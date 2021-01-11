Spurs host Fulham in Blank Gameweek 18 as Villa fixture postponed

Fantasy Premier League have been subjected to yet another spin of the fixture-dice as Blank Gameweek 18 changes complexion once again.
Just over 24 hours before Tuesday’s 16:30 GMT deadline, Aston Villa’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur was officially called off.
That means no midweek fixture for Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) and Emiliano Martínez (£5.1m), three popular Fantasy assets.
However, Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m) remain viable options for Blank Gameweek 18 as their home meeting with Fulham was added as a replacement for the Villa game.
Considering how short-notice the fixture is for the Cottagers, both of Spurs’ dynamic duo are certain to wrestle their way into the captaincy conversation.
They both registered double-figure hauls in their last home Premier League game, against Leeds, and could benefit from Fulham’s short turnaround.
Meanwhile, it also means that budget options such as André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) have been added to the pool of players who could help managers in Free Hit squads.
The secondary knock-on effect of today’s fixture changes also impacts on Double Gameweek 19.
That is because Fulham’s Friday-night meeting with Chelsea has been delayed until the following day, kicking off at 17:30 GMT now.
As this was the opening match of Double Gameweek 19, it looks as if the deadline for that round will move to 11:00 GMT on Saturday morning ahead of Wolves’ lunch-time meeting with West Bromwich Albion.
28 mins ago
Current team:
CTaylor (doubt) Mitchell Dias
KdB Son Bruno Saka
Kane
Out: Martinez Forster KWP Coufal Grealish Watkins DCL
Means I have probably 7 playing. 8 at best.
Which option:
A. FH
B. Wildcard
C. Keep as it is
D Something else
Leanding towards B or C. Thoughts?