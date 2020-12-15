273
Dugout Discussion December 15

De Bruyne and Sterling start as Mahrez falls foul of Pep Roulette

273 Comments
Share

Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) is the latest Manchester City to suffer from Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy.

The Algerian winger finds himself on the bench for the Gameweek 13 meeting with West Bromwich Albion as Phil Foden (£6.4m) is stationed on the left-hand side of attacking midfield.

Captain favourite Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) retains his starting berth in a more advanced number 10 role, Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) completing the trio in support of Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m).

But Mahrez is not the only notable absentee as John Stones (£4.8m) is omitted from the matchday squad entirely despite completing 90 minutes in each of the last three Premier League games.

That development certainly strengthens the case for Ruben Dias (£5.6m) whose start against West Bromwich Albion is his 10th consecutive one in the Premier League.

Guardiola continues to tweak his full-backs, sending João Cancelo (£5.5m) back to right-back for his third start on the bounce, benching Kyle Walker (£6.2m) and bringing Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) back on the left.

West Bromwich Albion line-up with a 4-2-3-1 shape, dropping Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) to the bench and going with a back-four of Kieran Gibbs (£4.3m), Dara O’Shea (£4.3m), Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) and Darnell Furlong (£4.5m).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; B Mendy, Aké, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Gibbs, O’Shea, Ajayi, Furlong; Livermore, Sawyers; Diangana, Gallagher, M Phillips; Grant.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

273 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    KDB not the player he was last season

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      His body language though. He looks angry and unsatisfied all the time. He misses David

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
        2 mins ago

        I think the players around him are not on the same wave length as him though. You can see him getting frustrated

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, he is kind of frustrated with teammates no?

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              just now

              Yeah he is it looks obvious too he is not trying to hide it either

              Open Controls
      • Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        KDB playing CDM

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Usually does this season

          Open Controls
      • Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        KDB playing CB 😉

        Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Should've just captained Salah

        Open Controls
      • Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        City fail

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Don't jinx it

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wow KDB is playing CB

        Open Controls
      • Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I can guarantee you now KDB will do buggar all, maybe get booked. Everyone else in my ML has Bruno captain.

        Open Controls
        1. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          same

          Open Controls
        2. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Same, he definitely won’t do anything, when all the while we KNEW we shoulda capped bruno

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I was never going to captain Bruno, hardly any of my rivals have KDB and I'm already 100 points

            Open Controls
      • Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        If KDB blank I will instantly sell him back to Son... as soon as possible

        Open Controls
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Need a city penalty.

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kevin deep Bruyne, Foden on corners...

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            The professional pick.

            Open Controls
        2. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          annoying

          Open Controls
      • Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        How soon is too soon to post KDB fail?

        Open Controls
        1. Destroyer of teams
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Now by the sounds of everyone else

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          How soon is now?

          Open Controls
        3. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          now is the time

          i am already typing it ready

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ok, let's do it. It's fun 🙂

            KDB fail 🙂

            Open Controls
        4. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnpILIIo9ek

          Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Foden looking lively

        Open Controls
      • Alex_thekid
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hows sterling looking?

        Open Controls
        1. Party time
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Like Nathan Dyer

          Open Controls
      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        this is how city have been playing all season, so slow. Pass pass pass but going nowhere most of the time

        Plodri slowing everything down, Jesus messing up any passes which go into him by doing the exact opposite of what needs to be done.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          They miss Dilva, Sane and Kun

          Open Controls
      • Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        KDB captain fail. I deserve it too, ive been absolutely pathetic recently. Deserved punishment.

        Open Controls
        1. Destroyer of teams
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not even 20 mins in! Wow

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          16 mins gone. How many points were you expecting him to be on after 15 minutes.

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            At least assist

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Hattie by the sound of it.

              Open Controls
      • dogtanion
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why didn't I captain Johnstone ughh

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Noob

          Open Controls
      • UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mendy and Sterling having a competition for worst hair it seems

        Open Controls
      • Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        pathetic display from city

        regret captaining KDB 🙁

        Open Controls
      • Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        What's going on in GW 18? Only 5 fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          What?

          Open Controls
      • Babelcopter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Should have capped Bruno.. This is not looking very good for KDB cappers.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          17 minutes played.

          Open Controls
        2. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          And if we did the opposite KDB would of scored 2 by now

          Open Controls
        3. AlternativeB
            just now

            Agree ://

            Open Controls
        4. JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Concerning watch so far. No tempo to City’s game whatsoever. Wba set up well, keeping their shape and looking comfortable.

          Open Controls
        5. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Would you keep Chilwell or R.James?

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              just now

              Chillwell.

              Open Controls
          2. Naby K8a
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Never forget the amount of people who put Havertz straight into their fantasy side at the start, with no pre season or minutes. Just because he has a foreign name and talked about as some massive talent

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Guilty as charged

              Open Controls
            2. Daniel - WC17, FH18, BB19?
              • 11 Years
              just now

              12 goals last year in Bundesliga and 4 in UCL. 17 goals the previous season in Bundesliga. He has the talent he is 21

              Open Controls
          3. Gobigorgohome
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Foden is stupid not know outside rule ffs

            Open Controls
            1. Gobigorgohome
              • 9 Years
              just now

              offisde

              Open Controls
            2. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              He's a chav who got lucky

              Open Controls
          4. Sherif halawa
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ppl trying to jinx kdb captaincy lol

            Open Controls
          5. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            just now

            City are not the same team as 2017-2019

            Open Controls
            1. slavkob
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Miles behind

              Open Controls
          6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            just now

            KDB getting frustrated

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Keep us updated

              Open Controls
          7. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Does captaining in the early kick off ever work?

            Open Controls
            1. slavkob
              • 3 Years
              just now

              No

              Open Controls
          8. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Loving the negativity towards KDB. Keep it up lads

            Open Controls
          9. Pedram
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I sold Salah for KDB, serves me right.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.