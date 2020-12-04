791
Captain Sensible December 4

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 11?

791 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers arguably have more choice for the Gameweek 11 captaincy than first thought.

With the deadline moved to Saturday morning following the postponement of Newcastle’s trip to Aston Villa, Fantasy managers have been gifted an extra day to dwell on the destination of their next armband.

We should use that time wisely, testing Manchester City’s meeting with Fulham against the other appealing fixtures this weekend, comparing underlying statistics for players and team defences alike.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

For the first time in several weeks, we have a runaway captain poll winner again. It is Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) this time as he gathered over 47% of votes ahead of an appealing home fixture against relegation-threatened Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. 

That number might even increase closer to the deadline as anyone considering Jack Grealish (£7.7m) or Callum Wilson (£6.5m) will almost certainly look elsewhere for a solid captain choice.

Following yet another away from home haul, Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) sits second in the poll, although he still only managed to get the support of 9.0%. The Portuguese international and his team will visit a West Ham United that has been a little fortunate not to concede more heavily in recent weeks.

The remaining three picks in the top five list (if we exclude Grealish for now) are Jamie Vardy (£10.3m | 6.9%), Mohamed Salah (£12.2m | 5.3%) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m, 5.2%).

KEY MATCHES

Manchester City v Fulham

Gameweek 10 Scout Picks features Man City triple-up
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 11

791 Comments
  1. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you do this to fund KDB?

    Son & DCL > KDB & Adams (or a 6.1m)

    
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You have Bamford?

      
      1. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        yes. bamford, kane, dcl

        
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Probably would be tempted to the moves then but not for a hit, maybe with FT's.
          Especially if you would captain KDB

          
    2. karsworde
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd do that. Do you have Kane?

      
  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ignore the fact that Martinez has a blank this week and DGW's later.
    As a set and forget option, do you think Mendy is worth 0.3 more than Martinez? He is for me personally because of the amount of CS Chelsea will get...

    
    1. karsworde
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd personally want to have Reece/Chilly just since they're so attacking. In terms of price, I'd pick Reece over Mendy

      
    2. kopite65
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      my thoughts to currently, as mendy could still outscore him without a dgw, or two, suppose some may just trans martinez in for dgw,s, i have martinez and steer!

      
    3. diabydoesgallas
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Goalkeepers from the top teams are historically rarely worth it. Also takes up a chelsea spot

      
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        just now

        We say that because they are usually expensive though when Mendy rises to 5.5 or something then I get it but getting him at 5.1 I thought he's great value... 0.3 more than Martinez only!

        
  3. karsworde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hello FPL fam,

    Really need some of your thoughts and advice. What would you do with this lot?

    McCarthy
    Robertson, Digne*, Coufal, Justin, Mitchell
    Salah, Ziyech, Grealish, Hames
    Werner, Kane, Watkins

    Got 2FT and 0.1ITB

    Really bummed about the Villa game being postponed. I currently have 9 players who'll start, no Bruno or City cover. What would you do here?

    
  4. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Okay, transfers made.. am I G2G? Fielding Grealish in-case he for some reason ends up in GW 11.

    Meslier
    James - Coufal - Lamptey
    Salah - KDB - Soucek - Grealish
    DCL - Kane - Werner

    Subs: Steer, Dallas, Taylor & Burke

    
  5. kime67
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    jota will be benched this wknd.

    
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe, but you're just guessing.

      
    2. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Source?

      
    3. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      How do you figure that? Unlikely imo
      - Playing former club
      - Was taken off mid-week around 68mins
      - Pools most in form player

      He wont get full 90, but fairly certain he starts

      
    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The Villa one?

      
    5. Reyson
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why will he?

      
    6. kime67
      • 3 Years
      just now

      im good at guessing. i also guess kane and dias will play

      
    7. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        Yea, 4-3-3 with Firmino

        
    8. akhilrajau
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Suggest one play and order of bench
      A. Mitchell
      B. Coufal
      C. Charlie Taylor

      
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play Coufal, then Taylor, Mitchell on the bench in that order.

        
        1. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This

          
      2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play Taylor, Coufal first sub

        
      3. Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Play coufal, bench Mitchell first sub

        
    9. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bottomed hence reposting

      I might only have 9 playing players this week. Worth it to use my 2FT meant to get salah in to get 2 extra players this weekend?

      Will prob mean:
      - I get lamptey + McCarthy this GW
      - keep ziyech and richarlison and no salah next week
      - captain jota next week

      
    10. Mitts1411
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Help her please guys - 3.5 in the bank???

      Martinez*
      Chilwell / Robertson / KWP / C Taylor
      Fernandes / Jota / Son
      Bamford / Kane / Wilson*

      Steer / Grealish* / Mitchell* / Stephens*

      Pre Newcastle Covid the plan was Son to KDB but can't lose Son now surely....

      The only moves i can see are:
      - Wilson to Jesus which seems the simple move
      - Grealish to KDB and Wilson to Welbeck (-4) - not sure if the hit is worth it and might be with Grealish for a while then

      Resigned to playing without a keeper....

      
    11. Reyson
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grealish out for mahrez?

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No

        
    12. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Decided that as Foden will be leaving my team next week and I've fought other fires this week, I'll give him a start and hope Pep follows my lead.
      If he starts, great. If he comes on for 20, like last week, he's still capable of a return. If he gets zero minutes, Klich comes on for a solid point or two.

      
    13. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hello everyone, quick question - are we likely to get any news on the Villa vs Newcastle rearrangement before tomorrow’s deadline?

      E.g has it been 100% confirmed not to take place this gameweek?

      Thanks

      

