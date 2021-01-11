2495
News January 11

Spurs host Fulham in Blank Gameweek 18 as Villa fixture postponed

Fantasy Premier League have been subjected to yet another spin of the fixture-dice as Blank Gameweek 18 changes complexion once again.

Just over 24 hours before Tuesday’s 16:30 GMT deadline, Aston Villa’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur was officially called off.

That means no midweek fixture for Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) and Emiliano Martínez (£5.1m), three popular Fantasy assets.

However, Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m) remain viable options for Blank Gameweek 18 as their home meeting with Fulham was added as a replacement for the Villa game.

Considering how short-notice the fixture is for the Cottagers, both of Spurs’ dynamic duo are certain to wrestle their way into the captaincy conversation.

They both registered double-figure hauls in their last home Premier League game, against Leeds, and could benefit from Fulham’s short turnaround.

Meanwhile, it also means that budget options such as André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) have been added to the pool of players who could help managers in Free Hit squads.

The secondary knock-on effect of today’s fixture changes also impacts on Double Gameweek 19.

That is because Fulham’s Friday-night meeting with Chelsea has been delayed until the following day, kicking off at 17:30 GMT now.

As this was the opening match of Double Gameweek 19, it looks as if the deadline for that round will move to 11:00 GMT on Saturday morning ahead of Wolves’ lunch-time meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

  1. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Current team:

    CTaylor (doubt) Mitchell Dias
    KdB Son Bruno Saka
    Kane

    Out: Martinez Forster KWP Coufal Grealish Watkins DCL

    Means I have probably 7 playing. 8 at best.

    Which option:

    A. FH
    B. Wildcard
    C. Keep as it is
    D Something else

    Leanding towards B or C. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  2. GROBARI
      28 mins ago

      Do you like this team?
      DDG
      Tierney Dias Cancelo
      KDB Bruno Son Zaha Saka
      Wilson Kane

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        DDG for Darlow 😉

        Open Controls
        1. GROBARI
            just now

            I was thinking about it also,but i see SHE scoring this game

            Open Controls
        2. Saka_me_sideways
            just now

            I’d look to improve one of Wilson or zaha to rashford or Laca personally... think both in the same team seems a little light somehow.

            Open Controls
        3. estheblessed
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          Free hit or Wild Card? What should I do here:

          Killman, Cancelo, Dier, Holding
          Anguissa, Son, Bruno
          Kane

          Only 8 starters!

          Open Controls
          1. Saka_me_sideways
              just now

              FH imo, wildcard after the transfer window is closed.
              You could get away with just a hit for KDB maybe?

              Open Controls
          2. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            Best 5.0 defender that isn’t from Man City? And ofc that plays this week.

            Open Controls
            1. jomikijiq
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Holding

              Open Controls
            2. yalala
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Saiss

              Open Controls
            3. ivantys
                8 mins ago

                Dier?

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Martial
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Saïss and Dier are 5.1 lol

                  Open Controls
            4. J to the T
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              I saved 2 FT to try to navigate the blank without using the FH. However, now i have lost Targett, Watkins and DCL and have Charlie Taylor is "touch and go" which leaves me with just Cancelo, KdB, Bruno and Son. I have to FH, right?

              Other option is take a -8 to get to the following for the blank (followed by another -4 to get Salah back for the double)
              Leno*
              Holding* Cancelo Taylor
              KdB Son Bruno Magrez/Foden*
              Kane*

              Open Controls
            5. Infected by ebolasie
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Anyone feeling ballsy and going with a FH bench of:

              4.0 Brewster Mitchell Bernardo

              My TV (especially on the GW 18 players) is pretty low so cant afford a good bench

              Open Controls
              1. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Probably this but Burke for Brewster

                Open Controls
            6. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              18 mins ago

              Stephen likely over Ederson?

              Open Controls
              1. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                no

                Open Controls
            7. focaccia
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Getting there with this draft but would appreciate feedback.
              Will transfer Son & Kane > Salah & Antonio for GW19.

              De Gea
              Cancelo - Stones - Holding
              Bruno - KDB - Son - Smith Rowe
              Kane - Wilson

              Martinez - Chilwell - Raphina - Coufal

              Open Controls
              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                just now

                why on earth would you lose kane and son for 19? season keepers surely? i only have son and will be keeping throughout.

                Open Controls
            8. Infected by ebolasie
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Which of these punts would you consider? (Pick at least 1)

              A) 2nd City attacker (Who?)
              B) Auba
              C) Martial
              D) Digne
              E) Aurier

              Open Controls
              1. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A Jesus

                Open Controls
            9. Powers106
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              I'm on a FH, even with a -4 would have had only 6 players 🙁

              This is a tough one I think, which player to start, only 1:

              a) Saiss
              b) Saka
              c) Stones

              Current FH team:

              Darlow (Ryan)
              Cancelo - Tierney - Stones (Saiss - Kilman)
              Neto - Son - Bruno - KDB (Saka)
              Laca - Kane - Wilson

              Thanks!!

              Open Controls
              1. George Agdgdgwngo
                • 11 Years
                just now

                B

                Open Controls
            10. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              On FH Which is better
              A- Leno + AWB + Rashford +Saka + (Brewster ) 3-5-2
              B - Darlow + Dier + Gündogan + Laca (Saka) 3-4-3

              Open Controls
              1. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            11. Ron_Swanson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              Positive COVID test results have dropped in Prem following last round

              Open Controls
            12. Saka_me_sideways
                12 mins ago

                Got my FH down to 2 options

                A: 3-5-2
                De Gea
                Teirney / Stones / Dier
                KDB / Son / Bruno / Rashford / ESR
                Laca / Kane
                Bench: Brewster/ Mitchell

                Or B: 3-4-3
                De Gea
                Teirney / Cancelo / Dier
                KDB / Son / Bruno / Saka
                Laca / Kane / Wilson
                Bench: Neto / Mitchell

                Pretty template I know, but which one do you think is best???

                Open Controls
              • Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Had to waste my wildcard now because of all these changes, every single one of them working against my original plan to FH now and then BB with 15 players next week.

                Open Controls
              • Crouching Tiger
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Stupid question.

                I have 1 FT. If I have used it, let's say for transferring Zaha out, and have confirmed changes.

                Then I decide to do additional transfers and use my free hit chip. Is Zaha still in my team after free hit week?

                I think he is, but if someone can confirm that would be great.

                Open Controls

