77
Captain Sensible October 29

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 7?

77 Comments
There is pressure on the captaincy decision in Fantasy Premier League once again this week after a low-scoring round in Gameweek 6.

Thankfully, the key candidates themselves remain largely unchanged, with Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) at the heart of the discussion for Gameweek 7.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to work out which option is the best recipient for your armband, powered by some in-depth analysis of data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

CAPTAIN POLL

After blanking with a huge majority share of the captain poll in Gameweek 6, Salah finds himself reeled closer to the chasing pack by Kane ahead of this weekend’s matches.

The Egyptian enjoyed more than 40% of the votes last time out but has convinced just 28.4% of voters that he is worth trusting for the visit of West Ham to Anfield. 

That is only 0.53 percentage points ahead of Kane, who has now outscored Salah by 15 points this season.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has outperformed the Liverpool man by an even greater margin (19 points) but his latest double-digit haul is not quite enough to make him more than the best of the rest in terms of differentials.

18.2% of our readers are considering the South Korean for the armband when Brighton come to north London.

Due to the aforementioned trio dominating the poll, none of the remaining options have gained more than 5% of votes, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m, 4%) and Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m, 3.6%) closing this week’s top five.

KEY MATCHES

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

The recent impressive form of Spurs’ attackers and Brighton’s struggles in the clean sheet department make this particular fixture the most important for the Gameweek 7 captaincy.

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Captain:
    A)Salah
    B)Son
    C)Kane
    And why?

    Open Controls
    1. TNB
      47 mins ago

      B or C - If Spurs win (which I think they will), Kane or Son will either be on the score sheet or will assist. Just the way it is right now.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Which one then?
        I think this game favours Son but usually he is not so hot in home games...

        Open Controls
        1. TNB
          32 mins ago

          I'll be captaining Son

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          32 mins ago

          What makes you think that? The three game sample size?

          Open Controls
          1. TNB
            30 mins ago

            I think the current team works around them. I think that's why Mourinho has rushed Bale into the system because he doesn't have to right now

            Open Controls
            1. TNB
              24 mins ago

              hasn't rushed Bale

              Open Controls
          2. Silecro
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            more points for goals, cs point, better goalscoring form this year, what else do you need? captain CDM at your own peril

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 mins ago

              "captain CDM", the words of a FPL player with little sense.

              Open Controls
            2. I Must Break You
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              CDM?

              Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      C because I see Spurs scoring more than L'Pool. Kane has better underlying stats and Brighton have Dunk out, also Brighton have conceded the most pens in the league

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe just C. Kane's EO is always going to be above >100% now and so if you don't captain him you want him to blank, which is never a nice position to be!

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Son higher %TSB I think he will match Kane's EO this gw as people start to trust him after the goal Vs Burnley. But if your captain scores 16 pts on Saturday then you don't have to worry I think 😉

        Open Controls
  2. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Castagne injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Aggronaut
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes, hamstring injury...

      https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1321863790703632384

      Open Controls
  3. Coys96
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Can I save a FT? 1.1 itb

    Martinez
    Trent Saiss James
    Salah Son Pulisic Foden
    Kane (c) DCL Watkins

    Forster Lamptey Burke Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Potter is the sort of naive, idealistic, inflexible manager that Mourinho loves to tear apart so Kane (C) is an easy choice for me this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Maupay masterclass incoming

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        22 mins ago

        Higher chance of Natalie Dormer asking me out

        Open Controls
        1. Seanigula
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Isn’t Helen Mirren more age appropriate?

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            For you, certainly.

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Done him

              Open Controls
  5. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who should I lose for Kane this week?

    A) Werner
    B) Jimenez

    (The other will be departing my squad next week for Antonio)

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      B then.

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Don’t agree with the plan in general?

        Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Keep werner, feel like he'll do well for next 3

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        My plan was to do:

        This GW: Werner/Jimi > Kane
        Next GW: Werner/Jimi + Podence > Antonio + Rashford

        Not a good plan?

        Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      B will be the common answer, but I think there is a real chance A is benched this GW (coming from an owner!)

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeh? Cuz he’s played every game?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          A few things:

          - Started every game and played 90 in every one apart from 70 mins in the last one. Played 90 midweek in Russia.
          - Lampard's comments re: "a few tired bodies following the win in Russia" ... "there will be changes given the hectic fixture schedule"
          - Burnley potentially being a less suited team IMO to Werner's style (more defensive)
          - Tammy starting all the 'easier' games for Chelsea so far (WBA and Palace)
          - Tammy playing 10 mins in Russia (and getting an assist)

          That being said, this is just guesswork and he could still return coming off the bench.

          Open Controls
    5. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tammy started after the Carabao cup win, where he linked up well with Havertz for his hat trick.

      He hasn't started again since.

      Not sure Werner will be benched personally.

      Pulisic, Kante, Mount all influenced the game as much if not more than Tammy.

      Ziyech likely to be rested, I expect Werner starts.

      Open Controls
    6. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A easily. Werner still hasn’t done anything to prove he is a good pick other than against Southampton which is a more of a Bundlesliga team than a PL team in terms of style.

      Jimenez is a proven player, one of the best fpl assets.

      Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Just listened to Joe's and David's captain podcast and i'm bit confused....
    Brighton low xG - slopy and not good defensively
    WHU low xG - new Atletico Madrid in their prime

    The way this season goes I wouldn't be surprised if WHU got trashed and Brighton nicked 1-1.

    Also one of my most hated FPL phrases is "He was unlucky on another day he would have hauled..." altough it might be true just hate the feeling that my captain (like Salah against Blades) was so close yet so far from points...

    Open Controls
  7. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Castagne injured. BBC Sport:

    'Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his team selection tonight was partly impacted by injuries. Having just got Jamie Vardy back he says Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans now have issues.

    "Timothy might be out now until after the international break which is a shame for us," he told BT Sport.'

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      https://www.bbc.com/sport/live/football/54077462

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Damn, who replaces him?
      Luke Thomas LB, Justin RB?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Tonight's team but not same as PL 11.

        Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs, Justin; Choudhury, Tielemans, Under, Maddison; Vardy. Subs: Ward, Jakupović, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Pérez, Iheanacho.

        Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bamford hatty incoming again

      Open Controls
  8. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Saiss, Kilman or Marcal - two of three?

    What you reckon guys?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not until you're more sure how nailed on they'll be.

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Exactly, who do you think starts tomorrow?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          I've no clue so wouldn't buy any of them. I have Saiss and will keep him unless he loses out.

          Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saiss and kilman, I reckon unchanged

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Correct - think Kilman is fairly locked now at LCB so between Saiss and Marcal at LWB

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is Kilman looking nailed on now? Would be a steal at that price.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He's playing well enough and has a big future ahead of him. Saiss has always looked the weakest of the three regular CBs

          Open Controls
  9. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Drawing a parallel between Rashford's counter-attacking goal against Brighton and Son's prospects against them is a really good insight.

    Thanks Jan, always enjoy these articles.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      My favorite read every week. Detailed and provides excellent insights.

      Open Controls
  10. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Martinez
    Lamptey Trent Saiss Ayling (Branth)
    Son Salah(c) Sterling Rodriguez (Bissouma)
    Kane Wilson (Brewster)

    Gtg, Save transfer?

    Open Controls
  11. Donny_Rover
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robbo James Saiss (Digne Mitchell)
    Salah (c) Son Foden James (Bissouma)
    Kane DCL Watkins

    1FT, £0.4m ITB

    Is it worth bringing Chilwell in for Digne? I don’t think Digne is worth it this season with James on most set pieces, may look to bring Keane in down the line for James or Saiss. Will be looking to bring in De Bruyne &/or Rashford over the next few weeks but think that Chilwell is a solid season keeper so pretty low risk move.

    Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Podence to a,b or c in draft?

    A) Torres
    B) Fornals
    C) Henderson

    Open Controls
    1. Donny_Rover
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Torres. If/when he starts to get more minutes he’ll get decent points - Fornals doesn’t seem to get much in the way of returns and Henderson’s a 2 point at best most weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Henderson could be centre back v West Ham.

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers lads, they were in order of preference and going to try for Torres.

      Open Controls
    3. Jdpz
      7 mins ago

      keep

      Open Controls
  13. Bruno Commando
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Should I use my FT or roll?

    1) Jimi -> Werner
    2) Bardsley -> Dallas/Ayling/Kilman

    Team:
    Ryan
    Robbo Lewis Mitchell Justin
    Salah Son Sterling Hames
    Jimi DCL

    Steer Brewster Bissouma Bardsley
    1.9 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Roll.

      Open Controls
  14. Thia6o
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    G2g?

    Martinez
    Trent Saiss Chilwell
    Salah Zaha Rodz Son
    Bamford Kane DCL

    Ryan/Justin/McGinn/Mitchell

    Open Controls
  15. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Even if he's fit will Mitchell start GW7 for Palace?

    Open Controls
  16. Kno
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    So the old 2ft but unsure if I should use one dilemma. Any obvious move I am missing?

    martinez
    robbo pva dallas
    salah son j.rod grealish pulisic
    kane (C) dcl

    Bench: mitchell brewster lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm not fond of bench transfer but Miitchell is flagged, PVA prob keep him benched anyway and Kilman might keep his spot.

      Open Controls
  17. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Will Castagne be much of a loss to Leicester defensively? Because he's a very attacking fullback so not much I think?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      I don't know but i can't any more bamford hattricks 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        See i missed writing take because i can't take it

        Open Controls
  18. Erez Avni
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Should I bring Kilman instead of Mitchell for free?

    Or just play KWP/Justin alongside TAA and Robo?

    Open Controls
  19. gelisiguzel
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Should I do Fernandes& Maupay --> Rodriguez & Werner for free?

    I have also enough money to get Vardy in but Chelsea has a better fixture.

    Open Controls
  20. Carefree Crew
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Chilwell is a solid pick. Nailed, subbed off in CL (no injury) suggests he'll start. Positive fixtures. Popular pick with the pundits. Good stats apparently.

    Open Controls
  21. JGP
    31 mins ago

    My team:

    MARTINEZ
    ROBO. SAISS. CHILWELL
    SALAH. HAMEZ SON. BARKLEY
    WERNER JIMENEZ. DCL

    RYAN MITCHELL. DUNNE. ANGUISSA

    Should i do jimenez > antonio and hamez > fernandes next gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      WHY ARE YOU SHOUTING?

      Open Controls
  22. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    If Castagne is injured. Start one
    1) Dallas
    2) Saïss

    Trent, Semedo, 1or 2

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  23. JGP
    21 mins ago

    Have 1 free transfer. My team:

    Martinez
    Robo. Saiss. Chilwell
    Salah. Barkley. Hamez. Son
    Werner. Jimenez. DCL

    Ryan Mitchell. Anguissa. Dunne

    any suggestions?
    Thinking of doing Jimenez > Antonio and Hamez > Fernandes next gameweek.

    Open Controls
  24. baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anytime goalscorer odds:
    Salah 1.8
    Kane 1.85
    (Son 2.4)

    Goals and assists so far:
    Salah 6+1
    Kane 5+8
    (Son 8+2)

    Yes, Salah gets one pt more from goals and has possibility to get cs point. KISS is easy rule here. I can't imagine any algorithm or decision making process that could justify anything else than C Kane (if Salah is the other option). Therefore it is between Kane and Son for me.

    PS Sorry for reposting this, I started to write it under previous article before noticing this one.

    Open Controls
    1. swobe
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Do you like the look of Son against that Brighton line?

      Open Controls
  25. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Awful from Davies. Dwells on the ball at LCB, gets tackled, and Antwerp score a 2v1 against Sanchez.

    Open Controls

