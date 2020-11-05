Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 8?

The captaincy candidates for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League are few and far between but that does not mean the choice is an easy one.

With Manchester City and Liverpool going head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium, just two matches are taking our fancy ahead of Friday’s early deadline as Tottenham Hotspur travel to West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea host Sheffield United.

The Hawthorns will feature this season’s highest-scoring team facing the Premier League’s worst defensive outfit. Does that make selecting a captain a simple exercise? Far from it.

And as Fantasy managers flutter between Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) there are some differentials to consider.

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article assesses each of the best options using player and team defensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area.

CAPTAINCY POLL

Unsurprisingly, Kane and Son are the runaway leaders in this week’s captaincy poll. The Spurs duo have gained 44.7% and 21.4%, respectively, although, in keeping with the world at large this week, we should remind you that there are still legitimate votes left to be counted.

Fantasy managers have been looking forward to their trip to the Hawthorns for some time so, regardless of form or fixture, these two players were always going to perform well in the Gameweek 8 captain poll.

With no other candidate managing more than 5% backing, Kane and Son have produced arguably the world’s most important two-horse vote of the week.

It is Timo Werner (£9.3m) who leads the way among the independent options, although he managed only 4.4% backing ahead Sheffield United visiting Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) also made the top five with 2.5% of the votes while Tariq Lamptey’s (£4.7m) meeting with an out-of-form Burnley outfit was enough for 3.6% brave managers to take a punt with the armband.

Meanwhile, many highly-owned premium options failed to attract captaincy interest for the Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. Mohammed Salah (£12.4m) has brought in just 1.8% of our votes, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m, 0.8%) failed to even make the top 10.

KEY MATCHES

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

