Captain Sensible November 5

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 8?

193 Comments
The captaincy candidates for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League are few and far between but that does not mean the choice is an easy one.

With Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium, just two matches are taking our fancy ahead of Friday’s early deadline as Tottenham Hotspur travel to West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea host Sheffield United.

The Hawthorns will feature this season’s highest-scoring team facing the Premier League’s worst defensive outfit. Does that make selecting a captain a simple exercise? Far from it.

And as Fantasy managers flutter between Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) there are some differentials to consider.

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article assesses each of the best options using player and team defensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

CAPTAINCY POLL

Unsurprisingly, Kane and Son are the runaway leaders in this week’s captaincy poll. The Spurs duo have gained 44.7% and 21.4%, respectively, although, in keeping with the world at large this week, we should remind you that there are still legitimate votes left to be counted.

Fantasy managers have been looking forward to their trip to the Hawthorns for some time so, regardless of form or fixture, these two players were always going to perform well in the Gameweek 8 captain poll.

With no other candidate managing more than 5% backing, Kane and Son have produced arguably the world’s most important two-horse vote of the week.

It is Timo Werner (£9.3m) who leads the way among the independent options, although he managed only 4.4% backing ahead Sheffield United visiting Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) also made the top five with 2.5% of the votes while Tariq Lamptey’s (£4.7m) meeting with an out-of-form Burnley outfit was enough for 3.6% brave managers to take a punt with the armband.

Meanwhile, many highly-owned premium options failed to attract captaincy interest for the Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. Mohammed Salah (£12.4m) has brought in just 1.8% of our votes, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m, 0.8%) failed to even make the top 10.

KEY MATCHES

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

193 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Tough week to wildcard, but I had no choice. Thoughts on this?

    Mendy, Forster
    Chilwell, Cresswell, Vestergaard, Lamptey, Kilman
    Salah, Son, Grealish, Ziyech Riedewald
    Kane, DCL, Wilson

    1.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks good think the spurs double up is heavy with their upcoming fixture's though

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Need them for this week then can jump off to City ideally

        Open Controls
    2. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks great. Can hold transfer next wee kand have 2ft for gw 10 and city

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good call. Think will go Son to KDB and Kane to whoever is in form GW10

        Open Controls
        1. Fergiesarmy
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Really strong team. No interest in Zaha?

          Open Controls
          1. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yes actually. It's Zaha or Ziyech for the last slot. Who do you prefer?

            Open Controls
            1. Fergiesarmy
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Difficult one. I think ziyech could be a great differential. On the other hand Chelseas goals will come from a mix

              Zaha more likely to be involved in majority of Palace goals.

              I know, can't have them all

              Open Controls
              1. mcsteely
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                good run of fixtures for Palace as well.. I've never owned Zaha so maybe its time

                Open Controls
                1. Fergiesarmy
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Yes maybe bank on the Chelsea clean sheets rather than banking on both clean sheets and assists.

                  With 3 Chelsea players u are really counting on them to perform weekly

                  Open Controls
    3. Ritchies Magic Hat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nice. Thinking of something very similar but a bit cheaper in defence to make easy switch of Son to KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Sarri-ball
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I hit wildcard aswell.

      1 week earlier than plan team was a mess

      Solid team

      Open Controls
      1. Fergiesarmy
        • 7 Years
        just now

        How is your wc looking

        Open Controls
    5. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      happy with Wilson? Watkins has the fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah pretty happy. Don't fancy Watkins. Think Wilson is more fixture proof than Watkins, even though he scored a hat trick V Liverpool

        Open Controls
  2. Jacobdhopper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Is it silly to triple captain Kane so early in the season? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably best to wait until the doubles

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't use TC outside of a DGW, ideally.

      Open Controls
    3. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Less risk during dgw, but as far as sgw goes this is the one

      Open Controls
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don't mind playing TC in a single GW but not sure if such an obvious pick is a good choice, not much of an upside, everybody and his dog will have Kane (C) so you won't gain much.

      Open Controls
  3. evilfish
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who do you think will do better this week?

    a) Bamford
    b) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agreed- no brainer

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          how is that a no brainer? Leeds create far more chances

          Open Controls
    2. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  4. JimJoshBoy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench 2 and in what order

    A)Lamptey
    B)Robbo
    C)Mitchell
    D)Kilman
    E)Bellerin

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mitchell and Kilman

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      DC

      Open Controls
    3. sunzip14
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      CD

      Open Controls
    4. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Always good when you get confirmation of what youve already gone with!

      Open Controls
  5. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best moves here with 1ft and 0m

    Martinez
    Taa Lamptey James* -- Mitchell* Saiss*.....*rotation prone
    Salah Son Havertz Barnes -- Burke
    DCL Kane Watkins

    A: Havertz >> Ziyech/Grealish/Bowen
    B: TAA + Havertz >> Bellerin + Bruno
    C: TAA + Havertz >> Kilman + Sterling
    D: Something else.

    Open Controls
    1. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A, Ziyech

      Open Controls
    3. Sloane426
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A. Grealish. Ziyech is a terrible pick imo

      Open Controls
  6. sunzip14
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    TAA + Jimenez> Zouma+Werner, yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      good move. Chilwell a better option if you can afford

      Open Controls
  7. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    The disrespect towards OGS is really getting out of hand now

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1324401527663058944?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      In fairness The Don knows a bit about sport.

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      LOOOOOL

      Open Controls
      1. Seanigula
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hey buddy...how are things going?

        Open Controls
    3. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      😐

      Open Controls
    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  8. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Pulisic and Ings replacements?

    Mané and Che Adams (have Salah aswell but like Liverpool’s long term fixtures alot)
    Bowen ( anyone up to 8.0) and Vardy
    Other?

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hard to say without knowing team. Werner? Grealish?

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just Ings. Fair chance Pulisic will play.

      Open Controls
      1. Seanigula
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No chance Pulisic will play

        Open Controls
      2. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Even if he does I’m sick of it

        Open Controls
  9. jamiejoe
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who did Jan recommend for captain?

    Son or Kane or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers... Because of away form.

        He's made lots of good calls.

        Open Controls
  10. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    How would you rank the West Ham defenders?

    Cresswell > Coufal > Masuaku ?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep in that order

      Open Controls
  11. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Spare a comment pls?

    McC-Peacock
    TAA-Coady-Egan-Justin-Mitchell
    Salah-Sterling-Grealish-Pereira-Biss
    Wener-Jimi-Adams

    2FT

    Who would you rather lose to upgrade Pereira?

    A) TAA
    B) Jimi
    C) Neither

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Taa, Ings to Chillwell, Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Strong

      Open Controls
    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  13. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ryan + Taa + Jimi > Mendy/Fabianski + Chilwell + Bamford (-4).

    Worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nope, not for a hit. Ryan and TAA out for mendy chilwell is enough

      Open Controls
  14. Vazza
    10 mins ago

    Was moving Coady out for Bellerin a mistake? Did it for free before the price yesterday.

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah that's a good move. Wolves fixture list not great.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        just now

        Thanks mate, I hope it works out. I still have my wildcard so don’t mind playing the game with an attacking mindset.

        Open Controls
  15. built_this_city
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    pulisic confirmed out?

    Open Controls
    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No, but he wasn’t even on the bench yesterday

      Open Controls
  16. Eytexi
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any news on the Maupay situation? Need an Ings replacement & nobody else particularly appeals (got DCL & Wilson).

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What about Bamford? I think Watkins with his upcoming fixtures is a solid pick also.

      Open Controls
    2. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think he’s back, it was a disciplinary issue

      Open Controls
  17. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    if you own both, is there any argument for starting Watkins over Grealish this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      404

      Open Controls
  18. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    If Kane and Son do well again this week it is going to be difficult to sell in gw10.

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      That is for sure.

      Lots are lining up to shoot some gift horses in the mouth.
      It will be a classic form vs fixtures scenario.

      Open Controls
      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah and city are not exactly free scoring as in the past. I’m holding anyway.

        Open Controls
  19. Lexi2014
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Ings replacement ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.