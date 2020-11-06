721
Spot the Differential November 6

Overlooked Fornals can benefit from West Ham’s appealing fixture run

721 Comments
Share

It is Gameweek 8 in Fantasy Premier League and ahead of our second international break of the season, we’re back with three more differentials for you to consider.

This time, we’ve selected assets from West Ham United, Southampton and Chelsea who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Pablo Fornals

  • FPL ownership: 1.5%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: FUL | shu | AVL | MUN | lee

After a challenging first season in East London, Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) has emerged as one of West Ham United’s standout performers in recent weeks.

The Spanish midfielder is beginning to show the level of performance many fans expected upon signing from Villarreal, with two goals and three assists so far this season. It could have been more too, having hit the woodwork against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One reason behind his improved form is David Moyes’ 5-4-1 setup, which has enabled the 24-year-old to occupy a more central role. Regularly drifting inside from the left-flank, which in turn creates space for Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m), he often finds himself in the half-space where he is at his best. Fornals’ defensive work is also an underrated part of his game, which will ensure new signing Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) faces a tough task to dislodge him from the team.

Despite a testing fixture list that has seen the Hammers take on six of last season’s top-eight in their opening seven matches, only seven midfielders have registered more shots in the box than Fornals, while his expected goal (xG) total also ranks in the top 10.

West Ham now sit 14th in the Premier League with eight points and a positive goal difference. Next up is Fulham and Sheffield United, and there is optimism that they can build on their start and now start climbing the table. 

Available for just £6.4m, Fornals is coming into form just as West Ham’s fixtures ease, and could be an effective differential for Gameweek 8 and beyond.

Che Adams

  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: NEW | wol | MUN | bha | SHU

With Danny Ings (£8.4m) facing up to six weeks on the sidelines following knee surgery, the onus is on Che Adams (£5.8m) to step up and take on the scoring responsibility.

Adams had to wait a while for his first Southampton goal, but has since repaid the faith shown to him by his manager with six goals in 15 Premier League appearances since the restart. 

This season alone, the Saints forward has registered 13 shots, with 12 of those efforts arriving in the box. He also ranks joint-fourth amongst forwards for chances created which has led to three assists.

Those numbers suggest he could carry the burden up front, but it is still unclear who will partner him in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s 4-4-2. Shane Long (£5.2m) or Michael Obafemi (£4.7m) may provide cover, but it could be that Theo Walcott (£5.8m) is deployed in an advanced role.

Southampton sit fifth in the Premier League having won four of their seven games, knowing a win against Newcastle United later on will see them go to the top of the table. Bearing in mind how inconsistent the Magpies have been this term, the Saints will head into the game with confidence that they can get the job done, and if they are to do that, there is a good chance Adams will be involved.

Mason Mount

  • FPL ownership: 4.8%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: SHU | new | TOT | LEE | eve

Mason Mount (£6.8m) may get less love than some of his more popular teammates, but the 21-year-old has a huge influence on the way Chelsea play.

The England international was excellent during the Blues’ 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend, which coincided with Frank Lampard moving to a 4-3-3 formation. N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) screened the back four, with Kai Havertz (£8.4m) and Mount playing either side of him in the no. 8 roles. 

It enabled them to completely dominate midfield with 64% possession, while Mount led the team for shots and chances created, as well as having more touches in the opposition half than any other player.

It is also worth noting that he took all of Chelsea’s corners at Turf Moor, despite Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) being on the pitch, one of which resulted in Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) heading home.

Ominously for Saturday’s opponents Sheffield United, Chelsea are starting to click. Rennes, Burnley and Krasnodar have all recently been dispatched, 10 goals scored without reply.

Rotation at clubs involved in European competition is always a concern, but with Mount’s positional flexibility and pressing ability, he could be one of the ‘safer’ routes into Chelsea’s midfield and should not be overlooked.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 8

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

721 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sho-kun
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Should I stick with TAA? - have Chillwell, Justin, Coady, Mitchell as my other def.

    My plan is to get digne next week or buy a west ham def and invest the money in mid or forw.

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah stick

      Open Controls
  2. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Jimmy > Werner
    or
    Podence > Bowen/Fornals

    Both for free, both cost the same!

    Open Controls
    1. King Drogba11
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. PocketZola
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      jrod to bowen or ziychek?

      Open Controls
      1. King Drogba11
          5 mins ago

          Jrod if I had to choose.

          Open Controls
          1. PocketZola
            • 3 Years
            just now

            havertz?

            Open Controls
        • Pépé Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Keep JRod

          Open Controls
      2. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Any views on Matt Ryan? Potter played it coy at the press conference, but I'd really like to avoid wasting a FT on a GK if I can.

        Open Controls
      3. The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Start kilman or Taylor?
        Or sell Taylor for coufal for a hit & start coufal?

        Open Controls
        1. Pegboy
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I never normally advocate hits for defenders, but if you want to dump Taylor long-term, I'd be tempted to do it for West Ham's plum fixture.

          Open Controls
      4. King Drogba11
          47 mins ago

          Bottomed.....

          Bench 2 out of:
          A. Robbo (mci)
          B. Soucek (FUL)
          C. Dallas (cry)
          D. Lamptey (BUR)

          Open Controls
          1. Bruno BaNani
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            A and C

            Open Controls
        • PartyPooper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          46 mins ago

          Need some help guys.

          I still own Reece James and have 1 FT left. Should I upgrade to Chilwell or is RJ now safe(r) to start?
          He started the last 2 GW's so the sideways move doesn't exactly fill me with much enthousiasm... especially if RJ ends up starting this will feel like a bit of a wasted transfer (and there's other fires like Pereira and Foden)

          Open Controls
          1. King Drogba11
              38 mins ago

              I’d hold off

              Open Controls
            • Pegboy
              • 10 Years
              35 mins ago

              I did this transfer and now regret it. Hold James for the moment.

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Focus is on putting out fires. I don't consider James a pressing fire to deal with.

              Open Controls
          2. Bwana Kubwa
              46 mins ago

              Thoughts on using my triple-captain on Son this week?

              Open Controls
              1. jamiejoe
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I think only you can decide on deploying that chip.

                Open Controls
            • camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              46 mins ago

              Have a benching problem.

              How you get Soucek in here.

              Jrod/Grealish/Son/Salah.

              Bamford/DCL/Kane??

              Open Controls
              1. Kingtekkerz
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Bench Soucek still

                Open Controls
              2. jamiejoe
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                On the bench

                Open Controls
              3. The Mandalorian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Grealish is not good against defensive teams and Salah sucks at City. Those are the weakest links.

                Open Controls
            • HaffNanner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              Best Saiss replacement?

              A. Reece James (already have Chilwell)
              B. Masuaku
              C. Coufal
              D. Cresswell
              E. Kilman
              F. Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                D

                Open Controls
              2. Bruno BaNani
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                FDCBEA in that order.

                Cresswell being the safest bet, and not prone to rotation.

                Open Controls
              3. Carlton_Goal
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                A if you have a decent bench just in case he gets rotated, otherwise D

                Open Controls
              4. Pépé Pig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Saiss or Bellerin

                Open Controls
              5. Pépé Pig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Cresswell or Bellerin

                Open Controls
              6. Pegboy
                • 10 Years
                just now

                C. I think you'll be grateful for the extra 0.5 when trying to squeeze in KDB in the next few weeks.

                Open Controls
            • Bruno BaNani
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              Johnstone
              TAA, chilwell, KWP
              Salah, Son, Podence, Barnes
              (K)ane, Wilson, Mitro
              Ayling, bissouma, mitchell

              Good to go, or should I do some changes?
              Want to save a transfer for after the IB.
              Obvious weak spots I want to remove are Podence, Barnes and Mitro.
              Grealish, Soucek/Bowen are tempting to get in.

              Open Controls
            • Netters2018
              • 1 Year
              44 mins ago

              I would love to take a gamble and cpt werner over kane....

              Open Controls
              1. Bruno BaNani
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Go for your gut feeling!

                Open Controls
            • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              44 mins ago

              RMT
              McCarthy (Steer)
              TAA KWP Justin (Saiss)(Mitchell)
              Salah Son Grealish Rodriguez (Bissouma)
              Kane Ings Maupay

              Ings, TAA to Werner/Vardy, Chilwell with 2FT's?

              I'm not able to decide Werner or Vardy,I prefer Vardy longer term but I might WC GW10 so Werner might be better for next 2

              Open Controls
              1. Kabayan
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Werner

                Open Controls
            • Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              44 mins ago

              Is this week a good time to use a triple captain chip on a spurs asset? Either Kane or Son.. Or wait for a DGW?

              Usually wait for a DGW myself but with how bizarre this seasons been it seems like a fairly good time to use it.

              Open Controls
              1. Bruno BaNani
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Wait for a dgw. Aguero, Sterling and KdB in form for a dgw could be gold.

                Open Controls
              2. ...al
                • 11 Years
                37 mins ago

                Season that's in it, who knows. Most of my double week TC's are a disaster

                Open Controls
              3. Seanigula
                • 11 Years
                37 mins ago

                I’d wait for a dgw

                Open Controls
              4. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Nope. Although Kane (c) vs WBA I think is the best triple captain candidate we have had so far this entire season.

                Rarely do we have a combination of deadly form and amazing fixture quite like this. He was even rested midweek and only played 45 mins.

                Open Controls
            • Tronity
              • 7 Years
              41 mins ago

              Jimi > Vardy FT this week or next? (Bearing in mind they play each other this week)

              Open Controls
              1. ...al
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                Are you playing Wolves/Leicester defenders?

                Open Controls
              2. ivantys
                  9 mins ago

                  I don't like to face both defences, so it's like 50-50. Next week Jimmy has Saints though while Vardy is pool. I personally feel that Jimmy can hold 2 more weeks. Do the transfer if you need the extra 0.1 since Vardy's rising.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tronity
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Exact money which is frustrating.

                    Open Controls
                    1. ivantys
                        2 mins ago

                        Go ahead with the transfer then in your case. The thought of missing the Saints fixture might be bad though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tronity
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah, love Jimi but he’s not prone to exploding plus his ownership will be less than Vardy so if he does it won’t be too damaging! Cheers

                          Open Controls
                • Johnny too hotty
                  • 8 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  bench 1

                  Lamptey
                  Semedo
                  Coufal
                  Trent

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bruno BaNani
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Semedo

                    Open Controls
                • Tronity
                  • 7 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Just Justin. (Selling Saiss with my other FT)

                  Open Controls
                • Tronity
                  • 7 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Just Justin. (Selling Saiss with my other FT).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tronity
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Ahh!! Double reply fail!

                    Open Controls
                • The Road to Turfdom
                  • 4 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Just Justin. (Selling Saiss with my other FT).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tronity
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Haha!

                    Open Controls
                • moz_1983
                  • 8 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Any TAA/Robbo owners starting them this weekend against City?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPLShaqiri
                    • 2 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Yeah both. Benching Ayling

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bruno BaNani
                    • 8 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    I’m starting Taa, and just sold Robbo for Chilwell this gw. Don’t expect a cs, but taa could get both assist and goals from set pieces. Had two assists in CL midweek.

                    Open Controls
                • ballsy_b
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  34 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this team?
                  2 FTs
                  Take out
                  1. TAA to Chilwell
                  2. Barkley to Bowen
                  3. Fernandes to KDB or Ziyech?

                  McCarthy
                  TAA - Ayling - KWP (Justin - Mitchell)
                  Salah - Son - Fernandes - Barkley (Bisoumma).
                  Kane - Maupay - DCL

                  Open Controls
                • Joey Tribbiani
                    33 mins ago

                    Just Justin. (Selling Saiss with my other FT).

                    Open Controls
                  • The Mandalorian
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Impatient people are going to struggle with injury prone or non guaranteed starters. Certain players will suit your personality and some won't. Those that don't are likely to cause you anxiety and result in emotional transfer decisions.

                    Open Controls
                  • Kabayan
                    • 4 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    What do you think guys..
                    A. Saiss to Chilwell
                    B. Havertz to Ziyech
                    C. Both for -4 (and bench Dallas/Watkins)

                    Open Controls
                  • john25
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Repost.

                    Hey guys, best replacement for Pulisic? 8.5m budget. Already have Grealish. Considering these options:

                    A) Ziyech
                    B) J Rod (assuming he's fit)
                    C) Zaha

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                  • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Werner or Vardy?

                    Open Controls
                  • Reyson
                    • 3 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Cresswell starting?

                    Open Controls
                  • FPLShaqiri
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Martial coming into my side as Ings replacement - should be a fun pick. And captain next week as well. Anyone on the same boat?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Reyson
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Joke hahahahaha

                      Open Controls
                  • evilfish
                    • 4 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    WC next week, so for this week only. Ziyech or Bowen?

                    I have Chilwell but no W. Ham.

                    Open Controls
                  • OptimusBlack
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    For Long term who is better ?
                    A- DCL
                    B- Werner

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.