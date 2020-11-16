Win a PS5, match tickets and FFScout Membership with Champions League Fantasy

The final international break of 2020 is nearing its end and the UEFA Champions League will soon be getting back underway.

We’re at the halfway point of the group stage, with three rounds of fixtures still to come before the elite European club competition takes a winter breather.

And whether you signed up to the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game ahead of Matchday 1 or are entering a new team ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, there are prizes to be won.

It’s not just UEFA who are dishing out the rewards for their free-to-play game but us at Fantasy Football Scout, too.

UEFA Champions League final tickets and the new Playstation 5 are the incentives for those topping the overall leaderboard, while we’ll be awarding free Premium Memberships for the UCL Fantasy managers who prosper in our mini-league.

READ MORE: HOW TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY

MAIN GAME PRIZES

In the main UCL Fantasy game, prizes are awarded after every matchday, after the group stage, after the knockout stages and after the final.

You don’t even have to be doing well – a draw is made every matchday for ‘active’ Fantasy managers, regardless of performance.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final and a Playstation 5 console are up for grabs, with a full breakdown below:

Matchday draw

On each matchday, there will be a draw to win a Playstation 5 for Fantasy managers who do any of the following:

Pick a team

Make a substitution

Make a transfer

Matchday top scorers

1st prize: One shirt from a team taking part in the 2020/21 group stage onwards

2nd prize: EA Sports FIFA 21 PS4 video game

3rd prize: UEFA Champions League backpack

Group Stage top scorers

1st prize: Two tickets for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console

2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store

Knockout phase top scorers

1st prize: Two tickets for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console

2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store

Final top scorers

1st prize: Two tickets for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console

2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE AND WIN A PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP

Sign up to our mini-league via the link below and you will be in with a chance of winning a free Premium Membership. We’ll be dishing them out after the group stage has come to a close, with more to follow after the knockout rounds and final are complete:

Prize breakdown:

1st prize: Free yearly Premium Membership

2nd-5th prizes: Free monthly Premium Membership

Select ‘Leagues’, ‘Join a League’ and enter the following code: 65KAB8EHX307

FFS MINI-LEAGUE LATEST

Our mini-league leader Mario sits joint-seventh in the world, just 13 points off first place on the overall leaderboard.

It’s tight at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout league, however, with just six points separating second and tenth.

And nothing is settled just yet, with all of our top ten having used at least one chip already.

Our European football whizz, FFFrog, will return next Tuesday with his preview of Matchday 4.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT