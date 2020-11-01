Solskjaer turns to midfield diamond as Willian and Holding return for Arsenal

The penultimate Premier League match on Sunday sees Manchester United play host to Arsenal.
Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly jettisoned natural width in favour of a midfield diamond for this clash, having used that set-up in the Champions League in midweek.
Scott McTominay (£4.9m) returns to the centre of midfield alongside Fred (£5.3m) and Paul Pogba (£7.8m), with Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) playing just behind a front two of Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.2m).
Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is still suspended while Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) is only among the substitutes.
Arsenal have made 10 alterations from the win over Dundalk on Thursday, with only Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) keeping his place.
Compared to Gameweek 6, however, there are only three changes, with Dani Ceballos (£5.0m), Granit Xhaka (£5.4m) and the injured David Luiz (£5.5m) missing out.
Rob Holding (£4.4m) makes a surprise return to the starting XI despite having initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring issue, with Willian (£7.8m) also back from a calf problem.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.7m) again starts out wide for Mikel Arteta’s troops.
He has now blanked four Gameweeks in a row, which represents his worst run in FPL since moving to England over two years ago.
Fernandes, the only United player who boasts a double-digit ownership in FPL, has never blanked two games in a row since joining United earlier this year.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Partey, Willian, Aubameyang, Saka, Lacazette.
End of the game. Ole is Arteta's whipping boy