De Bruyne and Sterling start as Mahrez falls foul of Pep Roulette

Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) is the latest Manchester City to suffer from Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy.

The Algerian winger finds himself on the bench for the Gameweek 13 meeting with West Bromwich Albion as Phil Foden (£6.4m) is stationed on the left-hand side of attacking midfield.

Captain favourite Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) retains his starting berth in a more advanced number 10 role, Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) completing the trio in support of Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m).

But Mahrez is not the only notable absentee as John Stones (£4.8m) is omitted from the matchday squad entirely despite completing 90 minutes in each of the last three Premier League games.

That development certainly strengthens the case for Ruben Dias (£5.6m) whose start against West Bromwich Albion is his 10th consecutive one in the Premier League.

Guardiola continues to tweak his full-backs, sending João Cancelo (£5.5m) back to right-back for his third start on the bounce, benching Kyle Walker (£6.2m) and bringing Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) back on the left.

West Bromwich Albion line-up with a 4-2-3-1 shape, dropping Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) to the bench and going with a back-four of Kieran Gibbs (£4.3m), Dara O’Shea (£4.3m), Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) and Darnell Furlong (£4.5m).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; B Mendy, Aké, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Gibbs, O’Shea, Ajayi, Furlong; Livermore, Sawyers; Diangana, Gallagher, M Phillips; Grant.

