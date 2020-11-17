221
Pro Pundit Teams November 17

Hits or Wildcard? How I plan to solve FPL Gameweek 9 injury problems

221 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers should wait until Friday evening before making the biggest decisions for Gameweek 9.

The latest international break has been more of a rollercoaster ride than usual with so many flags cropping up due to positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests and injuries.

Reacting to these developments will play a big part in the upcoming round, as well as those beyond it, so we have to be as informed as possible.

In this article, I will be assessing what state my team is in following Gameweek 8, recapping a rare early transfer and talking through my thought-process for handling so many injury flags.

Gameweek 8 was a poor one for my team, which scored just 52 points. As a someone without Harry Kane (£11.0m), I was obviously rooting for him to blank, so it was very disappointing to see him score in the 88th minute at West Bromwich Albion and bag three bonus in the process. Considering his effective ownership of 140% among teams in my local rank tier, Kane’s late goal effectively meant a net loss of around 10 points.

When I decided to keep Timo Werner (£9.4m) in Gameweek 6, instead of getting Kane, I was fully aware of the risks. In the end, the Spurs man only scored four more points in the span of the last three matches, so my decision of transferring Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) in for Michail Antonio (£6.2m) instead worked out pretty well. 

Also, I think Werner is now a better option than Kane in the next few rounds, considering Tottenham’s bad run of fixtures. so, all in all, I may have lost four points by keeping Werner but I think that’s a fair price to pay for having two extra free transfers to address other pressing issues in my team.

Other than that, I decided to captain Son and decided to play Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) and his attacking threat over Kyle Walker-Peters’ (£4.6m) superior clean sheet potential. It was one of those weeks where every decision was wrong, so it was not a surprise that my overall rank fell from 60k to 126k.

EARLY TRANSFER

For the first time ever, I decided to make an early transfer ahead of an international break, selling Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.7m) to get Ollie Watkins (£6.1m). The only reason I decided to jump the gun on this one was because I was pretty sure I would have to take a hit to improve my squad in the near future, no matter what. And when I feel that way, I try to be more aggressive with my transfers, in order to field a stronger team as soon as possible.

Even though I still think Mitrovic is a good underpriced option (especially with spot-kick duties still his if he can shake that hamstring issue), I can’t see him getting many returns in the next four Gameweeks with such a tough schedule.

At the same time, Watkins looks great stats-wise, has an incredible run of fixtures ahead and the chances of him getting injured were slim since he won’t play any international games. And so, with two free transfers at my disposal, I deemed this move as inevitable and decided to gain some team value by moving early. I knew there was always the possibility of injuries during the international break but I was ready to take my first hit of the season if I had to.

INJURY CRISIS

However, I was immediately punished by the FPL Gods and after a chaotic weekend of international football, 36% of my starting eleven is now flagged. At the time I’m writing this, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), Andrew Robertson (£7.1m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) are doubts for this weekend. And the scary thing is that there is still another UEFA Nations League round to be played midweek so, who knows how my team will look like by Saturday morning.

With so many uncertainties, I think it’s crucial to remain calm and wait for every small bit of information we can get, either from press conferences or other reliable sources. In the meantime, I’m already looking at some possible scenarios and how I will proceed in each of those situations.

IF ONLY ALEXANDER-ARNOLD IS RULED OUT

Before his injury at Manchester City, Alexander-Arnold was a set-and-forget pick for me and I was really looking forward to owning the Liverpool right-back as a differential for his decent run of fixtures.

Without Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Joe Gomez (£5.4m), Liverpool’s chances of keeping clean sheets are considerably lower but I think they still will be one of the best defences in the league, even if not as good as last season. Alexander-Arnold’s attacking underlying numbers are also great and he was fairly unlucky to only deliver one attacking return so far.

However, it seems very likely he will be out for a number of weeks and, if that’s the case, I think it’s time to say goodbye to Alexander-Arnold for the time-being. I doubt it will be long before he’s back in my team though…

I will probably downgrade him to someone like Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), Lucas Digne (£6.1m) or someone from West Ham, and then, I will have to decide if I want to take a hit. 

I already have £1.7m in the bank and, by selling Alexander-Arnold, I will have between £2.9m and £4.5m (depending on his replacement), which means it might be worth it to use such a large amount of money straight away, even if it costs me four points.

Given the lack of good defensive options at the time, I will probably switch formation from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3. It would mean upgrading Mario Lemina (£4.5m) to someone like Ross Barkley (£6.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m), Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) or James Rodríguez (£7.9m).

Even if the hit doesn’t pay off immediately in Gameweek 9, I think it’s likely to be a good decision in the long run and falls well into my usual strategy of making more aggressive moves when I feel that a hit will be inevitable sooner or later.

IF BOTH ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND SALAH ARE RULED OUT

I seriously doubt It’s worth to sell Salah for a hit if he is ruled out for just one Gameweek (which seems the most likely scenario). Like most managers, I’m looking at buying Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) back but I’d rather wait one more week and then possibly using him to replace Son Heung-min (£9.6m), not Salah.

That means I am probably sticking to the same plan as the first scenario, even if Salah tests positive for COVID-19 again on Thursday: downgrade Alexander-Arnold, take a hit and upgrade Lemina.

IF EVERYONE IS RULED OUT

This scenario seems fairly unlikely since Robertson travelled with his national team to Israel but I like to be prepared for the worst. With a Wildcard still available, I definitely don’t want to take an eight-point hit, so I have two choices:

  1. Sell Alexander-Arnold and Lemina // Bench Salah, Robertson and Chilwell
  2. Wildcard

The first option does not sound too appealing since I would have to play the likes of Yves Bissouma (£4.5m), Dallas and Walker-Peters so it is likely I would use my Wildcard even if it means wasting one free transfer (I saved it last Gameweek).

I was planning on using my Wildcard before the first Double Gameweek but if my team is full of red flags on Friday night, I will have no problem pressing the button. I am very happy with my forwards right now but my defence and midfield would really need a shake-up if everyone is ruled out.

MY GAMEWEEK 9 CAPTAIN

Regardless of what press conferences might reveal, it will definitely be a very interesting Gameweek for captaincy with several decent options boasting good fixtures. Bruno Fernandes (£10.6m), Salah, Jack Grealish (£7.5m), Calvert-Lewin and Werner seem to be the standout options and I think it’s a good sign that I already have four out of those five players to choose from.

At the moment, the armband is on Salah by default but even if he tests negative and returns to England, his minutes might be managed by Jurgen Klopp due to lack of training. For this reason, it is possible I will switch to someone more likely to play 90 minutes, such as Grealish or Calvert-Lewin.

Good luck everyone and thanks for reading.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

221 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Beavis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    What's the move here, assuming only Salah is ruled out. 1 FT, 2.1m ITB

    A: Foden > Ziyech
    B: Son > Bruno
    C: Foden + Kane > Bruno + Kane (-4)

    McCarthy
    Robbo, Chilwell, Lamptey
    Salah*, Son, Grealish, Foden
    Kane, DCL, Adams

    Subs: Bissouma, Justin, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. kime67
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      b and captain him

      Open Controls
    2. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      B
      But I would keep Salah.
      Maybe Son to Fernandes if you can.

      Open Controls
    3. Henrik Larsson
        29 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • caldracula
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        What is C suppose to be?

        Open Controls
        1. Beavis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Oops - Bruno + Watkins in.

          Open Controls
          1. caldracula
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            C then

            Open Controls
          2. caldracula
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Vardy + Ziyech could also be an option.

            Open Controls
      • ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        I've got a similar dilemma, but have already pulled the trigger on Trent -> Cancelo so have more ITB.

        Out of those, think I would go A.

        Open Controls
    4. kime67
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Does premier league have some
      kind of rule with covid? lets say salah test negative on thursday, can he then play?

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        As far as I’m aware, if he tests negative he can travel back to the uk on Friday. Liverpool play Sunday evening so I don’t see why he wouldn’t then be able to play.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not even in the UK !!

        Open Controls
      3. kime67
        • 3 Years
        just now

        true

        Open Controls
    5. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      dont know what to do with my FT guys, any help appreciated. 1.4 ITB.

      Ryan Button
      Robbo chilwell lamptey dallas ferguson
      salah grealish rash ziyech soucek
      dcl kane brewster

      Open Controls
    6. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Best 1 week punt defender for this week up to 5.5?

      A) Telles
      B) Creswell
      C) Cancelo
      D) Bellerin
      E) Other?

      Open Controls
      1. rnrd
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        I think Telles has been tested positive AGAIN to COVID

        PVA? Reece James? Semedo? Baldock? Even maybe Maguire as he brings some attacking threat and WBA are toothless

        Open Controls
        1. Beavis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Pretty sure he's been cleared negative, but remains to be seen if he'll start for United.

          Open Controls
        2. JURGENAUT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          29 mins ago

          Oh is that so? I saw on Twitter that he's tested negative... will have to take another look. Thanks.

          Completely forgot about James. Do you expect him to start?

          Open Controls
          1. rnrd
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Reece has no International duty so yeah pretty nailed.

            Azpilicueta is the only threat and T.Silva is playing in Uruguay with brazil and will probably only land in UK 48 hours before Chelse kick off so I d'ont see him playing and see Azpi as a CB

            Open Controls
            1. JURGENAUT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Interesting, thanks for that mate

              Open Controls
      2. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cress

        Open Controls
    7. timawflowers
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Kane out for dcl for a 4pt hit?

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Beavis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        No way

        Open Controls
      3. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      4. El Niño Yanqui
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        You should already have DCL

        Open Controls
    8. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Oh no, Brewster! It was your chance to show your value with a couple of solid appearance points. Don't stuff it up now!

      Open Controls
    9. Henrik Larsson
        32 mins ago

        Considering Vardy's record against big 6 away from home who would you captain - Vardy or Grealish?

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Vardy

          Open Controls
      • Benteke Fried Chicken
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Telles cleared to play for Brazil tonight meaning he should be available for West Brom.

        Telles could be an incredible punt for that game!

        Open Controls
        1. Henrik Larsson
            28 mins ago

            Not if Utd bottle it.......

            Open Controls
          • JURGENAUT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            20 mins ago

            I was considering him too, could be an amazing pick

            Open Controls
          • SweepaKeepa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            One of my three left backs this gw!
            Although it’s more a long term pick... would be (happily) surprised to see him on Sunday.

            Open Controls
        2. Morgzc1
            30 mins ago

            1FT - 1.2m ITB

            Mendy
            Cresswell - Vestergaard - Chilwell* - Mings
            Son - Salah* - Grealish
            Vardy - DCL - Kane

            Martinez, Riedewald, Kilman, Jorginho

            A - Leave team and roll FT for city options GW10 onwards
            B - Son and Jorginho to Ziyech and Zaha (-4, leaves nothing ITB)
            C - Son, Salah, Jorginho to Ziyech, Bruno, Rodriguez (-8, leaving 1m ITB)
            D - Other

            Open Controls
            1. Henrik Larsson
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            2. Atimis
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Possibly doing Salah to Mane/KDB/Bruno if he is out for more than 1GW.
              Initially wanted to do Son to Bruno.
              Thoughts?

              2FTs 1.6ITB.

              Martinez
              Robo/Kilman/Chilwell
              Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish
              Kane/DCL/Bamford

              Martin/Reguilon/Mitchell/Stephens

              Open Controls
            3. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Best combo?

              A) Vardy + Sterling
              B) Werner + Sterling
              C) Vardy + Bruno
              D) Aguero/Jesus (GW10 decision) + Bruno

              KDB in the team.

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                I like C

                Open Controls
              2. Big Ronnie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                C

                Open Controls
            4. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              25 mins ago

              What to do here. Really struggling.
              1FT 2m itb

              Martinez
              Chilwell?, Bellerin,Ayling
              Salah? Son,Grealish,Rashford?
              Kane,Bamford,Wilson?

              Steer,Jorginho?,Coleman?,Ferguson!

              Open Controls
              1. Big Ronnie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                Wilson to Watkins or Rashford to Bruno if he is confirmed out

                Open Controls
                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Can’t get Watkins. Could get DCL though.

                  Open Controls
              2. ElliotJHP
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                I also have Wilson and I'm seeing rumours he may even be back for Chelsea.

                The team looks good tbh, if no one else bar Salah (and Coleman?) is ruled out I would move Ferguson -> nailed 4.5 I think, or even roll FT if Seamus is fit.

                Open Controls
                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yeh moving Ferguson to maybe Coufal and having a full squad to choose from looks a wise move.
                  Jorginho needs to go as well. Maybe to Soucek or might even go Jota.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ElliotJHP
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Aye, was going to suggest Jorginho to Soucek too.

                    Jorginho down to nailed 4.5 frees up Son to KDB cash for next week?

                    Open Controls
            5. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Watkins or Bamford?

              Open Controls
              1. Big Ronnie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                21 mins ago

                Watkins

                Open Controls
              2. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                21 mins ago

                There’s a Hot Topic on this.

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Nice one. Cheers!

                  Open Controls
              3. El Niño Yanqui
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                But if you already have Grealish and/or Martinez...

                I think you need Bamford to diversify.

                I wonder how many people have 2 or 3 Villans and don't know it.

                Open Controls
            6. Garam MOSALAH
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              On WC will you have

              A) Go Lamptey (4.7)
              B) Keep Justin (4.5)

              Open Controls
              1. ElliotJHP
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Surely Justin's selling value would be higher than 4.5?

                I'd go B anyway

                Open Controls
                1. Garam MOSALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Yep 4.6
                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
            7. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Which move looks best here guys over the next couple of weeks?
              A) Kane to vardy/watkins
              B) Kane and son - kdb and vardy/Watkins
              C) Kane, soucek, James - Watkins, kdb, targett
              D) son - grealish

              Mccarthy button
              Chilwell James ayling Taylor mitchell
              Mané Bruno son soucek bissouma
              DCL Kane Bamford

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Should be obvious, but vardy or Watkins?!

                  Open Controls
            8. ElliotJHP
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              4.4 ITB, used my FT on Trent to Cancelo but hits are fine here.

              What's the optimal play?

              Martinez
              Cancelo Lamptey James
              Salah* Foden* Son Grealish
              Wilson* Kane DCL

              Steer Coufal Burke* Mitchell*

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Foden > Bruno

                Open Controls
                1. ElliotJHP
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Looks good, do you think it's a better move than Foden -> Ziyech, then next gw Son -> KDB?

                  Although the way the season is going I'm not sure there is point in planning even one week ahead!

                  Open Controls
              2. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Foden to Ziyech

                If Wilson is injured too then sell him for Bamford/Antonio.

                Open Controls
            9. JURGENAUT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              14 mins ago

              Any PVA owners here? Got 5.5 to spend on a defender. Fixtures look good.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                O/

                Open Controls
              2. Olson
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                cack defence, cack attack, injury risk, guy is swimming against the tide to justify his price with so many good options

                Open Controls
            10. Lemongrab
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              What do we recon, Werner or Jesus? Werner feels safer but those man city fixtures are waving at me

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Aguero might be fit for the Spurs game. Jesus is a trap

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  This, go Werner of those

                  Open Controls
            11. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              I really only see one good fixture when looking at United's next three (WBA, sou, whu). Isn't it a bit kneejerky to bring in Bruno over the likes of Sterling (tot, BUR, FUL). Salah will replace either one after GW11. I know Bruno has a good away form, but both SOU and WHU have a decent defence. WBA looked solid vs Spurs as well.

              Open Controls
              1. ElliotJHP
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Bruno has been smashing it in terms of points since he arrived in the Prem, not just in the last few.

                170 points in 21 games is an unbelievable effort, I don't think it is kneejerky, he is cheaper than the other premiums and is right at the top since he arrived.

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Underlying stats are worrying imo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Olson
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Which ones in particular

                    Open Controls
                  2. SweepaKeepa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Overlying stats get points.

                    Open Controls
            12. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Assuming we know that Salah has tested negative on Thursday but he still misses the Leicester game would you keep him on the bench for a week or sell?

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Then keep

                Open Controls
            13. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Best Saiss replacement for Max 5.3? Have Zouma, Lamptey and Taylor

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Cresswell

                Open Controls
            14. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Chilwell back just in time to get injured in the last friendly

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                😀

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.