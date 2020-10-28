Who are the best West Ham players in FPL ahead of their Gameweek 8 fixture swing?

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser takes a deep dive into the Premium Members Area statistics as he looks at the Hammers’ best Fantasy options for the weeks and months ahead.

West Ham United have impressed in the league so far this season. While David Moyes is everyone’s favourite meme, he’s giving it back to the critics by making some really good decisions.

At the back-end of the last campaign, West Ham were very close to getting relegated and Moyes made some difficult decisions in benching a lot of expensive talent – which paid off.

That trend has continued this season and the Hammers look like a completely different side. They sit amongst the best five teams in the league for shots in the box and are also amongst the top five for shots in the box conceded. Given that they have already faced Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City so far, those numbers look even more impressive.

Moyes’ troops are about to embark on a great run of fixtures after their game against Liverpool this weekend, which extends right the way through until Gameweek 20. Keeping that in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to take a closer look at options from West Ham in both attack and defence.

As you can see above, this is a very impressive fixture run for the Hammers and they look primed for offering a lot of value at both ends of the pitch. After Liverpool at the weekend, they only face Manchester United and Chelsea from the traditional top six between Gameweeks 8 and 20.

Defence

