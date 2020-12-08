32
December 8

UCL Fantasy – Matchday 6 Chat

32 Comments
The Champions League is back and has rounded the turn as we look to Matchday 4, with some teams just a win away from qualification and no-one mathematically eliminated. Therefore, this is the last week where we can say with full confidence that managers across Europe will be playing their strongest XI.

On the panel this week are Fantasy Football Scout’s own Geoff, and Community Members and seasoned Champions League fantasy players Darth_Krid, Stats Don’t Lie, JK and FFFrog.

Outside of the popular premiums, who can propel you up the ranks in Matchday 4?

Each panellist was asked to name one player, outside of the already highly-owned and popular premiums, who they feel are primed to propel them up the ranks.

GeoffMarcus Rashford isn’t in the best form in the Premier League, with just two goals in 708 minutes. However, he has four goals in 193 minutes in the Champions League. Rashford could take United one step closer to winning their group against İstanbul Başakşehir with a big performance in Matchday 4.

Darth_Krid – When in doubt, go with the man in form. Having found the net in his first four games at Anfield, the likelihood is that Diogo Jota (7.5m) will carry on his scoring streak against the Atalanta team he scored a hat-trick against just two weeks ago. Liverpool progress if they win, so they’ll be even more eager to wrap it up this week to ensure the final group games can be used to rest players for the grueling festive schedule.

Stats Don’t Lie – I find it difficult to look past Raphael Guerreiro as my pick. Dortmund are in a particularly tight group where they cannot afford to drop points and the LWB has really come into his own of late, getting a goal and two assists in his last two Bundesliga appearances. Combined with being on some set-pieces, and two home games up next, Guerreiro looks primed for points at both ends of the pitch.

JK – Unlucky not to return last time out, Atletico’s Joao Felix could be an excellent pick this week. Five league goals plus a brace two matchdays ago hints at his potential.

FFFrog – Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo will get all the attention, Alvaro Morata (£9.0m) has been in top form for club and country since rejoining Juventus and has an absolute prime fixture this Matchday. He’s score two goals in a single game twice already in the competition so far and could well add to this in Turin this week.

Hopefully this helps you make some decisions, whether you’re using your free transfers or playing a chip this week.

As always, Community Articles about UCL are the best place to discuss the Champions League fantasy game. All FPL-related content will be removed from the comment section here, so we can have a focused discussion on the key UCL topics!

  1. Geoff
    13 days, 22 hours ago

    Really tough transfers calls this week. I think I'll be rolling one

  2. ElliotJHP
    13 days, 22 hours ago

    Thanks for this Darth_Krid, have been enjoying UCL fantasy for the first time and I'm more engaged with the competition as a result.

    Using my WC this week, maybe I'll go Guerreiro over Robertson in case he gets rested, any thoughts on what I've put together below? Plan is to use limitless next week to maximize elite vs minnows.

    Torn between the obvious Haaland and the lesser owned Morata for captain tonight, leaning Haaland at the moment.

    Mendy Marchesin
    Danilo Robertson AWB Meunier Matip
    Barrios Jota Rashford Foden Cajuste
    Haaland (c) Lewandowski Morata

    1. Geoff
      13 days, 22 hours ago

      I'm on Ronaldo over Haaland, but Morata is slightly different.

      I WCed last week, planning to Limitless for R6.

      Looks good! Not that I know every player/team very well, but looks strong

    2. The Red Devil
      13 days, 21 hours ago

      Why do think robbo might get rested now? With Trent already out & Liverpool needing a win to qualify

    3. The Red Devil
      13 days, 21 hours ago

      Similar WC side for me too, except couple of changes in defence
      James, Rafael & savic for Danilo, AWB & matip
      Bruno for Rashford

      1. ElliotJHP
        13 days, 21 hours ago

        Overthinking it on Robbo really! Will keep him in.

        James not playing tonight fwiw, you could switch to another Chelsea defender?

        1. The Red Devil
          13 days, 21 hours ago

          Oh damn! Really liked him at that price point
          Have 5.2 ITB for him
          Defence is

          Mendy marchesin
          Rafael meunier James savic Robertson

          So yeah, maybe zouma?

          1. ElliotJHP
            13 days, 21 hours ago

            Aye, I'd go Zouma or Azpi I think, Zouma looks nailed don't he

            1. ElliotJHP
              13 days, 21 hours ago

              Might drop Danilo for Azpi myself actually

              1. The Red Devil
                13 days, 20 hours ago

                yeah, azpi might get rotated next game

                1. ElliotJHP
                  13 days, 20 hours ago

                  Aye, I'm going to Limitless for the next one I think and then its Tuesday night again anyway so can drop if he doesn't play against Krasnador.

                  Good luck!

                  1. The Red Devil
                    13 days, 20 hours ago

                    Limitless better option now? i mean next week? or towards the semis & final?

                    1. ElliotJHP
                      13 days, 20 hours ago

                      No idea bud! First time playing but will try and rely on transfers for the latter stages

    4. Darth_Krid
      12 days, 22 hours ago

      Hope you kept Haaland as captain!

      1. ElliotJHP
        6 days, 22 hours ago

        Ha, I did!

  3. Stats Don\'t Lie
    13 days, 22 hours ago

    So many injuries it seems and I've used my WC. Tough deciding how to proceed now!

  4. pundit of punts
    13 days, 21 hours ago

    Made 2 transfers Promes + Kimmich > Jota + Guerreiro

    Mendy - 4m
    Guerreiro - Danilo - Diego Carlos - Kounde - Bondar
    Sterling - Rashford - Jota - Erokhin - Tete
    Ronaldo - Lewandowski - Traore

    Good luck all. 🙂

  5. Geoff
    7 days, 1 hour ago

    Matchday 5 Chat begins

    How's everyone looking?

  6. Rossaldinho
    7 days, 1 hour ago

    Guys for info - Lewandowski didn't travel so not in the squad. Guerreiro is doubtful

    1. Geoff
      7 days, 1 hour ago

      Have either of them?

  7. UCL Matchday 5 - Team News
    Darth_Krid
    7 days, 1 hour ago

    Latest Team News

    Many of the clubs have confirmed their traveling squads for the Matchday 5 fixtures, and there are some notable omissions:

    Lewandowski
    Messi
    Coutinho
    Ter Stegen
    Meunier
    Guerreiro
    Goretzka
    Rabiot
    Alisson (not confirmed but strong rumours)

    Obviously those first two names stand out strongly, so who will your replacement be? I'm looking at Gomez or Zapata from Atalanta, who face Midtjylland, or Stindl who is firing them in for a Monchengladbach side at home to Inter who just haven't got going in this year's CL.

    1. Geoff
      7 days, 1 hour ago

      Love the round up thanks mate. So many big players!

      Lewandowski is the biggest issue for me. Definitely need to sell

      1. Darth_Krid
        7 days, 1 hour ago

        Sod's Law I'll pick the one replacement who doesn't score!

    2. Greyhead
      6 days, 23 hours ago

      Cheers for the roundup. Very useful for staying ahead in my mini league 🙂 I’ve gone Thurman as my Lewan replacement so fingers crossed

    3. Would Ed Woodward
      6 days, 22 hours ago

      This feels like a tough week.

    4. lugs
      6 days, 22 hours ago

      i did a - 4 and took out 2 players who i don't think will play and 1 with a bad fixture

      Ziyech > Olmo
      Kean > Gomez(c)
      Trippier > Angelino

  8. WALOR
    6 days, 23 hours ago

    Lewa out for Zapata, but the UEFA site is also projecting that Gnabry won't start - who is the best replacement (money no object)?

  9. pundit of punts
    6 days, 23 hours ago

    Guerreiro out?

  10. ElliotJHP
    6 days, 22 hours ago

    Think I'll wait for some Madrid news before pulling some moves - Like the idea of going Lewa to Benzema and putting the armband on him for tonight, hopefully Madrid are up for revenge!

