Scout Squad November 5

The Scout Squad’s top picks for FPL Gameweek 8

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea assets are predictably at the forefront of the Scout Squad panel’s thoughts as the two London clubs prepare to face sides in the bottom three this weekend.

For those new to this site, this weekly precursor to the Scout Picks article sees our four-man selection committee champion the standout Fantasy Premier League assets for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout editor David, deputy editor Neale, video content manager Andy and Pro Pundit Tom will each put forward an 18-man squad of players and explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The nominations listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the FPL deadline at 16:00 GMT on Friday.

There are requirements for at least:

  • One goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • One sub-£5.0m defender
  • One midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • One forward priced at £7.5m or lower

Each panelist is restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

David NealeTomAndy
GKLukasz FabianskiEdouard MendyEdouard MendyLukasz Fabianski
Alex McCarthyBernd LenoHugo LlorisKasper Schmeichel
Illan MeslierAlex McCarthyAlex McCarthyBernd Leno
DFKurt ZoumaBen ChilwellBen ChilwellBen Chilwell
Ben ChilwellTariq LampteyTariq LampteySergio Reguilón
Sergio ReguilónAaron CresswellAaron CresswellAaron Cresswell
Vladimir CoufalSergio ReguilónHector BellerínLuke Ayling
Stuart DallasLuke AylingStuart DallasTariq Lamptey
MFSon Heung-minSon Heung-minSon Heung-minHeung-Min Son
Jack GrealishJarrod BowenPierre-Emerick AubameyangHakim Ziyech
Wilfried ZahaKevin De BruyneKevin De BruynePierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pablo FornalsBruno FernandesJarrod BowenPablo Fornals
Daniel PodenceBukayo SakaJames Ward-ProwseMarcus Rashford
FWHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry Kane
Patrick BamfordTammy AbrahamTimo WernerTimo Werner
Timo WernerDominic Calvert-LewinJamie VardyChe Adams
Callum WilsonCallum WilsonChe AdamsCallum Wilson
Dominic Calvert-LewinPatrick BamfordPatrick BamfordJamie Vardy

Most popular picks: Ben Chilwell, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane (four), Alex McCarthy, Tariq Lamptey, Aaron Cresswell, Sergio Reguilon, Callum Wilson, Timo Werner, Patrick Bamford (three)

DAVID SAID…

The time has finally come to invest in West Ham’s defence after their relatively assured start to the campaign, despite their tough fixtures.

Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal get the nod from me as the Hammers host Fulham on Saturday evening. The goalkeeper has earned an additional save point in each of his last three matches while wing-back Coufal already has two assists in just four appearances for his new club, averaging 4.3 points per game thus far – and they were against Leicester, Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell form part of my Chelsea defensive double-up as both players offer potential at both ends of the pitch.

The centre-back is top for shots on target among defenders over the last four matches while Sheffield United have conceded more headed chances than any other side both in the last four and across all Gameweeks this season.

Meanwhile, the Blades have also been susceptible down their right-hand side, giving up more chances in this area of the pitch than any other Premier League team in 2020/21 – which should benefit Chilwell and Timo Werner. Of course, both of these selected Chelsea defenders have decent clean sheet potential too as Sheffield United are the second-worst for shots in the box since Gameweek 4.

Fresh from exploiting Leicester City’s weak right-hand side and scoring in Gameweek 7, Stuart Dallas has another favourable match-up this weekend. He faces a Crystal Palace side that ranks second-worst for chances conceded on the right in the last four matches.

And continuing that theme, Daniel Podence gets a mention for the same reason. It is he who will line up against the Leicester right flank for Wolves, which ranks behind of only Palace and Newcastle for most chances conceded there since Gameweek 4.

Son Heung-min may have blanked for the third home match from a possible four in Gameweek 7 but a trip to West Bromwich Albion is a particularly exciting one for FPL’s most popular asset. Just under 75% of his points have come in away matches this season, while the Baggies’ recent defensive improvements looked something of a false dawn as they lost 2-0 to a poor Fulham side.

42 of Harry Kane‘s 71 points have also come on the road this season, so there’s no reason why he cannot provide another big score at the Hawthorns, especially as only two players have registered more shots on target than him over the last four matches.

One of those is Patrick Bamford who, like the premium Spurs attackers, is also very much an away-day asset, having blanked in each of his last three home matches. The Leeds striker has banked 62.7% of his points on the road this season while only Everton have a worse figure for expected goals conceded (xGC) than Crystal Palace over the last four.

Given how much of an open style Leeds employ under Marcelo Bielsa, I expect Wilfried Zaha to cause problems with his pace and rapid colleagues on the counter-attack. He has two goals in three home matches this season.

Jack Grealish and Pablo Fornals complete my midfield. The Aston Villa man has created more big chances than any other player over the last four matches, also boasting 10 shots in the box, four big chances and five shots on target for incredible all-round points potential.

Meanwhile, I am expecting Fulham’s defence to crumble under a repeat of West Ham’s recent attacking displays, which benefits Fornals. No Hammer (other than the injured Michail Antonio) has registered more shots in the box or efforts on target than him in the last four.

NEALE SAID…

It’s not often that a Manchester City pick requires much justification but, given that many seem to be swerving the clash between the top two of last season, my nomination of Kevin De Bruyne perhaps requires some elaboration.

The vulnerable state of Liverpool’s van Dijk-less backline is, of course, part of the reasoning but it’s as much to do with how Pep Guardiola deploys his creative Belgian in these so-called “bigger” games, with De Bruyne frequently used as a second striker or number 10 rather than on the right-hand side of central midfield.

Indeed, if we think back to this corresponding fixture in July, De Bruyne wreaked havoc from this advanced central position and grabbed two attacking returns in City’s 4-0 win over a Reds side that had admittedly and understandably lost its urge after sealing the Premier League title.

The outside chance of Jarrod Bowen occupying the Michail Antonio role against Fulham this weekend sees him nestled in my picks but, even on his usual right flank, he is capable of causing damage. Pablo Fornals has largely matched or outstripped Bowen for a number of key underlying stats this season but, purely going off what used to be known as ‘watching the games’ before the Eye Test™ burst onto the scene, I favour the former Hull winger’s ability to ghost into dangerous positions: he has almost double the number of penalty box touches as Fornals this season.

Opposition weaknesses are often what we look at in these articles, and a number of my Gameweek 8 picks are indeed influenced by various frailities.

Callum Wilson, for example, gets in as much by virtue of Southampton’s injury crisis as he does through merit. The Saints potentially being under-strength at the back is also one of the reasons why Alex McCarthy is not higher up my list.

Luke Ayling, who, in my eyes, still looks the more potent Leeds full-back despite the shortage of attacking returns, gets the nod over Stuart Dallas, with Crystal Palace bottom of the table for chances conceded from their left flank.

Earning his place in my squad through his own on-field displays is Bukayo Saka. While involvement in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League tie could admittedly prove to be the spanner to my plan, Saka has impressed hugely of late and has started four league matches in a row. Despite often featuring at wing-back, he’s top of Arsenal assets for attempts on goal and shots in the box and averages more penalty box touches per game than even Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tammy Abraham is my curveball pick, when many others are plumping for Timo Werner. The German was due to be rested last weekend at Burnley, only for a Christian Pulisic injury to catapult him straight back into the Chelsea starting XI. Lasting 90 minutes in that match and again in midweek, I do worry, as an owner, that Werner might finally face bench duty against Sheffield United.

Both Abraham and Werner can play in the same team, of course, as we saw twice already this week. It’ll be the former who is deployed centrally if they do both make the cut and, as someone who is quite decent at nipping in front of a defender to meet a cross, his ability to find a half-yard of space may come in useful against a Blades backline that aims to stifle. Quality service from the likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech will also help no end.

TOM SAID…

Chelsea’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this weekend, with their Gameweek 7 opponents Sheffield United failing to find the back of the net in four of their seven matches so far. In fact, if you remove penalties, they’ve scored just one goal all season. Edouard Mendy has now kept clean sheets in each of his last five appearances, while Ben Chilwell is averaging 8.25 points per game since making his debut.

West Ham United’s home fixture against Fulham also stands out. The Hammers have impressed in recent weeks, with Aaron Cresswell performing well as their left-sided centre-half. As a result, he isn’t getting forward quite as much, but he is creating from deeper areas and set-plays, which is highlighted by the fact that he ranks first amongst defenders for successful crosses and chances created this season.

Héctor Bellerín also returns to the squad. Since his last appearance in Gameweek 2, the 25-year-old has racked up three assists, with Arsenal putting up some decent defensive numbers. Aston Villa’s left flank, which tends to look a bit more vulnerable, also comes into my thinking.

Hugo Lloris, Alex McCarthy, Tariq Lamptey (if fit) and Stuart Dallas complete the picks at the back.

Further forward, the inclusion of heavy-hitters Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane largely speak for themselves, so I’ll dedicate a bit more time to some of my differentials.

Jarrod Bowen has already netted three times this season and ranks in the top 10 midfielders for big chances and expected goals (xG). Despite being far from his best at Anfield on Saturday night, I’m tipping him to get back on track against a Fulham side who have given up 20 chances down their left-hand side this season – only Crystal Palace and Burnley have allowed more from that zone.

Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams also get the nod. 

Ward-Prowse has played a direct hand in four goals in his last two matches and could have more joy against Newcastle United who often look vulnerable defending set-pieces. Adams could benefit too, bearing in mind that the Magpies have failed to keep a clean sheet since the opening day.

The forward list is completed by Timo Werner, Jamie Vardy and Patrick Bamford.

ANDY SAID…

After Burnley kept Tottenham Hotspur at bay for long periods of the match in Gameweek 6, I was expecting a similar game against Chelsea in Gameweek 7. Chelsea ended up cruising to a fairly routine 3-0 win and showed that they have the ability to unlock teams who like to defend.

With this in mind, I’ve selected Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Ziyech may have been a bit fortunate to get a goal and assist from just one shot on goal and one chance created but as he integrates more with the side, he’s going to show us just what he can do.

Despite Manchester United’s poor showing against Arsenal, I’ve put Marcus Rashford into my squad. Everton have conceded two goals in each of their last four matches, with United scoring seven goals across their two away fixtures so far. If there are no penalties I fancy Rashford to outscore Bruno Fernandes.

Even with Michail Antonio potentially missing, Fulham isn’t a fixture that you can ignore. Jarrod Bowen is tempting, but Pablo Fornals has played almost the same amount of minutes so far this season and created four more chances, as well as had two more shots in the box. With five attacking returns already this season he has the fixture to make it more. 

As a Stuart Dallas owner, I find myself relieved that he outscored Luke Ayling against Leicester. However, I can’t help but watch Leeds and always wonder if I had the wrong full-back. Dallas has had more shots so far, but only one extra in the box (three v two). When it comes to chances created Ayling, leads eight v three. From the eye test, Ayling seems to consistently be up and down the touchline, with Dallas further back, although he does sometimes move into midfield. All in all, it’s probably a close one, but I’m trusting the eyes on this one and hoping for a bounce-back against Crystal Palace.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

AA33‘s winning 53-point margin in Gameweek 2 is the target to beat.

In Gameweek 7, the Scout Picks triumphed 67-50 over Riot to take a 5-2 lead over the community.

Our next Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

803 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Werner Bremen
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Bowen or Fornals?

    Open Controls
    1. Dirtymeercat666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. yosim
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Fornals

        Open Controls
    3. Fernando Torres
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A) Rashford + Mitchell
      B) Ziyech + Chilwell (-4)

      Which is better?

      Open Controls
      1. Dirtymeercat666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. JS27
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      West Ham penalties: who do we expect to be on them without Noble or Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Haller

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        No idea.

        Could be Bowen or even Cresswell.

        Open Controls
    5. In a Rush
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Who to play along side Zouma Lamptey?

      A. Kwp
      B. Ayling

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        kwp

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          50 mins ago

          Cheers on kwp at the moment but reading that Southampton have a couple of injuries.

          Open Controls
      2. Honourvolley
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        B for me.

        Open Controls
      3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Ayling

        Open Controls
    6. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I feel like this West Ham bandwagon will end in tears.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          same

          Open Controls
        • Dirtymeercat666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yep me too

          Open Controls
        • Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Seems to happen to all those mid table team bandwagons. Just don't double/triple up and it's fine

          Open Controls
      2. joey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Any advice appreciated as I'm having a few doubts on my team. Got 0.1m in the bank and no transfers so it's really going forward what would be recommended.

        Martinez / Button

        Chilwell / Coufal / Targett / Kilman / Struijk

        Salah / Bruno / Son / Rodriguez / Grealish

        Kane / DCL / Brewster

        I think my main concerns are that the defence looks a little weak and maybe even up front. Thinking Bruno can do one soon to some fodder and go 4-3-3 with maybe Werner and Dias or Cancelo replacing Brewster and Struijk. Any thoughts appreciated, tia

        Open Controls
        1. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Your midfield is MEGA, which is why you're light up top and at the back.

          Look to get rid of Bruno and possibly even JRod to free up some funds.

          Open Controls
          1. joey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Muchos gracias, sort of what I was thinking. Salah has done well but not brilliantly for his price but I have faith in him and so far the other 3 midfielders have proven good value so it's Bruno on the chopping block which releases 6m or so

            Open Controls
      3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Got less replies..

        Guys for the coming gw's my plan is to

        A) robbo son havertz to bellerin ziyech kdb
        B) robbo havertz kane to cancelo kdb werner

        If A is the option then I can make havertz to ziyech now and the rest after ib. If B is the option then. I can save and wait for ib and then do the transfers..

        Which one to choose guys?

        Open Controls
      4. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Kane or Son for the armband?

        Open Controls
        1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Son

          Open Controls
        2. Dirtymeercat666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Kane

          Open Controls
        3. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Soane

          Open Controls
        4. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          im on Kane atm but have both.

          Open Controls
      5. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Would you prioritise:

        A) Trent,Puli > 4.7, KDB
        B) Conservative 1ft spend puli> ziyech?

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          *forgot to mention that have 2ft so both options are for free

          Open Controls
        2. Dirtymeercat666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Probably conservative, but have a plan for kdb

          Open Controls
      6. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        How nailed is James Justin these days?

        And Reece James for that matter?

        Contemplating both, thanks

        Open Controls
      7. Tomsk
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Given Reece James has 2 games international suspension( so 14 day break) do we expect him to start on Saturday?

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            44 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
        • EWH2020
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          TAA,Jimi to Coufal,Werner -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Dirtymeercat666
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            No; don’t think so

            Open Controls
          2. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            yeh don't think it's worth it
            actually looking at Jimi-Saiss to Werner-Coufal for free

            Open Controls
        • Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Even though Mane looks a great option I think he has to leave my team this week as I just cannot afford the double up going forward and I prefer capping Salah.

          Mane to Ziyech this week let's me upgrade Saiss to Cancelo/Dias, Foden to Grealish, Son to KDB & Watkins to Wilson/Antonio/Bamford in the coming weeks.

          Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            I wouldn't. Because you need a placeholder for a City mid in GW10. Mane is a powerful differential for the next 2 weeks.

            Open Controls
        • The Senate
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          2FT, 1.5ITB
          Ramsdale/4.0
          Chilwell Semedo KWP
          Salah Son Rashford Grealish Podence
          Kane DCL
          (Brewster Justin Mitchell)

          (A) Podence to Bowen/Fornals
          (B) Podence to Mount
          (C) Mitchell to 4.0
          (D) Ramsdale to Leno
          (E) Something else?

          Open Controls
        • LLoris
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Podence Out For:
          A) Grealish
          B) Zaha
          C) Jota

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          hames's nads must be ok now ,crikey imagine having knacker agonies for two continuous weeks ,*winces*

          Open Controls
        • Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Jota not worth a go as a 6.4m banging in goals for Liverpool left, right and centre?

          Open Controls
          1. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I think he's a better option than Foden at that price point.

            Open Controls
            1. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Think he is better than Foden. But, I'd rather just not own either to be honest

              Open Controls
        • The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Man UTD are in big trouble unless they go back to playing a 4 3 3 system. Bruno, Rashford and Martial all struggling to find form in the current system which keeps changing from 5 to 4 at the back with different midfield set ups.
          The manager traditionally plays 4 3 3 in his career but the club didn't buy him the wingers he wanted in the summer.
          Martial at 8.7m is a bargain if United can sort themselves out.

          Open Controls
        • Urchin
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I am biased because i own him, but i still can't believe how much under the radar Bellerin is on this forum

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            39 mins ago

            GWs 12 to 24 await

            Open Controls
          2. The Mandalorian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            His creative stats are average and Arsenal conceed a goal a game. He's been spoken about.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Have you thought about the quality of opposition?

              VS Liverpool, City and United I doubt Arsenal will put up comparable attacking/creative stats compared to vs weaker teams. Those average stats could well be masked by tough fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Agree. No surprise that against a super defensive sheffield side he came uo with 2 assists when he was allowed to attack

                Open Controls
          3. Joey Tribbiani
              36 mins ago

              funny how everyone talking about him now, when I was praising him after gw1

              Open Controls
            • Kakashi Of The Leaf
              • 4 Years
              35 mins ago

              I expect Arsenal not to keep cs in 3 of the next 4 fixtures. Wolves leeds Villa Spurs . Dont see many cs there.
              Although you can always bank on attacking returns

              Open Controls
            • ElliotJHP
              • 8 Years
              34 mins ago

              He has been discussed quite a bit this week, usually his merits vs WH defence

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              I looked at him in more depth last night.

              He's a good option for the long term but I'm not really loving his fixtures over the next 4. I think my plan is to bring him in GW12.

              Arsenal are definitely better defensively than last season. Offensively, he might be underperforming a bit purely because Arsenal have faced Liverpool, City and United in 3 of their first 7 games. Against mid-table sides, Arsenal can attack more.

              However, I'm wary of the 'tougher' mid table teams like Villa, Wolves, Leeds (all teams that they're playing in the next 4) because of how they struggled to create against Leicester.

              When they come up against the 'Bramble tier' teams (as called by the guys on FPL Wire) I will definitely think about jumping on board.

              Open Controls
          4. UshFPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Which combo? Just for the next 1/2 weeks

            A. Chilwell and Bowen
            B. Ayling and Werner

            Open Controls
          5. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Is it stupid logic to captain Kane because I know rivals have him and not many off them have Kane or should I gamble on Son (C)?

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Captain who you think is more likely to score most points

              Open Controls
          6. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Kane or Son for captain?

            Just know I will manage to get this wrong.

            Open Controls
            1. yosim
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                toss of a coin - both could haul

                Open Controls
            2. abhirup780
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Martinez / Forster

              Chilwell / Lamptey / KWP / [Kilman / Mitchell]

              Salah / Sterling / Son / Grealish / [Stephens]

              Kane / DCL / Bamford

              0 FT, 0.3 ITB
              Plan is to do Bamford --> Antonio after IB if he is fit.
              Thoughts? Any other concern I need to address?

              Open Controls
            3. The Mandalorian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Man UTD usually sack their manager in the second season because its cheaper than backing them in the transfer market.
              First year they back the manager inorder to get back in the Champions League so they can get their Sponsorship money. When they qualify for CL they don't back the manager and they fail in the 2nd year.
              Its a repeating pattern that's happened to LVG, Jose and now Ole.
              Jose went public about it at the start of season 2.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Tbf they did give lvg and mourinho a lot of money for their 2nd seasons. They just wasted it on crap

                Open Controls
            4. Matty_floyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Best Pulisic replacement? I own son, grealish & salah

              Open Controls
              1. Rbyrne95
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Maybe Ziyech on a punt but I'd save somehow to get in City Mid like KDB or Sterling

                Open Controls
            5. Rbyrne95
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              I currently have Zouma, thoughts on doubling up on chelsea defence with Chillwell, or James and spent the extra in midfield? would be swapping for KWP.

              This would be for a -4 mind you but I really dont have faith in Barkley atm for midfield points

              Open Controls
            6. balint84
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Jimenez to Wilson makes sense?

              Open Controls
              1. adey70
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Just done that transfer, so I hope so...

                Open Controls

