Win a PS5, match tickets and FFScout Membership with Champions League Fantasy

Champions League November 16

The final international break of 2020 is nearing its end and the UEFA Champions League will soon be getting back underway.

We’re at the halfway point of the group stage, with three rounds of fixtures still to come before the elite European club competition takes a winter breather.

And whether you signed up to the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game ahead of Matchday 1 or are entering a new team ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, there are prizes to be won.

It’s not just UEFA who are dishing out the rewards for their free-to-play game but us at Fantasy Football Scout, too.

UEFA Champions League final tickets and the new Playstation 5 are the incentives for those topping the overall leaderboard, while we’ll be awarding free Premium Memberships for the UCL Fantasy managers who prosper in our mini-league.

READ MORE: HOW TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY

MAIN GAME PRIZES

In the main UCL Fantasy game, prizes are awarded after every matchday, after the group stage, after the knockout stages and after the final.

You don’t even have to be doing well – a draw is made every matchday for ‘active’ Fantasy managers, regardless of performance.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final and a Playstation 5 console are up for grabs, with a full breakdown below:

Matchday draw

On each matchday, there will be a draw to win a Playstation 5 for Fantasy managers who do any of the following:

  • Pick a team
  • Make a substitution
  • Make a transfer
Matchday top scorers
  • 1st prize: One shirt from a team taking part in the 2020/21 group stage onwards
  • 2nd prize: EA Sports FIFA 21 PS4 video game
  • 3rd prize: UEFA Champions League backpack
Group Stage top scorers
  • 1st prize: Two tickets for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console
  • 2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store
Knockout phase top scorers
  • 1st prize: Two tickets for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console
  • 2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store
Final top scorers
  • 1st prize: Two tickets for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final (including flights and accommodation) and a Playstation 5 console
  • 2nd and 3rd prizes: €200 voucher to spend in the UEFA Champions League store

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE AND WIN A PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP

Sign up to our mini-league via the link below and you will be in with a chance of winning a free Premium Membership. We’ll be dishing them out after the group stage has come to a close, with more to follow after the knockout rounds and final are complete:

Prize breakdown:

  • 1st prize: Free yearly Premium Membership
  • 2nd-5th prizes: Free monthly Premium Membership

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE HERE

Select ‘Leagues’, ‘Join a League’ and enter the following code: 65KAB8EHX307

FFS MINI-LEAGUE LATEST

Our mini-league leader Mario sits joint-seventh in the world, just 13 points off first place on the overall leaderboard.

It’s tight at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout league, however, with just six points separating second and tenth.

And nothing is settled just yet, with all of our top ten having used at least one chip already.

Our European football whizz, FFFrog, will return next Tuesday with his preview of Matchday 4.

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    after reading these comments I feel quite lucky just to have Mitchell and Salah stinking my team with flags!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      for now

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'm the same except I've got TAA in there too.

      However, with other players who aren't injured but are not likely to get any returns, it's a worrying situation (Podence, Brewster, Justin this week)

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Podence to deliver to loyal owners!

        Open Controls
    3. teneighty
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Same here but there are still a lot of international games left so I'm expecting at least 2 more flags before the weekend.

      Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which move do you prefer?

    Martinez
    PvA Chilwell* Zouma
    Mo* Son Hamez Grealish
    Kane DCL(c) Bamford

    Bench: Lamptey Vestergaard Stephens
    3.2m ITB, 1 FT

    A) Son > Bruno (my initial plan)
    B) Stephens > Soucek (in order to have an even better bench)
    C) Save and play Lamptey and Vestergaard

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mo -> Bruno. Reverse the transfer for GW12

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        And lost 0.3M

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Might as well save the FT and cash and just bench him I think.

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I will save him. Its just only one GW

          Open Controls
    2. abhirup780
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd do Mo to KDB this GW, then Son to Salah next GW

      Open Controls
  3. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Any news of Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      nothing official yet

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      looked like a slip disc, could be 4 months if Champ manager 07/08 is anything to go by

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Even with top facilities plus youth academy?

        Open Controls
  4. JGP
      48 mins ago

      What transfers do I do??

      Martinez
      Robo-Chilwell-Coufal
      Salah-Zaha-Barkley-Fernandes
      DCL-Werner-Watkins

      Ryan-Anguissa-Mitchell-Dunne

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Maybe Barkley or Mitchel if you have 1ft?

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Helpful if you gave some ideas of what moves you are thinking about, or some players you're not happy with. Plus how much cash do you have? How many FT's do you have?

        Alternatively, just post you username and password and I'll sort it for you 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. HVT
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          9 years on here makes one ‘cynical and to the point!’
          +42 😉

          Open Controls
    • puhd
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      So, Chilwell is out for a few GW then? What do people think?

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        what makes you think that?

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Source?

        Open Controls
      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Jumping the gun here Puhd.

        Wait for Friday pressers and all will be clear(er)

        Open Controls
        1. puhd
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yes you're right. Just trying to see of anyone has more info.

          Open Controls
    • LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Thinking -12, honestly do not think I have ever done a -12.

      TAA + Salah + Foden + Poden
      -->
      Justin + Bruno + Grealish + JRod

      Makes a lot of sense think week I think.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Prefer JRod over Ziyech?

        Open Controls
        1. LOLarov
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Ye I think so just due to Fulham...

          Agree on Justin... those subs leave me with 1m ITB so I can also do Everton DEF

          Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        Monitor the Justin situation as well before pulling the trigger.

        Open Controls
        1. LOLarov
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          what is the issue with Justin out of interest?

          Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Only ever done -12 once. Last week of last year. OR doubled.

        Open Controls
        1. puhd
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          double or halfed?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            Doubled

            Open Controls
      4. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Don't buy Justin. He's been a decent pick since the start obviously. But, he's living on borrowed time surely with Castagne & Perreira due back at some point. Plus, Leic have an abundance of options at CB. I don't fancy J-Rod either until I see Everton get back in the groove.

        So anyway, I definitely wouldn't play a -12 for that, no

        Open Controls
      5. Z
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Dont go -12...just dont

        P. S where are u from?

        Open Controls
      6. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'm probably doing -12 for the first time this gw.

        Oh, well it's just a stupid game.

        Open Controls
    • puhd
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      How many GW will Salah be out for we reckon?
      I might pull the trigger Salah to Ziyech if he'll be out for more than 1GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hope he misses just gw9.

        Open Controls
      2. Z
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Max only one GW

        Open Controls
      3. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        1 or 2

        Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Already on a -4 and looking to hold Salah.

      How to order my bench?

      Martinez
      Coufal Chilwell Kilman
      Salah* Grealish Son Bruno(C)
      Maupay Kane DCL

      Steer Bissouma Lamptey Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        36 mins ago

        lamp
        dallas
        biss

        for me

        Open Controls
      2. puhd
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        gtg mate

        Open Controls
      3. Z
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Lamptey Biss Dall

        Open Controls
      4. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Lamp, Daz, Biz - by order of ceiling

        Open Controls
      5. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cheers all.

        Open Controls
    • abhirup780
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      KDB + Son + DCL

      or

      KDB + Sterling + Watkins

      for next 3-4 GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        KDB Son Watkins?

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Top one - easily

        Open Controls
      3. puhd
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        yeah first one

        Open Controls
    • puhd
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Brewster... will he ever score? He'll be coming in for Salah.
      Unless I sell Salah for Ziyech
      Can't decide...

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        I ll keep Salah and i hope that Brewster will score....

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm hoping for 60 mins and no booking.

        Open Controls
      3. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Of course he’s gunna score. Looked very decent at Fulham and Klopp thinks highly of him (hence the buy-back clause).

        Will he score v’s WHam?

        Unlikely 🙁

        Open Controls
      4. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        29 mins ago

        The Championship will be very well suited to his talents.

        Open Controls
      5. puhd
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        thanks lads

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Can't decide between Mane or Hakim

      Who would you get?

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Well, considering the price.... Ziyech easily.

        Liverpool are likely to find it hard going with their whole back 4 possibly out, and Salah down with Covid.

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Hakim + cash

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Mane

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Talks over Wolves’ Adama Traore signing a contract extension have reached ‘deadlock’.

      The winger believes he is being left out of the XI as a result of him not having agreed to the terms on offer. [source: The Athletic]

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        26 mins ago

        A source! Miracles are possible.

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Same thing happened to Eriksen. It is normal.

        Open Controls
      3. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Of course he's being left out before he signs the contract. No point playing a player whose departure may need lead to a change to a new formation.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Currently thinking Vassilev to Watkins with the FT.

      If Salah is only out for 1GW, is Son worth taking out for a hit? I don't think I want to bring Bruno in so the other option is Ziyech.

      3.5itb 1ft
      Martinez
      Chilwell Taylor Ayling Cancelo Justin
      Grealish Son Rodriguez
      DCL Kane
      (Peacock Bissouma Salah* Vassilev)

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Who will you captain if you don't bring in Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Grealish or DCL

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Bold!

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Utd are too inconsistent and they only turn up if Bruno is playing well. If I did bring in Bruno, I don't see myself captaining him after GW9: I would rather bring in a City player

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Of course I would rather place the captaincy on a premium but both players are on form and playing teams that are conceding chances.

              Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is Robertson confirmed out against Leicester?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      2. HVT
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        No one really ‘confirmed’ as of yet even Salah!

        Open Controls
    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fernandez (c) seems all the rage, but they’ve actually been pretty solid defensively.

      United should win but I doubt it’s a rout and united fixtures are not great..,

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah, I'm tempted to go for a differential a la Grealish or DCL.

        Got nothing to lose the way this season is going.

        Open Controls
        1. teneighty
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Grealish not a bad shout actually!

          Open Controls
        2. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah, and much easier to get in Grealish and then get Salah back if needed. Bruno probably only a captain option for GW9

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I might C DCL or Ziyech

        Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Going Kane C and have Bruno

        Open Controls
    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have these three flagged and already used my FT. Still have 11 that I can field. Ok to just bench Salah? I think Sterling will play.

      1) Sterling
      2) Salah
      3) Mitchell

      Martinez
      James Lamptey Coufal
      Salah Sterling Ziyech Podence
      Martial DCL Bamford

      Steere Dallas Salah Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks ok if only 1 week

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      What a strange gameweek, all of the players I’m looking at replacing because they’re flagged, their possible replacements are also flagged.

      Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Captain:

      A) Werner (new)
      B) Grealish (BHA)

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        A, I’d love to have him

        Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Werner, but not confident.
        Greal if you are watching the Villa game.

        Open Controls
    • MartialMatas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What do you think of this wildcard?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Zouma Lamptey
      Mane KDB Grealish Jota
      Kane DCL Bamford

      4.0 Soucek KWP Kilman

      £0.5m itb

      Open Controls

