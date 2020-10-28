340
Pro Pundits - Lateriser October 28

Who are the best West Ham players in FPL ahead of their Gameweek 8 fixture swing?

340 Comments
Share

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser takes a deep dive into the Premium Members Area statistics as he looks at the Hammers’ best Fantasy options for the weeks and months ahead.

West Ham United have impressed in the league so far this season. While David Moyes is everyone’s favourite meme, he’s giving it back to the critics by making some really good decisions.

At the back-end of the last campaign, West Ham were very close to getting relegated and Moyes made some difficult decisions in benching a lot of expensive talent – which paid off.

That trend has continued this season and the Hammers look like a completely different side. They sit amongst the best five teams in the league for shots in the box and are also amongst the top five for shots in the box conceded. Given that they have already faced Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City so far, those numbers look even more impressive.

Moyes’ troops are about to embark on a great run of fixtures after their game against Liverpool this weekend, which extends right the way through until Gameweek 20. Keeping that in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to take a closer look at options from West Ham in both attack and defence.

As you can see above, this is a very impressive fixture run for the Hammers and they look primed for offering a lot of value at both ends of the pitch. After Liverpool at the weekend, they only face Manchester United and Chelsea from the traditional top six between Gameweeks 8 and 20.

Defence

I hope this deep dive into West Ham helps you with your decisions. Good luck for the Gameweek!  

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

340 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bozankrkic
      1 hour ago

      Sold Zaha for Son last GW, not a good move because there were better options and should've moved someone else instead(eg. Barnes). Looking to make things right again, so, would you do:

      a) Barnes->Zaha,
      b) Barnes->Someone else
      c) Upgrade defence
      d) Keep for now

      Team is:
      Patricio // 4.0
      Robbo | Mitchell | KWP | Lamptey // Taylor
      Son | Barnes | Rashford | Salah | Grealish
      DCL | Jimenez // 4.5

      0.6 ITB, 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Tinmen
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Lol you must of been clean out of the brain when doing this

        I’d go someone different then

        Open Controls
        1. bozankrkic
            36 mins ago

            Clearly I was 🙂

            Open Controls
          • Don Van Vliet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            have*
            Irony lives!

            Open Controls
        2. Tingate
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          I'd be reluctant to get Zaha in before Wolves away.

          Barnes > Grealish or save and re-evaluate next week with 2 FTs

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Keep

          Open Controls
        4. bozankrkic
            35 mins ago

            Thanks guys

            Open Controls
        5. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          Bottomed.

          Who scored the first ever goal in a game you saw live?

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            48 mins ago

            Andy Cole.

            https://www.11v11.com/matches/manchester-united-v-queens-park-rangers-30-december-1995-22375/

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              What a line up that was!

              Open Controls
              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 1 Year
                10 mins ago

                My main memory is the crowd chanting "Fergie, Fergie, sign him up!" about William Prunier who was on trial but then he had an absolute nightmare the following game.

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Some QPR legends in their line up too

                  Open Controls
          2. The Reptile
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            Brian Talbot - 1979 Ars v I think Everton

            Open Controls
          3. Wild Rover
            • 10 Years
            47 mins ago

            Frank Worthington (Leicester)

            Open Controls
          4. Hot Toddy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            Gary Pallister

            Open Controls
          5. Steve Chance
            • 2 Years
            35 mins ago

            Robbie Dennison (Wolves).

            Open Controls
          6. Amey
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            Haven't watched a live game (yet!)
            Let's see 🙂
            Hopefully will get to Old Trafford one day to watch United play..

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Maybe if you win FPL you can get tickets to OT

              Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              you'll get a good feel for the atmosphere if you watch a game on sky with the stadium noise option.

              Open Controls
          7. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            30 mins ago

            Lee Howey for Sunderland v Birmingham in 1993 at Roker Park. We won 1-0.

            Open Controls
          8. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            FWIW mine is Gianfranco Zola - Chelsea 1-0 Southampton in March 97

            Open Controls
          9. Wag the Drog
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Ebanks-Blake vs Charlton March 2008. It was my second live game first was 0-0 Millwall Luton that month.

            Open Controls
          10. Third Eye Vision
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Kevin Sheedy scored both in a 2-0 win. Everton v Nottingham Forest 1986.

            Open Controls
          11. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Marcus Rashford. He scored both in the 2-1 win vs Pool at Old Trafford in 2018

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Nice - TAA still has nightmares about that game

              Open Controls
          12. Gregor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Brian Deane from the halfway line, Sheff Utd vs Liverpool.

            Open Controls
          13. Slartibartfast
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mark Albrighton, I think. For Villa against Wrexham, at the Racecourse.

            Open Controls
            1. Slartibartfast
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Oops, was Shaun Maloney apparently.

              Open Controls
          14. Don Van Vliet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            First Premier League goal:
            Colin Hendry, 1995

            Put one in with his head in the 12th minute for Blackburn at Villa Park.
            Game ended 0-1; was more entertained pummeling the Villa mascot with snowballs before KO.

            Open Controls
        6. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          Lost on last page

          Your help is needed on these two questions

          2 Questions for you

          Best Aguero replacement for this front eight

          Son Grealish Havertz Lookman Trossard

          Kane DCL xxxxxxxxx

          &

          Pick 3 to play out of

          Semedo
          Keane
          Chilwell
          Dallas

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            How much money do you have to spend?

            Open Controls
          2. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            10.7

            Open Controls
          3. Dexters Laboratory
              1 min ago

              Bamford/Antonio depending on injury and upgrade midfield or Brewster and really upgrade midfield.

              Open Controls
              1. Dexters Laboratory
                  just now

                  Bench Dallas

                  Open Controls
            • Cheeto__Bandito
                55 mins ago

                Saiss to Dias
                or
                Maupay to Bamford.

                Both not great but have 2 frees and need to use one

                Open Controls
                1. Dexters Laboratory
                    just now

                    Bamford

                    Open Controls
                2. Krupinho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  50 mins ago

                  Being 5millionth overall has made me hit the WC button, so this is what i have come up with;

                  Martinez* / McCarthy
                  Robbo* Chilwell* Kilman* Mitchell Coufal*
                  Zaha* Foden* Son Salah Soucek
                  Kane* DCL Bamford*

                  * denotes transferred in (TAA / Coady / Steer / Ayling / Taylor / KDB / McGinn / Jimi / Maupay out)

                  Thoughts? 0.7 ITB for a rainy day

                  Open Controls
                3. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                  • 6 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  When will West Ham's press conference be?
                  No chance of word before deadline on Friday night?

                  I really wanted to ditch Maupay for Antonio. He will destroy Gomez and his +1 on Saturday night if he plays

                  Open Controls
                4. FourLokoLeipzig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  I got rid of Soucek on my wildcard. He looked fairly threatening and the stats aren’t bad, but I realised the improved fixtures just meant he would go from being someone I was happy to have first sub each week to a frequent benching headache - too good to bench, not quite good enough for regular starts. Given how the rest of my wildcard went this week, though, my decision will likely turn out to ill-advised!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    That’s fair though think he remains a great enabler at 4.9, good enough to start in my eyes

                    Open Controls
                5. Disturbed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Anything on Ward?

                  Open Controls
                6. Reyson
                  • 3 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  WILL you still capt salah with liv injury crisis? Or just go for kane?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BoleynWin
                    • 3 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    I can’t see how this injury crisis is going to effect Salah or any of the Pool attackers negatively. If they do end up conceding goals because of an awful back four then the front lads will have to go full throttle to simply score more than the opponent?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • 2 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Or they try to be more careful and compact.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Major League Shocker
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        14 mins ago

                        Correct, we've already seen this trend.

                        I'll probably be capping Salah less than I would have. Fulham still looks like a good bet for a fixture to cap him, but not sure about any others in the near future.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Seanigula
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah, I kinda miss how it was a few seasons ago where they would have to score 3 or 4 to win and usually did

                      Open Controls
                7. wulfranian
                  • 4 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Any thoughts on Batshuayi?I know there are so many good forwards but if Antonio is out i am thinking to get him next gw.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Reyson
                    • 3 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Why batshuayi?

                    Open Controls
                    1. wulfranian
                      • 4 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      At this price i don't like many other forwards.Good fixtures for Palace and i liked his last two performances.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • 2 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        Bamford and Adams much better choices

                        Open Controls
                        1. wulfranian
                          • 4 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Bad fixtures though.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • 2 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            Crystal Palace face Wolves, Leeds, and Burnley next 3. That's not good for attacking players 😛 especially since palace aren't an attacking team

                            Open Controls
                            1. wulfranian
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              I will take him next gw.Leeds at homea bad fixture?Very good imo.Burnley away is a tough one.Newcastle and West brom are very good fixtures.Far bettet fixtures for Palace.

                              Open Controls
                      2. Vasqujg
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        CP is not that good. These "good" fixtures are also good fixtures for CP opponents.

                        Bats is Bum too

                        He might score, just a curious choice. It's differential for sure.

                        Open Controls
                        1. wulfranian
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          He is a risk and a differential for sure.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                    • 6 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Yeah I am considering this.
                    I have 2FT so will use one.

                    Need to deal with one of these
                    Maupay
                    Aurier
                    Grealish (anytime I own him........ zilch)

                    Grealish to Zaha is troubling my mind as Grealish does have good fixtures too.......... and Zaha always burns me too!

                    Thinking Maupay to Antonio if I get news he is fit (my preferred option as he will destroy Pool defence). But Batshyui was my 2nd consideration - I don't like Leeds upcoming fixtures so probably not going to load in Bamford. Similar with Bewster. Price is attractive to give me funds...... but........ I dont think the fella will score until February....

                    Open Controls
                    1. wulfranian
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Brighton`s performance against WBrom was bad imo.Burnley at home is a good fixture.If Antonio is fit then get him.If not then i would keep Maupay.And i would keep Grealish.Villas fixtures from gw9 are great.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Seanigula
                    • 11 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    If he equaled all the goals he ever scored for Chelsea over the next 5 weeks, what’s that, 2?

                    Open Controls
                8. Seanigula
                  • 11 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Ronaldo has Covid again...unless they mixed up his Covid test and his HPV test

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • 2 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    A 3rd time?

                    Open Controls
                  2. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    there's a difference between again and still

                    Open Controls
                    1. Seanigula
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      I thought when someone referred to him as “a superspreader” that they were talking about something else

                      Open Controls
                  3. Vasqujg
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    West Ham should bribe a nurse to declare Salah has COVID, then say, "MYYYY BAD!" after the match.

                    FPL would explode.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Seanigula
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Salah probably isn’t going out to nightclubs and partying with a bunch of people all the time...he only gets it if some party animal like Milner brings it back to the team

                      Open Controls
                9. Jdpz
                    33 mins ago

                    Will Foden play this GW from the first minute?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      100%

                      Open Controls
                      1. Seanigula
                        • 11 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        I have him, but not 100%...I think anytime he plays a full game midweek it’s possible he’s not in Pep’s plan for the weekend...but he’s probably still worth starting

                        Open Controls
                        1. Steve The Spud
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          just now

                          You’d think so but then I think last week in cl he sat out and then didn’t start pl either! It’s literally roulette!

                          But, he’s in form, I have him and I think he’ll start

                          Open Controls
                  • MosF94
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    27 mins ago

                    2 FTs, and very unsure how to use them (0.0 ITB):

                    Meslier (Button)
                    Robertson, Reguilon, KWP (Lamptey, Mitchell)
                    Salah, Son, Pulisic, Rodriguez, Grealish
                    Kane, DCL (Brewster)

                    Any suggestions would be much appreciated, thanks!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • 2 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Reguilon out

                      Open Controls
                      1. MosF94
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        12 mins ago

                        Hmm - if he had a bad fixture, or I didn't think he'd play this weekend, I'd agree - but I like his fixture, and I think he'll play...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • 2 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Mourinho is weird and i can see him playing Davies again. Not worth having such an expensive rotating defender

                          Open Controls
                  • Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                    • 6 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Which move would do do?

                    A) Aurier to Dias
                    B) Grealish to Zaha
                    C) Grealish to Foden
                    D) Maupay to Antonio
                    E) Maupay to Batshyui
                    F) Maupay to Bamford

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • 2 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Any of DEF

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • 2 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Don't take my word for it tho. That's just my personal annoyance with Maupay making me say that 😛

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                          • 6 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Yeah. Can't believe I brought him in.....
                          Really want Antonio to be fit.
                          Easy decision if he was

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Same here

                            Open Controls
                        2. Major League Shocker
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          7 mins ago

                          Your honesty is commendable Zim0. Really it's not just you. I've never owned Maupay and D or F depending on Antonio fitness sound very good.

                          Do you (OP) have the right team linked? I don't see Aurier in it, so I can't tell if it's a problem for you if he misses out.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                            • 6 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Me? How do you link your team?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Major League Shocker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              3 mins ago

                              Yes, you have a team linked https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/445309/history in your profile.

                              You should be able to link the right team by changing 445309 to your current FPL ID, which you can find by clicking View Gameweek History (in the URL).

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                                • 6 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Cheers - no idea how that happened?
                                Unless your team number changes each season and that was my one last season or something.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Major League Shocker
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  just now

                                  Yeah, it does change.

                                  You look like you have enough defenders so I wouldn't bother with Aurier atm.

                                  Open Controls
                          2. Zim0
                            • 2 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Thanks 🙂

                            Open Controls
                          3. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                            • 6 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Oh yeah. Weird. It takes me to a random team!!
                            I need to fix that!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Sorted!! Cheers for the heads up

                              Open Controls
                    2. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      18 mins ago

                      Grealish out? Madness

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        I owned him last season for about 6 weeks, and this week for a couple games now. Nothing for me!! Bit of a show pony with little end product.
                        So annoyed. I wildcarded and last moment took Zaha out as he was flagged. Of course Zaha has hooverd the points since and Grealish back to his normal self....

                        Open Controls
                    3. Stoichkov#8
                      • 5 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      easy A with Chilwell

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        I have Chilwell already. Aurier will surely play this weekend (unless he plays tomorrow)
                        There was no indication as to why he was not even on the bench at weekend?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stoichkov#8
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          its like James pick in Chel def. if he plays he can give nice returns but you will never know will he start. if you are fine with it than ok but I like nailed players.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah. I'm not keen on a Chelsea defence double up. Not brave enough for that!

                            Open Controls
                  • drughi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Mccarty
                    TAA Ayling Robertson
                    Salah(C) Son Grealish Jrod
                    Watkins DCL Kane

                    Forster Soucek Lamptey Douglas

                    Best use of 2 ft here ?

                    A. Lamptey>Kilman (save the other free transfer)
                    B. Lamptey and Jrod > Chilwell and Foden
                    C. Watkins>Brewster (play soucek and save a ft)
                    D. Watkins>Brewster and Lamptey>Chilwell

                    Open Controls
                  • Wag the Drog
                    • 8 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Play Justin (lee) or ASM (EVE)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      8 mins ago

                      ASM against Everton’s third choice RB sounds good to me

                      Open Controls
                      1. Third Eye Vision
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Chance that Kenny is fit for the weekend.

                        Open Controls
                  • A-L
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Only have enough confidence to play one WHU player as we see the same team mentality with West Ham every year. They seem to have one patch of good form during the season, can beat all the good teams they come across in the period, then lose the confidence and perform like relegation strugglers for the majority of the rest of it

                    Open Controls
                  • Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    21 mins ago

                    Best mid below 7.5 for the next 2 games only?

                    A. Grealish (SOU, ars)
                    B. Zaha (wol, LEE)
                    C. Foden (shu, LIV)

                    Any others I’m missing?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      10 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    2. djoker_nole
                        6 mins ago

                        Pulisic

                        Open Controls
                      • Sean
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        A, Bowen possibly another option

                        Open Controls
                    3. Stoichkov#8
                      • 5 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      I you were on WC which 3 strikers would you go?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wag the Drog
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Kane-DCL-Ings

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stoichkov#8
                          • 5 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          and if you had to pick one cheaper striker?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • 2 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Bamford or Adams

                            Open Controls
                      2. Hot Toddy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Wilson, Bamford / Antonio, Brewster

                        Open Controls
                    4. Vasqujg
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Very Good Article:

                      I want to get Antonio but these are the concerns-

                      (1) He seems injured or vulnerable
                      (2) Bowen and Fornals are Mids and I can more easily incorporate into my team
                      (3) Getting Antonio means eliminating a productive forward like DCL, Kane, Bamford, and other options
                      (4) Fornals can play great but not score, same with Bowen
                      (5) The Wingbacks are good, but WH is not a clean sheet club

                      Open Controls
                    5. Slitherene
                      • 2 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Werner (bur, SHU)

                      Or...

                      Vardy (lee, WOL)

                      Open Controls
                    6. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      2FT may as well use one but not quite sure on what, any ideas appreciated.

                      McCarthy Steer
                      Chillwell Keane KWP Ayling Lamptey
                      Son Mane Hamez Pulisic Sterling
                      Bamford DCL Brewster

                      Was thinking one of the 4.5 defenders to Kilman to free up extra funds..

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Lamptey to Kilman

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Or kwp if u don't want double Southampton defence

                          Open Controls
                    7. Sean
                      • 10 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Those with Son and Kane and no WC, what's the plan for GW9 onwards? Keeping one or shipping both? Considering keeping Kane and shipping Son to KDB/Sterling

                      Open Controls
                      1. Stoichkov#8
                        • 5 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        one will defo go for City mid. will decide leter which one.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Zim0
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I'm gonna be keeping Son till he gets injured. Kane to Mane or KDB or Sterling in GW10. Depends who's on the best form by then

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          And liverpool/city rotate really well in fixtures for a lot of weeks from then on so that'll be my transfer each week. Mane to KDB/Sterling. Sterling/KDB back to Mane. Hopefully i get a lot of captain points

                          Open Controls
                    8. Jdpz
                        8 mins ago

                        Podence to Foden or keep Podence?

                        Open Controls
                      • dshv
                        • 3 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Would you WC this after this week:

                        McCarthy
                        Taa mitchell justin lamptey taylor
                        Sterling son salah soucek bruno
                        Dcl watkins davis

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stoichkov#8
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          lets see after this week 😉

                          Open Controls
                      • El_Gigante
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Not sure what to do this week. Sitting on 2FT and 0.2itb. Would be keen to get two WHU assets and eventually MCI as well but not yet this week! Podence can go but 5.7 does not get me much.

                        Martinez | Forster
                        TAA | Saiss | Lamptey | Taylor | Mitchell
                        Salah | Son | Zaha | Podence | Burke
                        Kane | Werner | DCL

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.