The emerging FPL trends concerning Calvert-Lewin, Vardy and Fernandes

Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar delves into our Premium Members Area to assess three well-owned FPL assets and reveals his Gameweek 11 team.
As I recoil from the sight of three Aston Villa players in my team who are suddenly without a fixture in Gameweek 11, I figured I would share some observations on some trends I have noticed over the past few weeks.
Calvert-Lewin’s decline
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
16 mins ago
Cant decide what to do...have 1ft and 0m itb
Martinez
Chilwell James Lamptey -- Lewis Mitchell
Kdb Bruno Son Grealish -- Burke
Dcl Kane Watkins
A: Grealish + Mitchell >> Jota + Dallas (-4). Field 10, improves bench but tough to get Salah in gw12 unless i take take out two big hitters for a hit
B: Grealish >> Jota + 0.6m for KDB >> Salah (c) next gw. But means only 9 starters this gw
C: Grealish + Kane >> Salah + Bamford (-4). Also means only 9 starters this gw but gets Salah. too risky selling kane before a derby? Means a weaker bench as compared to option A