The emerging FPL trends concerning Calvert-Lewin, Vardy and Fernandes

Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar delves into our Premium Members Area to assess three well-owned FPL assets and reveals his Gameweek 11 team.

As I recoil from the sight of three Aston Villa players in my team who are suddenly without a fixture in Gameweek 11, I figured I would share some observations on some trends I have noticed over the past few weeks. 

Calvert-Lewin’s decline

  1. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Cant decide what to do...have 1ft and 0m itb

    Martinez
    Chilwell James Lamptey -- Lewis Mitchell
    Kdb Bruno Son Grealish -- Burke
    Dcl Kane Watkins

    A: Grealish + Mitchell >> Jota + Dallas (-4). Field 10, improves bench but tough to get Salah in gw12 unless i take take out two big hitters for a hit

    B: Grealish >> Jota + 0.6m for KDB >> Salah (c) next gw. But means only 9 starters this gw

    C: Grealish + Kane >> Salah + Bamford (-4). Also means only 9 starters this gw but gets Salah. too risky selling kane before a derby? Means a weaker bench as compared to option A

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A, but not a big fan of any of the options

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Stuck on what to do and need some help. 1FT + 0.7m ITB. No city 🙁

    McCarthy
    Justin - Coufal - Chilwell
    Bruno - Son - Jota - Hamez
    DCL - Kane - Vardy

    Kilman - Stephens - Konsa

    A) Hamez > Mahrez
    B) DCL > Adams
    C) Anything else
    D) Save

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        not worried by his gametime?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Sure, save an option

          Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or D

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      cheers all

      Open Controls
  3. HenryPham13
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Martinez (Forster)
    Chilwell, Coufal, Kilman, (Konsa, Mitchell)
    Bruno, Salah, Torres, Rodriguez (Grealish)
    Kane, DCL, Brewster

    A) Konsa --> KWP
    B) Rodriguez --> Mahrez and KWP for a -4?
    C) save ft

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Martinez to McCarthy or Meslier
    B) Save

    Martinez
    Zouma, Taylor, Lamptey
    Salah (c), Bruno, Bissouma, Zaha
    Vardy (VC), Kane, DCL

    Steer, Balbuena, Mitchell, Grealish

    0.3 in the bank
    1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B. Unless you think you'll end up shipping Martinez before the DGW comes around to even it out

      Open Controls
  5. Pad Randa
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Could use the community's help. Just as I recovered some last week, the cancellation hit me with Grealish out and flags on Kane and Robbo aren't making the situation any better, considering my bench is wafer-thin. Any thoughts (and prayers :D) appreciated:

    Mendy
    Robbo - Chilwell - Cancelo - Kilman
    Jota - KdB (c) - JWP - Bruno
    Bamford - Kane

    Martinez - Brewster - Mitchell - Grealish

    I'm not totally opposed to spending, either, given I'm at 3.5M and who the hell cares anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. Olson
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Time to deal with the defence maybe. Kilman, Cancello, Mitch is more than likely at least one nailed too few

      Open Controls
  6. BEEZUS
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is KdB worth the extra 3m, plus a hit, over Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Long term yes.

      Open Controls
      1. BEEZUS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        How long is long term? I still have my WC which I will use around GW14 / GW15

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes if you are planning to keep for long term

      Open Controls
      1. BEEZUS
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        How long is long term? I still have my WC which I will use around GW14 / GW15

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Long term for me is set and forget as long as fixtures don't get tough or injury happens.

          Since you have WC, Mahrez is worth a shot as long as you are making good use of 3m

          Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      naaa, don't think so, Mahrez could also haul again

      Open Controls
    4. Olson
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Comparing one player who is yet to come close to living up to his top end Premium tag with one player who is a big rotation risk

      Hard to compare because in 2-3 games time is entirely possible there could be a firesale on KdB and Mahrez could have hauled you a big total in a short space of time. On the other hand KdB could pick up and Mahrez could sink.

      There is no certainty with either of these.

      The only guarantee is that KdB is more likely to play and will be at worst, mediocre.

      Open Controls
  7. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lost on last page

    Think I’m sticking despite no GK or playing subs to ensure 2FT to bring in Salah and make other changes next week. G2G or need to make a move?

    1FT 0.5itb
    (Martinez)
    Robbo, Chilwell, KWP, Cresswell
    KDB (C), Bruno, Ziyech
    Vardy, DCL, Bamford
    (Forster) (Grealish, Stephens, Branthwaite)

    GL all!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate GL

        Open Controls
  8. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Guys Martinez grealish robbo owner here. Anyone spotted robbo in training?? Klopp didn't gave anything I guess so it is a big decision for me this week whether to keep robbo or not.

    Martinez *
    Robbo* chilly lamptey kwp
    Son Bruno ziyech son
    Vardy dcl bam

    4.0 grealish dallas bissou

    1ft 2.6itb

    A) son to Kdb free
    B) robbo grealish to 5.3m defender and Kdb -4

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have all 3 and not making any moves. Too much risk and would rather have the 2FT!

      Open Controls
  9. trinzoo
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Martinez / 4.0
    Chilwell / Lamptey / KWP / Coufal / Dallas
    KDB / Bruno / Son / Grealish / Bissoum
    Kane / DCL / Wilson

    1FT, 0.7 ITB

    Martinez to Mendy or play without keeper and have 2 FT next week.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Would save, good team

      Open Controls
  10. Offside Trapattoni
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any insight on whether Saiss can crack the XI this weekend? In a bit of a defensive bind with no Villa..

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      None of us can offer any genuinely useful insight on that, sorry.

      Open Controls
  11. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would Ziyech outscore Mahrez this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who knows.

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Based on intuition.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          just now

          What's yours?

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not very likely if Mahrez starts. But this season you never know...

      Open Controls
  12. greggles
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Really stuck here and don't know what to do. Had intended to save the FT and hope Foden plays, but if anyone has any better ideas that would be great. 1 FT, 0.1 ITB

    McCarthy (Button)
    Justin / Lamptey / Chilwell (Davies* / Mitchell*)
    Son / Fernandes / Podence / Foden (Grealish)
    DCL / Werner / Vardy(c)

    Thanks for any advice.

    Open Controls
  13. HashAttack
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    "... there are not a lot of reasons I could mention in this moment to say he will not start against Wolves"

    I have no idea what Klopp means!.. Sounds like he has no reason not to start Kelleher but might not start him

    Open Controls
  14. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/04/in-form-neto-can-offer-starting-berth-and-fpl-value-during-december/

    Open Controls
  15. beetlejuice
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm lost here

    Martinez | Steer
    Cancelo | Chilwell | Justin | Dallas | Mitchell
    Salah | Son | Fernandes | Grealish | Romeu
    Vardy | Bamford | DCL

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    I am thinking to do Cancelo + Grealish > Lamptey + Mahrez
    I am planning to buy Grealish in 2 GWs after Wolves game and will pay 0.1 more only (bought him at 7.4)

    What you reckon? Thanks!

    Open Controls
  16. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances of sterling starting?

    A. Less than 25%
    B. Between 26 and 50%
    C. Between 51 and 60%
    D. Between 61 and 75%
    E. Between 76 and 90%

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish > Mahrez for free, or hold?
    Foden my only City attacker (I know, I know...)

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hold methinks

      Open Controls
    2. beetlejuice
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would do if you havent bought him for his base price.

      Open Controls
  18. Goodricke
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Grealish out, so start Dallas v Chelski (Leeds have drawn 1 and won 1 of the last 21 games played in London) or Romeu v BHA (Due some kind of return after 6 blanks in a row surely)?

    Open Controls

