in the transfer window is a real coup for Cardiff and could transform their chances this season.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has a wand of a left foot, delivers quality set-pieces and is a regular goal threat from range. He’s unable to break into a strong Liverpool team at the moment but is proven at Championship level following successful loan spells at Hull, Derby and Bournemouth.

Wilson has been priced at a hefty 8.0 million but he’s hit the ground running with a goal in midweek and the GAFFR community is buzzing at his arrival. His delivery will be a boost for Kieffer Moore (7.6m) up front who’s been feeding off scraps in the last few weeks.

Kenneth Zohore (7.5m) West Brom to Millwall (loan)

The Lions desperately needed a proven, fit striker and Kenneth Zohore is no stranger to this league after three years of success with Cardiff and a bit-part role with West Brom last season which saw them achieve promotion.

Millwall have struggled for goals despite the best efforts of star player Jed Wallace (10.2m) who has created the most chances in the league so far this season. New signing Troy Parrott (7.4m) is yet to play a game and the attack is in need of a focal point. Once fit, we expect those two to fight it out for the lone striker role but Zohore should be straight in this week.

Anthony Knockaert (7.5m) Fulham to Nottingham Forest (loan)

Forest have had a poor season so far but fans are hopeful the arrival of Chris Hughton combined with the creativity of Knockaert will propel them swiftly up the league.

His confidence has taken a battering at Fulham where Parker’s style of play has often left him isolated. He’s not the quickest but is another player with a phenomenal left foot.

The 28-year-old’s arrival will take some of the creative pressure off Joe Lolley (7.8m) and Sammy Ameobi (6.8m) and we can see the trio working well behind Lewis Grabban (8.9m)

Harvey Elliott (6.5m) Liverpool to Blackburn Rovers (loan)

Elliot is just 17 years old and has made only two appearances for Liverpool but his talent has been heralded for some time. He may not start every game for Rovers but the winger adds some much-needed depth to their attacking options.

This may not be good news for Tyrhys Dolan (5.6m) owners as it could significantly impact his game time.

Ryan Manning (6.4m) QPR to Swansea City

Ryan Manning’s transfer from QPR to Swansea went through very late in the window and raised some eyebrows. The 24-year-old Irishman had been at loggerheads with QPR over a lack of progress on a contract extension and hasn’t featured as a result.

The midfielder/left-back has undoubted quality was one of the most creative players in the league last season. You’d expect him to slot in at left wing-back if it weren’t for the exceptional performances of Jake Bidwell (6.8m) in that position so far this year. Bidwell is the top scorer in GAFFR so far this season and it’s hard to see him being displaced. Can both players be accommodated?

Barry Douglas (6.0m) Leeds United to Blackburn Rovers (loan)

Another excellent signing for Rovers. Douglas is a proven defender at Championship level having secured promotion with both Leeds and Wolves. He’s an experienced left-back adept at delivering quality crosses into the box.

Blackburn have started well but always looked like they would tail off. Douglas’ signing shows an ambition to consistently challenge the top teams in this division and make sure they’re part of the promotion conversation in May. Bad news for Amari’i Bell (4.6m) who will likely drop to the bench.

Herbie Kane (5.5m) Liverpool to Barnsley

The 21-year-old joins the Tykes for just £1.25 million but we got a glimpse of his potential at Hull City in a brief loan spell last season and at Doncaster the previous year. He’s a set-piece specialist and supreme striker of a ball.

He could be the best value signing of the transfer window and it’s a real surprise that Barnsley were the team to secure his services. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits into this Barnsley team and if it could provide the vision to keep them in the division.

