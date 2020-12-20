Still no Barkley or Konsa for Villa as Allardyce era gets underway at West Brom

Sam Allardyce takes charge of West Bromwich Albion for the first time this evening.

The Baggies take on Aston Villa in the last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday, with kick-off in the Black Country at 19:15 GMT.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and England head coach has succeeded Slaven Bilic in the hot seat the Hawthorns, with the Croat losing his job following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

The impressive showing against Manchester City and limited time with his new charges has persuaded Allardyce to name an unchanged side from Gameweek 13.

As for the visitors, Dean Smith welcomes back two players from suspension today – and both return straight to the starting XI.

Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) are newly available after one-match bans and replace Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.3m) in central midfield and at right-back respectively.

There is still no Ross Barkley (£5.9m) for the Villans, as the loanee nears a return from a hamstring injury.

The ill Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) also isn’t part of the 18-man matchday squad.

FPL’s most popular goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m), starts between the posts and will be hoping to continue his fine form on the road.

The Villa custodian has registered clean sheets in four of his side’s five away fixtures this season, averaging 6.6 points per match on his travels.

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) is the most-owned player on show: he sits in 43.2% of Fantasy squads at present, with only Son Heung-min (£9.7m) proving to be a more in-demand purchase among midfielders.

Not one of Albion’s players is owned by more than 2% of FPL managers.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs, Phillips, Sawyers, Livermore, Gallagher, Diangana, Grant.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Hause, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins.

