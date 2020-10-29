Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 7?

There is pressure on the captaincy decision in Fantasy Premier League once again this week after a low-scoring round in Gameweek 6.

Thankfully, the key candidates themselves remain largely unchanged, with Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) at the heart of the discussion for Gameweek 7.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to work out which option is the best recipient for your armband, powered by some in-depth analysis of data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

CAPTAIN POLL

After blanking with a huge majority share of the captain poll in Gameweek 6, Salah finds himself reeled closer to the chasing pack by Kane ahead of this weekend’s matches.

The Egyptian enjoyed more than 40% of the votes last time out but has convinced just 28.4% of voters that he is worth trusting for the visit of West Ham to Anfield.

That is only 0.53 percentage points ahead of Kane, who has now outscored Salah by 15 points this season.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has outperformed the Liverpool man by an even greater margin (19 points) but his latest double-digit haul is not quite enough to make him more than the best of the rest in terms of differentials.

18.2% of our readers are considering the South Korean for the armband when Brighton come to north London.

Due to the aforementioned trio dominating the poll, none of the remaining options have gained more than 5% of votes, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m, 4%) and Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m, 3.6%) closing this week’s top five.

KEY MATCHES

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

The recent impressive form of Spurs’ attackers and Brighton’s struggles in the clean sheet department make this particular fixture the most important for the Gameweek 7 captaincy.

