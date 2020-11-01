752
Dugout Discussion November 1

Solskjaer turns to midfield diamond as Willian and Holding return for Arsenal

752 Comments
Share

The penultimate Premier League match on Sunday sees Manchester United play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly jettisoned natural width in favour of a midfield diamond for this clash, having used that set-up in the Champions League in midweek.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) returns to the centre of midfield alongside Fred (£5.3m) and Paul Pogba (£7.8m), with Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) playing just behind a front two of Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.2m).

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is still suspended while Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) is only among the substitutes.

Arsenal have made 10 alterations from the win over Dundalk on Thursday, with only Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) keeping his place.

Compared to Gameweek 6, however, there are only three changes, with Dani Ceballos (£5.0m), Granit Xhaka (£5.4m) and the injured David Luiz (£5.5m) missing out.

Rob Holding (£4.4m) makes a surprise return to the starting XI despite having initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring issue, with Willian (£7.8m) also back from a calf problem.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m) again starts out wide for Mikel Arteta’s troops.

He has now blanked four Gameweeks in a row, which represents his worst run in FPL since moving to England over two years ago.

Fernandes, the only United player who boasts a double-digit ownership in FPL, has never blanked two games in a row since joining United earlier this year.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Partey, Willian, Aubameyang, Saka, Lacazette.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

752 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    just now

    End of the game. Ole is Arteta's whipping boy

    Open Controls
  2. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Wow... This result means we are at 15th!!

    Just pathetic... Thanks Ole and the bunch of dullards. Special mention to Pogba for being the biggest shite!

    Open Controls
  3. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    I notice that one guy in LMS is currently on 14 ......... he played his wildcard.
    Ouch.

    Open Controls
  4. Alexike8 fc
    • 2 Years
    just now

    So I have Matt Ryan and Brighton sub keeper , and non of them is in goal , oh No

    Open Controls
  5. Right In The Stanchion
    just now

    Lol@ Man Utd.

    Hugs fellow Arsenal fans

    Xx

    Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    just now

    To leave Old Trafford with 3 points is simply beautiful. COYG!

    Open Controls
  7. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Enjoyed that rashford blank after the midweek hysteria

    Open Controls
  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    just now

    United fans got excited after winning 5-0 v a farmers team with a manager in a clowns outfit

    Open Controls
  9. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Ole...consistently inconsistent. Crap manager. Clueless tactics. 100 games and STILL no style of play.

    Open Controls
  10. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Ryan on the bench is horrible news for Son/Kane owners

    Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ole is special, taking of Bruno and leaving on McTominay and Pogba haha

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Off*

      Open Controls
  12. Londongeezaa
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Brought in Martinez for Ryan this week. 0 points all round.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.